Customs Puts Motor Duty Payment 'On Hold' by sirequity(m): 10:38am
THE Nigeria Customs Service has “put on hold” the controversial motor duty payment that has generated tension between it and Nigerians.
The decision to put the implementation on hold was contained in a statement signed by the Acting Public Relations Officer of the NCS, Joseph Attah, on Wednesday morning.
Attah said this was the outcome of the meeting between the Controller General of the NCS, retired Colonel Hameed Ali, and the leadership of the Senate.
As reported on Tuesday, Ali had after telling the Senate he would not honour the invitation extended to him to appear at plenary on Wednesday over the issue, rushed to the National Assembly where he held a closed door meeting with the President of the Senate, Dr. Abubakar Bukola Saraki.
In a statement issued based on the outcome of the meeting on Wednesday morning, Attah described the tension generated over the issue as “unnecessary”.
He said in the statement: “Following the unnecessary tension generated as a result of misconception and misrepresentation of the Nigeria Customs Service planned motor duty payment, the leadership of the National Assembly and the Comptroller-General of Customs, Col. Hameed Ali (Rtd) met with a view to resolving the impasse.
“They both agreed that the proposed motor duty payment, though in line with the provision of Customs and Excise Management Act (CEMA) Cap C.45, LFN 2004 should be put on hold while the Senate Committee on Customs & Excise interfaces with the NCS for further discussions.
“While payment of duty on vehicles or indeed any dutiable imported item remains a civic responsibility of every patriotic Nigerian, NCS Management has directed that the exercise be put on hold while expressing readiness to engage the Senate Committee on further discussions to bring them on board to understand the importance of the exercise to national security and economy.”
|Re: Customs Puts Motor Duty Payment 'On Hold' by niyisky: 11:34am
I think say him dey form Arnold before...learn to respect the wish of the people, the senators were elected by the Nigerian populace. I am sure Ali will not win if he contest self.
|Re: Customs Puts Motor Duty Payment 'On Hold' by SalamRushdie: 11:48am
It was a pretty silly policy I must say
|Re: Customs Puts Motor Duty Payment 'On Hold' by DrDeji20: 11:49am
That's well done by the Senate
|Re: Customs Puts Motor Duty Payment 'On Hold' by sirequity(m): 11:51am
The senate should flock nonsense out of him.
|Re: Customs Puts Motor Duty Payment 'On Hold' by adioolayi(m): 11:51am
Round 1.....NASS wins!
But, what is bad about this policy Why will some people enjoy ripping off government of proper dues You want importation to be free or what
|Re: Customs Puts Motor Duty Payment 'On Hold' by adioolayi(m): 11:53am
SalamRushdie:Silly policy Anyone against this policy is an Economic Saboteur!
Illegal importations is not good for our economy... they should pay their import duties.
|Re: Customs Puts Motor Duty Payment 'On Hold' by SalamRushdie: 11:55am
adioolayi:
You clearly didn't even understand the failed policy
|Re: Customs Puts Motor Duty Payment 'On Hold' by BigIyanga: 12:00pm
adioolayi:You utter lack of understanding of how things work is the reason why we have zombie followers
|Re: Customs Puts Motor Duty Payment 'On Hold' by senatordave1: 12:13pm
Chai,corruption has won another battle again.hamid ali should reinstate the plan soonest.the senate should think of something better to do.methinks most pf their expensive vehicles may fall foul of the customs move thereby necessitating their outcry.up apc,up buhari
|Re: Customs Puts Motor Duty Payment 'On Hold' by spartan117(m): 12:52pm
Up to 70% of Buhari’s ministers and service chiefs are anti-people
|Re: Customs Puts Motor Duty Payment 'On Hold' by gruwert: 12:54pm
DrDeji20:
|Re: Customs Puts Motor Duty Payment 'On Hold' by dammytosh: 12:55pm
Check and balance.
That is what the arms of Govt are for.
|Re: Customs Puts Motor Duty Payment 'On Hold' by hoseamatoh(m): 12:55pm
Sons of b*tches, how you wan follow motor wey dey road collect duty before, yeye dey smell
|Re: Customs Puts Motor Duty Payment 'On Hold' by snadguy007(m): 12:56pm
Thank God the plan didn't see the light of the day. That was an avenue for some custom officers to enrich themselves illegally by inflicting pains and hardship on Nigerians.
|Re: Customs Puts Motor Duty Payment 'On Hold' by spilife(m): 12:56pm
VirginFinder:
good one ma
|Re: Customs Puts Motor Duty Payment 'On Hold' by spilife(m): 12:57pm
adioolayi:
i agree
|Re: Customs Puts Motor Duty Payment 'On Hold' by hoseamatoh(m): 12:58pm
SalamRushdie:He is just being a cry baby.
|Re: Customs Puts Motor Duty Payment 'On Hold' by VirginFinder: 12:58pm
Thanks to the Senate.
They've really been saving us lately: data tariffs hike and now this.
|Re: Customs Puts Motor Duty Payment 'On Hold' by Austin4lif: 12:58pm
This administration is synonymous to suffering. The masses are suffering but those on the change side prefer to die suffering as long as it is sai baba
|Re: Customs Puts Motor Duty Payment 'On Hold' by olatade(m): 12:58pm
Many unsuspecting Nigerians, especially wailers will think the NASS has just done a good thing, not knowing we have just been relegated to the back seat of the progressive nations of the world.
|Re: Customs Puts Motor Duty Payment 'On Hold' by LastSurvivor11: 12:59pm
A custom chief that cannot wear his kaki but want to check custom duties is that one not a thief
|Re: Customs Puts Motor Duty Payment 'On Hold' by Kx: 12:59pm
Why duty on vehicles already registered and fully in use in the country??
Why vehicles only, is it only motor vehicles that came into the country through land and sea boarders?
|Re: Customs Puts Motor Duty Payment 'On Hold' by Bukayot(m): 1:00pm
ok
|Re: Customs Puts Motor Duty Payment 'On Hold' by lonelydora(m): 1:01pm
Hamid Ali was trying to prove i-too-know. Senate have the highest cabal in the country.
Why would customs unleash their incompetence on innocent Nigerians? They should go and mount the boarders thoroughly
|Re: Customs Puts Motor Duty Payment 'On Hold' by Dshocker(m): 1:04pm
Shame on them
|Re: Customs Puts Motor Duty Payment 'On Hold' by LoveJesus87(m): 1:04pm
Kx:If you ask me, na who I go ask?
|Re: Customs Puts Motor Duty Payment 'On Hold' by masonkz(m): 1:05pm
adioolayi:
Motor vehicles already on our roads do not come with duty documents because the importer would have paid in bulk for all the cars he/she must have imported into the country. Hence only one document may cover that. How do you expect each of these vehicles to each have duty payment documents then?. Or how do you expect people to pay duty for something the importer has already paid for??
Doesn't make any sense.
|Re: Customs Puts Motor Duty Payment 'On Hold' by Karlman: 1:05pm
ALI IS A CAR THIEF
|Re: Customs Puts Motor Duty Payment 'On Hold' by snadguy007(m): 1:08pm
olatade:By paying custom duties two times on the same vehicle.
Clap for yourself
|Re: Customs Puts Motor Duty Payment 'On Hold' by chiboyo(m): 1:08pm
Good
|Re: Customs Puts Motor Duty Payment 'On Hold' by eph123: 1:10pm
spartan117:
Plus the government is very unstable, back and forth, forever flip-flopping on decisions and policies.
How will investors take such a country seriously?
