Nigerian Lady Visits Jesus' Birthplace & Tomb (Photos) by dainformant(m): 10:46am
A Nigerian lady identified as Toyosi Akerele-Ogunsiji who is currently on a pilgrimage in Israel has shared her experience (backed up with photos). Read below
I came to see Jesus, the Author and Finisher of my Faith. I also came to learn about the long running Israel Palestine Conflicts and the history of this super interesting region. We'll be here for 8days visiting Jerusalem, Bethlehem, Nazareth, Hebron, Negev, Sderot, Ramallah, Haifa and Jericho.
I've seen the Birthplace of Jesus (The Church of the Nativity) in Bethlehem and his Crucifix and Tomb (The Holy Sepulchre) in Jerusalem. Visited the Aida Refugee Camp and others in the West Bank and will see the Israeli Palestinian Borders. Jesus, Take this Wheel over.
Re: Nigerian Lady Visits Jesus' Birthplace & Tomb (Photos) by cummando(m): 10:52am
This girl does not seem to understand that spiritual trips to the holy land are occasion for self reflection, and spiritual awakening.
To her this is a field trip or school excursion
|Re: Nigerian Lady Visits Jesus' Birthplace & Tomb (Photos) by HumanistMike: 1:02pm
Jesus never existed. Religion is manmade but God isn't.
Besides, according to the bible, Jesus had a hair or wool and a skin of bronze, therefore, he was black and had an Afro of some sort. Then why are Christian publications portraying him as white?
Why is the OP's first pic showing he was white with white parents?
In addition, it wasn't till a couple years ago did scientists model what Jesus would have looked like based on human remains from locations where Jesus would have lived. So, in whose likeness did they make those statues and images in the OP's post?
Religion is for mind control / power and wealth monopoly. Don't be fooled!
For those that are slow, I'm not stating there's no God. I'm only stating man has formed avenues to access God. Religion is one of such avenues.
dainformant:How can this be a pilgrimage to Israel when virtually all the cities there are Palestinian cities? At times the way many Christians behave ehn?
Bethlehem is a Palestinian city with a Muslim majority and Christian minority population. The mayor is a Christian Arab.
Nazareth, though occupied by Israel is an Arab city with Muslims making up the majority.
Hebron also is a Palestinian city.
Jericho is also a Palestinian city.
Really wish Nigerian Christians should open their eyes to see the monster the State of Israel is.
Before any Nigerian Jew poo on my head, check it out before I fall Ya hands.
Despite all these infallible proofs, some people will insist they are atheists.
Quite pathetic
What would you have gone there to do?
|Re: Nigerian Lady Visits Jesus' Birthplace & Tomb (Photos) by pennywys: 1:03pm
Biko I need her for a wife
Someone help me connect with her
|Re: Nigerian Lady Visits Jesus' Birthplace & Tomb (Photos) by Pastafarian: 1:03pm
When was Jesus born?
According to Matthew, Jesus was born during the reign of Herod the Great (Matthew 2:1 ). According to Luke, Jesus was born during the first census in Israel, while Quirinius was governor of Syria ( Luke 2:2 ). This is impossible because Herod died in March of 4 BC and the census took place in 6 and 7 AD, about 10 years after Herod's death.
Some Christians try to manipulate the text to mean this was the first census while Quirinius was governor and that the first census of Israel recorded by historians took place later. However, the literal meaning is "this was the first census taken, while Quirinius was governor ..." In any event, Quirinius did not become governor of Syria until well after Herod's death.
Where was Jesus Born?
Both Matthew and Luke say that Jesus was born in Bethlehem. Matthew quotes Micah 5:2 to show that this was in fulfillment of prophecy. Actually, Matthew misquotes Micah (compare Micah 5:2 to Matthew 2:6 ). Although this misquote is rather insignificant, Matthew's poor understanding of Hebrew will have great significance later in his gospel.
Luke has Mary and Joseph travelling from their home in Nazareth in Galilee to Bethlehem in Judea for the birth of Jesus (Luke 2:4 ). Matthew, in contradiction to Luke, says that it was only after the birth of Jesus that Mary and Joseph resided in Nazareth, and then only because they were afraid to return to Judea ( Matthew 2:21-23 ).
In order to have Jesus born in Bethlehem, Luke says that everyone had to go to the city of their birth to register for the census. This is absurd, and would have caused a bureaucratic nightmare. The purpose of the Roman census was for taxation, and the Romans were interested in where the people lived and worked, not where they were born (which they could have found out by simply asking rather than causing thousands of people to travel).
JUDAS!
Thirty pieces of silver
According to Matthew 26:15 , the chief priests "weighed out thirty pieces of silver" to give to Judas. There are two things wrong with this:
a. There were no "pieces of silver" used as currency in Jesus' time - they had gone out of circulation about 300 years before.
b. In Jesus' time, minted coins were used - currency was not "weighed out."
By using phrases that made sense in Zechariah's time but not in Jesus' time Matthew once again gives away the fact that he creates events in his gospel to match "prophecies" he finds in the Old Testament.
Who bought the Field of Blood?
a. In Matthew 27:7 the chief priests buy the field.
b. In Acts 1:18 Judas buys the field.
How did Judas die?
a. In Matthew 27:5 Judas hangs himself.
b. In Acts 1:18 he bursts open and his insides spill out.
c. According to the apostle Paul, neither of the above is true. Paul says Jesus appeared to "the twelve" after his resurrection. Mark 14:20 makes it clear that Judas was one of the twelve.
In Matthew 19:28 , Jesus tells the twelve disciples, including Judas, that when Jesus rules from his throne, they will sit on twelve thrones judging the twelve tribes of Israel.
How did the Field of Blood get its name?
a. Matthew says because it was purchased with blood money ( Matthew 27:6-8 ).
b. Acts says because of the bloody mess caused by Judas' bursting open (Acts 1:18-19 ).
Re: Nigerian Lady Visits Jesus' Birthplace & Tomb (Photos) by ESDKING: 1:03pm

Jesus is Lord
Jesus is Lord
|Re: Nigerian Lady Visits Jesus' Birthplace & Tomb (Photos) by mrmrmister: 1:03pm
Keneking:
I have
I even saw the forbidden fruit
