₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,762,692 members, 3,415,893 topics. Date: Monday, 13 March 2017 at 04:04 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Photos Of Buhari & Osinbajo Laughing Hard In Office Today As Osinbajo Briefs Him (23477 Views)
Amaechi And Fashola Laughing Hard At Senate Hearing Of Transport Bill / Buhari Takes Water As Osinbajo, Saraki And Chief Justice Take Juice (pic) / Buhari And Osinbajo Laughing At RIO 2016 Olympic Games Handover (1) (2) (3) (4)
(0) (1) (2) (3) (Reply) (Go Down)
|Photos Of Buhari & Osinbajo Laughing Hard In Office Today As Osinbajo Briefs Him by zoba88: 2:20pm
As President Buhari settles down to work today,he did the first things first.He received a briefing from Vice President Professor Yemi Osinbajo
Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/03/buhari-receives-briefing-from.html?m=1
11 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Photos Of Buhari & Osinbajo Laughing Hard In Office Today As Osinbajo Briefs Him by madridguy(m): 2:22pm
Alhamdulilahi. Shame on every satanic prophets with their evil visions.
Long life Sai Baba
Long life Professor Osibanjo
128 Likes 11 Shares
|Re: Photos Of Buhari & Osinbajo Laughing Hard In Office Today As Osinbajo Briefs Him by VirginFinder: 2:23pm
These 2 men have chemistry indeed.
They seem to get along quite easily.
93 Likes 8 Shares
|Re: Photos Of Buhari & Osinbajo Laughing Hard In Office Today As Osinbajo Briefs Him by nzeobi(m): 2:34pm
Good, great understanding is all I see
16 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Photos Of Buhari & Osinbajo Laughing Hard In Office Today As Osinbajo Briefs Him by CROWNWEALTH019: 2:35pm
madridguy:STOCKFISH is still alive
25 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Photos Of Buhari & Osinbajo Laughing Hard In Office Today As Osinbajo Briefs Him by mamatayour(f): 2:36pm
Baba how body?
|Re: Photos Of Buhari & Osinbajo Laughing Hard In Office Today As Osinbajo Briefs Him by itiswellandwell: 2:37pm
Only God knows who is making the other laugh cos both seems to be comedians. Weldone sirs! May God continually bless you with the knowledge, wisdom and understanding to move this country to that greater height.
God bless!
17 Likes
|Re: Photos Of Buhari & Osinbajo Laughing Hard In Office Today As Osinbajo Briefs Him by ican2020: 2:37pm
That's good
4 Likes
|Re: Photos Of Buhari & Osinbajo Laughing Hard In Office Today As Osinbajo Briefs Him by registration(m): 2:37pm
Nice
5 Likes
|Re: Photos Of Buhari & Osinbajo Laughing Hard In Office Today As Osinbajo Briefs Him by money121(m): 2:37pm
P.M.B may Your years be Long....
May You walk and Never stumble...
Any evil weapon fashion Against you Shall not Prosper..
Long Live My better President...
Haterz how market ..
Baba don gallant back
E don Pain them
35 Likes
|Re: Photos Of Buhari & Osinbajo Laughing Hard In Office Today As Osinbajo Briefs Him by rozayx5(m): 2:37pm
hmm
hope he forgot his hardship injection in london
1 Like
|Re: Photos Of Buhari & Osinbajo Laughing Hard In Office Today As Osinbajo Briefs Him by bcomputer101(m): 2:38pm
.............................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................
|Re: Photos Of Buhari & Osinbajo Laughing Hard In Office Today As Osinbajo Briefs Him by BiafraBushBoy(m): 2:38pm
Who cares if they cry?
How many Nigerians are laughing at the moment?
Fvcked up president
6 Likes
|Re: Photos Of Buhari & Osinbajo Laughing Hard In Office Today As Osinbajo Briefs Him by FriendNG: 2:38pm
Buhari is Boko Haram
Buhari want to islamize Nigeria (Sharia)
Buhari is anti south.
Buhari has no secondary certificate despite studying in UK, India and obtaining a Masters degree in Us.
Buhari has prove his haters wrong in all aspect.
16 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Photos Of Buhari & Osinbajo Laughing Hard In Office Today As Osinbajo Briefs Him by ngeneukwuewuGOAT: 2:38pm
Propaganda Government. 2019 is around the corner.
#Their days are numbered
1 Like
|Re: Photos Of Buhari & Osinbajo Laughing Hard In Office Today As Osinbajo Briefs Him by lollmaolol: 2:38pm
Buhari please easy
|Re: Photos Of Buhari & Osinbajo Laughing Hard In Office Today As Osinbajo Briefs Him by cygnus05(m): 2:38pm
God bless you both..! Haters will die untimely death...ASE!!!
8 Likes
|Re: Photos Of Buhari & Osinbajo Laughing Hard In Office Today As Osinbajo Briefs Him by jaheymezz(m): 2:38pm
when exactly is this nigga gon die?
|Re: Photos Of Buhari & Osinbajo Laughing Hard In Office Today As Osinbajo Briefs Him by ISDKING: 2:38pm
They are laughing at hungry zombies that voted them in.
1 Like
|Re: Photos Of Buhari & Osinbajo Laughing Hard In Office Today As Osinbajo Briefs Him by Qmerit(m): 2:38pm
God bless the Good people of this country
Shame those who re enemies of the country.
God bless both PMB/PYO
10 Likes
|Re: Photos Of Buhari & Osinbajo Laughing Hard In Office Today As Osinbajo Briefs Him by Benjom(m): 2:39pm
Glory to God!
5 Likes
|Re: Photos Of Buhari & Osinbajo Laughing Hard In Office Today As Osinbajo Briefs Him by saraki2019: 2:39pm
fayose , this is photoshooped
11 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Photos Of Buhari & Osinbajo Laughing Hard In Office Today As Osinbajo Briefs Him by Ursino(f): 2:39pm
Baba really looks good.
I'm happy for him
8 Likes
|Re: Photos Of Buhari & Osinbajo Laughing Hard In Office Today As Osinbajo Briefs Him by bedspread: 2:39pm
NICE PHOTOS
3 Likes
|Re: Photos Of Buhari & Osinbajo Laughing Hard In Office Today As Osinbajo Briefs Him by LesbianBoy(m): 2:39pm
Fake laugh
2 Likes
|Re: Photos Of Buhari & Osinbajo Laughing Hard In Office Today As Osinbajo Briefs Him by Qmerit(m): 2:39pm
jaheymezz:
The way things re going now you maybe buried before him. Cause with this ur vision you can't grow more than this! Just an afternoon prayer. Wish people what you wish yourself. If u don't like his ways/pattern call for his resignation or better still wait till 2019 not death.....
19 Likes
|Re: Photos Of Buhari & Osinbajo Laughing Hard In Office Today As Osinbajo Briefs Him by oluwalolese: 2:39pm
Welcome back Mr. President
5 Likes
|Re: Photos Of Buhari & Osinbajo Laughing Hard In Office Today As Osinbajo Briefs Him by edupedia: 2:40pm
madridguy:
...especially the Ipobians with their satanic flat heads!...,fiction writers....magomago yeye people....
10 Likes
|Re: Photos Of Buhari & Osinbajo Laughing Hard In Office Today As Osinbajo Briefs Him by cygnus05(m): 2:40pm
CROWNWEALTH019:always misjiving since time immemorial. Nonsense!
4 Likes
|Re: Photos Of Buhari & Osinbajo Laughing Hard In Office Today As Osinbajo Briefs Him by talk2archy: 2:40pm
the second phase of the change just started, we are watching.
|Re: Photos Of Buhari & Osinbajo Laughing Hard In Office Today As Osinbajo Briefs Him by godunia(m): 2:40pm
The best presidential team ever
4 Likes
|Re: Photos Of Buhari & Osinbajo Laughing Hard In Office Today As Osinbajo Briefs Him by factsandfigures: 2:40pm
Buhari is the most misunderstood president. The media has always portrays him as being stoic, archaic and fanatical. But this few days I am beginning to see a him as a man of strong character with a kind mind. He displayed absolute trust in his deputy. The problem with Buhari is the evil Cabal that are capitalising on his ill health to perpetrate evil
10 Likes 1 Share
Three INEC Staff Died In Benue / Same-SEX - FG Threathens To Jail U.S. Citizens / Osun State GDP Higher than Imo, Abia, Anambra, Enugu & Ebonyi
Viewing this topic: osayiamen, McLove(m), umuna(m), Bsmartt(m), stasius, Pcharles2(m), Mustack(m), Zector(m), Flexherbal(m), Faculty14(m), MrCrown, wakabout(m), kennymotors, waxxydude, dux14, ElSherriff, TheFreeOne, Modelling(f), drdeola001, westerk, Triton1996(m), Emmytrill(m), yemosquare, Challas(m), Topnotch16, Stunner16(m), johnson11(m), hermosa7, crestedaguiyi, Ajiowe, Oblongatarh, Oblang(m), wetin7, cmt1(m), olurich01(m), belloabd1914(m), oluwafemi113(m), aliyumd, Mamuno01(m), Anasko(m), Ayaba03(f), orobosky, rollexzy(m), solar9190(m), johncasey1(m), staggerlee, Theyjih, Bantino, manchester1, Codedzng, id911(m), Simeon88, pastie(m), kpofkpof(f), xtianh(m), SMREXY(m), patrickdaniel, Stexy(m), Syphax(m), wallaby, idnole4(m), mosh2035(m), jamislaw(m), NoRetreat(m), Sosqui, Onyema1(m), corneli83(m), kindellbarbie88(f), Olurote(m), taryur(m), SouthSouthObser, Ngokafor, Greycells(m) and 190 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 19