|Senator Sha’aba Lafiagi's House Burnt In Kwara Ahead Of LG Election (Photos) by kamillonaire(m): 12:55am
Ahead of today's LG election holding in all the 16 LGAs in Kwara state, the residence of the senator representing Kwara North has been set ablaze by aggrieved youths in the senators hometown, Lafiagi, for many reasons of underdevelopment in the region, particularly Lafiagi. Prior to becoming a senator of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Alhaji Sha'aba Lafiagi was elected Governor of Kwara state in January 1992, under the defunct Social Democratic Party (SDP), and was removed by the administration of General Sani Abacha in November 1993. He was elected as senator representing Kwara North in the National Assembly in 2011 and re-elected again in 2015 under APC.
Angry Mob Set Country Home Of Kwara Senator Ablaze After Soldiers Escorting Him Shoot Innocent Civilians
http://saharareporters.com/2017/11/17/angry-mob-set-country-home-kwara-senator-ablaze-after-soldiers-escorting-him-shoot
|Re: Senator Sha’aba Lafiagi's House Burnt In Kwara Ahead Of LG Election (Photos) by kamillonaire(m): 12:57am
more pictures coming...
|Re: Senator Sha’aba Lafiagi's House Burnt In Kwara Ahead Of LG Election (Photos) by 40kobo77: 1:02am
Good.
|Re: Senator Sha’aba Lafiagi's House Burnt In Kwara Ahead Of LG Election (Photos) by helpsystem: 1:11am
Really. Not good say no to destruction and violence it solves nothing
|Re: Senator Sha’aba Lafiagi's House Burnt In Kwara Ahead Of LG Election (Photos) by thunderrider: 3:58am
Na wao
|Re: Senator Sha’aba Lafiagi's House Burnt In Kwara Ahead Of LG Election (Photos) by darfay: 4:04am
Oh for heaven's sake can we just burn down aso villa already until there is a revolution there won't be any changes the British,Americans,chinese et al all went through that and today the rest is history
|Re: Senator Sha’aba Lafiagi's House Burnt In Kwara Ahead Of LG Election (Photos) by Fididiguy(m): 6:25am
Politics of burning
|Re: Senator Sha’aba Lafiagi's House Burnt In Kwara Ahead Of LG Election (Photos) by Nutase(f): 7:14am
That man should be obasanjos age mate. Wetin im dey find for politics? He should be resting for his children to continue from where he stopped.
|Re: Senator Sha’aba Lafiagi's House Burnt In Kwara Ahead Of LG Election (Photos) by magoo10(m): 7:19am
A politician who rode to office on the votes of the people and ordered the shooting of his constituents simply because they were protesting his misrepresentation is not worthy to be called a leader.
This is a lesson to those who support leaders who trample on people rights, what goes round comes around.
If it were the igbos that reacted in this manner after soldiers shot at unharmed protesters, haters would have termed them miscreants and terrorists.
|Re: Senator Sha’aba Lafiagi's House Burnt In Kwara Ahead Of LG Election (Photos) by kamillonaire(m): 8:01am
we really need revolution in Nigeria
|Re: Senator Sha’aba Lafiagi's House Burnt In Kwara Ahead Of LG Election (Photos) by Sexlife: 9:35am
Make i just they look...
We all learn from this PARTY
Killing everywhere....
|Re: Senator Sha’aba Lafiagi's House Burnt In Kwara Ahead Of LG Election (Photos) by DrholuwaTOBI(m): 9:35am
You know what OP?
|Re: Senator Sha’aba Lafiagi's House Burnt In Kwara Ahead Of LG Election (Photos) by bumi10: 9:35am
good
people are getting wiser
that is nice
|Re: Senator Sha’aba Lafiagi's House Burnt In Kwara Ahead Of LG Election (Photos) by LoveJesus87(m): 9:35am
T
|Re: Senator Sha’aba Lafiagi's House Burnt In Kwara Ahead Of LG Election (Photos) by congorasta: 9:36am
political issues in Nigeria is do or die affairs
|Re: Senator Sha’aba Lafiagi's House Burnt In Kwara Ahead Of LG Election (Photos) by Sirheny007(m): 9:36am
.
|Re: Senator Sha’aba Lafiagi's House Burnt In Kwara Ahead Of LG Election (Photos) by Symbei(f): 9:36am
Eat the best
|Re: Senator Sha’aba Lafiagi's House Burnt In Kwara Ahead Of LG Election (Photos) by lonelydora(m): 9:37am
Good. Kudos to all the arsonists. These politicians are bunch of thieves.
We are getting there slowly but surely. By God's grace we will win
|Re: Senator Sha’aba Lafiagi's House Burnt In Kwara Ahead Of LG Election (Photos) by Elslim: 9:37am
his security aids killed innocent citizens.... mumu politician
|Re: Senator Sha’aba Lafiagi's House Burnt In Kwara Ahead Of LG Election (Photos) by Veeflow(m): 9:37am
Burn well.. Na una money he go use build another one
|Re: Senator Sha’aba Lafiagi's House Burnt In Kwara Ahead Of LG Election (Photos) by droidxxx: 9:38am
|Re: Senator Sha’aba Lafiagi's House Burnt In Kwara Ahead Of LG Election (Photos) by YINKS89(m): 9:38am
M nt sorry to say dis Bt dis man is mad....... M ashamed to b called a kwaran even thou its NT ma lga.
|Re: Senator Sha’aba Lafiagi's House Burnt In Kwara Ahead Of LG Election (Photos) by DONADAMS(m): 9:38am
hmmm....R.I.P
|Re: Senator Sha’aba Lafiagi's House Burnt In Kwara Ahead Of LG Election (Photos) by ChiefPiiko(m): 9:38am
This is heartbreaking
|Re: Senator Sha’aba Lafiagi's House Burnt In Kwara Ahead Of LG Election (Photos) by Livefreeordieha(m): 9:38am
kamillonaire:ιnтernaтιonal вeѕт pracтιceѕ aт play...over now тo тнe yoυтнѕ тo ғιgнт тнeмѕelveѕ..ѕмн
|Re: Senator Sha’aba Lafiagi's House Burnt In Kwara Ahead Of LG Election (Photos) by Jerrypolo(m): 9:38am
Light 'em up!!!
|Re: Senator Sha’aba Lafiagi's House Burnt In Kwara Ahead Of LG Election (Photos) by anigbajumo(m): 9:38am
Interesting,shooting @innocent Nigerians.Angry Mob supposed to make sure he is at home so that they can burn him together with the house.
We need total revolution in this country,thieves parading themselves as politician. They keep on looting the available resources into their personal pocket yet they ar still killing us.Which country is this for God's sake,is it a sin to be a Nigerian??
|Re: Senator Sha’aba Lafiagi's House Burnt In Kwara Ahead Of LG Election (Photos) by coluka: 9:39am
Naija!!! What a country? Mtcheeew
|Re: Senator Sha’aba Lafiagi's House Burnt In Kwara Ahead Of LG Election (Photos) by jayman00004(m): 9:40am
good , useless senators
|Re: Senator Sha’aba Lafiagi's House Burnt In Kwara Ahead Of LG Election (Photos) by Ijaya123: 9:40am
darfay:
What are you waiting for? Sure you know the road to aso villa.
|Re: Senator Sha’aba Lafiagi's House Burnt In Kwara Ahead Of LG Election (Photos) by apesinola001(m): 9:40am
No comment
