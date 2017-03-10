Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Man Fulfills His Promise, Pours Water On Floor And Drinks On Buhari's Arrival (13406 Views)

PDP Supporters In Edo Sit On Floor & Block Roads As They Protest Over Results / NLC: We'll Hold Buhari To His Promise Not To Remove Fuel Subsidy / Brooms Greet President Buhari Arrival In Ghana (Photo) (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (Reply) (Go Down)



See the translation "A young man fulfills his promise by drinkng water on the floor if president Muhammadu Buhari arrive Nigeria" .

https://mobile.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=1202658923165869&id=208430435922061&refid=28&_ft_=qid.6395857001318075298%3Amf_story_key.8705447308661077850%3Atop_level_post_id.1830980373818610&__tn__=C As shared by rariya of their Facebook Page " Wani Matashi Ya Cika Alkawarin Da Ya Dauka Na Cewa Zai Zuba Ruwa A Kasa Ya Sha Idan Har Shugaba Buhari Ya Dawo..."See the translation "A young man fulfills his promise by drinkng water on the floor if president Muhammadu Buhari arrive Nigeria" .

Thank God its Friday





Must you deliberately infect yourself with diseases simply because a president is back After all he is as good as not coming back bcoz he is not too fit yet....



Nawah ooo.... Some Nigerians are just insaneMust you deliberately infect yourself with diseases simply because a president is backAfter all he is as good as not coming back bcoz he is not too fit yet....Nawah ooo.... 29 Likes 2 Shares

Who told him the President is back? Impulsive people. Until the President address the nation, he is not back.



Though BMC has set the stage for him to avoid addressing the nation, that is the most laudable thing he can do at the moment. 2 Likes

benedictnsi:

Some Nigerians are just insane



Must you deliberately infect yourself with diseases simply because a president is back



Nawah ooo....





This is why the north is still not developed This is why the north is still not developed 20 Likes 1 Share

at least he's doing he's own NA...no jealous so when he comes back you will go and hang yourselfs baat least he's doing he's own NA...no jealous

benedictnsi:

Some Nigerians are just insane



Must you deliberately infect yourself with diseases simply because a president is back



Nawah ooo....



A less capable president for that matter



shiorrrrr A less capable president for that mattershiorrrrr 7 Likes

Yes Thats what am talking

ah don talk am b4 OSOGBO WEED NA BASTARD

so dem get distributor 4 North



MANY ARE MAD BUH FEW ARE ROAMING



na like d@ madness dey start 7 Likes

and the madness continues

mtcheeeew!

Those who think Buhari is hated should have a rethink because we will shock them on 16th February 2019. 3 Likes 2 Shares

Na wa o....

The suffer no reach him w

Side 1 Like

Hausa slowpoke

na this same guy peopl first trek from lagos to abuja wen buhari win 5 Likes

Fool

Nigerians now acting like Kenyans....

just imagining what they wud be saying if they had a forum like Nl...

stupidity in High places

FOOLISHNESS

ndi ara ndi ara 2 Likes

Madness

Even APC has affected de brain of Nigerians, to even make a good promise dt is not dirty na problem.

Hahaha



just see this

God bless Nigeria

Y wouldn't he, When they have this belief they own the country... in the place I live, the northerners have this renewed confidence

I knew it would surely be an Hausa man(Aboki).They are soo insane.I mean how would a normal human do this but let's not forget that not everyone is normal. 1 Like

if only buhari can keep to his words like this man 1 Like

Idiots everywhere

I hope all those bastards who promised to drink otapiapia I Baba ever returns would also fulfill their promise.



We have seen a "HYPOCRITICAL IDIOT" and we've seen this- these are the things that happen when you allow hate dictate the affairs of your life. Look at the shameful idiot. What exactly sets him apart from a regular pig?



May all the enemies of Nigeria be put to shame, amen. 2 Likes

Madness everywhere, there was a country indeed.



Imagine what other countries will say when they read this news about the self acclaimed giant of Africa.

Welcome back Mr.President(GCFR) 1 Like 1 Share