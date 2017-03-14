₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|FG Splits NIPOST Into 7 Zones, 6 Business Units by Buhari2019: 7:55am
The federal government has split the Nigerian Postal Service (NIPOST) into seven zones and six commercial business units.
https://www.thecable.ng/fg-unbundles-nipost-into-7-zones-6-business-units
|Re: FG Splits NIPOST Into 7 Zones, 6 Business Units by LAFO(f): 8:29am
|Re: FG Splits NIPOST Into 7 Zones, 6 Business Units by alienvirus: 10:20am
NIPOST? When I have gsm to send sms.
|Re: FG Splits NIPOST Into 7 Zones, 6 Business Units by Alleviating: 10:21am
|Re: FG Splits NIPOST Into 7 Zones, 6 Business Units by Moshkom(m): 10:21am
Ok
|Re: FG Splits NIPOST Into 7 Zones, 6 Business Units by unclezuma: 10:21am
We want NITEL and cheap broadband connectivity.
|Re: FG Splits NIPOST Into 7 Zones, 6 Business Units by heryurh(m): 10:21am
|Re: FG Splits NIPOST Into 7 Zones, 6 Business Units by cr8v(f): 10:21am
buhari is back, just watch as that sector will collapse. Its not just incompetence, Badluck seems to follow this man. How will you explain the drop in oil price when he resumed office and its sudden rebound when he left
|Re: FG Splits NIPOST Into 7 Zones, 6 Business Units by omobs(m): 10:22am
nawa o,nipost still dey exist?
|Re: FG Splits NIPOST Into 7 Zones, 6 Business Units by Bodemos95(m): 10:22am
Aiit
|Re: FG Splits NIPOST Into 7 Zones, 6 Business Units by PUSH1(m): 10:22am
Good development
|Re: FG Splits NIPOST Into 7 Zones, 6 Business Units by PUSH1(m): 10:23am
alienvirus:
Can you send parcel through gsm?
|Re: FG Splits NIPOST Into 7 Zones, 6 Business Units by Returning(m): 10:23am
good business
|Re: FG Splits NIPOST Into 7 Zones, 6 Business Units by Youngadvocate: 10:24am
What are the zones? I bet the formula must favour a section of the country since it was split into seven zones instead of six zones.
|Re: FG Splits NIPOST Into 7 Zones, 6 Business Units by labisibrass(m): 10:24am
Nice
|Re: FG Splits NIPOST Into 7 Zones, 6 Business Units by FearFactor1: 10:25am
What is NIPOST...??
Like if u know the answer
Share if u feel the question is too simple to answer...
|Re: FG Splits NIPOST Into 7 Zones, 6 Business Units by okonja(m): 10:25am
oKAY
|Re: FG Splits NIPOST Into 7 Zones, 6 Business Units by jerrybakermillz(m): 10:25am
Hmm... Don't tell me nipost is still functioning, just an empty body to syphone public funds
God dey see una ooh
|Re: FG Splits NIPOST Into 7 Zones, 6 Business Units by 234ng44uk: 10:26am
That doesn't stop them from tampering with your parcels/mails before delivery, delivering to wrong address or completely lost in transit without any compensation. Sell the damn thing.
|Re: FG Splits NIPOST Into 7 Zones, 6 Business Units by Jabioro: 10:26am
unclezuma:She had since gone into oblivion.. change mind oooo
|Re: FG Splits NIPOST Into 7 Zones, 6 Business Units by Kingspin(m): 10:26am
Are they going to spilt them under business purposes for better managerial efficient or by religion or tribal bases? Which is our usual way of doing things good and badly. I hope we mean well to ourselves in this country first.
|Re: FG Splits NIPOST Into 7 Zones, 6 Business Units by SmartMugu: 10:26am
Good move.
|Re: FG Splits NIPOST Into 7 Zones, 6 Business Units by 234ng44uk: 10:26am
234ng44uk:
|Re: FG Splits NIPOST Into 7 Zones, 6 Business Units by yomalex(m): 10:26am
wow
|Re: FG Splits NIPOST Into 7 Zones, 6 Business Units by SIRKAY98(m): 10:26am
Ok
|Re: FG Splits NIPOST Into 7 Zones, 6 Business Units by Tazdroid(m): 10:27am
So NIPOST still dey? E don tey wey I hear of una. How splitting dey go?
|Re: FG Splits NIPOST Into 7 Zones, 6 Business Units by Tazdroid(m): 10:28am
alienvirus:Eehhhnn??! SMS ke? Hehehe, it does more than that o
|Re: FG Splits NIPOST Into 7 Zones, 6 Business Units by Francischuxx(m): 10:28am
If them like.
|Re: FG Splits NIPOST Into 7 Zones, 6 Business Units by bobo65(m): 10:28am
alienvirus:
Nipost is not just for letters Na
I like d delivery option ish
D stress to get an item from nipost office is tiring
|Re: FG Splits NIPOST Into 7 Zones, 6 Business Units by Jabioro: 10:28am
234ng44uk:Na so they are the uncultured breeds of corruption..
|Re: FG Splits NIPOST Into 7 Zones, 6 Business Units by yourexcellency: 10:28am
Is NIPOST still existing?
|Re: FG Splits NIPOST Into 7 Zones, 6 Business Units by Benekruku(m): 10:30am
alienvirus:
You re very brilliant!
You should be used for money rituals
