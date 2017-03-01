₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|'Hamid Ali Must Appear Before Senate Tomorrow, He Is Not Above The Law': Senate by zoba88: 3:29pm
According to ex-Reuters reporter Sumner Shagari,Senate said today that based on the constitution Customs Boss Hamid Ali must appear tomorrow 16th March,2017 by 10am unfailingly before the senate.SP Saraki stressed that nobody is above the law
Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/03/ali-must-appear-before-senate.html?m=1
|Re: 'Hamid Ali Must Appear Before Senate Tomorrow, He Is Not Above The Law': Senate by HungerBAD: 3:29pm
Ok
1 Like
|Re: 'Hamid Ali Must Appear Before Senate Tomorrow, He Is Not Above The Law': Senate by Gurumaharaji(m): 3:34pm
Buhari and all his Cabinet are anti-Masses .......How are they fighting ,providing ,or taking care of d Masses dat put them there??...They only bring untold hardship to Nigerians thru obscure policies dat do not benefit d country or its citizen...May God help Nigeria
24 Likes
|Re: 'Hamid Ali Must Appear Before Senate Tomorrow, He Is Not Above The Law': Senate by BuhariApcFools: 3:42pm
Gurumaharaji:Dont Mind Them, USELESSS TYRANT CORRUPT OLD MEN APC DISOBEYING NIGERIAN LAW SINCE THEY ENTER ASO ROCK AS IF NIGERIA IS THEIR OWN. IS JUST A MATTER OF TIME THEY WILL BE WIPEOUT. NIGERIANS ARE WATCHING
15 Likes 1 Share
|Re: 'Hamid Ali Must Appear Before Senate Tomorrow, He Is Not Above The Law': Senate by LordIsaac(m): 3:51pm
Only senators are above it....rubbish!
2 Likes
|Re: 'Hamid Ali Must Appear Before Senate Tomorrow, He Is Not Above The Law': Senate by spartan117(m): 4:01pm
Who is dis old man that is unnecessarily flexing his ego
|Re: 'Hamid Ali Must Appear Before Senate Tomorrow, He Is Not Above The Law': Senate by izzou(m): 4:02pm
This country needs a total overhaul.
Despite the fact that Ali should be penalized for this,I still support him because our Senate and NASS have shown us countless times that they are above the law.
They fight during sessions, talk anyhow, are very incompetent. Some don't even say a word for complete four years and receive millions every month
I wish Ali would defy this tomorrow. Maybe the end of our rubbish Senate is near
6 Likes
|Re: 'Hamid Ali Must Appear Before Senate Tomorrow, He Is Not Above The Law': Senate by hucienda: 4:02pm
Ok.
The season film continues.
Ali you don buy market. They want to make an example of you - and you gladly obliged them. The senate suffers fools gladly.
It's either Ali eats humble pie in the open - or the senate.
We'll see who eventually kisses the ring of the other.
3 Likes
|Re: 'Hamid Ali Must Appear Before Senate Tomorrow, He Is Not Above The Law': Senate by stanogb(m): 4:03pm
Ok
|Re: 'Hamid Ali Must Appear Before Senate Tomorrow, He Is Not Above The Law': Senate by mmosac: 4:03pm
Proud bunch of hypocrites
2 Likes
|Re: 'Hamid Ali Must Appear Before Senate Tomorrow, He Is Not Above The Law': Senate by signature2012(m): 4:03pm
Good.
|Re: 'Hamid Ali Must Appear Before Senate Tomorrow, He Is Not Above The Law': Senate by superior1: 4:03pm
It is only in Nigeria civil servants feel like civil Masters
1 Like
|Re: 'Hamid Ali Must Appear Before Senate Tomorrow, He Is Not Above The Law': Senate by Oladelson(m): 4:03pm
my country my country!
i weep for my country!
2 Likes
|Re: 'Hamid Ali Must Appear Before Senate Tomorrow, He Is Not Above The Law': Senate by fait10(m): 4:03pm
Mtcheeeeeww
|Re: 'Hamid Ali Must Appear Before Senate Tomorrow, He Is Not Above The Law': Senate by sakaguchi(m): 4:03pm
why?
Maybe the poster below me have an answer.
|Re: 'Hamid Ali Must Appear Before Senate Tomorrow, He Is Not Above The Law': Senate by fratermathy(m): 4:03pm
Yes he should. I agree!
Nobody is above the law in this country. If he cannot present himself to the Senate, he must resign so that a humble person willing to serve can take over.
9 Likes 1 Share
|Re: 'Hamid Ali Must Appear Before Senate Tomorrow, He Is Not Above The Law': Senate by babasalami: 4:03pm
Appearing is not the problem but appearing in NCS uniform that's the problem as military law states he is not allowed to wear any other force/paramilitary uniform that would be him breaking the law so are they asking him to break the law am not an IPOB but Nigerian is truly Lawless
in Kanu's voice : NIGERIA IS A ZOO
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: 'Hamid Ali Must Appear Before Senate Tomorrow, He Is Not Above The Law': Senate by nwanna89(m): 4:03pm
Ghen ghen! Action movie. Constitutionally though, senate cant touch him
|Re: 'Hamid Ali Must Appear Before Senate Tomorrow, He Is Not Above The Law': Senate by titiakins: 4:04pm
These senators are not smiling at all
I wouldn't want to be in Ali's shoes right now
|Re: 'Hamid Ali Must Appear Before Senate Tomorrow, He Is Not Above The Law': Senate by croc85: 4:04pm
Oladelson:the thing tire me too
|Re: 'Hamid Ali Must Appear Before Senate Tomorrow, He Is Not Above The Law': Senate by titiakins: 4:04pm
Senators don finish with magu
Na you remain
The man go go sew uniform quick quick
1 Like
|Re: 'Hamid Ali Must Appear Before Senate Tomorrow, He Is Not Above The Law': Senate by heryurh(m): 4:04pm
N
|Re: 'Hamid Ali Must Appear Before Senate Tomorrow, He Is Not Above The Law': Senate by Young03: 4:04pm
These senators are all confused
bt its well sha
|Re: 'Hamid Ali Must Appear Before Senate Tomorrow, He Is Not Above The Law': Senate by Gabrielwilliams(m): 4:04pm
Is he, now? Is he not supposed to appear today? Y'al(senate) r just dancing to his tune. Later, you all will ' resolve the matter amicably" .. Mscheew! Rubbish..
1 Like
|Re: 'Hamid Ali Must Appear Before Senate Tomorrow, He Is Not Above The Law': Senate by kulrunsman79(m): 4:05pm
It goes to show that this government is a sham! No direction and everything about them clearly show that they ain't ready to obey the supreme law of the land and are anti masses.
It's unfortunate that the so-called agents of"change" are not ready for change!
|Re: 'Hamid Ali Must Appear Before Senate Tomorrow, He Is Not Above The Law': Senate by Giddyperson: 4:05pm
|Re: 'Hamid Ali Must Appear Before Senate Tomorrow, He Is Not Above The Law': Senate by atoleybaba(m): 4:05pm
Nass. Act already if u want to. action speaks louder than words. Stop doing like pangolo or empty barrel. Get the proud mofo to his kneels already
Meanwhile
,That moment your husband cracks a joke and the maid says "hahahaha, naughty boy!!!"
|Re: 'Hamid Ali Must Appear Before Senate Tomorrow, He Is Not Above The Law': Senate by unitysheart(m): 4:06pm
Lol. This season film don dey sweet o. Hamid Alli, Wehdone sir!
3 Likes
|Re: 'Hamid Ali Must Appear Before Senate Tomorrow, He Is Not Above The Law': Senate by titiakins: 4:06pm
The man dey form hard man
|Re: 'Hamid Ali Must Appear Before Senate Tomorrow, He Is Not Above The Law': Senate by ngmgeek(m): 4:06pm
Let's watch and see!
|Re: 'Hamid Ali Must Appear Before Senate Tomorrow, He Is Not Above The Law': Senate by OCTAVO: 4:06pm
|Re: 'Hamid Ali Must Appear Before Senate Tomorrow, He Is Not Above The Law': Senate by ehie(f): 4:09pm
This senate is not as docile as the last, even if they are fighting for their interest, we better for it, Ali must appear in full customs uniform, Vox Popli,Vox Dei
2 Likes
