₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,762,925 members, 3,416,635 topics. Date: Tuesday, 14 March 2017 at 01:51 AM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Maryam Elisha's G-Wagon Destroyed By Fire In Lagos, Escapes Death (Photos) (8824 Views)
Eric Arubayi's Post On Instagram Before His Death (Photos) / DJ Cuppy Gets G-Wagon As 24th Birthday Gift From Boyfriend, Anichebe / Chika Ike Buys G Wagon To Celebrate Her 31st Birthday (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Maryam Elisha's G-Wagon Destroyed By Fire In Lagos, Escapes Death (Photos) by rapcy(m): 10:15pm On Mar 13
Yesterday, Maryam Elisha escaped death, after her Mercedes Benz G-Wagon went up in flames on
the Eko Bridge, Lagos. The fire was first noticed by other road users, who called her attention to it.
Speaking about the incident, Elisha, said that she tried to stop the car immediately, but the brakes failed.
“When the car eventually started to slow down, I put it on park and tried to open the door, which wouldn’t open until people came to my aid and helped me out before the fire spread everywhere,” she added.
http://www.dizboy.com/2017/03/ex-beauty-queen-narrowly-escapes-death.html?m=1
|Re: Maryam Elisha's G-Wagon Destroyed By Fire In Lagos, Escapes Death (Photos) by Ivanlxi(m): 10:22pm On Mar 13
|Re: Maryam Elisha's G-Wagon Destroyed By Fire In Lagos, Escapes Death (Photos) by iyamchee(m): 10:23pm On Mar 13
Thank God for your life
1 Like
|Re: Maryam Elisha's G-Wagon Destroyed By Fire In Lagos, Escapes Death (Photos) by TPAND: 10:48pm On Mar 13
HAHAHHAHAHAHA................... Karma be treating bitches f'up
You acquire through crooked means, Karma took it back by cooking it
29 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Maryam Elisha's G-Wagon Destroyed By Fire In Lagos, Escapes Death (Photos) by DozieInc(m): 11:00pm On Mar 13
Ok.
|Re: Maryam Elisha's G-Wagon Destroyed By Fire In Lagos, Escapes Death (Photos) by darbeelicous(f): 11:08pm On Mar 13
its a sign, u need a new car maybe h or I wagon......
4 Likes
|Re: Maryam Elisha's G-Wagon Destroyed By Fire In Lagos, Escapes Death (Photos) by datola: 11:19pm On Mar 13
Your enemies have failed.
3 Likes
|Re: Maryam Elisha's G-Wagon Destroyed By Fire In Lagos, Escapes Death (Photos) by talk2archy: 11:47pm On Mar 13
Repent immediately my sister is a sign.
5 Likes
|Re: Maryam Elisha's G-Wagon Destroyed By Fire In Lagos, Escapes Death (Photos) by VickyRotex(f): 11:47pm On Mar 13
Wow. Esu pofo o! Oluwa seun!
2 Likes
|Re: Maryam Elisha's G-Wagon Destroyed By Fire In Lagos, Escapes Death (Photos) by mazizitonene(m): 11:48pm On Mar 13
Someone said karma......and I laughed hard....
2 Likes
|Re: Maryam Elisha's G-Wagon Destroyed By Fire In Lagos, Escapes Death (Photos) by MathsChic(f): 11:48pm On Mar 13
They be buying Nigerian used vehicles that are dead on arrival
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Maryam Elisha's G-Wagon Destroyed By Fire In Lagos, Escapes Death (Photos) by Category1: 11:49pm On Mar 13
Thank God
1 Like
|Re: Maryam Elisha's G-Wagon Destroyed By Fire In Lagos, Escapes Death (Photos) by dapsoneh: 11:49pm On Mar 13
Awon tie maa replace ee with 2017 Range Rover
|Re: Maryam Elisha's G-Wagon Destroyed By Fire In Lagos, Escapes Death (Photos) by Tazdroid(m): 11:49pm On Mar 13
Whoa, she's fortunate to have made it. She should hold a thanksgiving ceremony
|Re: Maryam Elisha's G-Wagon Destroyed By Fire In Lagos, Escapes Death (Photos) by Dreamwaker(m): 11:49pm On Mar 13
Insurance fraud. Notice how they specifically mentioned drivers passing by called her attention to it. Lol. So she didn't see smoke coming out from the engine?
I bet the car engine was as good as finished so she set it ablaze and since its insured......
7 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Maryam Elisha's G-Wagon Destroyed By Fire In Lagos, Escapes Death (Photos) by Oshoko(m): 11:49pm On Mar 13
haaaa. money miss road. dis kind thing dey pain person ehn. she go b like okada take me to lekki
1 Like
|Re: Maryam Elisha's G-Wagon Destroyed By Fire In Lagos, Escapes Death (Photos) by martineverest(m): 11:50pm On Mar 13
Daniella okeke League of oloshos
|Re: Maryam Elisha's G-Wagon Destroyed By Fire In Lagos, Escapes Death (Photos) by Tazdroid(m): 11:50pm On Mar 13
TPAND:Oh just shut it! You sound maniacal.
Even if she "acquired it through crooked means" as you falsely alleged (obviously you have no proof), does she deserve to die cuz of a piece of junk?
Let's learn to use the brain mehn
8 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Maryam Elisha's G-Wagon Destroyed By Fire In Lagos, Escapes Death (Photos) by Alleviating: 11:51pm On Mar 13
|Re: Maryam Elisha's G-Wagon Destroyed By Fire In Lagos, Escapes Death (Photos) by Deepfreezer(m): 11:51pm On Mar 13
Thank God for your life sis
1 Like
|Re: Maryam Elisha's G-Wagon Destroyed By Fire In Lagos, Escapes Death (Photos) by slimfit1(m): 11:52pm On Mar 13
So you put your life savings on a car to impress who well . God bless her sha.
|Re: Maryam Elisha's G-Wagon Destroyed By Fire In Lagos, Escapes Death (Photos) by pokipoki: 11:52pm On Mar 13
talk2archy:Repent for what? Fake prophesy!!!
|Re: Maryam Elisha's G-Wagon Destroyed By Fire In Lagos, Escapes Death (Photos) by Sacluxpaint(m): 11:53pm On Mar 13
50m gone, just like that...
|Re: Maryam Elisha's G-Wagon Destroyed By Fire In Lagos, Escapes Death (Photos) by tellwisdom: 11:53pm On Mar 13
No be she kuku buy am
2 Likes
|Re: Maryam Elisha's G-Wagon Destroyed By Fire In Lagos, Escapes Death (Photos) by KennyID17(m): 11:53pm On Mar 13
TPAND:
#Epic!!!
|Re: Maryam Elisha's G-Wagon Destroyed By Fire In Lagos, Escapes Death (Photos) by Adekorya: 11:53pm On Mar 13
Ha! Gbese re o.
So, millions of naira just catch fire like that?
slimfit1:Shey u no see where dem talk say nah beauty Queen she be before?... And as beauty queen you get everything for free as long you're ready to spread your for the Big men.
|Re: Maryam Elisha's G-Wagon Destroyed By Fire In Lagos, Escapes Death (Photos) by naturefellow(m): 11:54pm On Mar 13
G Fire!
|Re: Maryam Elisha's G-Wagon Destroyed By Fire In Lagos, Escapes Death (Photos) by pokipoki: 11:54pm On Mar 13
slimfit1:Did she tell you that she put her life savings on a car?
|Re: Maryam Elisha's G-Wagon Destroyed By Fire In Lagos, Escapes Death (Photos) by Omotayor123(f): 11:54pm On Mar 13
Eewoooo
1 Like
Carol Ekanem And Lilian Bach / Who is your Favourite Marvin's Artiste? [SEE THIER FULL NAMES AND PHOTOS] / Girl Climb’s Stage Without Clothes For Fashion Parade Show [VIDEO]
Viewing this topic: EzekielBams(m), dgbanj, chyke007(m), 2point5, lakland(m), ujay4u(m), Israellionel, martin1772(m), phunsticks(m), namenick, 9free(m), Wizmike111(m), bigabbey, muyeindaclub(m), HIGHESTPOPORI(m), 24enjay, ifeolu002(m), Falzdbadtguy, To5man(m), angelTI(f), gifted2020(m), kushe, poshbrave, mandy4s, weazzy(m), Ebuka478(m), WriteBoy and 45 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 3