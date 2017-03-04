₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Tboss' Family Denies Marriage & Child Rumours After These Photos Went Viral by FlirtyKaren(f): 10:44pm On Mar 14
Photos of Big brother Naija housemate, Tboss with a man and a baby went viral today.
Laila's blog contacted a member of her family and they debunked the rumours, saying the man pictured with her is a family friend and the baby is the man's child.
The source also said Tboss was never married or had any child and is currently single.
http://www.lailasblog.com/2017/03/bbnaija-tboss-family-debunks-marriage.html?m=1
|Re: Tboss' Family Denies Marriage & Child Rumours After These Photos Went Viral by bbm2016(m): 10:45pm On Mar 14
She go come dey form like say she no dey poo....
|Re: Tboss' Family Denies Marriage & Child Rumours After These Photos Went Viral by dollyjoy(f): 10:51pm On Mar 14
This must be the private jet owner after her. Heheheg
|Re: Tboss' Family Denies Marriage & Child Rumours After These Photos Went Viral by Alleviating: 10:58pm On Mar 14
Why are there so much entities sef?
And the family denied
If they evict her now, she'll now confess she's married like sister Gifty
|Re: Tboss' Family Denies Marriage & Child Rumours After These Photos Went Viral by themonk: 10:59pm On Mar 14
This is the owner of the imaginary private jet?
|Re: Tboss' Family Denies Marriage & Child Rumours After These Photos Went Viral by LOGDAN(m): 10:59pm On Mar 14
|Re: Tboss' Family Denies Marriage & Child Rumours After These Photos Went Viral by Tokziby: 10:59pm On Mar 14
Adonbilifit
|Re: Tboss' Family Denies Marriage & Child Rumours After These Photos Went Viral by noetic5: 10:59pm On Mar 14
[b]see these other compromising photos.[/b] is kissing part of friendship?
|Re: Tboss' Family Denies Marriage & Child Rumours After These Photos Went Viral by oribi(m): 11:00pm On Mar 14
no comment
|Re: Tboss' Family Denies Marriage & Child Rumours After These Photos Went Viral by noetic5: 11:00pm On Mar 14
sh'es married
|Re: Tboss' Family Denies Marriage & Child Rumours After These Photos Went Viral by ToriBlue(f): 11:00pm On Mar 14
Single at 33. OK.
|Re: Tboss' Family Denies Marriage & Child Rumours After These Photos Went Viral by registration(m): 11:00pm On Mar 14
oh okay
|Re: Tboss' Family Denies Marriage & Child Rumours After These Photos Went Viral by ta4ba3(m): 11:01pm On Mar 14
Olosho's sorry slay mamas... the big brother itself is so stupid and jobless Nigerians are getting dumber each passing day... I mean why would I focus my attention on watching some perverts slay mamas and pretenders living their life
|Re: Tboss' Family Denies Marriage & Child Rumours After These Photos Went Viral by cosmatika(m): 11:01pm On Mar 14
Make una forget dis oloshos
|Re: Tboss' Family Denies Marriage & Child Rumours After These Photos Went Viral by Stegomiah(f): 11:01pm On Mar 14
After she is evicted, she will later claim she was married before just like gifty
|Re: Tboss' Family Denies Marriage & Child Rumours After These Photos Went Viral by Nickymezor(f): 11:01pm On Mar 14
Hmmn
|Re: Tboss' Family Denies Marriage & Child Rumours After These Photos Went Viral by IamDino(f): 11:01pm On Mar 14
I love her no doubt. Nigerians hate hearing the truth.
|Re: Tboss' Family Denies Marriage & Child Rumours After These Photos Went Viral by Benekruku(m): 11:01pm On Mar 14
She is still coming home next week.
25m that she can spend in a week and still came to waste 3 months of her life in a confined environment just to earn it!
Yeye dey smell!
She is almost home!
Her private jet toasters need her more
|Re: Tboss' Family Denies Marriage & Child Rumours After These Photos Went Viral by bibiking7(m): 11:01pm On Mar 14
People sef dey try with all these pictures that they keep digging up.
|Re: Tboss' Family Denies Marriage & Child Rumours After These Photos Went Viral by BUTCHCASSIDY: 11:02pm On Mar 14
dollyjoy:
|Re: Tboss' Family Denies Marriage & Child Rumours After These Photos Went Viral by sseunhayor(m): 11:02pm On Mar 14
lord of the rings will be evicted out this weekend. The greatest pretender. How can a person have 8 piercings and still be forming decency... ... even on the titts...mtcheeeew
|Re: Tboss' Family Denies Marriage & Child Rumours After These Photos Went Viral by tayoxx(m): 11:02pm On Mar 14
She never marry jor
|Re: Tboss' Family Denies Marriage & Child Rumours After These Photos Went Viral by rightchic(f): 11:02pm On Mar 14
So why is she in different pix with the so called family friend? Abi she dey plan snatch am?
|Re: Tboss' Family Denies Marriage & Child Rumours After These Photos Went Viral by flowbjones(m): 11:02pm On Mar 14
Abeg who is TBoss?
|Re: Tboss' Family Denies Marriage & Child Rumours After These Photos Went Viral by IamDino(f): 11:03pm On Mar 14
ToriBlue:Madam Plural hafa?
|Re: Tboss' Family Denies Marriage & Child Rumours After These Photos Went Viral by frenchwine(m): 11:03pm On Mar 14
He obviously doesn't have a private jet.
Yeyenatu
|Re: Tboss' Family Denies Marriage & Child Rumours After These Photos Went Viral by berrystunn(m): 11:03pm On Mar 14
People are taking the game too serious
|Re: Tboss' Family Denies Marriage & Child Rumours After These Photos Went Viral by Benekruku(m): 11:04pm On Mar 14
dollyjoy:
|Re: Tboss' Family Denies Marriage & Child Rumours After These Photos Went Viral by Ideyontop: 11:04pm On Mar 14
The guy resemble kemen sef!
Abi na my eye
|Re: Tboss' Family Denies Marriage & Child Rumours After These Photos Went Viral by IamAirforce1: 11:04pm On Mar 14
She is arrogant and proud
Not surprised she's still single at 33
|Re: Tboss' Family Denies Marriage & Child Rumours After These Photos Went Viral by prettyboi1989(m): 11:04pm On Mar 14
ashawo oo
