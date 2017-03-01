Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Maryam Elisha's G-Wagon Destroyed By Fire In Lagos, Escapes Death (Photos) (8824 Views)

Yesterday, Maryam Elisha escaped death, after her Mercedes Benz G-Wagon went up in flames on

the Eko Bridge, Lagos. The fire was first noticed by other road users, who called her attention to it.









Speaking about the incident, Elisha, said that she tried to stop the car immediately, but the brakes failed.







“When the car eventually started to slow down, I put it on park and tried to open the door, which wouldn’t open until people came to my aid and helped me out before the fire spread everywhere,” she added.







Thank God for your life 1 Like





You acquire through crooked means, Karma took it back by cooking it HAHAHHAHAHAHA................... Karma be treating bitches f'upYou acquire through crooked means, Karma took it back by cooking it 29 Likes 1 Share

Ok.

its a sign, u need a new car maybe h or I wagon...... 4 Likes

Your enemies have failed. 3 Likes

Repent immediately my sister is a sign. 5 Likes

Wow. Esu pofo o! Oluwa seun! 2 Likes

Someone said karma......and I laughed hard.... 2 Likes

They be buying Nigerian used vehicles that are dead on arrival 2 Likes 1 Share

Thank God 1 Like

Awon tie maa replace ee with 2017 Range Rover

Whoa, she's fortunate to have made it. She should hold a thanksgiving ceremony

Insurance fraud. Notice how they specifically mentioned drivers passing by called her attention to it. Lol. So she didn't see smoke coming out from the engine?



I bet the car engine was as good as finished so she set it ablaze and since its insured...... 7 Likes 1 Share

haaaa. money miss road. dis kind thing dey pain person ehn. she go b like okada take me to lekki 1 Like

Daniella okeke League of oloshos

TPAND:

HAHAHHAHAHAHA................... Karma be treating bitches f'up



You acquire through crooked means, Karma took it back by cooking it Oh just shut it! You sound maniacal.



Even if she "acquired it through crooked means" as you falsely alleged (obviously you have no proof), does she deserve to die cuz of a piece of junk?



Let's learn to use the brain mehn 8 Likes 1 Share

Thank God for your life sis 1 Like

So you put your life savings on a car to impress who well . God bless her sha.

talk2archy:

Repent immediately my sister is a sign. Repent for what? Fake prophesy!!! Repent for what? Fake prophesy!!!

50m gone, just like that...

No be she kuku buy am 2 Likes

TPAND:

HAHAHHAHAHAHA................... Karma be treating bitches f'up



You acquire through crooked means, Karma took it back by cooking it

#Epic!!!





So, millions of naira just catch fire like that?

slimfit1:

So you put your life savings on a car to impress who well . God bless her sha. Shey u no see where dem talk say nah beauty Queen she be before?... And as beauty queen you get everything for free as long you're ready to spread your for the Big men. Ha! Gbese re o.So, millions of naira just catch fire like that?Shey u no see where dem talk say nah beauty Queen she be before?... And as beauty queen you get everything for free as long you're ready to spread your for the Big men.

G Fire!

slimfit1:

So you put your life savings on a car to impress who well . God bless her sha. Did she tell you that she put her life savings on a car? Did she tell you that she put her life savings on a car?