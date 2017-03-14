₦airaland Forum

'Taking Fanta, Sprite With Vitamin C Is Poisonous' - Court Orders NAFDAC To Warn by adejohndemi: 8:27am
A Lagos State High Court, Igbosere, yesterday ordered the National Agency for Food, Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) to compel Nigeria Bottling Company (NBC) Plc, manufacturers of Fanta and Sprite soft drinks, to include a written warning that the drinks should not be taken with Vitamin C.

Justice Adedayo Oyebanji gave the order while delivering judgment in a suit by a Lagos businessman, Dr. Emmanuel Fijabi Adebo, and his firm, Fijabi Adebo Holdings Ltd., against NBC and NAFDAC.



The court warned that taking Fanta and Sprite with Vitamin C is poisonous and awarded N2 million against NAFDAC for failing “to live up to expectations”.

It said NAFDAC failed Nigerians by certifying as satisfactory for human consumption, products which, in the United Kingdom (UK), failed sample test for human consumption and became poisonous in the presence of Ascorbic Acid, known as Vitamin C.'

The plaintiffs urged the court to declare the NBC was negligent and breached the duty of care owed its customers and consumers in the production of Fanta and Sprite with excessive “benzoic acid and sunset” additive.

Fijabi also urged the court to direct NAFDAC to conduct routine laboratory tests of all soft drinks and allied products of the company, to guarantee their safety.

Counsel to the plaintiffs, Mr. Abiodun Onidare, in an amended statement of claim, alleged that sometime in March 2007, Fijabi Adebo Holdings purchased large quantities of Coca-Cola, Fanta Orange, Sprite, Fanta Lemon, Fanta Pineapple and Soda Water from NBC for export to the UK for retail purpose.

“In consideration of the fact that this case was filed in 2008 and has been in court for nine years, N2 million is awarded against NAFDAC. Interest shall be paid on the cost awarded at the rate of 10 per cent per annum until liquidation of the said sum,” Justice Oyebanji said.



http://thenationonlineng.net/taking-fanta-sprite-vitamin-c-poisonous/

Re: 'Taking Fanta, Sprite With Vitamin C Is Poisonous' - Court Orders NAFDAC To Warn by sybarite7(m): 8:34am
Re: 'Taking Fanta, Sprite With Vitamin C Is Poisonous' - Court Orders NAFDAC To Warn by femolacqua(m): 8:56am
Re: 'Taking Fanta, Sprite With Vitamin C Is Poisonous' - Court Orders NAFDAC To Warn by Donald7610: 10:39am
NAFDAC and Bribe
NAFDAC and Bribe

Re: 'Taking Fanta, Sprite With Vitamin C Is Poisonous' - Court Orders NAFDAC To Warn by ephen19(m): 10:39am
Hmmm...I just learnt something new
Re: 'Taking Fanta, Sprite With Vitamin C Is Poisonous' - Court Orders NAFDAC To Warn by Tazdroid(m): 10:39am
I trust some Naijirians, dem block heads no dey hear woRD!

Some of them go still take 7-up (hot one) and Alabukun, or Andrews liver salt and Sprite.

Their eyes go come red like Toyota Camry brakelight

Re: 'Taking Fanta, Sprite With Vitamin C Is Poisonous' - Court Orders NAFDAC To Warn by Alleviating: 10:39am
Re: 'Taking Fanta, Sprite With Vitamin C Is Poisonous' - Court Orders NAFDAC To Warn by EXLOVER(m): 10:40am
Spirit - kidney problem and liver failure
Beer - big belle and high blood pressure
Mineral - jedijedi, diabetes and weak erection
Igbo - madness
Cigarette - cancer
Sex - std
If you say water good,I concur but one bigman for my area always walking with Eva water na typhoid kill am. Wetin man go do nah

Re: 'Taking Fanta, Sprite With Vitamin C Is Poisonous' - Court Orders NAFDAC To Warn by donvicky07(m): 10:40am
Na nau una knw say e dey poisonous?
all the ones we've taken nko ? cry shocked
Re: 'Taking Fanta, Sprite With Vitamin C Is Poisonous' - Court Orders NAFDAC To Warn by heryurh(m): 10:41am
Re: 'Taking Fanta, Sprite With Vitamin C Is Poisonous' - Court Orders NAFDAC To Warn by otubujohn(m): 10:41am
Re: 'Taking Fanta, Sprite With Vitamin C Is Poisonous' - Court Orders NAFDAC To Warn by greatgod2012(f): 10:41am
Not even advisable to take any drug with any soft drink!

Re: 'Taking Fanta, Sprite With Vitamin C Is Poisonous' - Court Orders NAFDAC To Warn by burkingx(f): 10:41am
Re: 'Taking Fanta, Sprite With Vitamin C Is Poisonous' - Court Orders NAFDAC To Warn by Ebuka478(m): 10:41am
which kine nonsense combo be dat sef?
angry which kine nonsense combo be dat sef?
Re: 'Taking Fanta, Sprite With Vitamin C Is Poisonous' - Court Orders NAFDAC To Warn by INTROVERT(f): 10:41am
Do people still take drugs with any liquid of any type Asides water? undecided undecided

Re: 'Taking Fanta, Sprite With Vitamin C Is Poisonous' - Court Orders NAFDAC To Warn by ademola1333(m): 10:42am
Re: 'Taking Fanta, Sprite With Vitamin C Is Poisonous' - Court Orders NAFDAC To Warn by porshuch: 10:42am
Re: 'Taking Fanta, Sprite With Vitamin C Is Poisonous' - Court Orders NAFDAC To Warn by Gloryfox: 10:42am
Since Akunyili left we don't even hear about the Nafdac DGs again. Abo kis have litered every nook and cranny selling drugs from suitcases. yet no one has arrested them

Re: 'Taking Fanta, Sprite With Vitamin C Is Poisonous' - Court Orders NAFDAC To Warn by dessz(m): 10:42am
I wonder who would be stupid enough to take fanta and vitamin c.

Re: 'Taking Fanta, Sprite With Vitamin C Is Poisonous' - Court Orders NAFDAC To Warn by nogasimplicity: 10:43am
observing, though two million Naira is too small
observing, though two million Naira is too small
Re: 'Taking Fanta, Sprite With Vitamin C Is Poisonous' - Court Orders NAFDAC To Warn by OgologoDimkpa: 10:44am
Fanta and Sprite with excessive “benzoic acid and sunset” additive.- these too chemicals are injurious to health and combining
it with Vitamin C , na die!!! embarassed
Re: 'Taking Fanta, Sprite With Vitamin C Is Poisonous' - Court Orders NAFDAC To Warn by BestHyper(m): 10:44am
Re: 'Taking Fanta, Sprite With Vitamin C Is Poisonous' - Court Orders NAFDAC To Warn by jetroolowole(m): 10:44am
need to find out about this
need to find out about this
Re: 'Taking Fanta, Sprite With Vitamin C Is Poisonous' - Court Orders NAFDAC To Warn by coolesmile: 10:44am
Some people will try it out today.
Some people will try it out today.

Re: 'Taking Fanta, Sprite With Vitamin C Is Poisonous' - Court Orders NAFDAC To Warn by igogossip(m): 10:44am
Re: 'Taking Fanta, Sprite With Vitamin C Is Poisonous' - Court Orders NAFDAC To Warn by mcayomind(m): 10:45am
Re: 'Taking Fanta, Sprite With Vitamin C Is Poisonous' - Court Orders NAFDAC To Warn by DCMIX(m): 10:45am
I thought they said Fanta is made from Orange extract, what else did they add that made it poisonous? Fanta need to explain to us o...

Inshort, they should Kuku ban the Fanta and sprite sef

Re: 'Taking Fanta, Sprite With Vitamin C Is Poisonous' - Court Orders NAFDAC To Warn by OgologoDimkpa: 10:45am
Use water to take drugs and not soft drinks
Use water to take drugs and not soft drinks shocked
Re: 'Taking Fanta, Sprite With Vitamin C Is Poisonous' - Court Orders NAFDAC To Warn by jordyspices: 10:45am
Is dat d vitamin c in the drink is too much or taking d vitamin c with the drink pls ayam not understanding undecided
Re: 'Taking Fanta, Sprite With Vitamin C Is Poisonous' - Court Orders NAFDAC To Warn by OgologoDimkpa: 10:46am
jordyspices:
Is dat d vitamin c in the drink is too much or taking d vitamin c with the drink pls ayam not understanding undecided
Read it again
Re: 'Taking Fanta, Sprite With Vitamin C Is Poisonous' - Court Orders NAFDAC To Warn by ehissi(m): 10:46am
