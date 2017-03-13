Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / FG Begins Oil Bloc Bid Rounds In May (4222 Views)

............Investors begin scheming, meet in Abuja, London, Houston



By Adeola Yusuf





The Federal Government has picked May for the commencement of a new licensing round for award-ing oil blocs and allocation of marginal fields, New Telegraph has learnt.A memo of the Ministry of Petroleum Resources sighted by this newspaper, revealed that the minister, Dr. Emmanuel Kachikwu, settled for May as a desirable period to begin the process. Although he had earlier announced the plan for the bid round, this is the first time a date is being given for the commencement of the programme.



“This bid round, which is a part of plans for petroleum industry under current fiscal year, is expected to commence in April, late est May, as announced by the honourable Minister of State for Petroleum Resources,” the memo stated. Kachikwu, it continued, reaffirmed this date, when he addressed a town hall meeting in Uyo, the Akwa Ibom State capital.



Investors, checks by this newspaper showed, are already abreast of the May date for the bid round. Risk managers for the oil and gas portfolios in financial and technical institutions are also aware of the date.



“The scheming for the bid round has started in earnest. Series of meetings are already taking place in Abuja, London, Houston and other parts of the West for the bid round,” a management staff of one of the International Oil Companies (IOCs) said after his anonymity was assured. His company volunteered two of its matured blocs to the government for the bid round.



“Kachikwu had said at the programme, televised for viewers all over the world, that marginal field is a recurring thing and that the country would begin another one hopeful April, or May of this year,” he added.



Aside from the bid round date, the ministry, the memo stated, is also making moves to reduce petrol consumption in Nigeria from an estimated 50 million to 28 million litres daily, thereby saving about N3.2 billion daily from unaccounted volumes.



Licensing rounds are a veritable avenue to raise quick funds for the government, which award a large expanse of land/oil bloc to exploration and production companies, while also expanding the country’s production capacities.



The last administration had tried to execute a licensing round, but could not pull it off due to lack of confidence in the process, as it was feared that the oil bloc usually awarded to oil drilling and exploration companies would end up in the hands of political cronies, who will go hawking it.



If the plan works, the country will be on the way to meeting new production targets of 4 million barrels daily and 40 billion oil reserves, which it had consistently missed since 2010.



The Federal Government has, in the same vein, begun plot to end the $90 billion investments revenues’ deficit rocking Nigeria’s oil and gas industry. The revenues’ deficits rocking the country would be tamed with clarity of contract terms through passage of law on oil industry governance presently before the National Assembly, Kachikwu said.



While he also noted that the country targets $10 billion to meet up the investments shortfall in gas sector, the minister maintained that measures are in place to address this anomaly.



“Measures are in place and they will be thoroughly deployed immediately the issue of legislation on governance issues of the oil and gas industry are addressed,” he said.



Meanwhile, IOCs have stated that the Federal Government had bad feeling over litigation they have against it in court. Country Chair of Shell Companies in Nigeria, Osagie Osunbor, who stated this on the sideline of a conference in Abuja, maintained that litigation is commonplace among IOCs who are in partnership.



Chairman and Managing Director, Chevron Nigeria Ltd, Jeff Ewing, corroborated this view just as Country Chair, Shell Companies in Nigeria and Managing Director, SPDC, Osagie Okunbor, added that IOCs also seek redress among one another on grey areas of contracts. “We (IOC) are competitors, but we are partners when it comes to cost,” he said.



Suggesting that the crude price rout made seeking clarity in grey areas of contracts necessary, Okunbor said: “When oil price was $100 and above, we all were behaving like drunk people, we cannot now do it.”



Reacting to the IOCs on court cases over alleged breach of contractual agreement, Group Managing Director of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Dr. Maikanti Baru, said that it was difficult to treat all IOCs equally.



Represented by Group Executive Director, Exploration & Production, Saidu Muhammed, Baru stated that this was responsible for the perspective that NNPC as a partner acts like a regulator and government.



Stating that the NNPC has, despite this, forged ahead with programmes such as exit from Joint Ventures (JV) contracts with IOCs, Baru maintained that government still bears the brunt of its shares in the JV cash calls



Where person wan start dey read this from now... 1 Like

Niger Deltans are about to be raped again 18 Likes 2 Shares

wen did dey just finish d last one

Kathmandu:

Niger Deltans are about to be raped again How?



Did somebody tell them not to bid too? How?Did somebody tell them not to bid too? 5 Likes

All those ethnic warriors should be put on notice. The whistle has been blown, get your stuff together and prepare to make purchases so tomorrow you wouldn't come pestering our ears and disturbing our peace over how your wealth is being cornered by Abõkis. 6 Likes 2 Shares

Time for Northern Cabals to rape Niger Delta again and again! A fraudulent country. 6 Likes

.I beg make dem gimme one .I beg make dem gimme one

omenkaLives:

All those ethnic warriors should be put on notice. The whistle has been blown, get your stuff together and prepare to make purchases so tomorrow you wouldn't come pestering our ears and disturbing our peace over how your wealth is being cornered by Abõkis. the list has already been prepared, Northern cabals will dominate it as usual.

who go dash Niger delta man an oil bloc? the list has already been prepared, Northern cabals will dominate it as usual.who go dash Niger delta man an oil bloc? 8 Likes 1 Share

This is the only reason a fragile Buhari was forced into the country and this same reason the North was ready to burn the country if GEJ won .. This is the only reason a fragile Buhari was forced into the country and this same reason the North was ready to burn the country if GEJ won .. 6 Likes 1 Share

Amarabae:

the list have already being prepared, Northern cabals will dominate it as usual.

who go dash Niger delta man an oil bloc? Lol. Here they come. One of my arch enemies. Welcome.



You better get your money right and prepare yourself. Stop preempting Your Own success by drawing such nonexistent conclusions. Lol. Here they come. One of my arch enemies. Welcome.You better get your money right and prepare yourself. Stop preempting Your Own success by drawing such nonexistent conclusions. 5 Likes 1 Share

omenkaLives:

Lol. Here they come. One of my arch enemies. Welcome.



You better get your money right and prepare yourself. Stop preempting Your Own success by drawing such nonexistent conclusions. You still don't get it, the states should be the one making the sales not abuja, that is the issue. Even if aboki's are the only one who has the purchasing power, the money should go to the people and not shared by some desert dwellers You still don't get it, the states should be the one making the sales not abuja, that is the issue. Even if aboki's are the only one who has the purchasing power, the money should go to the people and not shared by some desert dwellers 6 Likes 1 Share

Amarabae:

the list have already being prepared, Northern cabals will dominate it as usual.

who go dash Niger delta man an oil bloc? 5 Likes

Amarabae:

Time for Northern Cabals to rape Niger Delta again and again!

A fraudulent country. that is the problem of our ipod yoot, they wil not read before rushing to comment that is the problem of our ipod yoot, they wil not read before rushing to comment

The Niger-deltans should watch this old man bumper to bumper and resist any move by him or his kleptomaniac pal tinubu to entrench ethnic interests in the Delta oil.

Btw, I expect every single oil well in the SE to be bought over by south-east indigenes to ensure wealth is retained in the hands of our people.

If I hear that one adamu or tunde bought an oil well in the east, that would be very disappointing. 2 Likes

XerXers:



You still don't get it, the states should be the one making the sales not abuja, that is the issue. Even aboki's are the only one who has the purchasing power, the money should go to the people and not shared by some desert dwellers what about the avengers your corrupt ineffectual buffoon sempowered to purchase the oil block for him.

Or Shepopotamus can pull-out her ill-gotten resource from bedc and use it to bid for the oil blocks what about the avengers your corrupt ineffectual buffoon sempowered to purchase the oil block for him.Or Shepopotamus can pull-out her ill-gotten resource from bedc and use it to bid for the oil blocks 1 Like

MyGeneration:



How?



Did somebody tell them not to bid too?







Bid for what belong to them

Get well soon Bid for what belong to themGet well soon 2 Likes

Jesusloveyou:

what about the avengers your corrupt ineffectual buffoon empowered to purchase the oil block for him Avengers, "ineffectual buffon" all have the oil in their ancestral home, what is the business of desert herders in that? Avengers, "ineffectual buffon" all have the oil in their ancestral home, what is the business of desert herders in that? 1 Like

limeta:











Bid for what belong to them

Get well soon so we should give them for free. so we should give them for free.

Jesusloveyou:

so we should give them for free. will you give me what is mine? you are suppose to be the beggar not the other way will you give me what is mine? you are suppose to be the beggar not the other way 1 Like

limeta:











Bid for what belong to them

Get well soon How does it belong to them, did they put the oil there?

According to Nigerian constitution it belongs to us all.

Secondly they are being compensated for it How does it belong to them, did they put the oil there?According to Nigerian constitution it belongs to us all.Secondly they are being compensated for it

Adiola:

will you give me what is mine? you are suppose to be the beggar not the other way How is it urs?

Until our constitution is reviewed its not urs. How is it urs?Until our constitution is reviewed its not urs. 2 Likes

na northerners go still get the largest share

sorextee:

Where person wan start dey read this from now... Endure to read it pls Endure to read it pls

booked