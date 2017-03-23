Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Religion / Why We Must Stop Defending Pastors (816 Views)

The analogy of the shepherd and the sheep as culled from the Holy Book is mostly directed at the head of a church and the people he leads. Unfortunately, most pastors don't live up to the expectation as they have left the sheep more vulnerable than it ever was.



Believe me when I say that majority of Nigerian pastors are responsible for the sharp increase in atheism for the past decade, owing to their lifestyles many consider flamboyant. Rather than look up to Jesus as explained in Hebrews 12:2, 2/3 of Nigerian Christians would rather prefer to look up to their pastor which breeds the perfect avenue for brainwashing - my pastor cannot be wrong.



Wrong prophecies, exploitation, fake miracles, organized testimonies and scandals cannot be wrong in the face of members of these kind of Pastors.



Below are scenarios of Pastors and some events in which their members reinforced, even in the face of stark realities.



PASTOR BIODUN FATOYINBO OF COZA



When the COZA saga took place, most members of the church stood by their pastor who exploited a young, confused Christian but forever stayed mum over the issue after promising a 'robust reply'. The lady, today, has confessed to being an atheist after believing that nothing lies in Christianity, all thanks to a randy man who was bent on showing her a whole new level of grace.



The Implication: Pastor did it and went away with it, perhaps I might not be condemned if I do the same. Adultery seem regular before God. 1 Like

PASTOR CHRIS OYAKHILOME OF CHRIST EMBASSY



The 'worded' pastor can be regarded as the most second controversial pastor after TB JOSHUA. Unfortunately, his worded knowledge could not save his home after his wife filed for divorce revealing some damning allegations against the sultry pastor. His response? 'She (his wife) is too carnal. The church of God must March on as we there are so many grounds to cover.'



While the only ground for divorce is explicitly stated in the Scripture, the Pastor Chris and the wife divorced after the woman complained she could no longer stand a marriage wherein her physical and emotional needs could no longer be catered for.



Many were torn between the man of God and his wife but staunch members of the church believed he could not be wrong. Long story short, pastor is single, at least publicly and everything seems well.



The implication: You can divorce if emotional/physical needs are not met in marriage.

You are right with your appeal for us not to defend pastors as even Christ has acknowledged that some who are popular or deemed righteous may not inherit the kingdom.



The reality is that most Christians don't understand what their relationship with God should be. They would rather route their relationship through their pastors. It is quite instructive that Paul lamented the fact that Christians struggle to grow into maturity as many remain in the MILK stage. 5 Likes 1 Share

'PROPHET' TB JOSHUA



The most controversial pastor in among all Nigerian pastors is always in the news, if not for his prophecy and philanthropic gestures, then for the wrong reasons.



Here is a man who confidently prophesied about the United States' presidential election but got shocked just as the world when the underdog won. Quite frankly, apology was all that was expected from the Holy prophet but it never came. As always, his fans and members claimed he 'he was technically correct' as the 'female he saw' in his prophecy as the female aspirant won by popular vote.



Question is, what happened to the part of 'I saw a woman become the president of the United States, she will have issues with some bills as she would face stiff opposition in the House'?



The bribery saga which was leaked by a journalist after his guest house collapsed?



The implication: Don't hold me by my word. If it happens the way I said it, then it is correct. If it doesn't, then it never came from me and I could be technically correct.

The Bible should be our guide not our pastors.

APOSTLE SULEIMAN



The outspoken Apostle has had a couple of controversies before now. His infamous prophecy on the return of the then incumbent President, Goodluck Jonathan which turned out to be a huge miss did not see the man of God tender an apology to members of his church and Nigerians alike.



His recent scandal which has generated some much controversies have been perceived to be political for speaking against Fulani Herdsmen. I could remember supporting him during the outburst but then, it does not take away the fact that something indeed happened with the lady in question, particularly contact.



While Christians are staunchly claiming the gate of hell will not stand against the church (I say amen), Apostle seems to be getting lost in the web of his responses to the issues raised by the young 'stripper'.



According to the pastor;



1. The lady is a stripper. My question, 'how did you know she is one and where did you meet her to confirm this?'



2. I was only trying to assist her get her life together. My question,' there is nothing wrong is sending thousands of Dollars to someone with the intent of helping them, but why would you ask that she be arrested, claiming she has links with a terror group in Nigeria?'



Interestingly, the Apostle has filed a petition, asking that he be paid a jaw breaking amount as damages when he is yet to tackle any of the issues raised by the lost soul cum stripper.



The stripper in question has mentioned the name of one of the ladies the pastor rolls with and coincidentally, the actress in question once posed with the Pastor's vehicle. So many unanswered questions but the last thing right now is saying El rufai and the North is solely behind this.



We shall wait as more of the mystery unravels on this.



Lalasticlala

REVEREND CHRIS OKOTIE



The stylish man of God once claimed God had instructed him to vy for the office of President of the country that he had been assured by God that he would win. I could remember his members claiming 'God has spoken once and twice have they heard' and so on. The aftermath was hilarious. The pastor lost without a single word from him. Worst still, he didn't make top 5.

When staunchly defend pastors, we;



1. Reinforce their actions, either good or bad.

2. Prove that indeed we have been brainwashed and are blind.

3. Forget that the pastor is a man which is capable of falling or making mistakes.

4. Show that we are incapable of thinking for ourselves since the Word of God is far from our reach.

5. We unconsciously join such pastor by driving out young believers.

6. Show that we don't follow God and study His Word but the Pastor.

7. We unconsciously give room for cult followership rather than the truth.

Interesting read. When you blindly defend anyone the person remains resolute in error.

vedaxcool:

Interesting read. When you blindly defend anyone the person remains resolute in error. It is a pity that many would willingly put themselves out to defend pastors because they are pastors. They are human before anything. Without trying to sound like I already concluded that the ongoing saga is settled, there are possibilities that Apostle Suleiman could be innocent, but then, he has not come out to negate or deny the allegations.



This was similar to what Fatoyinbo did back then. We do far worse than these folks in our closet but when you are charged with responsibilities that require being uptight all the time, you are expected to do so without complain.



It is a pity that many would willingly put themselves out to defend pastors because they are pastors. They are human before anything. Without trying to sound like I already concluded that the ongoing saga is settled, there are possibilities that Apostle Suleiman could be innocent, but then, he has not come out to negate or deny the allegations.This was similar to what Fatoyinbo did back then. We do far worse than these folks in our closet but when you are charged with responsibilities that require being uptight all the time, you are expected to do so without complain.I can only assume he comes out to deny the allegations and tackle them one after the other in the coming days.

My Pastor is the younger brother of Jesus so he is incorruptible.

vedaxcool:

Interesting read. When you blindly defend anyone the person remains resolute in error.

That principle applies to defending politicians as well.

Akposb:

You are right with your appeal for us not to defend pastors as even Christ has acknowledged that some who are popular or deemed righteous may not inherit the kingdom.



The reality is that most Christians don't understand what their relationship with God should be. They would rather route their relationship through their pastors. It is quite instructive that Paul lamented the fact that Christians struggle to grow into maturity as many remain in the MILK stage.

That's what happens when church members quote their pastors rather than quote the Bible the word of God









