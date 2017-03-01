₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,763,150 members, 3,417,403 topics. Date: Tuesday, 14 March 2017 at 11:45 AM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / "Beef Up Security Around Osinbajo" - Fasehun (3093 Views)
Osinbajo's Life In Danger / Buhari’s Body Language No Longer Working – Fasehun / Pay Me My Money - Fasehun To Buhari (1) (2) (3) (4)
|"Beef Up Security Around Osinbajo" - Fasehun by harbdulrasaq88(m): 9:48am
Lagos—Founder of the pan-Yoruba group, Oodua Peoples Congress, OPC and National Chairman of the Unity Party of Nigeria, UPN, Dr. Frederick Fasehun yesterday called for the beefing up of security around the Vice President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo, saying that his security should not be compromised.
http://www.vanguardngr.com/2017/03/fasehun-wants-osinbajos-security-beefed/
2 Likes
|Re: "Beef Up Security Around Osinbajo" - Fasehun by LordIsaac(m): 9:50am
Hmmm... Well, it's just that Nigerian security can protect no one from Nigeria. I'll only advise him to be careful in his dealings with Nigerians.
|Re: "Beef Up Security Around Osinbajo" - Fasehun by GudluckIBB(m): 9:51am
They want to start again, That Little Boy was excited seeing his president so whats the fuse?
Obama drinks beer in Public places when he was the president
1 Like
|Re: "Beef Up Security Around Osinbajo" - Fasehun by DropShot: 9:52am
Hallucination!
|Re: "Beef Up Security Around Osinbajo" - Fasehun by sanky346: 10:01am
The little boy's exploit can be hailed as brave and legendary but the reality is that it was a serious breach of the Vice President's security. It could have been negatively exploited. Heads should roll
2 Likes
|Re: "Beef Up Security Around Osinbajo" - Fasehun by Omagago(m): 11:24am
It is your life that is in danger fasehun
|Re: "Beef Up Security Around Osinbajo" - Fasehun by YonkijiSappo: 11:28am
Fasehun, who expressed fear over the manner Osinbajo’s security was handled during his visit to Benin, Edo State recently said the vice president’s security handlers should be more alert and alive to their responsibilities
He is right though.
Can anybody breach the security of Donald Trump or Theresa May on a tour like that?
1 Like
|Re: "Beef Up Security Around Osinbajo" - Fasehun by obembet(m): 11:28am
I dey smell something
|Re: "Beef Up Security Around Osinbajo" - Fasehun by Enigo: 11:28am
Osibanjo is a nice man
|Re: "Beef Up Security Around Osinbajo" - Fasehun by Tazdroid(m): 11:29am
Well said, the boy's feat could be exploited for lethal purposes next time.
All those security operatives with dark shades like devil's shadow. How dem won take see wetin dey happen around them?
1 Like
|Re: "Beef Up Security Around Osinbajo" - Fasehun by Bodemos95(m): 11:29am
Why are they hating on This vp
|Re: "Beef Up Security Around Osinbajo" - Fasehun by cbngov01(m): 11:30am
Ffw
|Re: "Beef Up Security Around Osinbajo" - Fasehun by GreenMavro: 11:30am
|Re: "Beef Up Security Around Osinbajo" - Fasehun by goatandyam: 11:31am
Lol. Not funny again
|Re: "Beef Up Security Around Osinbajo" - Fasehun by yourexcellency: 11:31am
Fasehun should stop raising false alarm. We all know the role he played for GEJ during the 2015 election. If he is broke and wants to join APC, let him come out clear. I heard Gani Adams may soon declare for APC too
|Re: "Beef Up Security Around Osinbajo" - Fasehun by Lucy001(f): 11:31am
Osibande? Mallam El-Rufia should be checked!
|Re: "Beef Up Security Around Osinbajo" - Fasehun by okonja(m): 11:31am
Lol
|Re: "Beef Up Security Around Osinbajo" - Fasehun by deathmen12: 11:32am
Omagago:did u read the write up before typing this trash?
|Re: "Beef Up Security Around Osinbajo" - Fasehun by Tunami(m): 11:32am
Ok.
|Re: "Beef Up Security Around Osinbajo" - Fasehun by jbkomo(m): 11:32am
God is with him. He has done wht d boss said he shld do d boss is back. D God dat is presrving him is stil dia. No need of opc advice
|Re: "Beef Up Security Around Osinbajo" - Fasehun by Ialasticlala: 11:33am
k
|Re: "Beef Up Security Around Osinbajo" - Fasehun by Danialuone: 11:33am
You are very corrt on this ooo baba opc
|Re: "Beef Up Security Around Osinbajo" - Fasehun by phkka1(m): 11:33am
You did not come up plainly why you want us to beef-up security around a pastor, God's own anointed servant. Nothing will happen to him. The one you are calling monkeys and baboons are the one you are banking on to vote for you come 2019. Only fools like you call people created in the image of God monkeys and baboons.
|Re: "Beef Up Security Around Osinbajo" - Fasehun by sharpshap(m): 11:34am
Nothing fit happen to Osibanjo, Besides, I no kwansign me.
|Re: "Beef Up Security Around Osinbajo" - Fasehun by vedaxcool(m): 11:35am
useless vultures and fools who supported gej now forming caring. .. Pastor booty booty what's your take. ..
|Re: "Beef Up Security Around Osinbajo" - Fasehun by Omagago(m): 11:36am
deathmen12:
Whatever!! Why raised a false alarm in the first place?
|Re: "Beef Up Security Around Osinbajo" - Fasehun by INVESTORBNAIRA: 11:36am
So because afonjas kill 3 mallam for ile ife dem dey feel like james bond dey even threaten say dem go soak dog and baboon? If hausa massacre una ppl naw una go come kneel down dey beg for restructuring
|Re: "Beef Up Security Around Osinbajo" - Fasehun by Nuel25846(m): 11:37am
Afonjas....talking nonsense since 1950.
|Re: "Beef Up Security Around Osinbajo" - Fasehun by phyllosilicate(m): 11:37am
Nigerian security! If that boy was sent to do something stupid, that's how he would have pass through.
But they blocked major roads in Benin, old women were tracking kilometers.
|Re: "Beef Up Security Around Osinbajo" - Fasehun by mile12crises: 11:37am
Lol afonja e-rats don't know what to type here....
Attacking Fasheun means support for the imminent danger on OSUNBADE
Abia State Government Orders Workers Back To Work / Muslims Are Not Your Enemy / Fuel Subsidy And Aids (acquired Integrity Deficiency Syndrome)
Viewing this topic: 7lives, NOC1(m), Sholypop, nzeobi(m), niyilagun(m), ARANZZY(f), Harkindeylee(m), Openreach, daywatcher, Sikariyelwa, Emmaxmusic(m), DAramis, xtic2yz(m), Mutuwa(m), Hopeyem12(m), honourhim, emi14, Kpia, dokunbam(m), Niceiroko, Amberon, miky2002(m), Ashleyma77(m), vernbarry, praise2009, Anifowose111(m), Obinnau(m), gowis, Joythah(m), chukelvin(m), obajoey(m), Femmyfamous4u(m), Enitsua(m), oneitalia, GentleiB, deflover(m), Idango(m), Thandiubani(m), ernesty20(m), sazjun, kayusekay(m), Abon1966(m), fleps(m), kakacom(m), adoi, pat1612(m), signature2012(m), taryorh010, xremmy(m), ediama(m), hotspec(m), emman44(m), akpasubi777(m), abexforeal, benbenards(m), LOL247(f), Osama10(m), topsyking, hiremyminivan, compuseun, iamsamadeyinka(m), fabiano09(m), hayotundeh, destinysaid(m), hanenyo, martins022, olayinks007(m), ItuExchange(m), dj4integrity, abes(m), Tunami(m), noblito2017(m), daretayo(m), flabush2241, uzo200(m), Mohderry(m) and 176 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 4