₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,763,807 members, 3,419,224 topics. Date: Wednesday, 15 March 2017 at 09:41 AM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Foreign Missions To Monitor Magu’s Screening By Senate (1951 Views)
Magu’s Screening Tops Senate’s Weekly Agenda / FG Shuts Nine Foreign Missions, Rationalises Staff / Buhari Moves To Close Unessential Nigerian Foreign Missions (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Foreign Missions To Monitor Magu’s Screening By Senate by yns4real: 6:31am
Some foreign missions and donor agencies will monitor today’s screening of Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) Acting Chairman Ibrahim Magu. Besides, some Peoples Democratic Party(PDP) senators have opted to support Magu’s confirmation as the fourth chairman of the anti-graft agency. The senators reportedly met yesterday.
It was also learnt that Senate President Bukola Saraki briefed the leadership of the chamber on the controversial reports of the Department of State Services (DSS) on Magu. But the details of the brief were kept under wraps as at the time of filing this report.
The embassies, The Nation learnt, directed some of their desk officers, mostly in the intelligence unit, to monitor the confirmation.
Although the notice of the screening was sudden, more than 10 foreign missions and donor agencies have put some officials on the alert to monitor the session.
A top official of one of the missions said: “We heard of the confirmation notice at short notice but we have put all steps in place to monitor the process. “We are interested in Magu’s screening because it might determine the direction of your anti-graft war.
“So far, I think we are about 10 missions and agencies that have compared notes on the screening.” Another said: “We were caught unawares but we will send a representative to the screening to watch the development.
“We want to monitor the process to gauge the mindset of the Senate and Magu.” Responding to a question, the source added: “Some intelligence organisations collaborating with EFCC are interested in the screening too.”
Following the persistent intrigues over Magu’s fate, there is anxiety among some donor agencies, anti-graft war partners and foreign missions. Most of them rate Magu highly.
Some of the donor agencies and partners that have collaborated with the EFCC include United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC), US Justice Department, the DFID, FBI, the National Crime Agency( NCA), the Metropolitan Police, the Interpol, City of London police, Serious Organized Crime Agency(SOCA), UK-sponsored Justice 4 All (J4ALL) , the Commonwealth Secretariat, the Western Australia Police and some foreign missions. The UNODC project led to the treatment of more than 5000 petitions, 400 convictions and the recovery of about $6.5billion criminal proceeds.
Some of the assistance to EFCC are as follows:
•The US Federal Bureau of Investigation(FBI) donation of a forensic work station, titled F.R.E.D (Forensic Recovery of Evidence Device).
•The payment of forensic accountant that assisted the EFCC to uncover those accused in the fuel subsidy fraud.
•Joint tactical and operational activities like collaboration with the Interpol, City of London police, Serious Organized Crime Agency(SOCA).
•NCA collaboration with EFCC to probe the oil sector during the tenure of a former Minister of Petroleum Resources, Mrs. Diezani Alison- Madueke.
•Ongoing MoU between EFCC and Western Australia Police are to combat internet fraud and money laundering.
It was learnt that some of the opposition senators claimed that they had decided to support Magu out of their belief in the anti-graft war and commitment to a new order.
http://thenationonlineng.net/foreign-missions-monitor-magus-screening-senate/
|Re: Foreign Missions To Monitor Magu’s Screening By Senate by DropShot: 6:35am
Amazing development.
Better if the screening can be transmitted on live tv.
If Magu must be rejected, let it be on genuine and sound grounds. Not because of impending doom awaiting some senators/reps at his hands.
4 Likes
|Re: Foreign Missions To Monitor Magu’s Screening By Senate by madridguy(m): 6:47am
Noted.
1 Like
|Re: Foreign Missions To Monitor Magu’s Screening By Senate by adioolayi(m): 6:51am
The Senate should confirm this man..... What exactly are they afraid of
3 Likes
|Re: Foreign Missions To Monitor Magu’s Screening By Senate by ikaboy: 7:01am
They have no choice this time.
2 Likes
|Re: Foreign Missions To Monitor Magu’s Screening By Senate by momentarylapse: 7:13am
CONFAM.
2 Likes
|Re: Foreign Missions To Monitor Magu’s Screening By Senate by Fmartin(m): 8:18am
ok.
|Re: Foreign Missions To Monitor Magu’s Screening By Senate by Alleviating: 9:21am
|Re: Foreign Missions To Monitor Magu’s Screening By Senate by ozayn: 9:21am
Yeah to avoid foul play.
|Re: Foreign Missions To Monitor Magu’s Screening By Senate by jeeqaa7(m): 9:22am
Oltn
|Re: Foreign Missions To Monitor Magu’s Screening By Senate by seunlly(m): 9:22am
Is it by force
|Re: Foreign Missions To Monitor Magu’s Screening By Senate by colitin: 9:22am
madridguy:
|Re: Foreign Missions To Monitor Magu’s Screening By Senate by Benekruku(m): 9:22am
Good one!
|Re: Foreign Missions To Monitor Magu’s Screening By Senate by ogregs: 9:22am
the men in the senate are no too sound hence the need for foreign observers
|Re: Foreign Missions To Monitor Magu’s Screening By Senate by Oladelson(m): 9:23am
magu magu...
see ican interview ooo...
|Re: Foreign Missions To Monitor Magu’s Screening By Senate by pasanki: 9:23am
adioolayi:Me sef I tire, the man has worked really hard and efficient as acting chief of the agency
|Re: Foreign Missions To Monitor Magu’s Screening By Senate by nairaman66(m): 9:24am
yns4real:
Magu the cat with nine lives!
|Re: Foreign Missions To Monitor Magu’s Screening By Senate by cosby02(m): 9:25am
Actually, to be realistic, i do not like to lie, i have nothing to say. F***f senate, f***k magu, f***k foreign observers....mitweeew
1 Like
|Re: Foreign Missions To Monitor Magu’s Screening By Senate by Akinaukwa: 9:25am
This is a typical of neo colonialism. Very unfortunate we have lost confidence and trust in ourselves that we need foreign task masters to come and dictate and ensure things are done properly.
1 Like
|Re: Foreign Missions To Monitor Magu’s Screening By Senate by smackimorn(m): 9:25am
Wow
|Re: Foreign Missions To Monitor Magu’s Screening By Senate by AngelicBeing: 9:27am
DropShot:
|Re: Foreign Missions To Monitor Magu’s Screening By Senate by shaddoww: 9:27am
One of d few sensible appointment our president made
|Re: Foreign Missions To Monitor Magu’s Screening By Senate by walozanga(m): 9:27am
Oga magu... I sight u
|Re: Foreign Missions To Monitor Magu’s Screening By Senate by figure007: 9:28am
Foreign missions ? That's one other aspect of backwardness .... You are not competent enough to carryout a simple screening unless you involve foreigners?? Am just speechless self.... Nigeria wake up now.... If you ask them the amount to get the foreigners now you hear millions upon millions ....oga o
|Re: Foreign Missions To Monitor Magu’s Screening By Senate by Oktoberfest: 9:28am
figure007:they are major financers and assist in anti-corruption war so its only fair to involve them...lets just say he would work right
|Re: Foreign Missions To Monitor Magu’s Screening By Senate by DeRuggedProf: 9:29am
RATS are afraid to make a CAT oversee the KITCHEN....
|Re: Foreign Missions To Monitor Magu’s Screening By Senate by marv1: 9:29am
ha ho ha ho ho ha ha ha hohohohohoh laughing in spanish. They have forgotten that the world is a global voillage
|Re: Foreign Missions To Monitor Magu’s Screening By Senate by figure007: 9:30am
Akinaukwa:.... I will keep saying it ....am now supporting trump on some comments he made about Africans ...so daft ... Must they involve foreigners?? When we have able youths and educated ones that can even carry out the screening of those old cargoes cant do it ....nonsense people
|Re: Foreign Missions To Monitor Magu’s Screening By Senate by Jones4190: 9:31am
The fear of EFCC under buhari is the begining of wisdom
|Re: Foreign Missions To Monitor Magu’s Screening By Senate by GeniusDavid(m): 9:32am
I'm totally Pro-Magu but I'm uncomfortable with these foreign emissaries poke-nosing here and there like we can't handle our issues alone? We give them too much power and respect. I don't think a similar thing would occur in a fellow country like South Africa.
Election Campaign With Bulksms (numbers Available) / Banks, Filling Stations Shut Down Operations Till After Strike / Boko Haram Issues Fresh Warning
Viewing this topic: TippyTop(m), oasisodeabey(m), OPUBO7(m), Tklassy, Dimejidude(m), javalove(m), GeniusDavid(m), wampy(m), CEO1(m), chimchim1(m), yemmight(m), athorello(m), Onliie(m), Ruggedpen, ehikwe22, SolnergyPower, dasanchez1(m), afious, datola, Bwlexy(m), trendymarseey(f), Elcid1(m), Lordave, oluemmakay(m), ChrisDoxa, Grendel(m), bettercreature(m), walmed, ark9ine(m), tiwaz(m), xammy(m), podosci(m), smith54321, Fadamant, Augiiee(m), Solonzo17, tociano009(m), adefemi56(m), okamayamawocho, kingLebron, sankolo84, tempest01(m), 1stallon(m), Nairadays, DeRuggedProf, uche87(m), mfm04622, Victorclean1, oluwaseyim, ThinkDeeply, alrahmanonline(m), realprof, Boss1914(m), Darklite(m), onadana, brightmexy(m), e90, Theultimate(m), rozayx5(m), wura2020, Dom2020, Nnamdionu1, Haywirezzz, tatenda101(m), bobothem(m), richyblink1(m), darkelf, Wiseandtrue(f), real4life and 102 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 24