These are men of the Nigerian Army is a show of super human powers at an event in an undisclosed location.





One shows the Hilux vehicle of the patrol passing over the arm of a soldier while the other dragged an Hilux with his teeth.





Please readers, do not attempt any of these!!!



... Come. No be by muscle dem take dey stand preek oh.



Dey show ursef. ... Come. No be by muscle dem take dey stand preek oh.Dey show ursef. 43 Likes

o boy no be small thing o

And one bullet? 39 Likes 2 Shares

hmmmm hmmmm

This one na quantum physics joor 2 Likes

Na wetin him join army to do abi? If he doesn't have something doing send him to Sambisa. 15 Likes 1 Share

And one bullet? In RANgO's voice(Just one bullet). In RANgO's voice(Just one bullet). 13 Likes 1 Share

Wheh done sirs 1 Like

Look at our soldiers very strong and intrepid while look at the liepods soldiers below. Useless Ipob 44 Likes 4 Shares

Irrelevant. 3 Likes 1 Share

And what value does this type of thing add to the military other than mere entertainment 2 Likes

In RANgO's voice(Just one bullet). 1 Like 2 Shares

Superhuman strength? Or superhuman stupidity? 2 Likes

This one na quantum physics joor Quantum?? What has quantum got to do with this Quantum?? What has quantum got to do with this

So we have these kind of soldiers and Boko Haram are still killing? 5 Likes

?? Why them no send this ones go finish BOKO HARAM?? 12 Likes

In RANgO's voice(Just one bullet).

Yup!!! Kill em jinkin brothers, all 7 of them..... Yup!!! Kill em jinkin brothers, all 7 of them..... 2 Likes

Wooooaaaw seriously?

Jazz? 1 Like 1 Share

cc lalasticlala These are the supermen we need in borno, they don't need armour, they can even go to war bare chested. I hope they are not in abj or Lagos? These are the supermen we need in borno, they don't need armour, they can even go to war bare chested. I hope they are not in abj or Lagos?

But where is lalasticlala sef

And what value does this type of thing add to the military other than mere entertainment

When they hear ratatatataaa from Boko Haram's GPMG, tactical withdrawal into Benin Republic When they hear ratatatataaa from Boko Haram's GPMG, tactical withdrawal into Benin Republic 4 Likes

Soldiers? e don reach this level ? na waoo

Ok 1 Like

This is not ordinary....

Look at our soldiers very strong and intrepid while look at the liepods soldiers below. Useless Ipob



This IpobExposed I have been seeing everywhere is like u don't have work.



Zoo soldiers are nonsense. All because he pushed car with mouth see how Bobby lashley of WWE lifted a car live. This one is nonsense. Mtseew zoo





www.youtube.com/watch?v=rcXeV_nfy6E This IpobExposed I have been seeing everywhere is like u don't have work.Zoo soldiers are nonsense. All because he pushed car with mouth see how Bobby lashley of WWE lifted a car live. This one is nonsense. Mtseew zoo 7 Likes 1 Share

Superhuman stupidity

Look at our soldiers very strong and intrepid while look at the liepods soldiers below. Useless Ipob Why nah . Why nah 1 Like