|Buhari’s Return Has Stabilised Polity – Orji Kalu by CROWNWEALTH019: 9:04am
A former governor of Abia, Dr Orji Kalu, says the return of President Muhammadu Buhari from the United Kingdom on Friday has brought stability into the polity.
http://punchng.com/buharis-return-has-stabilised-polity-orji-kalu/
1 Like
|Re: Buhari’s Return Has Stabilised Polity – Orji Kalu by CROWNWEALTH019: 9:05am
kalu is an eranko
6 Likes
|Re: Buhari’s Return Has Stabilised Polity – Orji Kalu by plaetton: 9:12am
Orji Kalu, Shut The Fxxx Up.
You're an embarrassment.
We know you're just desperately trying to get your Get-Out-Of-Jail Card.
7 Likes
|Re: Buhari’s Return Has Stabilised Polity – Orji Kalu by bedspread: 9:12am
NO WONDER U LEFT ABIA STATE THE WAY U LEFT IT
3 Likes
|Re: Buhari’s Return Has Stabilised Polity – Orji Kalu by ISDKING: 9:13am
Opposite.
1 Like
|Re: Buhari’s Return Has Stabilised Polity – Orji Kalu by CROWNWEALTH019: 9:15am
plaetton:That man is sick...
5 Likes
|Re: Buhari’s Return Has Stabilised Polity – Orji Kalu by Young03: 9:18am
kalu a criminal like u
2 Likes
|Re: Buhari’s Return Has Stabilised Polity – Orji Kalu by Buharimustgo: 9:38am
I didn't know when u turned to a sycophant
1 Like
|Re: Buhari’s Return Has Stabilised Polity – Orji Kalu by limeta(f): 9:46am
Foolish talk
2 Likes
|Re: Buhari’s Return Has Stabilised Polity – Orji Kalu by Aufbauh(m): 9:49am
It is not the strength nor the physical capacity, but the duration of great sentiment with an indomitable will that makes great men. This am sure is not lacking in the personality of Mr. President.
His vacation is for the good because he has actually retired to re-fire by refreshing bodily and mentality during the break.
1 Like
|Re: Buhari’s Return Has Stabilised Polity – Orji Kalu by doingood: 10:07am
I use to like this man but now he's my worst hate.
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Buhari’s Return Has Stabilised Polity – Orji Kalu by helinues: 10:15am
CROWNWEALTH019:
I may not agree with Kalu but @ op, try and be positive in life.. It will help you gan
1 Like
|Re: Buhari’s Return Has Stabilised Polity – Orji Kalu by Factfinder1(f): 11:13am
Nonsense talk from an unrepentant public looter
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Buhari’s Return Has Stabilised Polity – Orji Kalu by Enigo: 11:13am
So many person don't want him back
|Re: Buhari’s Return Has Stabilised Polity – Orji Kalu by sbergy: 11:14am
stabilize nothing... people are now tensed
|Re: Buhari’s Return Has Stabilised Polity – Orji Kalu by Wiseandtrue(f): 11:14am
What is this Orji Kalu saying Yeye man. You can't escape judgement. If you like praise all politicians from today till tomorrow. Even if you escape man's judgement you cannot escape God's judgement.
You are an epitome of a bad leader. Who still listens to you
2 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Buhari’s Return Has Stabilised Polity – Orji Kalu by hdami: 11:14am
make this praise singer go sit down one place
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Buhari’s Return Has Stabilised Polity – Orji Kalu by Nofuckgiven: 11:14am
Kalu you are a bloody hypocrite. This won't save you from jail!
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Buhari’s Return Has Stabilised Polity – Orji Kalu by Dadiyooo: 11:15am
So much hatred on him
|Re: Buhari’s Return Has Stabilised Polity – Orji Kalu by jimmyero: 11:15am
Orji kalu must by prosecuted by efcc if not i will know Buhari aint serious
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Buhari’s Return Has Stabilised Polity – Orji Kalu by xynerise(m): 11:15am
I was told Orji Kalu is good at Sarcasm
1 Like
|Re: Buhari’s Return Has Stabilised Polity – Orji Kalu by EastGold(m): 11:16am
Kalu is a cow
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Buhari’s Return Has Stabilised Polity – Orji Kalu by annnikky(f): 11:18am
He really buying favour from being persecuted all these praises will not fetch him anything
1 Like
|Re: Buhari’s Return Has Stabilised Polity – Orji Kalu by hucienda: 11:19am
So he's a 'stabilizer'.
1 Like
|Re: Buhari’s Return Has Stabilised Polity – Orji Kalu by yemmight(m): 11:19am
The only reason why this guy is walking freely is because it is NIGERIA.
1 Like
|Re: Buhari’s Return Has Stabilised Polity – Orji Kalu by realGURU(f): 11:19am
Musa
|Re: Buhari’s Return Has Stabilised Polity – Orji Kalu by TippyTop(m): 11:20am
Stabilized the polity or encouraged marauding Fulanis to resume work?
|Re: Buhari’s Return Has Stabilised Polity – Orji Kalu by Strech(m): 11:21am
annnikky:my pre wedding pricks
|Re: Buhari’s Return Has Stabilised Polity – Orji Kalu by Jimi23(m): 11:24am
Lame opinion of a dumb as-s.
|Re: Buhari’s Return Has Stabilised Polity – Orji Kalu by 2016v2017: 11:24am
loothief,we know that you are doing everything possible to get free from your fraud case
