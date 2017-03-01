Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / "Beef Up Security Around Osinbajo" - Fasehun (3093 Views)

Lagos—Founder of the pan-Yoruba group, Oodua Peoples Congress, OPC and National Chairman of the Unity Party of Nigeria, UPN, Dr. Frederick Fasehun yesterday called for the beefing up of security around the Vice President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo, saying that his security should not be compromised.



Fasehun, who expressed fear over the manner Osinbajo’s security was handled during his visit to Benin, Edo State recently said the vice president’s security handlers should be more alert and alive to their responsibilities



. Yemi Osinbajo “Security lapses occurred during his visit to Benin, Edo State, when a young boy beat the cordon around His Excellency to steal a handshake from him. Viewed critically, the incident highlights a security breach a bomber could easily exploit.”



He made the observations at a press briefing he addressed on the state of the nation in Lagos.



“His handlers must take his personal security more seriously. Nothing must happen to Acting President Yemi Osinbajo. God forbid that he should be the object of any attack, it will spell doom for this country because then you can trust the Yorubas and the South West to make both the blood of the dogs and the baboons really, really bloody,” he said.



http://www.vanguardngr.com/2017/03/fasehun-wants-osinbajos-security-beefed/ 2 Likes

Hmmm... Well, it's just that Nigerian security can protect no one from Nigeria. I'll only advise him to be careful in his dealings with Nigerians.

They want to start again, That Little Boy was excited seeing his president so whats the fuse?

Obama drinks beer in Public places when he was the president 1 Like

Hallucination!

The little boy's exploit can be hailed as brave and legendary but the reality is that it was a serious breach of the Vice President's security. It could have been negatively exploited. Heads should roll 2 Likes

It is your life that is in danger fasehun

He is right though.

Can anybody breach the security of Donald Trump or Theresa May on a tour like that? He is right though.Can anybody breach the security of Donald Trump or Theresa May on a tour like that? 1 Like

I dey smell something

Osibanjo is a nice man

Well said, the boy's feat could be exploited for lethal purposes next time.









All those security operatives with dark shades like devil's shadow. How dem won take see wetin dey happen around them? 1 Like

Why are they hating on This vp

Fasehun should stop raising false alarm. We all know the role he played for GEJ during the 2015 election. If he is broke and wants to join APC, let him come out clear. I heard Gani Adams may soon declare for APC too

Mallam El-Rufia should be checked! Osibande?Mallam El-Rufia should be checked!

Omagago:

It is your life that is in danger fasehun did u read the write up before typing this trash? did u read the write up before typing this trash?

God is with him. He has done wht d boss said he shld do d boss is back. D God dat is presrving him is stil dia. No need of opc advice

You are very corrt on this ooo baba opc

You did not come up plainly why you want us to beef-up security around a pastor, God's own anointed servant. Nothing will happen to him. The one you are calling monkeys and baboons are the one you are banking on to vote for you come 2019. Only fools like you call people created in the image of God monkeys and baboons.

Nothing fit happen to Osibanjo, Besides, I no kwansign me.

useless vultures and fools who supported gej now forming caring. .. Pastor booty booty what's your take. .. useless vultures and fools who supported gej now forming caring. .. Pastor booty booty what's your take. ..

deathmen12:

did u read the write up before typing this trash?

Whatever!! Why raised a false alarm in the first place? Whatever!! Why raised a false alarm in the first place?

So because afonjas kill 3 mallam for ile ife dem dey feel like james bond dey even threaten say dem go soak dog and baboon? If hausa massacre una ppl naw una go come kneel down dey beg for restructuring

Afonjas....talking nonsense since 1950.

Nigerian security! If that boy was sent to do something stupid, that's how he would have pass through.



But they blocked major roads in Benin, old women were tracking kilometers.