It was also learnt that Senate President Bukola Saraki briefed the leadership of the chamber on the controversial reports of the Department of State Services (DSS) on Magu. But the details of the brief were kept under wraps as at the time of filing this report.

The embassies, The Nation learnt, directed some of their desk officers, mostly in the intelligence unit, to monitor the confirmation.

Although the notice of the screening was sudden, more than 10 foreign missions and donor agencies have put some officials on the alert to monitor the session.



A top official of one of the missions said: “We heard of the confirmation notice at short notice but we have put all steps in place to monitor the process. “We are interested in Magu’s screening because it might determine the direction of your anti-graft war.

“So far, I think we are about 10 missions and agencies that have compared notes on the screening.” Another said: “We were caught unawares but we will send a representative to the screening to watch the development.

“We want to monitor the process to gauge the mindset of the Senate and Magu.” Responding to a question, the source added: “Some intelligence organisations collaborating with EFCC are interested in the screening too.”



Following the persistent intrigues over Magu’s fate, there is anxiety among some donor agencies, anti-graft war partners and foreign missions. Most of them rate Magu highly.



Some of the donor agencies and partners that have collaborated with the EFCC include United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC), US Justice Department, the DFID, FBI, the National Crime Agency( NCA), the Metropolitan Police, the Interpol, City of London police, Serious Organized Crime Agency(SOCA), UK-sponsored Justice 4 All (J4ALL) , the Commonwealth Secretariat, the Western Australia Police and some foreign missions. The UNODC project led to the treatment of more than 5000 petitions, 400 convictions and the recovery of about $6.5billion criminal proceeds.



Some of the assistance to EFCC are as follows:

•The US Federal Bureau of Investigation(FBI) donation of a forensic work station, titled F.R.E.D (Forensic Recovery of Evidence Device).

•The payment of forensic accountant that assisted the EFCC to uncover those accused in the fuel subsidy fraud.

•Joint tactical and operational activities like collaboration with the Interpol, City of London police, Serious Organized Crime Agency(SOCA).

•NCA collaboration with EFCC to probe the oil sector during the tenure of a former Minister of Petroleum Resources, Mrs. Diezani Alison- Madueke.

•Ongoing MoU between EFCC and Western Australia Police are to combat internet fraud and money laundering.



It was learnt that some of the opposition senators claimed that they had decided to support Magu out of their belief in the anti-graft war and commitment to a new order.



Better if the screening can be transmitted on live tv.



If Magu must be rejected, let it be on genuine and sound grounds. Not because of impending doom awaiting some senators/reps at his hands.





Amazing development.

Better if the screening can be transmitted on live tv.

If Magu must be rejected, let it be on genuine and sound grounds. Not because of impending doom awaiting some senators/reps at his hands.

Noted. 1 Like

The Senate should confirm this man..... What exactly are they afraid of 3 Likes

They have no choice this time. 2 Likes





CONFAM. 2 Likes

ok.

Yeah to avoid foul play.

Oltn

Is it by force

Good one!

the men in the senate are no too sound hence the need for foreign observers





see ican interview ooo... magu magu...see ican interview ooo...

adioolayi:

The Senate should confirm this man..... What exactly are they afraid of

Me sef I tire, the man has worked really hard and efficient as acting chief of the agency

yns4real:

Magu the cat with nine lives! Magu the cat with nine lives!

Actually, to be realistic, i do not like to lie, i have nothing to say. F***f senate, f***k magu, f***k foreign observers....mitweeew 1 Like

This is a typical of neo colonialism. Very unfortunate we have lost confidence and trust in ourselves that we need foreign task masters to come and dictate and ensure things are done properly. 1 Like

Wow

DropShot:

One of d few sensible appointment our president made

Oga magu... I sight u

Foreign missions ? That's one other aspect of backwardness .... You are not competent enough to carryout a simple screening unless you involve foreigners?? Am just speechless self.... Nigeria wake up now.... If you ask them the amount to get the foreigners now you hear millions upon millions ....oga o

figure007:

Foreign missions ? That's one other aspect of backwardness .... You are not competent enough to carryout a simple screening unless you involve foreigners?? Am just speechless self.... Nigeria wake up now.... If you ask them the amount to get the foreigners now you hear millions upon millions ....oga o they are major financers and assist in anti-corruption war so its only fair to involve them...lets just say he would work right they are major financers and assist in anti-corruption war so its only fair to involve them...lets just say he would work right

RATS are afraid to make a CAT oversee the KITCHEN....

ha ho ha ho ho ha ha ha hohohohohoh laughing in spanish. They have forgotten that the world is a global voillage

Akinaukwa:

This is a typical of neo colonialism. Very unfortunate we have lost confidence and trust in ourselves that we need foreign task masters to come and dictate and ensure things are done properly. .... I will keep saying it ....am now supporting trump on some comments he made about Africans ...so daft ... Must they involve foreigners?? When we have able youths and educated ones that can even carry out the screening of those old cargoes cant do it ....nonsense people .... I will keep saying it ....am now supporting trump on some comments he made about Africans ...so daft ... Must they involve foreigners?? When we have able youths and educated ones that can even carry out the screening of those old cargoes cant do it ....nonsense people

The fear of EFCC under buhari is the begining of wisdom