THE Senate appears set for a showdown with the Comptroller of Nigeria Customs Service, Hameed Ali, after lawmakers rejected Mr. Ali’s plan not to appear before them on Wednesday.



Mr. Ali had earlier on Tuesday informed the Senate that he would not appear as scheduled as he had the Customs management meeting already slated for the same Wednesday.



The Senate wants him to explain the Customs’ planned clampdown on vehicles that have no duty clearance.







But senators rejected his excuse, with Senate Leader Ahmed Lawan saying it was not acceptable.



“The integrity of the Senate is being tested,” said James Manager, PDP-Delta, who also picked hole in the way the letter was addressed.



Premium Times reports that Members approved a vote called by the Senate President, Bukola Saraki, to reject Mr. Ali’s letter, and therefore mandated him “to appear in uniform tomorrow (Wednesday as scheduled) by 10:30 AM“.



The Senate summoned Mr. Ali over Customs’ plan to impound vehicles that have no import duty clearance. It specifically asked him to a ppear in uniform.



But on Friday, Mr. Ali defended



the plan, and said he was only going to honour the Senate’s summon if the invitation.







“I was not appointed Comptroller General to wear uniform,” he said.



Mr. Ali, a retired colonel, was appointed Customs chief in 2015 by President Muhammadu Buhari, becoming the second to be so appointed from outside the service.



Under former military dictator, Ibrahim Babangida, Bello Haliru was also appointed head of Customs from outside the service.

Ghen ghen......Is about to go down 3 Likes

Welcome lalasticlala



na wa o! na wa o!

This is what is called witch hunt. why is this uniform of a thing becoming what we voted these jobless men into the Senate. Ask saraki to bring all his assets and declare 20 Likes





Na today dem dey bark without being able to bite?



What has wearing or not wearing of uniform got to do with performance?



Besides, is it a mandatory requirement that the NCS head must wear the uniform? Bunch of nincompoops the senators are.Na today dem dey bark without being able to bite?What has wearing or not wearing of uniform got to do with performance?Besides, is it a mandatory requirement that the NCS head must wear the uniform? 11 Likes 1 Share

Bunch of rogues, always bark over irrelevant issue. Nigerians in South Africa has been under severe attack for more than 2 months now the useless people keep mute over the matter, many innocent Nigerians are dieing in various prisons across the globe none of the empty brains ever raised a motion to help them get justice all they know is to foam like expired palm oil over nothing.



Hameed Ali will not appear before you people, you people should do your worst.



Mtchew 18 Likes 3 Shares

That guy needs to be removed asap. 32 Likes 1 Share

The show go dey interesting 4 Likes

back-and-forth.



Ladies and Gents, keep a date for the movie at the N'Ass complex tomorrow 15 Mar '17 ...



... ehh, don't forget to bring your popcorn along. 1 Like

Will Buhari not sack this stubborn goat? 3 Likes

E

9ja which way? Even custom boss don de challenge national Assembly... Well, I don't blame him, PMB opened the gate by disobeying court order... 11 Likes 1 Share

GBAM 1 Like





Here we go again... 4 Likes

d moment senate didnt take appropriate step against dis man,d rest nigerians will follow suit 4 Likes

Pk

Let's see how this drama unfolds

Them go carry cutlass pursue am come their front

Fight! Fight!! Fight!!!

Those of you saying this man is arrogant are certainly blinded by the idiocy of the senate. This man can not be told to wear uniform like a school boy to a meeting, worse still forced to attend a meeting despite the senate fully aware he was already scheduled for another. What about the attendees of the other scheduled meeting, are they not human and shouldn't they be respected too? The senators are bunch of bullies who think any one will bend and kiss em a*s.

I love people who despite being subordinates will not eat poop from their boss. You are calling on a meeting yet you are enforcing a stiff code of dressing, brushing aside the attendants of the other schedules and not being humanly despite knowing great work can only be achieve if a boss and subordinate work symbiotic.

Worse they can do is relieve him of his job and he will get a better one but his dignity is still intact and at the end it's a big blow to the ego of em yeye senators. 6 Likes 2 Shares

ITS BECAUSE WE NIGERIA ARE NOT DEMANDING MUCH FROM THESE SENATE PEOPLE



WHO HAS ASKED THEM TO PUBLISH THEIR BUDGET B4? WE DONT EVEN KNOW HOW MUCH THEY INCUR AS SENATORS.. 3 Likes



nothing go happen, baba don come.



herdsmen go soon start to kill carelessly with state backing and protection 1 Like 2 Shares

Zoo Republic!

This man has pride in him.



Why accepting the position if you can't act and dress like a custom officer?

Abi you swear when you retired as a colonel in Army not to wear anything uniform again? Why accepting the position if you can't act and dress like a custom officer?Abi you swear when you retired as a colonel in Army not to wear anything uniform again? 1 Like

So, this is how we're gonna move from Apostle Sule to Alhaji Ali?



Bloggers go sell this year o. 2 Likes

In as much as I respect Buhari and this administration, if this man goes away with this act, then I loose all the respect I have for them. How could a whole senate ask you to do something and you decide not to because you have the backing of the president? Why can't he wear the uniform of the sector he's heading? And during APC campaigns, he could wear APC uniforms and attires? 4 Likes 2 Shares

U self wear uniform go come back now, hian........ 1 Like