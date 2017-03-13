₦airaland Forum

Buhari's Return Has Stabilised Polity – Orji Kalu by CROWNWEALTH019: 9:04am
A former governor of Abia, Dr Orji Kalu, says the return of President Muhammadu Buhari from the United Kingdom on Friday has brought stability into the polity.

Kalu told newsmen in Lagos on Sunday that Nigerians were happy that the president was back in good health.

The president went on vacation to the UK on Jan. 20, and also met with his doctors during the trip before returning on Friday.

Kalu said, “Now that the president is back, I am very happy; we have been praying.

“Both Christians and Muslims have been praying because the country has been so polarised that the fabrics of our nation have been eaten with tribalism and religion.

“So I am very happy that the president is back and I want him to listen to his doctor’s advice and continue to take his medication if any.”

The former governor noted that the president had kept his campaign promise of restoring peace to the North Eastern part of the country, which had been facing insurrection from the Boko Haram sect.

“I know that the president has done well in the area of defence and pursuing Boko Haram; I congratulate him as Commander in Chief.

“I also praise the service chiefs – the Chief of Army Staff, the Chief of Air Staff and the Inspector General of Police as well as the Director of State Service for their backup operation on Boko Haram,’’ he said.

He, however, called on the government to intensify efforts towards improving the economic situation in the country.

“Buhari took over when there were a lot of doubts in the economy; he took over when the oil prices went down sharply.

“And whenever your expenditure is more than your income, then there is already recession.

“So I am not sure that recession is just going to end so soon.

“I believe now that the president is back, he should be able to fine-tune the economic team and put some recovery policies in place.”

He advised the economic team to be more serious, out looking and no to take anything for granted.

“The most important thing government should look into is the issue of electricity and internal security.

“Internal security and electricity are the engine room that drives development and the future of any country.

“I believe these things can be done,’’ Kalu said.

He also commiserated with the families of Gen. Adeyinka Adebayo, former governor of the Old Western Region and Brig.-Gen. Samuel Ogbemudia, former governor of the defunct Bendel State, who passed on recently.

Kalu said their wealth of experience would be greatly missed by the country and he prayed God to grant them eternal rest.

Kalu, formerly a staunch member the Peoples’ Democratic Party, on Wednesday, November 16, 2016, defected to the ruling APC.

The former governor had told the gathering that he joined the APC to help “diffuse tensions that the party is an ethnic or religious contraption”.

(NAN)

http://punchng.com/buharis-return-has-stabilised-polity-orji-kalu/

Re: Buhari's Return Has Stabilised Polity – Orji Kalu by CROWNWEALTH019: 9:05am
kalu is an eranko

Re: Buhari's Return Has Stabilised Polity – Orji Kalu by plaetton: 9:12am
Orji Kalu, Shut The Fxxx Up.
You're an embarrassment.
We know you're just desperately trying to get your Get-Out-Of-Jail Card.

Re: Buhari's Return Has Stabilised Polity – Orji Kalu by bedspread: 9:12am
NO WONDER U LEFT ABIA STATE THE WAY U LEFT IT

Re: Buhari's Return Has Stabilised Polity – Orji Kalu by ISDKING: 9:13am
Opposite.

Re: Buhari's Return Has Stabilised Polity – Orji Kalu by CROWNWEALTH019: 9:15am
plaetton:
Orji Kalu, Shut The Fxxx Up.
You're an embarrassment.
We know you're just desperately trying to get your Get-Out-Of-Jail Card.
That man is sick...

Re: Buhari's Return Has Stabilised Polity – Orji Kalu by Young03: 9:18am
kalu a criminal like u

Re: Buhari's Return Has Stabilised Polity – Orji Kalu by Buharimustgo: 9:38am
I didn't know when u turned to a sycophant

Re: Buhari's Return Has Stabilised Polity – Orji Kalu by limeta(f): 9:46am
Foolish talk

Re: Buhari's Return Has Stabilised Polity – Orji Kalu by Aufbauh(m): 9:49am
It is not the strength nor the physical capacity, but the duration of great sentiment with an indomitable will that makes great men. This am sure is not lacking in the personality of Mr. President.

His vacation is for the good because he has actually retired to re-fire by refreshing bodily and mentality during the break.

Re: Buhari's Return Has Stabilised Polity – Orji Kalu by doingood: 10:07am
I use to like this man but now he's my worst hate.

Re: Buhari's Return Has Stabilised Polity – Orji Kalu by helinues: 10:15am
CROWNWEALTH019:
kalu is an eranko

I may not agree with Kalu but @ op, try and be positive in life.. It will help you gan

Re: Buhari's Return Has Stabilised Polity – Orji Kalu by Factfinder1(f): 11:13am
Nonsense talk from an unrepentant public looter

Re: Buhari's Return Has Stabilised Polity – Orji Kalu by Enigo: 11:13am
So many person don't want him back
Re: Buhari's Return Has Stabilised Polity – Orji Kalu by sbergy: 11:14am
stabilize nothing... people are now tensed grin
Re: Buhari's Return Has Stabilised Polity – Orji Kalu by Wiseandtrue(f): 11:14am
What is this Orji Kalu saying Yeye man. You can't escape judgement. If you like praise all politicians from today till tomorrow. Even if you escape man's judgement you cannot escape God's judgement.

You are an epitome of a bad leader. Who still listens to you

Re: Buhari's Return Has Stabilised Polity – Orji Kalu by hdami: 11:14am
make this praise singer go sit down one place

Re: Buhari's Return Has Stabilised Polity – Orji Kalu by Nofuckgiven: 11:14am
Kalu you are a bloody hypocrite. This won't save you from jail!

Re: Buhari's Return Has Stabilised Polity – Orji Kalu by Dadiyooo: 11:15am
So much hatred on him
Re: Buhari's Return Has Stabilised Polity – Orji Kalu by jimmyero: 11:15am
Orji kalu must by prosecuted by efcc if not i will know Buhari aint serious

Re: Buhari's Return Has Stabilised Polity – Orji Kalu by xynerise(m): 11:15am
I was told Orji Kalu is good at Sarcasm

Re: Buhari's Return Has Stabilised Polity – Orji Kalu by EastGold(m): 11:16am
Kalu is a cow

Re: Buhari's Return Has Stabilised Polity – Orji Kalu by annnikky(f): 11:18am
He really buying favour from being persecuted grin all these praises will not fetch him anything undecided

Re: Buhari's Return Has Stabilised Polity – Orji Kalu by hucienda: 11:19am
So he's a 'stabilizer'.

Re: Buhari's Return Has Stabilised Polity – Orji Kalu by yemmight(m): 11:19am
The only reason why this guy is walking freely is because it is NIGERIA.

Re: Buhari's Return Has Stabilised Polity – Orji Kalu by realGURU(f): 11:19am
Musa
Re: Buhari's Return Has Stabilised Polity – Orji Kalu by TippyTop(m): 11:20am
Stabilized the polity or encouraged marauding Fulanis to resume work?
Re: Buhari's Return Has Stabilised Polity – Orji Kalu by Strech(m): 11:21am
annnikky:
He really buying favour from being persecuted grin all these praises will not fetch him anything undecided
my pre wedding pricks

Re: Buhari's Return Has Stabilised Polity – Orji Kalu by Jimi23(m): 11:24am
Lame opinion of a dumb as-s.
Re: Buhari's Return Has Stabilised Polity – Orji Kalu by 2016v2017: 11:24am
loothief,we know that you are doing everything possible to get free from your fraud case

