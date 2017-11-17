Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Senator Sha’aba Lafiagi's House Burnt In Kwara Ahead Of LG Election (Photos) (10726 Views)

Angry Mob Set Country Home Of Kwara Senator Ablaze After Soldiers Escorting Him Shoot Innocent Civilians



The country home of Senator Sha’aba Lafiagi of Kwara North Senatorial district has been burnt down by a local mob in his hometown after soldiers accompanying him on the eve of the Local government elections in the state shot four people. Eyewitnesses told Saharareporters that several persons were injured in the milieu. Many residents have fled the town as more soldiers reportedly arrived and began shooting indiscriminately in the town.

http://saharareporters.com/2017/11/17/angry-mob-set-country-home-kwara-senator-ablaze-after-soldiers-escorting-him-shoot Ahead of today's LG election holding in all the 16 LGAs in Kwara state, the residence of the senator representing Kwara North has been set ablaze by aggrieved youths in the senators hometown, Lafiagi, for many reasons of underdevelopment in the region, particularly Lafiagi. Prior to becoming a senator of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Alhaji Sha'aba Lafiagi was elected Governor of Kwara state in January 1992, under the defunct Social Democratic Party (SDP), and was removed by the administration of General Sani Abacha in November 1993. He was elected as senator representing Kwara North in the National Assembly in 2011 and re-elected again in 2015 under APC.

Good.

Really. Not good say no to destruction and violence it solves nothing

Na wao

Oh for heaven's sake can we just burn down aso villa already until there is a revolution there won't be any changes the British,Americans,chinese et al all went through that and today the rest is history

Politics of burning

That man should be obasanjos age mate. Wetin im dey find for politics? He should be resting for his children to continue from where he stopped.

A politician who rode to office on the votes of the people and ordered the shooting of his constituents simply because they were protesting his misrepresentation is not worthy to be called a leader.

This is a lesson to those who support leaders who trample on people rights, what goes round comes around.

If it were the igbos that reacted in this manner after soldiers shot at unharmed protesters, haters would have termed them miscreants and terrorists.

we really need revolution in Nigeria

We all learn from this PARTY



Killing everywhere.... We all learn from thisKilling everywhere....

You know what OP?

people are getting wiser





that is nice

T

political issues in Nigeria is do or die affairs

Good. Kudos to all the arsonists. These politicians are bunch of thieves.







We are getting there slowly but surely. By God's grace we will win

his security aids killed innocent citizens.... mumu politician

Burn well.. Na una money he go use build another one

M nt sorry to say dis Bt dis man is mad....... M ashamed to b called a kwaran even thou its NT ma lga.

hmmm....R.I.P

This is heartbreaking

Light 'em up!!!

Interesting,shooting @innocent Nigerians.Angry Mob supposed to make sure he is at home so that they can burn him together with the house.



We need total revolution in this country,thieves parading themselves as politician. They keep on looting the available resources into their personal pocket yet they ar still killing us.Which country is this for God's sake,is it a sin to be a Nigerian??

Naija!!! What a country? Mtcheeew

good , useless senators

Oh for heaven's sake can we just burn down aso villa already until there is a revolution there won't be any changes the British,Americans,chinese et al all went through that and today the rest is history

What are you waiting for? Sure you know the road to aso villa.