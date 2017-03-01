₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Soldiers In Show Of Super Human Strength At An Event (Photos) by 247frolic(m): 1:59pm
This photos were shared with us by a Newshelm.com reader.
These are men of the Nigerian Army is a show of super human powers at an event in an undisclosed location.
One shows the Hilux vehicle of the patrol passing over the arm of a soldier while the other dragged an Hilux with his teeth.
Please readers, do not attempt any of these!!!
http://www.newshelm.com/2017/03/photos-nigerian-soldiers-in-show-of.html
Re: Soldiers In Show Of Super Human Strength At An Event (Photos) by sleeknick(m): 2:01pm
... Come. No be by muscle dem take dey stand preek oh.
Dey show ursef.
Re: Soldiers In Show Of Super Human Strength At An Event (Photos) by kaybaba25(m): 2:03pm
o boy no be small thing o
Re: Soldiers In Show Of Super Human Strength At An Event (Photos) by Gucciboss: 2:05pm
And one bullet?
Re: Soldiers In Show Of Super Human Strength At An Event (Photos) by finalboss(m): 2:07pm
post=54515004:
hmmmm
Re: Soldiers In Show Of Super Human Strength At An Event (Photos) by helinues: 2:08pm
This one na quantum physics joor
Re: Soldiers In Show Of Super Human Strength At An Event (Photos) by zico530(m): 2:09pm
Na wetin him join army to do abi? If he doesn't have something doing send him to Sambisa.
Re: Soldiers In Show Of Super Human Strength At An Event (Photos) by TITOBIGZ(m): 2:16pm
Gucciboss:In RANgO's voice(Just one bullet).
Re: Soldiers In Show Of Super Human Strength At An Event (Photos) by pweshboi(m): 2:20pm
Wheh done sirs
Re: Soldiers In Show Of Super Human Strength At An Event (Photos) by IpobExposed: 2:25pm
Look at our soldiers very strong and intrepid while look at the liepods soldiers below. Useless Ipob
Re: Soldiers In Show Of Super Human Strength At An Event (Photos) by Dildo(m): 2:27pm
Irrelevant.
Re: Soldiers In Show Of Super Human Strength At An Event (Photos) by SalamRushdie: 2:29pm
And what value does this type of thing add to the military other than mere entertainment
Re: Soldiers In Show Of Super Human Strength At An Event (Photos) by Gucciboss: 2:33pm
TITOBIGZ:
Re: Soldiers In Show Of Super Human Strength At An Event (Photos) by CharleyCharley: 2:44pm
Superhuman strength? Or superhuman stupidity?
Re: Soldiers In Show Of Super Human Strength At An Event (Photos) by omenkaLives: 2:55pm
helinues:Quantum?? What has quantum got to do with this
Re: Soldiers In Show Of Super Human Strength At An Event (Photos) by Splinz(m): 2:59pm
So we have these kind of soldiers and Boko Haram are still killing?
Re: Soldiers In Show Of Super Human Strength At An Event (Photos) by wapadunk(m): 3:17pm
Why them no send this ones go finish BOKO HARAM??
Re: Soldiers In Show Of Super Human Strength At An Event (Photos) by martyns303(m): 3:42pm
TITOBIGZ:
Yup!!! Kill em jinkin brothers, all 7 of them.....
Re: Soldiers In Show Of Super Human Strength At An Event (Photos) by Vision4God: 4:10pm
Wooooaaaw seriously?
Re: Soldiers In Show Of Super Human Strength At An Event (Photos) by faithfancy(f): 4:14pm
Jazz?
Re: Soldiers In Show Of Super Human Strength At An Event (Photos) by MrOreo(m): 4:19pm
post=54515004:These are the supermen we need in borno, they don't need armour, they can even go to war bare chested. I hope they are not in abj or Lagos?
Re: Soldiers In Show Of Super Human Strength At An Event (Photos) by Keneking: 4:25pm
But where is lalasticlala sef
Re: Soldiers In Show Of Super Human Strength At An Event (Photos) by AngelicBeing: 4:33pm
Re: Soldiers In Show Of Super Human Strength At An Event (Photos) by Zoharariel(m): 4:36pm
SalamRushdie:
When they hear ratatatataaa from Boko Haram's GPMG, tactical withdrawal into Benin Republic
Re: Soldiers In Show Of Super Human Strength At An Event (Photos) by dsocioemmy(m): 4:43pm
Soldiers? e don reach this level ? na waoo
Re: Soldiers In Show Of Super Human Strength At An Event (Photos) by Goldenheart(m): 4:43pm
Ok
Re: Soldiers In Show Of Super Human Strength At An Event (Photos) by Ogashub(m): 4:44pm
Re: Soldiers In Show Of Super Human Strength At An Event (Photos) by adeoba2008(m): 4:44pm
This is not ordinary....
Re: Soldiers In Show Of Super Human Strength At An Event (Photos) by AnuforoIK: 4:45pm
IpobExposed:
This IpobExposed I have been seeing everywhere is like u don't have work.
Zoo soldiers are nonsense. All because he pushed car with mouth see how Bobby lashley of WWE lifted a car live. This one is nonsense. Mtseew zoo
www.youtube.com/watch?v=rcXeV_nfy6E
Re: Soldiers In Show Of Super Human Strength At An Event (Photos) by CharleyCharley: 4:45pm
Superhuman stupidity
Re: Soldiers In Show Of Super Human Strength At An Event (Photos) by Sikay19: 4:45pm
IpobExposed:Why nah .
Re: Soldiers In Show Of Super Human Strength At An Event (Photos) by idbami2(m): 4:46pm
Kill the kokoroach.. Make I give them 1 bahjinatu..
