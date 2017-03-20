₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|2019 Election: Senate Backs INEC On Election Timetable by sharpden: 2:13pm
THE Senate Committee on INEC has said it will support the 2019 election timetable recently released by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).
|Re: 2019 Election: Senate Backs INEC On Election Timetable by omowolewa: 2:16pm
Theyy got no choice
|Re: 2019 Election: Senate Backs INEC On Election Timetable by SUPOL(m): 2:19pm
A Politician that has never done human sacrifice, Is that one a Politician?
|Re: 2019 Election: Senate Backs INEC On Election Timetable by Alleviating: 2:43pm
|Re: 2019 Election: Senate Backs INEC On Election Timetable by jumiasc(m): 2:44pm
Good. Let's Plan Ahead!
|Re: 2019 Election: Senate Backs INEC On Election Timetable by chakula(m): 2:45pm
It is a time of panic to them.
|Re: 2019 Election: Senate Backs INEC On Election Timetable by wellmax(m): 2:46pm
God Bless Nigeria
|Re: 2019 Election: Senate Backs INEC On Election Timetable by Wiseandtrue(f): 2:47pm
Ok
