₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,763,150 members, 3,417,403 topics. Date: Tuesday, 14 March 2017 at 11:45 AM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Health / 'Taking Fanta, Sprite With Vitamin C Is Poisonous' - Court Orders NAFDAC To Warn (9363 Views)
Warn Consumers Of Dangers Of Drinking Fanta, Sprite With Vitamin C / Nigerians Should Stop Eating Rice, It Is Poisonous: Audu Ogbeh / FUNAAB Says Fishes In Lagos Lagoon Poisonous, Warns Nigerians To Beware (1) (2) (3) (4)
|'Taking Fanta, Sprite With Vitamin C Is Poisonous' - Court Orders NAFDAC To Warn by adejohndemi: 8:27am
A Lagos State High Court, Igbosere, yesterday ordered the National Agency for Food, Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) to compel Nigeria Bottling Company (NBC) Plc, manufacturers of Fanta and Sprite soft drinks, to include a written warning that the drinks should not be taken with Vitamin C.
http://thenationonlineng.net/taking-fanta-sprite-vitamin-c-poisonous/
|Re: 'Taking Fanta, Sprite With Vitamin C Is Poisonous' - Court Orders NAFDAC To Warn by sybarite7(m): 8:34am
ok
|Re: 'Taking Fanta, Sprite With Vitamin C Is Poisonous' - Court Orders NAFDAC To Warn by femolacqua(m): 8:56am
Well taken
|Re: 'Taking Fanta, Sprite With Vitamin C Is Poisonous' - Court Orders NAFDAC To Warn by Donald7610: 10:39am
NAFDAC and Bribe
4 Likes
|Re: 'Taking Fanta, Sprite With Vitamin C Is Poisonous' - Court Orders NAFDAC To Warn by ephen19(m): 10:39am
Hmmm...I just learnt something new
|Re: 'Taking Fanta, Sprite With Vitamin C Is Poisonous' - Court Orders NAFDAC To Warn by Tazdroid(m): 10:39am
I trust some Naijirians, dem block heads no dey hear woRD!
Some of them go still take 7-up (hot one) and Alabukun, or Andrews liver salt and Sprite.
Their eyes go come red like Toyota Camry brakelight
33 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: 'Taking Fanta, Sprite With Vitamin C Is Poisonous' - Court Orders NAFDAC To Warn by Alleviating: 10:39am
|Re: 'Taking Fanta, Sprite With Vitamin C Is Poisonous' - Court Orders NAFDAC To Warn by EXLOVER(m): 10:40am
Spirit - kidney problem and liver failure
Beer - big belle and high blood pressure
Mineral - jedijedi, diabetes and weak erection
Igbo - madness
Cigarette - cancer
Sex - std
If you say water good,I concur but one bigman for my area always walking with Eva water na typhoid kill am. Wetin man go do nah
42 Likes 8 Shares
|Re: 'Taking Fanta, Sprite With Vitamin C Is Poisonous' - Court Orders NAFDAC To Warn by donvicky07(m): 10:40am
Na nau una knw say e dey poisonous?
all the ones we've taken nko ?
|Re: 'Taking Fanta, Sprite With Vitamin C Is Poisonous' - Court Orders NAFDAC To Warn by heryurh(m): 10:41am
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: 'Taking Fanta, Sprite With Vitamin C Is Poisonous' - Court Orders NAFDAC To Warn by otubujohn(m): 10:41am
Bring me all your bitcoin
1 Like
|Re: 'Taking Fanta, Sprite With Vitamin C Is Poisonous' - Court Orders NAFDAC To Warn by greatgod2012(f): 10:41am
Not even advisable to take any drug with any soft drink!
9 Likes
|Re: 'Taking Fanta, Sprite With Vitamin C Is Poisonous' - Court Orders NAFDAC To Warn by burkingx(f): 10:41am
1 Like
|Re: 'Taking Fanta, Sprite With Vitamin C Is Poisonous' - Court Orders NAFDAC To Warn by Ebuka478(m): 10:41am
which kine nonsense combo be dat sef?
|Re: 'Taking Fanta, Sprite With Vitamin C Is Poisonous' - Court Orders NAFDAC To Warn by INTROVERT(f): 10:41am
Do people still take drugs with any liquid of any type Asides water?
2 Likes
|Re: 'Taking Fanta, Sprite With Vitamin C Is Poisonous' - Court Orders NAFDAC To Warn by ademola1333(m): 10:42am
|Re: 'Taking Fanta, Sprite With Vitamin C Is Poisonous' - Court Orders NAFDAC To Warn by porshuch: 10:42am
Obara emma!!
|Re: 'Taking Fanta, Sprite With Vitamin C Is Poisonous' - Court Orders NAFDAC To Warn by Gloryfox: 10:42am
Since Akunyili left we don't even hear about the Nafdac DGs again. Abo kis have litered every nook and cranny selling drugs from suitcases. yet no one has arrested them
2 Likes
|Re: 'Taking Fanta, Sprite With Vitamin C Is Poisonous' - Court Orders NAFDAC To Warn by dessz(m): 10:42am
I wonder who would be stupid enough to take fanta and vitamin c.
1 Like
|Re: 'Taking Fanta, Sprite With Vitamin C Is Poisonous' - Court Orders NAFDAC To Warn by nogasimplicity: 10:43am
observing, though two million Naira is too small
|Re: 'Taking Fanta, Sprite With Vitamin C Is Poisonous' - Court Orders NAFDAC To Warn by OgologoDimkpa: 10:44am
Fanta and Sprite with excessive “benzoic acid and sunset” additive.- these too chemicals are injurious to health and combining
it with Vitamin C , na die!!!
|Re: 'Taking Fanta, Sprite With Vitamin C Is Poisonous' - Court Orders NAFDAC To Warn by BestHyper(m): 10:44am
Chaii
|Re: 'Taking Fanta, Sprite With Vitamin C Is Poisonous' - Court Orders NAFDAC To Warn by jetroolowole(m): 10:44am
need to find out about this
|Re: 'Taking Fanta, Sprite With Vitamin C Is Poisonous' - Court Orders NAFDAC To Warn by coolesmile: 10:44am
Some people will try it out today.
2 Likes
|Re: 'Taking Fanta, Sprite With Vitamin C Is Poisonous' - Court Orders NAFDAC To Warn by igogossip(m): 10:44am
Noted
|Re: 'Taking Fanta, Sprite With Vitamin C Is Poisonous' - Court Orders NAFDAC To Warn by mcayomind(m): 10:45am
heehhhnnnnn
|Re: 'Taking Fanta, Sprite With Vitamin C Is Poisonous' - Court Orders NAFDAC To Warn by DCMIX(m): 10:45am
I thought they said Fanta is made from Orange extract, what else did they add that made it poisonous? Fanta need to explain to us o...
Inshort, they should Kuku ban the Fanta and sprite sef
2 Likes
|Re: 'Taking Fanta, Sprite With Vitamin C Is Poisonous' - Court Orders NAFDAC To Warn by OgologoDimkpa: 10:45am
Use water to take drugs and not soft drinks
|Re: 'Taking Fanta, Sprite With Vitamin C Is Poisonous' - Court Orders NAFDAC To Warn by jordyspices: 10:45am
Is dat d vitamin c in the drink is too much or taking d vitamin c with the drink pls ayam not understanding
|Re: 'Taking Fanta, Sprite With Vitamin C Is Poisonous' - Court Orders NAFDAC To Warn by OgologoDimkpa: 10:46am
jordyspices:Read it again
|Re: 'Taking Fanta, Sprite With Vitamin C Is Poisonous' - Court Orders NAFDAC To Warn by ehissi(m): 10:46am
Omonigho's Head Eaten By 2 Dogs (pictures- Viewers Discretion Adviced) / Snake Girl In Thailand Attracts Tourists / Healed Of Kidney Disease With Prayers
Viewing this topic: lamisexy(f), Absoj(m), ChiefSweetus, libson001(m), judges, lafredo(m), gordii, numerouno01(m), Dannys85, DatBenueBoi(m), NaijaAccountant, mimiejacobz(f), opethom(m), shadows1, manchesterboy, cornelsax, M2dX(m), hugoboss70(m), omoasero(m), yummy001, oladunwo(m), xty50(f), Ogexchi(f), ourema(f), chux677, Ruemufaith(f), S4SOLOMON4(m), monlawal(m), Tony90(m), k2wise, mayordy(m), Abubakar247(m), cleod, Torisam, ClinicalHope(f), thwarrior72, Queenserah26(f), yesorno, mamaboms, dasagacious(m), RITOL, Ajinoride(m), Realdeals(m), bigdeals, olly4dc45, ridge, zeemahn(m), Vainglory, Donjiggar, priestchurch(m), kaycrystal(m), amerlino(m), Timblaze(m), Qupid001, olawale2324(m), Madeu(m), Oluwatyna(f), luwee(m), Jabioro, PietroRico(m), pedestal82(m), musicwriter(m), drlaykay(m), kykhelomor(f), nimaat, highburygonner, kokosheen(m), wiloy2k8(m), replete(m), maxxx(m), Originakalokalo(m), meritfrank, micxwell(m) and 116 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 27