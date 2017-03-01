₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,763,273 members, 3,417,802 topics. Date: Tuesday, 14 March 2017 at 02:48 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Senate Replies Custom CG, Ali: You Must Appear Before Us In uniform (11596 Views)
I Was Not Employed To Wear Uniforms – Customs CG Ali Replies Senate / Senate Summons Hammed Ali, Customs DG, To Appear In Uniform / Nigerian Senate Replies Senator Marafa Over Saraki Budgetary Allegations (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Senate Replies Custom CG, Ali: You Must Appear Before Us In uniform by deantimes(m): 1:28pm
THE Senate appears set for a showdown with the Comptroller of Nigeria Customs Service, Hameed Ali, after lawmakers rejected Mr. Ali’s plan not to appear before them on Wednesday.
http://www.socialtimesng.net/2017/03/senate-to-custom-cg-ali-you-must-appear-before-us-in-uniform/
|Re: Senate Replies Custom CG, Ali: You Must Appear Before Us In uniform by okonja(m): 1:32pm
Ghen ghen......Is about to go down
3 Likes
|Re: Senate Replies Custom CG, Ali: You Must Appear Before Us In uniform by deantimes(m): 1:36pm
Welcome lalasticlala
|Re: Senate Replies Custom CG, Ali: You Must Appear Before Us In uniform by Beremx(f): 1:37pm
na wa o!
|Re: Senate Replies Custom CG, Ali: You Must Appear Before Us In uniform by Aonkuuse: 1:37pm
This is what is called witch hunt. why is this uniform of a thing becoming what we voted these jobless men into the Senate. Ask saraki to bring all his assets and declare
20 Likes
|Re: Senate Replies Custom CG, Ali: You Must Appear Before Us In uniform by DropShot: 1:40pm
Bunch of nincompoops the senators are.
Na today dem dey bark without being able to bite?
What has wearing or not wearing of uniform got to do with performance?
Besides, is it a mandatory requirement that the NCS head must wear the uniform?
11 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Senate Replies Custom CG, Ali: You Must Appear Before Us In uniform by madridguy(m): 1:43pm
Bunch of rogues, always bark over irrelevant issue. Nigerians in South Africa has been under severe attack for more than 2 months now the useless people keep mute over the matter, many innocent Nigerians are dieing in various prisons across the globe none of the empty brains ever raised a motion to help them get justice all they know is to foam like expired palm oil over nothing.
Hameed Ali will not appear before you people, you people should do your worst.
Mtchew
18 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Senate Replies Custom CG, Ali: You Must Appear Before Us In uniform by thinkdip(m): 1:44pm
That guy needs to be removed asap.
32 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Senate Replies Custom CG, Ali: You Must Appear Before Us In uniform by mamatayour(f): 1:49pm
The show go dey interesting
4 Likes
|Re: Senate Replies Custom CG, Ali: You Must Appear Before Us In uniform by hucienda: 1:49pm
back-and-forth.
Ladies and Gents, keep a date for the movie at the N'Ass complex tomorrow 15 Mar '17 ...
... ehh, don't forget to bring your popcorn along.
1 Like
|Re: Senate Replies Custom CG, Ali: You Must Appear Before Us In uniform by Ekiokebeke: 1:50pm
Will Buhari not sack this stubborn goat?
3 Likes
|Re: Senate Replies Custom CG, Ali: You Must Appear Before Us In uniform by darfay: 1:50pm
E
|Re: Senate Replies Custom CG, Ali: You Must Appear Before Us In uniform by Drienzia: 1:50pm
9ja which way? Even custom boss don de challenge national Assembly... Well, I don't blame him, PMB opened the gate by disobeying court order...
11 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Senate Replies Custom CG, Ali: You Must Appear Before Us In uniform by Ra88: 1:51pm
GBAM
1 Like
|Re: Senate Replies Custom CG, Ali: You Must Appear Before Us In uniform by unclezuma: 1:51pm
Here we go again...
4 Likes
|Re: Senate Replies Custom CG, Ali: You Must Appear Before Us In uniform by rukevweanita(f): 1:52pm
d moment senate didnt take appropriate step against dis man,d rest nigerians will follow suit
4 Likes
|Re: Senate Replies Custom CG, Ali: You Must Appear Before Us In uniform by yeyeboi(m): 1:52pm
Pk
|Re: Senate Replies Custom CG, Ali: You Must Appear Before Us In uniform by MSCollections: 1:52pm
Let's see how this drama unfolds
|Re: Senate Replies Custom CG, Ali: You Must Appear Before Us In uniform by supaclean: 1:52pm
laundry and cleaning services (ogun, Lagos) .....09058355323. home service available
|Re: Senate Replies Custom CG, Ali: You Must Appear Before Us In uniform by Emmylyon(m): 1:52pm
Them go carry cutlass pursue am come their front
|Re: Senate Replies Custom CG, Ali: You Must Appear Before Us In uniform by RealHaute: 1:52pm
Fight! Fight!! Fight!!!
|Re: Senate Replies Custom CG, Ali: You Must Appear Before Us In uniform by Dongreat(m): 1:53pm
Those of you saying this man is arrogant are certainly blinded by the idiocy of the senate. This man can not be told to wear uniform like a school boy to a meeting, worse still forced to attend a meeting despite the senate fully aware he was already scheduled for another. What about the attendees of the other scheduled meeting, are they not human and shouldn't they be respected too? The senators are bunch of bullies who think any one will bend and kiss em a*s.
I love people who despite being subordinates will not eat poop from their boss. You are calling on a meeting yet you are enforcing a stiff code of dressing, brushing aside the attendants of the other schedules and not being humanly despite knowing great work can only be achieve if a boss and subordinate work symbiotic.
Worse they can do is relieve him of his job and he will get a better one but his dignity is still intact and at the end it's a big blow to the ego of em yeye senators.
6 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Senate Replies Custom CG, Ali: You Must Appear Before Us In uniform by koladebrainiac(m): 1:53pm
ITS BECAUSE WE NIGERIA ARE NOT DEMANDING MUCH FROM THESE SENATE PEOPLE
WHO HAS ASKED THEM TO PUBLISH THEIR BUDGET B4? WE DONT EVEN KNOW HOW MUCH THEY INCUR AS SENATORS..
3 Likes
|Re: Senate Replies Custom CG, Ali: You Must Appear Before Us In uniform by DEXTROVERT: 1:53pm
Whay
Will
Happen
If
He
Didn't
Wear
Uniform
|Re: Senate Replies Custom CG, Ali: You Must Appear Before Us In uniform by crestedaguiyi: 1:53pm
nothing go happen, baba don come.
herdsmen go soon start to kill carelessly with state backing and protection
1 Like 2 Shares
|Re: Senate Replies Custom CG, Ali: You Must Appear Before Us In uniform by fuckbulhary: 1:53pm
Zoo Republic!
|Re: Senate Replies Custom CG, Ali: You Must Appear Before Us In uniform by ISDKING: 1:53pm
This man has pride in him.
|Re: Senate Replies Custom CG, Ali: You Must Appear Before Us In uniform by eminikansoso(m): 1:54pm
Why accepting the position if you can't act and dress like a custom officer?
Abi you swear when you retired as a colonel in Army not to wear anything uniform again?
1 Like
|Re: Senate Replies Custom CG, Ali: You Must Appear Before Us In uniform by OkoYiboz: 1:54pm
So, this is how we're gonna move from Apostle Sule to Alhaji Ali?
Bloggers go sell this year o.
2 Likes
|Re: Senate Replies Custom CG, Ali: You Must Appear Before Us In uniform by chloedogie: 1:54pm
In as much as I respect Buhari and this administration, if this man goes away with this act, then I loose all the respect I have for them. How could a whole senate ask you to do something and you decide not to because you have the backing of the president? Why can't he wear the uniform of the sector he's heading? And during APC campaigns, he could wear APC uniforms and attires?
4 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Senate Replies Custom CG, Ali: You Must Appear Before Us In uniform by Sammypope4all(m): 1:54pm
U self wear uniform go come back now, hian........
1 Like
|Re: Senate Replies Custom CG, Ali: You Must Appear Before Us In uniform by capable04(m): 1:54pm
Funny parliament, instead of tackling the issue, they dey argue because of cloth." Shey no be tailor sew cloth in fela voice".
1 Like
Buhari’s CPC Sues Jega, INEC / Igbos Don't Join The United States Army and Resist Africom / Boko Haram Robs Two Northern Banks And Gives Money To The Poor
Viewing this topic: digoster(m), lotannam, genny2kuk(m), busomma, BMZK, AjaoFrancis, kahal29, chuksze, comrChris(m), joshteo(m), dmy(m), ayusco85(m), generaldre(m), bosteps, victoristic(m), obyna(m), samuel900(m), Adifranka(m), Olaitan29(m), menzo4u, Wilit, Teefire(m), jbhill(m), Raddie(m), larica69, Fixed010, andrewozed, ijeshaboy, mattmobis(m), Tunjman(m), RuddyFusion(m), ubest1(m), ademusiwa2r, kd11, Max24, richeeyo(m), Odama1(m), taryur(m), mclaaro(f), lawrence83, mrsough(m), yhemsy62(m), StPete, OBAGADAFFI, DoctorJones, ad84ada(m), tblaq, Okanokan(m), xmanco42(m), osariemenk(m), Daywalker1, Nigeriadondie, stoic6ix, CaptPlanet(m), Egodons(m), kumalee, KhadLokun, blym4real, Sunnymatey(m), Babarex(m), ndce, BuhariApcFools, Auki, Oracle13(m), moendowed(m), lexydon47, Zitoangels(m), MayowaAleem(m), mummychi, byna, cashkid, Islamicpope(m), pocohantas(f), 30card(m), murphy02, god2good(m), CodeineSKroches, spytime(m), iboboyswag(m), toyibhabib, udy821(m), bignene(m), kibo, munatsy, Bowale007(m), stevecantrell, ruoma, Fatban(m), Questyjayblack(m), RoyalBoutique(m), Unik2me, MCDeLeonardo(m), JustOzito(f), FagsamPHP(m), Deluxewize(m), babyboom(f), bionixs, TheLastNazgul(m), allrightsir, living2013, DrSuleiman100, Jobabori(m), best4momoh(m), Adekdammy, Agwoden(m), sherif4owo(m), E99E(m), kayloyeng(m), Prosper123, Emidbest(m), Besto(m), Chamber10(m), ahamonyeka(m), AuroraB(f), yeyeboi(m), cuttestprince(m), Yubee40(m), topeluvu(m), Akoniakin(m), JKisOK(m), onagoodday1, bashbae, yomalex(m), kaffy4tope(m) and 178 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 16