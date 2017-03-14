Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / FG Splits NIPOST Into 7 Zones, 6 Business Units (6717 Views)

IPOB SPLITS: Breakaway Faction, TRIPOB, To Burn Biafra Flag On October 1 / Buhari Unbundles NNPC Into 7 Units / FG Splits PIB, To Break NNPC Into Two Companies .. Vanguard (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)

The federal government has split the Nigerian Postal Service (NIPOST) into seven zones and six commercial business units.



A statement on Monday by NIPOST spokesperson, Frank Alao, said that Bisi Adegbuyi, the postmaster-general, had approved the unbundling of its offices across the 36 states of the federation and the federal capital territory (FCT).



Alao said the aim of the unbundling was to attain competitiveness and value for service, increase operational efficiency and enhance the agency’s revenue-generating capacity.



The directive will see the states captured into zones and manned by zonal managers who will report directly to the PMG.



According to the statement, the zonal arrangement is aimed at entrenching the principle of delegation and devolution of powers.



The reform will also quicken decision-making process particularly in key operations areas like mail routes delineation, deliveries and postal enquiries, added the statement.



“The new CBUs are significantly existing ventures/services either merged and or strengthened for the purposes of enhancing their service delivery capacities/ competitiveness in consistent with industry global best practices as well as improving on their revenue profiles,” it said.



https://www.thecable.ng/fg-unbundles-nipost-into-7-zones-6-business-units 1 Share

NIPOST? When I have gsm to send sms.

1 Like

Ok

We want NITEL and cheap broadband connectivity. 8 Likes 1 Share

KVNG CHASE FACEBOOK PAGE 5 Likes

buhari is back, just watch as that sector will collapse. Its not just incompetence, Badluck seems to follow this man. How will you explain the drop in oil price when he resumed office and its sudden rebound when he left 9 Likes

nawa o,nipost still dey exist? 1 Like

Aiit

Good development

alienvirus:

NIPOST? When I have gsm to send sms.

Can you send parcel through gsm? Can you send parcel through gsm? 10 Likes

good business

What are the zones? I bet the formula must favour a section of the country since it was split into seven zones instead of six zones.

Nice

What is NIPOST...??



Like if u know the answer

Share if u feel the question is too simple to answer... 1 Share

oKAY

Hmm... Don't tell me nipost is still functioning, just an empty body to syphone public funds







God dey see una ooh 1 Like

That doesn't stop them from tampering with your parcels/mails before delivery, delivering to wrong address or completely lost in transit without any compensation. Sell the damn thing.

unclezuma:

We want NITEL and cheap broadband connectivity. She had since gone into oblivion.. change mind oooo She had since gone into oblivion.. change mind oooo

Are they going to spilt them under business purposes for better managerial efficient or by religion or tribal bases? Which is our usual way of doing things good and badly. I hope we mean well to ourselves in this country first. 1 Like 1 Share

Good move.

234ng44uk:

That doesn't stop them from tampering with your parcels/mails before delivery, delivering to wrong address or completely lost in transit without any compensation. Sell the damn thing.

wow

Ok

So NIPOST still dey? E don tey wey I hear of una. How splitting dey go?

alienvirus:

NIPOST? When I have gsm to send sms. Eehhhnn??! SMS ke? Hehehe, it does more than that o

If them like.

alienvirus:

NIPOST? When I have gsm to send sms.



Nipost is not just for letters Na





I like d delivery option ish



D stress to get an item from nipost office is tiring Nipost is not just for letters NaI like d delivery option ishD stress to get an item from nipost office is tiring

234ng44uk:

That doesn't stop them from tampering with your parcels/mails before delivery, delivering to wrong address or completely lost in transit with any compensation. Sell the damn thing. Na so they are the uncultured breeds of corruption.. Na so they are the uncultured breeds of corruption.. 1 Like

Is NIPOST still existing?