AceRoyal:



You predictions have been spot on,but on this game I strongly feel its going to be

Stoke 1: Chelsea 2.

Late goal from Chelsea. Na canter go score am? Na canter go score am?

Dannidom:

As Hazard no dey, make I see the leg wey una go take score today. Willian has just answered dat Willian has just answered dat

walahi, Costa za ji jiki yau

Fine finishing

Costa don start his nonsense behavior o. Conte better bring his tranquilizer out ASAP

The new one now na to dey kick our players anyhow...

dis ref gan costa jst keeping his cool

Make this Costa calm down fa

I give chelsea more mess Than I give to my gf kos Chelsea is Bae









Even MY GF KNOWS I'M CHEATING ON HER WITH CHELSEA

Lovely run Costa

goalll

Mod compose yourself

Willian. ..

mods dey vex dat y dem neva update score

Optional1 Tell mukina to update scores na

#KTBFFH We are Chelsea#KTBFFH

Davidblen:

She is still mourning Arsenal lost please let her be for now.

JeffreyJamez:





what happened to assnal cos i didnt see them oh.

I nominate optional1 as the moderator of sports section. She won't allow her team's performance to affect how she treats other teams.

Goal!!!

see Moses o. After this match, you will hear that he is injured. So that he won't come for international break.

Davidblen:

Optional Tell mukina to update scores na





Make we just patience she go update after she don cry finish.

foul!!

no goal

Offside thank GOD

which Academy Diego Costa learn him football sef

FuckBuhari:

shuo!!!! wetin dey worry this ref Na. 1 Like

this ref don appease them! shame

This ref has lost control of the game 1 Like

Make these muthafukers play soccer leave leg na haba!

yedidiah:

He gave that soft penalty why wont it be difficult for him.