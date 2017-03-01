Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / 'Hamid Ali Must Appear Before Senate Tomorrow, He Is Not Above The Law': Senate (6864 Views)

Source: According to ex-Reuters reporter Sumner Shagari,Senate said today that based on the constitution Customs Boss Hamid Ali must appear tomorrow 16th March,2017 by 10am unfailingly before the senate.SP Saraki stressed that nobody is above the lawSource: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/03/ali-must-appear-before-senate.html?m=1

Buhari and all his Cabinet are anti-Masses .......How are they fighting ,providing ,or taking care of d Masses dat put them there??...They only bring untold hardship to Nigerians thru obscure policies dat do not benefit d country or its citizen...May God help Nigeria 24 Likes

Only senators are above it....rubbish! 2 Likes

Who is dis old man that is unnecessarily flexing his ego





This country needs a total overhaul.



Despite the fact that Ali should be penalized for this,I still support him because our Senate and NASS have shown us countless times that they are above the law.



They fight during sessions, talk anyhow, are very incompetent. Some don't even say a word for complete four years and receive millions every month



The season film continues.



Ali you don buy market. They want to make an example of you - and you gladly obliged them. The senate suffers fools gladly.



It's either Ali eats humble pie in the open - or the senate.



We'll see who eventually kisses the ring of the other. 3 Likes

Proud bunch of hypocrites 2 Likes

Good.

It is only in Nigeria civil servants feel like civil Masters 1 Like





i weep for my country! my country my country!i weep for my country! 2 Likes

why?





Maybe the poster below me have an answer.

Yes he should. I agree!



Nobody is above the law in this country. If he cannot present himself to the Senate, he must resign so that a humble person willing to serve can take over. 9 Likes 1 Share

Appearing is not the problem but appearing in NCS uniform that's the problem as military law states he is not allowed to wear any other force/paramilitary uniform that would be him breaking the law so are they asking him to break the law am not an IPOB but Nigerian is truly Lawless









in Kanu's voice : NIGERIA IS A ZOO 4 Likes 1 Share

Ghen ghen! Action movie. Constitutionally though, senate cant touch him

These senators are not smiling at all







I wouldn't want to be in Ali's shoes right now

my country my country!



Senators don finish with magu

Na you remain





The man go go sew uniform quick quick 1 Like

These senators are all confused

bt its well sha

Is he, now? Is he not supposed to appear today? Y'al(senate) r just dancing to his tune. Later, you all will ' resolve the matter amicably" .. Mscheew! Rubbish.. 1 Like

It goes to show that this government is a sham! No direction and everything about them clearly show that they ain't ready to obey the supreme law of the land and are anti masses.



It's unfortunate that the so-called agents of"change" are not ready for change!

Nass. Act already if u want to. action speaks louder than words. Stop doing like pangolo or empty barrel. Get the proud mofo to his kneels already

Lol. This season film don dey sweet o. Hamid Alli, Wehdone sir! 3 Likes

The man dey form hard man

Let's watch and see!