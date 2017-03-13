₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|FG Begins Oil Bloc Bid Rounds In May by Islie: 7:31am
............Investors begin scheming, meet in Abuja, London, Houston
By Adeola Yusuf
|Re: FG Begins Oil Bloc Bid Rounds In May by sorextee(m): 7:35am
Where person wan start dey read this from now...
1 Like
|Re: FG Begins Oil Bloc Bid Rounds In May by CROWNWEALTH019: 7:36am
|Re: FG Begins Oil Bloc Bid Rounds In May by Kathmandu(f): 7:38am
The only reason that anaemic patient came back
Niger Deltans are about to be raped again
18 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: FG Begins Oil Bloc Bid Rounds In May by ebosetaled22(m): 8:05am
wen did dey just finish d last one
|Re: FG Begins Oil Bloc Bid Rounds In May by MyGeneration: 8:10am
Kathmandu:How?
Did somebody tell them not to bid too?
5 Likes
|Re: FG Begins Oil Bloc Bid Rounds In May by omenkaLives: 8:15am
All those ethnic warriors should be put on notice. The whistle has been blown, get your stuff together and prepare to make purchases so tomorrow you wouldn't come pestering our ears and disturbing our peace over how your wealth is being cornered by Abõkis.
6 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: FG Begins Oil Bloc Bid Rounds In May by Amarabae(f): 8:16am
Time for Northern Cabals to rape Niger Delta again and again! A fraudulent country.
6 Likes
|Re: FG Begins Oil Bloc Bid Rounds In May by fotadmowmend(m): 8:18am
Islie:.I beg make dem gimme one
|Re: FG Begins Oil Bloc Bid Rounds In May by Amarabae(f): 8:18am
omenkaLives:the list has already been prepared, Northern cabals will dominate it as usual.
who go dash Niger delta man an oil bloc?
8 Likes 1 Share
|Re: FG Begins Oil Bloc Bid Rounds In May by SalamRushdie: 8:34am
Kathmandu:
This is the only reason a fragile Buhari was forced into the country and this same reason the North was ready to burn the country if GEJ won ..
6 Likes 1 Share
|Re: FG Begins Oil Bloc Bid Rounds In May by omenkaLives: 8:40am
Amarabae:Lol. Here they come. One of my arch enemies. Welcome.
You better get your money right and prepare yourself. Stop preempting Your Own success by drawing such nonexistent conclusions.
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: FG Begins Oil Bloc Bid Rounds In May by XerXers: 9:24am
omenkaLives:You still don't get it, the states should be the one making the sales not abuja, that is the issue. Even if aboki's are the only one who has the purchasing power, the money should go to the people and not shared by some desert dwellers
6 Likes 1 Share
|Re: FG Begins Oil Bloc Bid Rounds In May by nextprince: 9:26am
Amarabae:
5 Likes
|Re: FG Begins Oil Bloc Bid Rounds In May by Jesusloveyou: 9:41am
Amarabae:that is the problem of our ipod yoot, they wil not read before rushing to comment
|Re: FG Begins Oil Bloc Bid Rounds In May by cstr150: 9:46am
The Niger-deltans should watch this old man bumper to bumper and resist any move by him or his kleptomaniac pal tinubu to entrench ethnic interests in the Delta oil.
Btw, I expect every single oil well in the SE to be bought over by south-east indigenes to ensure wealth is retained in the hands of our people.
If I hear that one adamu or tunde bought an oil well in the east, that would be very disappointing.
2 Likes
|Re: FG Begins Oil Bloc Bid Rounds In May by Jesusloveyou: 9:48am
XerXers:what about the avengers your corrupt ineffectual buffoon sempowered to purchase the oil block for him.
Or Shepopotamus can pull-out her ill-gotten resource from bedc and use it to bid for the oil blocks
1 Like
|Re: FG Begins Oil Bloc Bid Rounds In May by limeta(f): 9:51am
MyGeneration:
Bid for what belong to them
Get well soon
2 Likes
|Re: FG Begins Oil Bloc Bid Rounds In May by XerXers: 9:55am
Jesusloveyou:Avengers, "ineffectual buffon" all have the oil in their ancestral home, what is the business of desert herders in that?
1 Like
|Re: FG Begins Oil Bloc Bid Rounds In May by Jesusloveyou: 9:57am
limeta:so we should give them for free.
|Re: FG Begins Oil Bloc Bid Rounds In May by Adiola(f): 10:07am
Jesusloveyou:will you give me what is mine? you are suppose to be the beggar not the other way
1 Like
|Re: FG Begins Oil Bloc Bid Rounds In May by MyGeneration: 10:11am
limeta:How does it belong to them, did they put the oil there?
According to Nigerian constitution it belongs to us all.
Secondly they are being compensated for it
|Re: FG Begins Oil Bloc Bid Rounds In May by MyGeneration: 10:12am
Adiola:How is it urs?
Until our constitution is reviewed its not urs.
2 Likes
|Re: FG Begins Oil Bloc Bid Rounds In May by jimmyero: 10:27am
na northerners go still get the largest share
|Re: FG Begins Oil Bloc Bid Rounds In May by Donald7610: 10:27am
sorextee:Endure to read it pls
|Re: FG Begins Oil Bloc Bid Rounds In May by SexyNairalander: 10:27am
booked
|Re: FG Begins Oil Bloc Bid Rounds In May by sbergy: 10:27am
nice one... make i go sell all my property first wether i go fit buy on bloc.. oh poo, na only this keke be my property
