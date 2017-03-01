₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,763,547 members, 3,418,532 topics. Date: Tuesday, 14 March 2017 at 10:15 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Hameed Ali Seeks Legal Advice On Wearing Of Uniform (12201 Views)
|Hameed Ali Seeks Legal Advice On Wearing Of Uniform by bumi10: 8:45pm
Comptroller General of Nigeria Custom Services, Col. Hameed Ali appear to have learned his lessons and have understood the fact that the Nigeria National Assembly is greater than the powers he possess. In another letter written to National Assembly, Col. Ali begs the Nigeria Senate to reschedule his appointment till another day.
Though same letter was sent to the senate today and was signed by Deputy C.G of customs which the senate took exception to and therefore mandate Col. Ali to appear before them tomorrow being Wednesday 15th March 2017, but in this second letter, it was signed personally by Ali and dated March 14, 2017, the C-G explained that he was currently bereaved and could not appear at the time.
On wearing Uniforms, he urged the Senate to give him time as he was seeking legal advise on the matter to avoid running foul of the laws of the land.
Part of the letter reads:
“Regarding the wearing of uniform, I wish to advise that the Senate avails itself of the legal basis of its decision to compel me to wear uniform. “I am similarly seeking legal advice on this issue so that both the Senate and I will operate within the proper legal framework.
“I regret my inability to answer the Senate invitation owing to a recent bereavement. I will however, make myself available whenever i am needed in future,” he wrote.
See current letter to the senate signed by Col. Ali Hameed himself below
http://www.exlinklodge.com/2017/03/customs-boss-col-ali-begs-senate-to.html
|Re: Hameed Ali Seeks Legal Advice On Wearing Of Uniform by tociano009(m): 8:47pm
|Re: Hameed Ali Seeks Legal Advice On Wearing Of Uniform by Jabioro: 8:51pm
Sobriety and gentility can do it better, your Fulani blood can't achieved any settlement rather it would add salt.. it
7 Likes
|Re: Hameed Ali Seeks Legal Advice On Wearing Of Uniform by bedspread: 8:52pm
THIS TUG OF WAR IS BECOMING SWEET TO WATCH!!
8 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Hameed Ali Seeks Legal Advice On Wearing Of Uniform by Jokerman(m): 8:52pm
U for no beg naw... u think Buhari can save you.....
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Hameed Ali Seeks Legal Advice On Wearing Of Uniform by LordIsaac(m): 9:02pm
Uniform....lols...fear of uniform oooo..."seeking legal advise...." wow!
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Hameed Ali Seeks Legal Advice On Wearing Of Uniform by datola: 9:02pm
He has cawardly postponed the date indefinitely
|Re: Hameed Ali Seeks Legal Advice On Wearing Of Uniform by jamex93(m): 9:04pm
better wear uniform or lose your seat
3 Likes
|Re: Hameed Ali Seeks Legal Advice On Wearing Of Uniform by lekjons(m): 9:05pm
He should just wear the damned uniform if he's scared already..
Save yourself the stress biko!
3 Likes
|Re: Hameed Ali Seeks Legal Advice On Wearing Of Uniform by Laple0541(m): 9:05pm
This man too stubborn, will wearing the uniform reduce his age or mental faculty? I don't know the kind of people Bubu put for this his government sef.
14 Likes
|Re: Hameed Ali Seeks Legal Advice On Wearing Of Uniform by beckNcall(f): 9:06pm
This is not a serious matter abeg
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Hameed Ali Seeks Legal Advice On Wearing Of Uniform by Jokerman(m): 9:06pm
Does this man know Saraki is the 3rd in command in this Nation??
Customs boss no even follow, even Burutai is under Saraki....
Oga, wear that uniform...
11 Likes
|Re: Hameed Ali Seeks Legal Advice On Wearing Of Uniform by dyze: 9:06pm
Choice thing. Check my signature
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Hameed Ali Seeks Legal Advice On Wearing Of Uniform by Deepfreezer(m): 9:06pm
Magu go and put on your Uniform. Ode.
1 Like
|Re: Hameed Ali Seeks Legal Advice On Wearing Of Uniform by GrandMufti: 9:06pm
Taking after his boss. Bring your waec certificate, he went to hire lawyers. Now make dis one wear uniform, e dey go hire lawyer.
28 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Hameed Ali Seeks Legal Advice On Wearing Of Uniform by Acidosis(m): 9:07pm
Fulani blood won't save you this time.
Wear your uniform or go back to your village
5 Likes
|Re: Hameed Ali Seeks Legal Advice On Wearing Of Uniform by fuckerstard: 9:07pm
Cross legge, sipping gin and juice to the matter
|Re: Hameed Ali Seeks Legal Advice On Wearing Of Uniform by JoNach: 9:08pm
Them no dey tell blind man say " rain dey fall". Body go tell am.
4 Likes
|Re: Hameed Ali Seeks Legal Advice On Wearing Of Uniform by Tpave(m): 9:08pm
See me wahala :oWetin dey to wear your school uniform again.? What lesson are you trying to teach those under your control?
3 Likes
|Re: Hameed Ali Seeks Legal Advice On Wearing Of Uniform by MrIcredible: 9:09pm
He is a fool
A very useless and senseless old fool
If buhari was in his right mind, this old fool would have been sacked since.
Nonsense!
6 Likes
|Re: Hameed Ali Seeks Legal Advice On Wearing Of Uniform by allrightsir: 9:09pm
allrightsir:
8 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Hameed Ali Seeks Legal Advice On Wearing Of Uniform by akinsadeez(m): 9:10pm
In the morning he wrote a letter that he could not attend the Senate's sitting because he had a meeting scheduled for the same day. The same evening he wrote a letter that he won't be able to attend because he is bereaved.
He is even advising the senate to go and read the law on whether they can compel him to appear in uniform. I have never seen a police IGP who goes around wearing agbada. I have also never seen a chief of army staff who goes around in suit and tie. This guy is the first person I will see who wants to head an institution but doesn't want to identify with the institution's dress code.
9 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Hameed Ali Seeks Legal Advice On Wearing Of Uniform by Astrogeotech: 9:10pm
Only in Naija
|Re: Hameed Ali Seeks Legal Advice On Wearing Of Uniform by edlion57(m): 9:11pm
Stubborn man....this man is joking with our Parliament...
2 Likes
|Re: Hameed Ali Seeks Legal Advice On Wearing Of Uniform by smemud(m): 9:11pm
slowpoke
|Re: Hameed Ali Seeks Legal Advice On Wearing Of Uniform by smemud(m): 9:11pm
c me c wahala,if u are ashamed of ur work abeg resign jare
|Re: Hameed Ali Seeks Legal Advice On Wearing Of Uniform by DieDieDieOmenka: 9:11pm
i taught the vagabond dey form commando before
Buhari is a terrorist
|Re: Hameed Ali Seeks Legal Advice On Wearing Of Uniform by omogin(f): 9:12pm
The kind characters buhari put for position sha
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Hameed Ali Seeks Legal Advice On Wearing Of Uniform by chiboyo(m): 9:12pm
Battle of Pride!!!
Click "like" if you think the senate would win
Click "share" if you think the customs boss would win...
3 Likes
|Re: Hameed Ali Seeks Legal Advice On Wearing Of Uniform by iwadobo: 9:12pm
He is a conceiteous buffoon. He thought he owns Nigeria . The senators ,by virtue of the fact that they are representing Nigerians, are his employers. He either obeyed his employers or get out. Nigeria is not his personal property, the senators calling him are elected officials representing all Nigerians, if the dude can't obey Nigerians, let him take a walk. Can an Ibo man try this ? Are some nigerians more Nigerians than others ? He should go.
4 Likes
|Re: Hameed Ali Seeks Legal Advice On Wearing Of Uniform by unitysheart(m): 9:12pm
Wehdone sir
1 Like
|Re: Hameed Ali Seeks Legal Advice On Wearing Of Uniform by AccessME(m): 9:13pm
A wholl Controller General that doesn't know how to wear uniform and seeking for advice? is he even suppose to b a custom head in the first place?
6 Likes
Rejoinder: "the Rise And Fall Of A Man" By Dele Momodu / Is Nigeria Really A Giant Of Africa? / 7 Yoruba Youths Arraigned For Kidnapping, Robbery Igbo Man
Viewing this topic: fmlala, Boston001(m), Lukgaf, alawi5k, djakinwande(m), sdav, monaku(m), opey25(m), g4gerald, allrightsir, taiyod, Blackblood247, HonestPen, wolilex(m), joseph214(m), santuse, ogododo, invincible007(m), MotoringNigeria, profjendor(m), Yusluv77(m), myluck, InsanJidda, tomiryz(m), femu(m), dawood4good, Jokerman(m), Alexkene(m), Yames70(m), CravingChic, slowshow, illicit(m), ayuse(m), Gidobaba(m), mmb, Alishaaa(f), jumobi1(m), docus, PrinzDeJoy, nuttyhnic(m), Abelmoscus(m), Nempi(m), daeujo, castrokins(m), Manspeaks(m), kindex, busoye19, ariyibiolatunji, Russellval(m), Yhunoos, teejaykkr(m), seacoast(m), Moahmed, menzo4u, drey076(m), Iamkhaled, Chibu4u(m), Bishopbones007(m), Skipuru(m), shadrach77, Newbiee, samwash(m), indmix, Max24, Dejijossy(m), Joyfullyme, naikom72(m), Mrsprof(f), Mickey2015, down4bj, senrino(m), AniTech(m), hucienda, sentio2020, larion, singlealone, emmydee(m), chillybrandy(f), Francisayo(m), omoajiri(m) and 121 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 9