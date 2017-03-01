Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Customs Puts Motor Duty Payment 'On Hold' (3937 Views)

The decision to put the implementation on hold was contained in a statement signed by the Acting Public Relations Officer of the NCS, Joseph Attah, on Wednesday morning.



Attah said this was the outcome of the meeting between the Controller General of the NCS, retired Colonel Hameed Ali, and the leadership of the Senate.



As reported on Tuesday, Ali had after telling the Senate he would not honour the invitation extended to him to appear at plenary on Wednesday over the issue, rushed to the National Assembly where he held a closed door meeting with the President of the Senate, Dr. Abubakar Bukola Saraki.



In a statement issued based on the outcome of the meeting on Wednesday morning, Attah described the tension generated over the issue as “unnecessary”.



He said in the statement: “Following the unnecessary tension generated as a result of misconception and misrepresentation of the Nigeria Customs Service planned motor duty payment, the leadership of the National Assembly and the Comptroller-General of Customs, Col. Hameed Ali (Rtd) met with a view to resolving the impasse.



“They both agreed that the proposed motor duty payment, though in line with the provision of Customs and Excise Management Act (CEMA) Cap C.45, LFN 2004 should be put on hold while the Senate Committee on Customs & Excise interfaces with the NCS for further discussions.



“While payment of duty on vehicles or indeed any dutiable imported item remains a civic responsibility of every patriotic Nigerian, NCS Management has directed that the exercise be put on hold while expressing readiness to engage the Senate Committee on further discussions to bring them on board to understand the importance of the exercise to national security and economy.”



I think say him dey form Arnold before...learn to respect the wish of the people, the senators were elected by the Nigerian populace. I am sure Ali will not win if he contest self. 7 Likes

It was a pretty silly policy I must say 4 Likes

That's well done by the Senate 1 Like

The senate should flock nonsense out of him.





But, what is bad about this policy Why will some people enjoy ripping off government of proper dues You want importation to be free or what Round 1.....NASS wins!But, what is bad about this policyWhy will some people enjoy ripping off government of proper duesYou want importation to be free or what 2 Likes

SalamRushdie:

It was a pretty silly policy I must say Silly policy Anyone against this policy is an Economic Saboteur!



Illegal importations is not good for our economy... they should pay their import duties. Silly policyAnyone against this policy is an Economic Saboteur!Illegal importations is not good for our economy... they should pay their import duties. 2 Likes

adioolayi:



Silly policy Anyone against this policy is an Economic Saboteur!



Illegal importations is not good for our economy... they should pay their import duties.

You clearly didn't even understand the failed policy You clearly didn't even understand the failed policy 12 Likes

adioolayi:

Round 1.....NASS wins!



But, what is bad about this policy Why will some people enjoy ripping off government of proper dues You want importation to be free or what You utter lack of understanding of how things work is the reason why we have zombie followers You utter lack of understanding of how things work is the reason why we have zombie followers 9 Likes 1 Share

Chai,corruption has won another battle again.hamid ali should reinstate the plan soonest.the senate should think of something better to do.methinks most pf their expensive vehicles may fall foul of the customs move thereby necessitating their outcry.up apc,up buhari

Up to 70% of Buhari’s ministers and service chiefs are anti-people 14 Likes 1 Share

DrDeji20:

That's well done by the Senate

Check and balance.





That is what the arms of Govt are for.

Sons of b*tches, how you wan follow motor wey dey road collect duty before, yeye dey smell 1 Like

Thank God the plan didn't see the light of the day. That was an avenue for some custom officers to enrich themselves illegally by inflicting pains and hardship on Nigerians. 1 Like 1 Share

VirginFinder:

Thanks to the Senate.



They've really been saving us lately: data tariffs hike and now this.









adioolayi:

Round 1.....NASS wins!



But, what is bad about this policy Why will some people enjoy ripping off government of proper dues You want importation to be free or what

SalamRushdie:



Thanks to the Senate.



They've really been saving us lately: data tariffs hike and now this. 2 Likes

This administration is synonymous to suffering. The masses are suffering but those on the change side prefer to die suffering as long as it is sai baba

Many unsuspecting Nigerians, especially wailers will think the NASS has just done a good thing, not knowing we have just been relegated to the back seat of the progressive nations of the world. 1 Like

A custom chief that cannot wear his kaki but want to check custom duties is that one not a thief 1 Like

Why duty on vehicles already registered and fully in use in the country??



Why vehicles only, is it only motor vehicles that came into the country through land and sea boarders? 1 Like

Hamid Ali was trying to prove i-too-know. Senate have the highest cabal in the country.





Why would customs unleash their incompetence on innocent Nigerians? They should go and mount the boarders thoroughly 1 Like

Kx:

Why duty on vehicles already registered and fully in use in the country??



Why vehicles only, is it only motor vehicles that came into the country through land and sea boarders?



adioolayi:



Silly policy Anyone against this policy is an Economic Saboteur!



Illegal importations is not good for our economy... they should pay their import duties.

Motor vehicles already on our roads do not come with duty documents because the importer would have paid in bulk for all the cars he/she must have imported into the country. Hence only one document may cover that. How do you expect each of these vehicles to each have duty payment documents then?. Or how do you expect people to pay duty for something the importer has already paid for??





Doesn't make any sense. Motor vehicles already on our roads do not come with duty documents because the importer would have paid in bulk for all the cars he/she must have imported into the country. Hence only one document may cover that. How do you expect each of these vehicles to each have duty payment documents then?. Or how do you expect people to pay duty for something the importer has already paid for??Doesn't make any sense.

ALI IS A CAR THIEF 1 Like

olatade:

Many unsuspecting Nigerians, especially wailers will think the NASS has just done a good thing, not knowing we have just been relegated to the back seat of the progressive nations of the world . By paying custom duties two times on the same vehicle.

Clap for yourself By paying custom duties two times on the same vehicle.Clap for yourself

