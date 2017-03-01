₦airaland Forum

Welcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,763,808 members, 3,419,225 topics. Date: Wednesday, 15 March 2017 at 09:41 AM

Hameed Ali, Senate Face-off: Buhari Intervenes - Politics - Nairaland

Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Hameed Ali, Senate Face-off: Buhari Intervenes (10040 Views)

Buhari Intervenes In Senators/custom's CG Face Off / PMB: Presidency Shows Off Buhari's New Look In The U.K, What Do You Think? / FG, Senate Face-off Deepens Divisions Among APC Senators (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (Reply) (Go Down)

Hameed Ali, Senate Face-off: Buhari Intervenes by seunlly(m): 5:41am
***As Ali rushes to Senate, meets with Saraki, Lawan,
***Regrets inability to answer senators’ invitation

ABUJA— PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari may have waded into the looming crisis between the Senate and the Comptroller-General of Customs, Col. Hameed Ibrahim Ali (retd).


The President was also said to have warned his appointees not to overheat the polity by creating avoidable friction between the Executive and the Legislature.

This is even as Senate spokesman, Abdullahi Sabi, had told journalists, after plenary yesterday, that senators would not support any policy that would infringe on the welfare and security of Nigerians.

Buhari’s intervention came against the backdrop of Col. Ali’s defiance to appear before the Senate and explain why the new duty policy on vehicles imported into the country through land borders should not be reversed.

Sensing danger ahead of Ali’s planned refusal to appear before the Senate in Customs uniform today, President Buhari, it was learned, called for a meeting between Senate President, Dr Bukola Saraki and Speaker of the House of Representatives, Mr Yakubu Dogara, to discuss and resolve the impasse.

A source told Vanguard that President Buhari was particularly not comfortable with the language of some of his appointees and admonished that the face-off was not necessary.

According to the source, President Buhari particularly told the Customs boss that whoever loves him will not at this point in time orchestrate any scuttle between the Executive and the Legislature.

Ali rushes to Senate, meets with Saraki, Lawan

Following the intervention of the President, Ali, yesterday rushed to the Senate to have discussions with Saraki.

A source told Vanguard that the Customs boss arrived the office of the Senate leader, Senator Ahmad Lawan, at 5.30 p.m, and was, thereafter, ushered into the office of the Senate President at 6 p.m.

According to the source, he was led to these offices by the Senior Special Assistant to the President on National Assembly ( Senate), Senator Ita Enang, and the Chairman, Senate Committee on Customs, Excise and Tariff, Senator Hope Uzodinma, PDP, Imo West.

Col. Ali was said to have told the Senate president that he regretted not honouring the Senate’s invitation, citing bereavement.

The meeting at the Senate President’s office ended at 6.38 pm, while the Customs boss finally left at exactly 6.49, in company of Senator Enang and Senator Kabiru Ibrahim Gaya, APC, Kano South.

It was not immediately clear what they discussed at the meeting but a source said the President’s intervention may prompt a reversal of the policy that had set the people against Nigeria Customs Service, NCS.

Earlier at plenary, before the President’s intervention, the Senate had insisted that the Customs C-G appear today in uniform, and dismissed the letter written by him to ask for deferment, citing management meeting as excuse.

Speaking with journalists later, after plenary, Senate spokesman, Abdullahi Sabi, said senators would not support any policy that would infringe on the welfare and security of Nigerians.

He said: “The subject matter for which we are summoning is not dire but critical to Nigerians. We stand by the Nigerian people. The primary purpose of government is the welfare and security of Nigerians.

“Any policy that infringes on the welfare and security of Nigerians is not a policy. The Nigerian Customs is being run in a way that Nigerians will pay for their inefficiencies.

“You have done everything to buy a vehicle to give comfort to your family and somebody comes and tells you this – where is your customs duty? This is why the Senate is not in support of the policy. It’s anti-people.”

http://www.vanguardngr.com/2017/03/customs-c-g-senate-face-off-buhari-intervenes/

3 Likes 2 Shares

Re: Hameed Ali, Senate Face-off: Buhari Intervenes by unclezuma: 5:48am
Drama
Re: Hameed Ali, Senate Face-off: Buhari Intervenes by iambijo(m): 5:49am
Nigerians 1 - 0 Ali the poor people intimidator

18 Likes

Re: Hameed Ali, Senate Face-off: Buhari Intervenes by searchng4love: 5:54am
Hmmm not good enough... Ali must go!

12 Likes

Re: Hameed Ali, Senate Face-off: Buhari Intervenes by seunlly(m): 5:58am
searchng4love:
Hmmm not good enough... Ali must go!
buh he said he has a crucial meeting with custom officers

1 Like 1 Share

Re: Hameed Ali, Senate Face-off: Buhari Intervenes by DrDeji20: 6:11am
I thought he is a hot head?. NCS wants to impoverish the Nigerian people with that auto policy. Senate has been the hope of Nigerians in recent times.

26 Likes

Re: Hameed Ali, Senate Face-off: Buhari Intervenes by Omagago(m): 6:23am
Just observing
Re: Hameed Ali, Senate Face-off: Buhari Intervenes by Iamdipson: 6:26am
That Ali must be a very corrupt man.

13 Likes

Re: Hameed Ali, Senate Face-off: Buhari Intervenes by DropShot: 6:27am
DrDeji20:
I thought he is a hot head?. NCS wants to impoverish the Nigerian people with that auto policy. Senate has been the hope of Nigerians in recent times.
Which Senate?

Nigerians are just too gullible!

19 Likes

Re: Hameed Ali, Senate Face-off: Buhari Intervenes by Grundig: 6:29am
Mahn, I struggled to read that thing. My eyes are hurting.

Threadstarter should've spaced and paragraphed the article.

Anyways, Has he decided to drop his obnoxious and mind boggling threat? Nonsense guy.

1 Like

Re: Hameed Ali, Senate Face-off: Buhari Intervenes by vedaxcool(m): 6:34am
DropShot:

Which Senate?

Nigerians are just too gullible!

Gullible and perennially stewpid.

6 Likes 1 Share

Re: Hameed Ali, Senate Face-off: Buhari Intervenes by omowolewa: 6:37am
108 elected Senators of the Federal Republic is greater than a single man. He should comply.

vedaxcool:
[s][/s]

108 is also greater than all of Nigeria that they wouldn't take a pay cut in the interest of our economy

Nah wah for you oo o. Why not take issues one after the other. Pay cut is different from unnecessary ego flexing attitude of the Customs Boss.

14 Likes

Re: Hameed Ali, Senate Face-off: Buhari Intervenes by vedaxcool(m): 6:41am
omowolewa:
108 elected Senators of the Federal Republic is greater than a single man. He should comply


108 is also greater than all of Nigeria that they wouldn't take a pay cut in the interest of our economy

8 Likes 3 Shares

Re: Hameed Ali, Senate Face-off: Buhari Intervenes by adioolayi(m): 7:05am
All these retired Soldiers self... dem dey get strong head.... The guy still thinking on why he should be answerable to bloody civilians.. lol. E don forget say he is Retired!

14 Likes

Re: Hameed Ali, Senate Face-off: Buhari Intervenes by adioolayi(m): 7:05am
That moment on Nairaland your browser did double posting.. and you cannot delete what you've posted but try use the second post space for another thing.....
Seun do something about this.

1 Like 1 Share

Re: Hameed Ali, Senate Face-off: Buhari Intervenes by beautiesplace: 7:07am
we are watching!
Re: Hameed Ali, Senate Face-off: Buhari Intervenes by NOETHNICITY(m): 7:48am
DropShot:

Which Senate?

Nigerians are just too gullible!
Sooooo unbelievably gullible that one cannot possibly engage them.
I have been saying for a while back that the inability of many Nigerians to put their brains to use is largely responsible for the high poverty rate in the Country.

4 Likes 1 Share

Re: Hameed Ali, Senate Face-off: Buhari Intervenes by seunlly(m): 8:44am
NOETHNICITY:
Sooooo unbelievably gullible that one cannot possibly engage them.
I have been saying for a while back that the inability of many Nigerians to put their brains to use is largely responsible for the high poverty rate in the Country.
keep calm bro

2 Likes 1 Share

Re: Hameed Ali, Senate Face-off: Buhari Intervenes by okonja(m): 8:47am
We knew it
Re: Hameed Ali, Senate Face-off: Buhari Intervenes by colitin: 8:48am
unclezuma:
Drama
Re: Hameed Ali, Senate Face-off: Buhari Intervenes by hucienda: 8:49am
ee neva resolve naija problem finish na im d stubborn ali wan carry unnecessary overload put for im head.

1 Like

Re: Hameed Ali, Senate Face-off: Buhari Intervenes by ngeneukwuewuGOAT: 8:50am
Ha

These people useless oooo. Na HARMeed ali and senate face-off they come use dey cover their flops and incompetence.


Oya BMC come and do your job work don com undecided
Re: Hameed Ali, Senate Face-off: Buhari Intervenes by AngelicBeing: 8:50am
sad
Re: Hameed Ali, Senate Face-off: Buhari Intervenes by NNVanguard(m): 8:50am
The auto ban is a double edged sword in our economy now.

What does it take to put on, just a uniform? The NSCDC Boss if from the army yet he puts on the defence uniform. Whats the ego for? If you are ashamed to identify with customs in their uniform, why not resign and maintain your ego?

5 Likes 1 Share

Re: Hameed Ali, Senate Face-off: Buhari Intervenes by dammytosh: 8:50am
Buhari should instruct the custom guy to halt the policy he proposed.

1 Like 1 Share

Re: Hameed Ali, Senate Face-off: Buhari Intervenes by nairalandfreak: 8:50am
Go and sew your uniform

2 Likes

Re: Hameed Ali, Senate Face-off: Buhari Intervenes by gbaskiboy(m): 8:50am
This is so dramatic
Re: Hameed Ali, Senate Face-off: Buhari Intervenes by ogregs: 8:51am
Buhari stop nau, just when am beginning to enjoy the show

1 Like

Re: Hameed Ali, Senate Face-off: Buhari Intervenes by bedspread: 8:51am
ITS REALLY AN ANTI-PEOPLE ACT FROM ALI....

FOR THE 1st TIME EVER, I HAIL THE NIGERIAN SENATE ABLY LEAD BY SARAKI...

3 Likes

Re: Hameed Ali, Senate Face-off: Buhari Intervenes by ozayn: 8:51am
nice one BAba, sai baba

(0) (1) (2) (Reply)

Check Out What Happening In Kaduna City.(travel Section). / I'm A Thorough-bred Egba Man, Says Bakare / Independence Day Bombing Suspect Dies In Prison

Viewing this topic: Douglaufuoma(m), BUTCHCASSIDY, podium(m), Avatar(m), Andyg, Gudfrie(m), senorova(m), Datshyguy(m), biolaowo(m), olanshi(m), chimeziedickson, izziano1, olajideolajire(m), marve777, joedams, drmuri(m), bnsheikh(m), Negotiate, shejane, Vick4v(m), stanodi, ibukunobi, lawrence83, sulley(m), gentlebullet(m), uruuru, mastengsynergy, Enigmaholysiner(m), kuboy, enthusiastica(m), rebirthkennedy(m), chibuikegn, Popri(f), 12345baba, utips, nan1, ahmedolawale, haske7(f), Day2logic, adeola777, yinkuscious(m), engrbrume(m), KunmiHuston(m), Damsexy18(f), kerike, frinx, jeffcole(m), Young03, Legacyhood, PETERANDRE(m), stephano008, BlindAngel(m), 9ousky, julgs(m), ezenna191(m), JAHseal, diegosticks(m), ibrokola(m), drexx(m), skimasks(m), JhimmySpark(m), arent88(m), SpaceAngel, Adiola(f), odehman, shegzy121, Adekdammy, sleemfesh, Onesimus70(m), lade007(m), howfarwhatagwan, SHEYOR(m), Abbeyme, Michaellegend(m), abusoultan(m), 1Naijiria(m), Largas, NJPot(m), hebex12(m), udosenbassey123, QuietHammer(m), ElsonMorali, m003, ShySteady, tony9k, kiyosaki1(m), Oziahete(m), donsiqua(m), signature2012(m), dolandi, globalmind1, duchilock, Denn(m), yuglaereht, expozey(f), Emeritusseun(m), Anextin(f), checkolatunji and 209 guest(s)

(Go Up)

Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket

Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)

Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 18
Disclaimer: Every Nairaland member is solely responsible for anything that he/she posts or uploads on Nairaland.