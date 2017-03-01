₦airaland Forum

Soldiers In Show Of Super Human Strength At An Event (Photos) by 247frolic(m): 1:59pm
This photos were shared with us by a Newshelm.com reader.


These are men of the Nigerian Army is a show of super human powers at an event in an undisclosed location.


One shows the Hilux vehicle of the patrol passing over the arm of a soldier while the other dragged an Hilux with his teeth.


Please readers, do not attempt any of these!!!

http://www.newshelm.com/2017/03/photos-nigerian-soldiers-in-show-of.html

Re: Soldiers In Show Of Super Human Strength At An Event (Photos) by sleeknick(m): 2:01pm
angry... Come. No be by muscle dem take dey stand preek oh.

Dey show ursef. angry

43 Likes

Re: Soldiers In Show Of Super Human Strength At An Event (Photos) by kaybaba25(m): 2:03pm
o boy no be small thing o
Re: Soldiers In Show Of Super Human Strength At An Event (Photos) by Gucciboss: 2:05pm
And one bullet?

39 Likes 2 Shares

Re: Soldiers In Show Of Super Human Strength At An Event (Photos) by finalboss(m): 2:07pm
cc lalasticlala


hmmmm
Re: Soldiers In Show Of Super Human Strength At An Event (Photos) by helinues: 2:08pm
This one na quantum physics joor

2 Likes

Re: Soldiers In Show Of Super Human Strength At An Event (Photos) by zico530(m): 2:09pm
Na wetin him join army to do abi? If he doesn't have something doing send him to Sambisa.

15 Likes 1 Share

Re: Soldiers In Show Of Super Human Strength At An Event (Photos) by TITOBIGZ(m): 2:16pm
Gucciboss:
And one bullet?
In RANgO's voice(Just one bullet). gringrin

13 Likes 1 Share

Re: Soldiers In Show Of Super Human Strength At An Event (Photos) by pweshboi(m): 2:20pm
Wheh done sirs

1 Like

Re: Soldiers In Show Of Super Human Strength At An Event (Photos) by IpobExposed: 2:25pm
Look at our soldiers very strong and intrepid while look at the liepods soldiers below. Useless Ipob grin

44 Likes 4 Shares

Re: Soldiers In Show Of Super Human Strength At An Event (Photos) by Dildo(m): 2:27pm
Irrelevant.

3 Likes 1 Share

Re: Soldiers In Show Of Super Human Strength At An Event (Photos) by SalamRushdie: 2:29pm
And what value does this type of thing add to the military other than mere entertainment

2 Likes

Re: Soldiers In Show Of Super Human Strength At An Event (Photos) by Gucciboss: 2:33pm
TITOBIGZ:


In RANgO's voice(Just one bullet). gringrin
grin grin

1 Like 2 Shares

Re: Soldiers In Show Of Super Human Strength At An Event (Photos) by CharleyCharley: 2:44pm
Superhuman strength? Or superhuman stupidity?

2 Likes

Re: Soldiers In Show Of Super Human Strength At An Event (Photos) by omenkaLives: 2:55pm
helinues:
This one na quantum physics joor
Quantum?? What has quantum got to do with this
Re: Soldiers In Show Of Super Human Strength At An Event (Photos) by Splinz(m): 2:59pm
So we have these kind of soldiers and Boko Haram are still killing? undecided

5 Likes

Re: Soldiers In Show Of Super Human Strength At An Event (Photos) by wapadunk(m): 3:17pm
Why them no send this ones go finish BOKO HARAM??

12 Likes

Re: Soldiers In Show Of Super Human Strength At An Event (Photos) by martyns303(m): 3:42pm
TITOBIGZ:


In RANgO's voice(Just one bullet). gringrin

Yup!!! Kill em jinkin brothers, all 7 of them.....

2 Likes

Re: Soldiers In Show Of Super Human Strength At An Event (Photos) by Vision4God: 4:10pm
Wooooaaaw seriously?
Re: Soldiers In Show Of Super Human Strength At An Event (Photos) by faithfancy(f): 4:14pm
Jazz?

1 Like 1 Share

Re: Soldiers In Show Of Super Human Strength At An Event (Photos) by MrOreo(m): 4:19pm
These are the supermen we need in borno, they don't need armour, they can even go to war bare chested. I hope they are not in abj or Lagos?
Re: Soldiers In Show Of Super Human Strength At An Event (Photos) by Keneking: 4:25pm
But where is lalasticlala sef
Re: Soldiers In Show Of Super Human Strength At An Event (Photos) by AngelicBeing: 4:33pm
cool
Re: Soldiers In Show Of Super Human Strength At An Event (Photos) by Zoharariel(m): 4:36pm
SalamRushdie:
And what value does this type of thing add to the military other than mere entertainment

When they hear ratatatataaa from Boko Haram's GPMG, tactical withdrawal into Benin Republic grin cheesy grin

4 Likes

Re: Soldiers In Show Of Super Human Strength At An Event (Photos) by dsocioemmy(m): 4:43pm
Soldiers? e don reach this level ? na waoo
Re: Soldiers In Show Of Super Human Strength At An Event (Photos) by Goldenheart(m): 4:43pm
Ok

1 Like

Re: Soldiers In Show Of Super Human Strength At An Event (Photos) by Ogashub(m): 4:44pm
tongue
Re: Soldiers In Show Of Super Human Strength At An Event (Photos) by adeoba2008(m): 4:44pm
This is not ordinary....
Re: Soldiers In Show Of Super Human Strength At An Event (Photos) by AnuforoIK: 4:45pm
IpobExposed:
Look at our soldiers very strong and intrepid while look at the liepods soldiers below. Useless Ipob grin


This IpobExposed I have been seeing everywhere is like u don't have work.

Zoo soldiers are nonsense. All because he pushed car with mouth see how Bobby lashley of WWE lifted a car live. This one is nonsense. Mtseew zoo


www.youtube.com/watch?v=rcXeV_nfy6E

7 Likes 1 Share

Re: Soldiers In Show Of Super Human Strength At An Event (Photos) by CharleyCharley: 4:45pm
Superhuman stupidity
Re: Soldiers In Show Of Super Human Strength At An Event (Photos) by Sikay19: 4:45pm
IpobExposed:
Look at our soldiers very strong and intrepid while look at the liepods soldiers below. Useless Ipob grin
Why nah grin grin.

1 Like

Re: Soldiers In Show Of Super Human Strength At An Event (Photos) by idbami2(m): 4:46pm
Kill the kokoroach.. Make I give them 1 bahjinatu..

