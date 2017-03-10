₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,760,805 members, 3,410,688 topics. Date: Friday, 10 March 2017 at 03:12 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Man Fulfills His Promise, Pours Water On Floor And Drinks On Buhari's Arrival (13406 Views)
PDP Supporters In Edo Sit On Floor & Block Roads As They Protest Over Results / NLC: We'll Hold Buhari To His Promise Not To Remove Fuel Subsidy / Brooms Greet President Buhari Arrival In Ghana (Photo) (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Man Fulfills His Promise, Pours Water On Floor And Drinks On Buhari's Arrival by mohince(m): 2:18pm
As shared by rariya of their Facebook Page " Wani Matashi Ya Cika Alkawarin Da Ya Dauka Na Cewa Zai Zuba Ruwa A Kasa Ya Sha Idan Har Shugaba Buhari Ya Dawo..."
See the translation "A young man fulfills his promise by drinkng water on the floor if president Muhammadu Buhari arrive Nigeria" .
https://mobile.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=1202658923165869&id=208430435922061&refid=28&_ft_=qid.6395857001318075298%3Amf_story_key.8705447308661077850%3Atop_level_post_id.1830980373818610&__tn__=C
|Re: Man Fulfills His Promise, Pours Water On Floor And Drinks On Buhari's Arrival by mohince(m): 2:18pm
Thank God its Friday
|Re: Man Fulfills His Promise, Pours Water On Floor And Drinks On Buhari's Arrival by benedictnsi(m): 2:20pm
Some Nigerians are just insane
Must you deliberately infect yourself with diseases simply because a president is back After all he is as good as not coming back bcoz he is not too fit yet....
Nawah ooo....
29 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Man Fulfills His Promise, Pours Water On Floor And Drinks On Buhari's Arrival by soulpeppersoup(m): 2:23pm
Who told him the President is back? Impulsive people. Until the President address the nation, he is not back.
Though BMC has set the stage for him to avoid addressing the nation, that is the most laudable thing he can do at the moment.
2 Likes
|Re: Man Fulfills His Promise, Pours Water On Floor And Drinks On Buhari's Arrival by Benevee: 2:27pm
benedictnsi:
This is why the north is still not developed
20 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Man Fulfills His Promise, Pours Water On Floor And Drinks On Buhari's Arrival by luwiizy(m): 2:28pm
so when he comes back you will go and hang yourselfs baat least he's doing he's own NA...no jealous
|Re: Man Fulfills His Promise, Pours Water On Floor And Drinks On Buhari's Arrival by ki02020(m): 2:30pm
benedictnsi:
A less capable president for that matter
shiorrrrr
7 Likes
|Re: Man Fulfills His Promise, Pours Water On Floor And Drinks On Buhari's Arrival by xpmode(m): 2:36pm
Yes Thats what am talking
|Re: Man Fulfills His Promise, Pours Water On Floor And Drinks On Buhari's Arrival by oluwayimika123: 2:36pm
ah don talk am b4 OSOGBO WEED NA BASTARD
so dem get distributor 4 North
MANY ARE MAD BUH FEW ARE ROAMING
na like d@ madness dey start
7 Likes
|Re: Man Fulfills His Promise, Pours Water On Floor And Drinks On Buhari's Arrival by greeky: 2:36pm
and the madness continues
|Re: Man Fulfills His Promise, Pours Water On Floor And Drinks On Buhari's Arrival by midehi2(f): 2:36pm
mtcheeeew!
|Re: Man Fulfills His Promise, Pours Water On Floor And Drinks On Buhari's Arrival by FriendNG: 2:37pm
Those who think Buhari is hated should have a rethink because we will shock them on 16th February 2019.
3 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Man Fulfills His Promise, Pours Water On Floor And Drinks On Buhari's Arrival by Divay22(f): 2:37pm
Na wa o....
The suffer no reach him w
Side
1 Like
|Re: Man Fulfills His Promise, Pours Water On Floor And Drinks On Buhari's Arrival by royalmoron: 2:37pm
Hausa slowpoke
|Re: Man Fulfills His Promise, Pours Water On Floor And Drinks On Buhari's Arrival by msgoga: 2:37pm
na this same guy peopl first trek from lagos to abuja wen buhari win
5 Likes
|Re: Man Fulfills His Promise, Pours Water On Floor And Drinks On Buhari's Arrival by desquad: 2:37pm
Fool
|Re: Man Fulfills His Promise, Pours Water On Floor And Drinks On Buhari's Arrival by Israeljones(m): 2:37pm
Nigerians now acting like Kenyans....
just imagining what they wud be saying if they had a forum like Nl...
|Re: Man Fulfills His Promise, Pours Water On Floor And Drinks On Buhari's Arrival by slimzypink(f): 2:37pm
stupidity in High places
|Re: Man Fulfills His Promise, Pours Water On Floor And Drinks On Buhari's Arrival by nairalandfreak: 2:37pm
FOOLISHNESS
|Re: Man Fulfills His Promise, Pours Water On Floor And Drinks On Buhari's Arrival by Virginkpekus(f): 2:37pm
ndi ara
2 Likes
|Re: Man Fulfills His Promise, Pours Water On Floor And Drinks On Buhari's Arrival by CR77(f): 2:37pm
Madness
|Re: Man Fulfills His Promise, Pours Water On Floor And Drinks On Buhari's Arrival by estrong: 2:37pm
Even APC has affected de brain of Nigerians, to even make a good promise dt is not dirty na problem.
|Re: Man Fulfills His Promise, Pours Water On Floor And Drinks On Buhari's Arrival by Evaberry(f): 2:37pm
Hahaha
just see this
|Re: Man Fulfills His Promise, Pours Water On Floor And Drinks On Buhari's Arrival by babyfaceafrica: 2:38pm
God bless Nigeria
|Re: Man Fulfills His Promise, Pours Water On Floor And Drinks On Buhari's Arrival by Timinho23(m): 2:38pm
Y wouldn't he, When they have this belief they own the country... in the place I live, the northerners have this renewed confidence
|Re: Man Fulfills His Promise, Pours Water On Floor And Drinks On Buhari's Arrival by ANNOY(m): 2:38pm
I knew it would surely be an Hausa man(Aboki).They are soo insane.I mean how would a normal human do this but let's not forget that not everyone is normal.
1 Like
|Re: Man Fulfills His Promise, Pours Water On Floor And Drinks On Buhari's Arrival by dragopipi: 2:38pm
if only buhari can keep to his words like this man
1 Like
|Re: Man Fulfills His Promise, Pours Water On Floor And Drinks On Buhari's Arrival by helphelp: 2:38pm
Idiots everywhere
|Re: Man Fulfills His Promise, Pours Water On Floor And Drinks On Buhari's Arrival by omenkaLives: 2:38pm
I hope all those bastards who promised to drink otapiapia I Baba ever returns would also fulfill their promise.
We have seen a "HYPOCRITICAL IDIOT" and we've seen this- these are the things that happen when you allow hate dictate the affairs of your life. Look at the shameful idiot. What exactly sets him apart from a regular pig?
May all the enemies of Nigeria be put to shame, amen.
2 Likes
|Re: Man Fulfills His Promise, Pours Water On Floor And Drinks On Buhari's Arrival by macluvph1(m): 2:38pm
Madness everywhere, there was a country indeed.
Imagine what other countries will say when they read this news about the self acclaimed giant of Africa.
|Re: Man Fulfills His Promise, Pours Water On Floor And Drinks On Buhari's Arrival by tiswell(m): 2:38pm
Welcome back Mr.President(GCFR)
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Man Fulfills His Promise, Pours Water On Floor And Drinks On Buhari's Arrival by effrender: 2:38pm
K... Good for him
Al-Mustapha Is Innocent - Fani Kayode / Buhari Delivers Address At SSR Conference In London / I Received My US Citizenship Today And I'm Unburdening My Heart About Africa
Viewing this topic: Minemrys, littlewonders, Atanda01, Ayodeji95(m), queency1, NotOfThis(f), WarHorse1(m), babasoji, ife01(m), sway112, sokia, bsalawu, Joe4real701(m), taurusmena1, studman, adeshkhan(m), adex79(m), ayokenny37(m), deybson, Coldfeets, engrpheleeks(m), donpoyo(m), Rashduct4luv(m), angelusbrut, space007(m), IBreakRules, phemmie06(m), GetWellNigeria, Deilluminator(m), Sultanchidi(m), project55, SaintNemesis(f), Escalze(m), Smbk(m), benbella, marynPearl(f), carowhite, wahabceeblack1, jahlud, edunwanna(m), Xz11z4u(m), successking401(m), sirssb(m), femmygold, EDSONSMITH(m), tundejoseph4(m), Osaib, EngrSylva(m), Ibusho, aieromon(m), yeman05(m), cmon(m), zeyheed(m), mymzo48, Praktikals(m), cyrilamx(m), moralex(m), Faithful007, HaneefahRN(f), SHEYOR(m), economania(m), amamgbo(m), naturalwaves, HenryThegreat1(m), enihistory999(f), Riqueleme, fushizu1, zurefl, Megilicious(f), stitcheD(m), Sheraki11, viqtor(m), mrbizmart, Oscar4real(m), KevinDein, alezzy13, hadura29(m), edem17, mohince(m), four4, popiong(m), E99E(m), ResponsibleThug(m), Alamala1, Daboomb, rheether(f), timifizzy(m), ExcelNG, Raphtop(m), MhiztaPromysco, IamBeezon(m), lekzyn(m), smartmachine(m), austinosita(m), phinedhe(f), yekparikpa(m), oloworulz(m), k2wise, richeazy(m), d313, eagleeye2, adebajosnr, LOUIS6(m), kaoule(m), sumblee(f), Vic18, johnie, ganja06(m), Tims4all(m), iamflourish, igbalodehunter(m), xtratagem(m), GCFR696(m), mrnairaland1(m), okochavictor(m), Smhart1(f), sergiolefty(m), profmsboi(m), 9jatatafo(m), benn94(m), ChristyG(f), henrysam(m), Shafiiimran99, bamzyboa, figure007, codemarshal08(m), Collinsc252, fortunes0215(m), kilokeys(m), Rhema0011, fryoobest(m) and 294 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 13