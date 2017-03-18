₦airaland Forum

Stoke City Vs Chelsea (1 - 1) Live

Stoke City Vs Chelsea (1 - 1) Live

Re: Stoke City Vs Chelsea (1 - 1) Live by Dannidom(m): 4:16pm
AceRoyal:

You predictions have been spot on,but on this game I strongly feel its going to be
Stoke 1: Chelsea 2.
Late goal from Chelsea.
Na canter go score am?
Re: Stoke City Vs Chelsea (1 - 1) Live by sirlop(m): 4:16pm
Dannidom:
As Hazard no dey, make I see the leg wey una go take score today.
Willian has just answered dat
Re: Stoke City Vs Chelsea (1 - 1) Live by yedidiah(m): 4:17pm
walahi, Costa za ji jiki yau
Re: Stoke City Vs Chelsea (1 - 1) Live by Agimor(m): 4:17pm
Fine finishing
Re: Stoke City Vs Chelsea (1 - 1) Live by yedidiah(m): 4:18pm
Costa don start his nonsense behavior o. Conte better bring his tranquilizer out ASAP
Re: Stoke City Vs Chelsea (1 - 1) Live by CaptPlanet(m): 4:18pm
The new one now na to dey kick our players anyhow...
Re: Stoke City Vs Chelsea (1 - 1) Live by Davidblen(m): 4:19pm
dis ref gan costa jst keeping his cool
Re: Stoke City Vs Chelsea (1 - 1) Live by mightyleks(m): 4:19pm
Make this Costa calm down fa
Re: Stoke City Vs Chelsea (1 - 1) Live by oshe11(m): 4:20pm
I give chelsea more mess Than I give to my gf kos Chelsea is Bae




Even MY GF KNOWS I'M CHEATING ON HER WITH CHELSEA
Re: Stoke City Vs Chelsea (1 - 1) Live by mightyleks(m): 4:20pm
Lovely run Costa smiley smiley
Re: Stoke City Vs Chelsea (1 - 1) Live by psalmistkakah(m): 4:21pm
goalll
Re: Stoke City Vs Chelsea (1 - 1) Live by Niwdog(m): 4:22pm
Mod compose yourself
Re: Stoke City Vs Chelsea (1 - 1) Live by fredoooooo: 4:23pm
Willian. ..
Re: Stoke City Vs Chelsea (1 - 1) Live by Davidblen(m): 4:25pm
mods dey vex dat y dem neva update score
Re: Stoke City Vs Chelsea (1 - 1) Live by Davidblen(m): 4:26pm
Optional1 Tell mukina to update scores na
Re: Stoke City Vs Chelsea (1 - 1) Live by Funjosh(m): 4:28pm
We are Chelsea cool #KTBFFH
Re: Stoke City Vs Chelsea (1 - 1) Live by Funjosh(m): 4:29pm
Davidblen:
Optional1 Tell mukina to update scores na


. She is still mourning Arsenal lost please let her be for now. cry
Re: Stoke City Vs Chelsea (1 - 1) Live by optional1(f): 4:29pm
JeffreyJamez:


I don show... grin....You see Arsenal?


what happened to assnal cos i didnt see them oh.
Re: Stoke City Vs Chelsea (1 - 1) Live by yedidiah(m): 4:30pm
I nominate optional1 as the moderator of sports section. She won't allow her team's performance to affect how she treats other teams. grin grin
Re: Stoke City Vs Chelsea (1 - 1) Live by FuckBuhari(m): 4:30pm
Goal!!!
Re: Stoke City Vs Chelsea (1 - 1) Live by yedidiah(m): 4:31pm
see Moses o. After this match, you will hear that he is injured. So that he won't come for international break.
Re: Stoke City Vs Chelsea (1 - 1) Live by optional1(f): 4:32pm
Davidblen:
Optional Tell mukina to update scores na



if i call her she go ban me oh...


Make we just patience she go update after she don cry finish.
Re: Stoke City Vs Chelsea (1 - 1) Live by yedidiah(m): 4:33pm
foul!!
no goal
Re: Stoke City Vs Chelsea (1 - 1) Live by Davidblen(m): 4:34pm
Offside thank GOD
Re: Stoke City Vs Chelsea (1 - 1) Live by yedidiah(m): 4:35pm
which Academy Diego Costa learn him football sef angry
Re: Stoke City Vs Chelsea (1 - 1) Live by Davidblen(m): 4:36pm
FuckBuhari:
Goal!!!
eyah sory u hear
Re: Stoke City Vs Chelsea (1 - 1) Live by yedidiah(m): 4:37pm
shuo!!!! wetin dey worry this ref Na.

1 Like

Re: Stoke City Vs Chelsea (1 - 1) Live by yedidiah(m): 4:38pm
this ref don appease them! shame
Re: Stoke City Vs Chelsea (1 - 1) Live by yedidiah(m): 4:40pm
This ref has lost control of the game embarassed

1 Like

Re: Stoke City Vs Chelsea (1 - 1) Live by CaptPlanet(m): 4:42pm
Make these muthafukers play soccer leave leg na haba!
Re: Stoke City Vs Chelsea (1 - 1) Live by CaptPlanet(m): 4:43pm
yedidiah:
This ref has lost control of the game embarassed


He gave that soft penalty why wont it be difficult for him.
Re: Stoke City Vs Chelsea (1 - 1) Live by Davidblen(m): 4:44pm
where is edwife? abeg appear o we nid dat 24k magic again

