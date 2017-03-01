₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Hameed Ali, Senate Face-off: Buhari Intervenes by seunlly(m): 5:41am
***As Ali rushes to Senate, meets with Saraki, Lawan,
http://www.vanguardngr.com/2017/03/customs-c-g-senate-face-off-buhari-intervenes/
|Re: Hameed Ali, Senate Face-off: Buhari Intervenes by unclezuma: 5:48am
Drama
|Re: Hameed Ali, Senate Face-off: Buhari Intervenes by iambijo(m): 5:49am
Nigerians 1 - 0 Ali the poor people intimidator
|Re: Hameed Ali, Senate Face-off: Buhari Intervenes by searchng4love: 5:54am
Hmmm not good enough... Ali must go!
|Re: Hameed Ali, Senate Face-off: Buhari Intervenes by seunlly(m): 5:58am
searchng4love:buh he said he has a crucial meeting with custom officers
|Re: Hameed Ali, Senate Face-off: Buhari Intervenes by DrDeji20: 6:11am
I thought he is a hot head?. NCS wants to impoverish the Nigerian people with that auto policy. Senate has been the hope of Nigerians in recent times.
|Re: Hameed Ali, Senate Face-off: Buhari Intervenes by Omagago(m): 6:23am
Just observing
|Re: Hameed Ali, Senate Face-off: Buhari Intervenes by Iamdipson: 6:26am
That Ali must be a very corrupt man.
|Re: Hameed Ali, Senate Face-off: Buhari Intervenes by DropShot: 6:27am
DrDeji20:Which Senate?
Nigerians are just too gullible!
|Re: Hameed Ali, Senate Face-off: Buhari Intervenes by Grundig: 6:29am
Mahn, I struggled to read that thing. My eyes are hurting.
Threadstarter should've spaced and paragraphed the article.
Anyways, Has he decided to drop his obnoxious and mind boggling threat? Nonsense guy.
|Re: Hameed Ali, Senate Face-off: Buhari Intervenes by vedaxcool(m): 6:34am
DropShot:
Gullible and perennially stewpid.
|Re: Hameed Ali, Senate Face-off: Buhari Intervenes by omowolewa: 6:37am
108 elected Senators of the Federal Republic is greater than a single man. He should comply.
vedaxcool:
Nah wah for you oo o. Why not take issues one after the other. Pay cut is different from unnecessary ego flexing attitude of the Customs Boss.
|Re: Hameed Ali, Senate Face-off: Buhari Intervenes by vedaxcool(m): 6:41am
omowolewa:
108 is also greater than all of Nigeria that they wouldn't take a pay cut in the interest of our economy
|Re: Hameed Ali, Senate Face-off: Buhari Intervenes by adioolayi(m): 7:05am
All these retired Soldiers self... dem dey get strong head.... The guy still thinking on why he should be answerable to bloody civilians.. lol. E don forget say he is Retired!
|Re: Hameed Ali, Senate Face-off: Buhari Intervenes by adioolayi(m): 7:05am
That moment on Nairaland your browser did double posting.. and you cannot delete what you've posted but try use the second post space for another thing.....
Seun do something about this.
|Re: Hameed Ali, Senate Face-off: Buhari Intervenes by beautiesplace: 7:07am
we are watching!
|Re: Hameed Ali, Senate Face-off: Buhari Intervenes by NOETHNICITY(m): 7:48am
DropShot:Sooooo unbelievably gullible that one cannot possibly engage them.
I have been saying for a while back that the inability of many Nigerians to put their brains to use is largely responsible for the high poverty rate in the Country.
|Re: Hameed Ali, Senate Face-off: Buhari Intervenes by seunlly(m): 8:44am
NOETHNICITY:keep calm bro
|Re: Hameed Ali, Senate Face-off: Buhari Intervenes by okonja(m): 8:47am
We knew it
|Re: Hameed Ali, Senate Face-off: Buhari Intervenes by colitin: 8:48am
unclezuma:
|Re: Hameed Ali, Senate Face-off: Buhari Intervenes by hucienda: 8:49am
ee neva resolve naija problem finish na im d stubborn ali wan carry unnecessary overload put for im head.
|Re: Hameed Ali, Senate Face-off: Buhari Intervenes by ngeneukwuewuGOAT: 8:50am
Ha
These people useless oooo. Na HARMeed ali and senate face-off they come use dey cover their flops and incompetence.
Oya BMC come and do your job work don com
|Re: Hameed Ali, Senate Face-off: Buhari Intervenes by AngelicBeing: 8:50am
|Re: Hameed Ali, Senate Face-off: Buhari Intervenes by NNVanguard(m): 8:50am
The auto ban is a double edged sword in our economy now.
What does it take to put on, just a uniform? The NSCDC Boss if from the army yet he puts on the defence uniform. Whats the ego for? If you are ashamed to identify with customs in their uniform, why not resign and maintain your ego?
|Re: Hameed Ali, Senate Face-off: Buhari Intervenes by dammytosh: 8:50am
Buhari should instruct the custom guy to halt the policy he proposed.
|Re: Hameed Ali, Senate Face-off: Buhari Intervenes by nairalandfreak: 8:50am
Go and sew your uniform
|Re: Hameed Ali, Senate Face-off: Buhari Intervenes by gbaskiboy(m): 8:50am
This is so dramatic
|Re: Hameed Ali, Senate Face-off: Buhari Intervenes by ogregs: 8:51am
Buhari stop nau, just when am beginning to enjoy the show
|Re: Hameed Ali, Senate Face-off: Buhari Intervenes by bedspread: 8:51am
ITS REALLY AN ANTI-PEOPLE ACT FROM ALI....
FOR THE 1st TIME EVER, I HAIL THE NIGERIAN SENATE ABLY LEAD BY SARAKI...
|Re: Hameed Ali, Senate Face-off: Buhari Intervenes by ozayn: 8:51am
nice one BAba, sai baba
