|What Can I Do With A Degree In Philosophy? by Grammywinner: 3:49pm
Good day Fam! I go by the name Macquis. I studied Philosophy and graduated from the University in the year 2014, went for the compulsory youth service in the year that followed. Ever since then, getting a job has been quite a tale for another day. By the way, I graduated with a 2.1. I've applied for a number of jobs but haven't been able to secure any.
I really don't understand, maybe it's as a result of the course I studied in the University. I keep suspecting that though, not entirely sure. The purpose of creating this thread anyway is to seek the guidance of Nairalanders who may have been in my shoes as regards studying my course (Philosophy) or known someone, preferably a Nigerian, who studied my course. I would like to know the sought of jobs I should apply for or better still the Industry where my skill and degree would be best appreciated.
Thanks for checking out this thread. Looking forward to hearing from you guys.
|Re: What Can I Do With A Degree In Philosophy? by spenca: 3:56pm
Further your academics or obtain a professional certificate (ICAN, CIPM, ICSAN CITN e.t.c) philosophy is a foundation course , was never made to be the end itself if you are not planning to lecture.
|Re: What Can I Do With A Degree In Philosophy? by BaEnki(m): 4:03pm
Hello,
The question you're asking now is the first question you suppose to asked yourself before proceeding on any chosen discipline, I might not really be able to give you any tangible advice here, but I'm sure many will do.
There's always a passion that drives us towards our goal in life, if the passion is not there before studying in university/or any higher institution, then probably you're studying in there to get out of home boredom or excape societal lynching.
But anyways, why you keep on searching for a job, you can raise some money and hone your skills in whatever you love to do, have a/some professional certificate(s), that gives you an edge in the labour market and still makes you a standalone or even labour employer.
Regards.
|Re: What Can I Do With A Degree In Philosophy? by shutupareyouGOD: 4:20pm
BaEnki:guy be realistic. ..This is Nigeria. Ppl hardly get the courses they apply for. Almost all the philosophy graduates I know applied for law. So what you said no follow
|Re: What Can I Do With A Degree In Philosophy? by BaEnki(m): 4:28pm
shutupareyouGOD:
Okeyyy, I got that!
If you did go true my post very well, I touched this, why settle for what we don't love in the first place? I mean why settle for the less? Just because we wanna be in school? That's why there are many jobless guys out there, because they never love what they did in the first place.
Most higher institutions in Nigeria will easily take you in when you beat their cut off mark, now that's the reality, many guys who aspired to be a doctor ended up studying physiology, microbiology etc at the end of the day, they were left confused wondering where to path their saddle at in life.
|Re: What Can I Do With A Degree In Philosophy? by okosodo: 4:36pm
BaEnki:you no know say nigeria dey change pesin destiny
|Re: What Can I Do With A Degree In Philosophy? by pweetyoge(f): 4:37pm
I can relate..i studied Philosophy at the University of Nigeria. It came as a result of not getting Law my first degree. did that stop me after Nysc..NAH.... I took a training in Customer service since i adore the field and i am doing fine. I am nt saying it was easy, nah it was not..bt it is a normal course, it is quite enlightening, it broadens ur knowledge and besides when we allow those who know literally nothing about the course to talk us down. It gets to u, they tell u how it is an archaic course of study or how it is an abstract thing nd can not be used in the society. It makes me laugh. Cus Plato argues that philosopher kings should be the rulers as we aim to discover the ideal polis. To b honest, no course is the ultimate, everyone is fighting to succeed. No one will ask u what u studied bt will ask what you can do. Dnt sit n ponder, learn basic office tools..u cn work as a customer service agent n any related field. Or u go for a professional masters degree. I currently study international law. So never say never. These write up is a wake up call to all philosophers. Stop allowing sentiments n naysayers who know nothing abt philosophy have a say. Corgito Ego Sum...Esto Vir
|Re: What Can I Do With A Degree In Philosophy? by BaEnki(m): 4:49pm
okosodo:
Seriously bro, its so unfortunate.
|Re: What Can I Do With A Degree In Philosophy? by Grammywinner: 5:01pm
pweetyoge:Wow! it's really nice hearing from someone who studied Philosophy. I really admire your drive, and would take to everything you've adviced.
|Re: What Can I Do With A Degree In Philosophy? by Grammywinner: 5:07pm
BaEnki:Thank you so much for your comment sir. I'll see to getting myself at least a professional certificate to complement to what I already have. But in the meantime, is there any Industry I should turn to in terms of job search?
|Re: What Can I Do With A Degree In Philosophy? by Emmysteve(m): 5:28pm
I am also a graduate of philosophy. Nowadays what you study in school doesn't really matter. However, this your particular question also applies to other disciplines such as Political Science, Sociology, Etc. These courses in question may deny you the opportunity in looking for jobs in professional areas. You may as well try paramilitary jobs or civil service jobs.
|Re: What Can I Do With A Degree In Philosophy? by AceRoyal: 5:59pm
Grammywinner:As a philosopher, you should ponder over it!
|Re: What Can I Do With A Degree In Philosophy? by Keneking: 6:21pm
But where is lalasticlala sef...to bail this guy out
|Re: What Can I Do With A Degree In Philosophy? by hardeycute: 7:08pm
sh* t.I have always ponder on issues like this.Seun pls do justice let's have a broader reactions.
cc:lalasticlala
|Re: What Can I Do With A Degree In Philosophy? by Jodforex(m): 8:35pm
|Re: What Can I Do With A Degree In Philosophy? by oganass(m): 8:35pm
hmmm guy, u can work anywhere in nigeria if u get connection
|Re: What Can I Do With A Degree In Philosophy? by tosyne2much(m): 8:35pm
He can be a Nairaland moderator
|Re: What Can I Do With A Degree In Philosophy? by oluwasegun007(m): 8:36pm
you'll philosophize as a philosopher.....
|Re: What Can I Do With A Degree In Philosophy? by ngmgeek(m): 8:36pm
You can do anything you want with a degree in philosophy. All you need is to be driven and determined.
|Re: What Can I Do With A Degree In Philosophy? by Okuda(m): 8:36pm
philosophize!
|Re: What Can I Do With A Degree In Philosophy? by africandictator(m): 8:37pm
BaEnki:what if every law applicants were automatically admitted, won't there be jobless lawyers. ..??
|Re: What Can I Do With A Degree In Philosophy? by ObiOrji2: 8:38pm
|Re: What Can I Do With A Degree In Philosophy? by baby124: 8:38pm
You can always advice yourself and other's. Lmao. You better go and find handwork, or do PhD to be a professor. Sociology, psychology and philosophy may also get work in Human Resources.
|Re: What Can I Do With A Degree In Philosophy? by ngmgeek(m): 8:38pm
Tell Nairaland to hire you as their 'Chief Philosopher'
|Re: What Can I Do With A Degree In Philosophy? by yomalex(m): 8:40pm
Lot
|Re: What Can I Do With A Degree In Philosophy? by QuietHammer(m): 8:40pm
Find a comfy chair, place it in a cool spot. Sit and think on. philosopher!
Baba, you better go find better hand work like carpentry.
Here is another option, get your masters, Doctorate and become a lecturer. Teach students who will also come here to ask the same question. We would give them the same advice and the cycle would continue.
|Re: What Can I Do With A Degree In Philosophy? by sweatlana: 8:41pm
Think
|Re: What Can I Do With A Degree In Philosophy? by AgentGoat: 8:41pm
If I advise you to learn carpentry then you for no gree.....
|Re: What Can I Do With A Degree In Philosophy? by princeonx: 8:41pm
You can be a moderator on NL
|Re: What Can I Do With A Degree In Philosophy? by soldierdollar(m): 8:42pm
Ask yourself this question.
If I should open a company as a philosopher , what services will I render to the public?
|Re: What Can I Do With A Degree In Philosophy? by promisechild(m): 8:42pm
With Philosophy you can do so many things. Philosophy helps to broaden your horizon and it main aim is self discovery and that is what true education emphasizes. Philosophy taught me I should rely on logical reasoning and which has helped me in all ramifications in life. I am self employed and I have 3 PHD holders and several Msc holders working for me and I am currently in my final year studying philosophy in one of the public Universities in Nigeria.
|Re: What Can I Do With A Degree In Philosophy? by Nicepoker(m): 8:42pm
tosyne2much:advice from mr. 10
