Though same letter was sent to the senate today and was signed by Deputy C.G of customs which the senate took exception to and therefore mandate Col. Ali to appear before them tomorrow being Wednesday 15th March 2017, but in this second letter, it was signed personally by Ali and dated March 14, 2017, the C-G explained that he was currently bereaved and could not appear at the time.



On wearing Uniforms, he urged the Senate to give him time as he was seeking legal advise on the matter to avoid running foul of the laws of the land.



Part of the letter reads:



“Regarding the wearing of uniform, I wish to advise that the Senate avails itself of the legal basis of its decision to compel me to wear uniform. “I am similarly seeking legal advice on this issue so that both the Senate and I will operate within the proper legal framework.



“I regret my inability to answer the Senate invitation owing to a recent bereavement. I will however, make myself available whenever i am needed in future,” he wrote.



See current letter to the senate signed by Col. Ali Hameed himself below



Sobriety and gentility can do it better, your Fulani blood can't achieved any settlement rather it would add salt.. it 7 Likes

THIS TUG OF WAR IS BECOMING SWEET TO WATCH!! 8 Likes 1 Share

U for no beg naw... u think Buhari can save you..... 2 Likes 1 Share

Uniform....lols...fear of uniform oooo..."seeking legal advise...." wow! 3 Likes 1 Share

He has cawardly postponed the date indefinitely

better wear uniform or lose your seat 3 Likes

He should just wear the damned uniform if he's scared already..



Save yourself the stress biko! 3 Likes

This man too stubborn, will wearing the uniform reduce his age or mental faculty? I don't know the kind of people Bubu put for this his government sef. 14 Likes

This is not a serious matter abeg 2 Likes 1 Share

Does this man know Saraki is the 3rd in command in this Nation??



Customs boss no even follow, even Burutai is under Saraki....



Oga, wear that uniform... 11 Likes

Choice thing. Check my signature 2 Likes 1 Share

Magu go and put on your Uniform. Ode. 1 Like

Taking after his boss. Bring your waec certificate, he went to hire lawyers. Now make dis one wear uniform, e dey go hire lawyer. 28 Likes 1 Share

Fulani blood won't save you this time.





Wear your uniform or go back to your village 5 Likes

Cross legge, sipping gin and juice to the matter

Them no dey tell blind man say " rain dey fall". Body go tell am. 4 Likes

:oWetin dey to wear your school uniform again.? What lesson are you trying to teach those under your control? See me wahala:oWetin dey to wear your school uniform again.? What lesson are you trying to teach those under your control? 3 Likes

allrightsir:





Buhari is commander in chief of the armed-forces, why dont they compel him to wear military uniform when he addresses senate?



We never progress in africa because we waste our education and lose the plot by getting bogged down in silly sentiments, rthnic, tribal, religious and now uniform!!



Please show me a picture ANYWHERE of the Commissioner of U.S. Customs and Border Protection in Uniform anywhere...after all it's the oyinbo people that gave us the Uniforms that we are copying!!



Please show me a picture of the head of UK Customs Jon Thomson ANYWHERE in uniform.





Stooopid Nigerians!!!!





Below are heads of UK and US customs appearing before parliarment and senate...no Uniform

Pic 1 and 2 Jon thomson..you can see his name tag. Pic 3 and 4 show r gil kerlikowske head of us customs at the U.S. Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee



http://www.dailymail.co.uk/wires/ap/article-3331079/Arizona-governor-wants-major-new-spending-border-security.html





Nigerians should get serious!!!!! 8 Likes 2 Shares



“I regret my inability to answer the Senate invitation owing to a recent bereavement. I will however, make myself available whenever i am needed in future,” he wrote.



In the morning he wrote a letter that he could not attend the Senate's sitting because he had a meeting scheduled for the same day. The same evening he wrote a letter that he won't be able to attend because he is bereaved.



He is even advising the senate to go and read the law on whether they can compel him to appear in uniform. I have never seen a police IGP who goes around wearing agbada. I have also never seen a chief of army staff who goes around in suit and tie. This guy is the first person I will see who wants to head an institution but doesn't want to identify with the institution's dress code. In the morning he wrote a letter that he could not attend the Senate's sitting because he had a meeting scheduled for the same day. The same evening he wrote a letter that he won't be able to attend because he is bereaved.He is even advising the senate to go and read the law on whether they can compel him to appear in uniform. I have never seen a police IGP who goes around wearing agbada. I have also never seen a chief of army staff who goes around in suit and tie. This guy is the first person I will see who wants to head an institution but doesn't want to identify with the institution's dress code. 9 Likes 1 Share

Stubborn man....this man is joking with our Parliament... 2 Likes

c me c wahala,if u are ashamed of ur work abeg resign jare

i taught the vagabond dey form commando before



The kind characters buhari put for position sha 2 Likes 1 Share

Battle of Pride!!!



He is a conceiteous buffoon. He thought he owns Nigeria . The senators ,by virtue of the fact that they are representing Nigerians, are his employers. He either obeyed his employers or get out. Nigeria is not his personal property, the senators calling him are elected officials representing all Nigerians, if the dude can't obey Nigerians, let him take a walk. Can an Ibo man try this ? Are some nigerians more Nigerians than others ? He should go. 4 Likes

Wehdone sir 1 Like