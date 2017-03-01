Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Photos Of Buhari & Osinbajo Laughing Hard In Office Today As Osinbajo Briefs Him (23477 Views)

Source: As President Buhari settles down to work today,he did the first things first.He received a briefing from Vice President Professor Yemi OsinbajoSource: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/03/buhari-receives-briefing-from.html?m=1 11 Likes 3 Shares

Alhamdulilahi. Shame on every satanic prophets with their evil visions.



Long life Sai Baba



Long life Professor Osibanjo 128 Likes 11 Shares

These 2 men have chemistry indeed.



They seem to get along quite easily. 93 Likes 8 Shares

Good, great understanding is all I see 16 Likes 2 Shares

STOCKFISH is still alive STOCKFISH is still alive 25 Likes 2 Shares

Baba how body?

Only God knows who is making the other laugh cos both seems to be comedians. Weldone sirs! May God continually bless you with the knowledge, wisdom and understanding to move this country to that greater height.



God bless! 17 Likes

That's good 4 Likes

Nice 5 Likes





P.M.B may Your years be Long....



May You walk and Never stumble...



Any evil weapon fashion Against you Shall not Prosper..



Long Live My better President...





Haterz how market ..



Baba don gallant back



E don Pain them P.M.B may Your years be Long....May You walk and Never stumble...Any evil weapon fashion Against you Shall not Prosper..Long Live My better President...Haterz how market..Baba don gallant backE don Pain them 35 Likes

hmm





hope he forgot his hardship injection in london 1 Like

Who cares if they cry?



How many Nigerians are laughing at the moment?



Fvcked up president 6 Likes

Buhari is Boko Haram



Buhari want to islamize Nigeria (Sharia)



Buhari is anti south.



Buhari has no secondary certificate despite studying in UK, India and obtaining a Masters degree in Us.



Buhari has prove his haters wrong in all aspect. 16 Likes 1 Share

Propaganda Government. 2019 is around the corner.





#Their days are numbered 1 Like

Buhari please easy

God bless you both..! Haters will die untimely death...ASE!!! 8 Likes

when exactly is this nigga gon die?

They are laughing at hungry zombies that voted them in. 1 Like

God bless the Good people of this country

Shame those who re enemies of the country.



God bless both PMB/PYO 10 Likes

Glory to God! 5 Likes

fayose , this is photoshooped 11 Likes 1 Share

Baba really looks good.



I'm happy for him 8 Likes

NICE PHOTOS 3 Likes

Fake laugh 2 Likes

jaheymezz:

when exactly is this nigga gon die?

The way things re going now you maybe buried before him. Cause with this ur vision you can't grow more than this! Just an afternoon prayer. Wish people what you wish yourself. If u don't like his ways/pattern call for his resignation or better still wait till 2019 not death..... The way things re going now you maybe buried before him. Cause with this ur vision you can't grow more than this! Just an afternoon prayer. Wish people what you wish yourself. If u don't like his ways/pattern call for his resignation or better still wait till 2019 not death..... 19 Likes

Welcome back Mr. President 5 Likes

...especially the Ipobians with their satanic flat heads!...,fiction writers....magomago yeye people.... ...especially the Ipobians with their satanic flat heads!...,fiction writers....magomago yeye people.... 10 Likes

CROWNWEALTH019:



STOCKFISH is still alive always misjiving since time immemorial. Nonsense! always misjiving since time immemorial. Nonsense! 4 Likes

the second phase of the change just started, we are watching.

The best presidential team ever 4 Likes