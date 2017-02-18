₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Re: Stoke City Vs Chelsea (1 - 2) On 18th February 2017 by FunkyMetahuman: 5:29pm
Finally
Fabregas
1 Like
|Re: Stoke City Vs Chelsea (1 - 2) On 18th February 2017 by yedidiah(m): 5:31pm
The game is changing gradually; we need to score now.
2 Likes
|Re: Stoke City Vs Chelsea (1 - 2) On 18th February 2017 by yedidiah(m): 5:37pm
these guys are frustrating costa
|Re: Stoke City Vs Chelsea (1 - 2) On 18th February 2017 by FunkyMetahuman: 5:37pm
Chai
Chelsea must not draw o
1 Like
|Re: Stoke City Vs Chelsea (1 - 2) On 18th February 2017 by FunkyMetahuman: 5:39pm
The stoke players
Wetin dem dey chop
Jesus
|Re: Stoke City Vs Chelsea (1 - 2) On 18th February 2017 by sirfee(m): 5:40pm
Why dis thread come dry like this,where are the chelsea fans?
2 Likes
|Re: Stoke City Vs Chelsea (1 - 2) On 18th February 2017 by conyema12(m): 5:41pm
Whether Stoke like it or not they must lose this game
|Re: Stoke City Vs Chelsea (1 - 2) On 18th February 2017 by Ireboya(m): 5:42pm
OracleE:Not a Chelsea fan
|Re: Stoke City Vs Chelsea (1 - 2) On 18th February 2017 by Ireboya(m): 5:42pm
OracleE:Not a Chelsea fan
|Re: Stoke City Vs Chelsea (1 - 2) On 18th February 2017 by FunkyMetahuman: 5:42pm
Loftus cheek in
Finally a strong player
|Re: Stoke City Vs Chelsea (1 - 2) On 18th February 2017 by OracleE(m): 5:43pm
Our goal would still come, just relax
5 Likes
|Re: Stoke City Vs Chelsea (1 - 2) On 18th February 2017 by Bossontop(m): 5:44pm
yedidiah:Make we dey c na ...abiii??
|Re: Stoke City Vs Chelsea (1 - 2) On 18th February 2017 by yedidiah(m): 5:44pm
chelsea! chelsea! chelsea!
2 Likes
|Re: Stoke City Vs Chelsea (1 - 2) On 18th February 2017 by sirfee(m): 5:45pm
I give up on this stoke team,they can't even utilise or convert their chances..smhhhhh!
1 Like
|Re: Stoke City Vs Chelsea (1 - 2) On 18th February 2017 by yedidiah(m): 5:46pm
Goalllllllllllllllllll
This is what Arsenal isn't.
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Stoke City Vs Chelsea (1 - 2) On 18th February 2017 by sirfee(m): 5:46pm
Goaaaaaaaaaaaal stoke 1 Chelsea 2
3 Likes
|Re: Stoke City Vs Chelsea (1 - 2) On 18th February 2017 by ymdo(m): 5:46pm
Oya update the scores jare..
4 Likes
|Re: Stoke City Vs Chelsea (1 - 2) On 18th February 2017 by Jacksparr0w1207(f): 5:46pm
Fvck Stoke mehnnnnnn
7 Likes
|Re: Stoke City Vs Chelsea (1 - 2) On 18th February 2017 by martinchinedu(m): 5:46pm
Gooooal...... Bleep haters
13 Likes
|Re: Stoke City Vs Chelsea (1 - 2) On 18th February 2017 by FunkyMetahuman: 5:46pm
Goooooalllllll
8 Likes
|Re: Stoke City Vs Chelsea (1 - 2) On 18th February 2017 by fredoooooo: 5:46pm
Gpoooaaaaallll
Garri Cahill
12 Likes
|Re: Stoke City Vs Chelsea (1 - 2) On 18th February 2017 by Rapsowdee01(m): 5:46pm
Cahillllllllllllll
6 Likes
|Re: Stoke City Vs Chelsea (1 - 2) On 18th February 2017 by sirfee(m): 5:46pm
Conte na agbero.
11 Likes
|Re: Stoke City Vs Chelsea (1 - 2) On 18th February 2017 by yedidiah(m): 5:47pm
Bossontop:I still get two membership form for Chelsea. You need one?
9 Likes
|Re: Stoke City Vs Chelsea (1 - 2) On 18th February 2017 by Davidblen(m): 5:47pm
goall
2 Likes
|Re: Stoke City Vs Chelsea (1 - 2) On 18th February 2017 by debque(m): 5:47pm
goooaaallll
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Stoke City Vs Chelsea (1 - 2) On 18th February 2017 by FunkyMetahuman: 5:47pm
Lmaoooo
Anyone seen contes jubilation
He wan go mad
14 Likes
|Re: Stoke City Vs Chelsea (1 - 2) On 18th February 2017 by OracleE(m): 5:47pm
Oya naa, I talk am Just relax Na we b Champion
One more loading for Chelsea
13 Likes
|Re: Stoke City Vs Chelsea (1 - 2) On 18th February 2017 by FuckBooy: 5:48pm
Chelsea na oga
10 Likes
|Re: Stoke City Vs Chelsea (1 - 2) On 18th February 2017 by JeffreyJamez(m): 5:48pm
La ta ro!!!
1 Like
|Re: Stoke City Vs Chelsea (1 - 2) On 18th February 2017 by fredoooooo: 5:48pm
Optional1 come make we eat Garri o ( Gary Cahill )
6 Likes
|Re: Stoke City Vs Chelsea (1 - 2) On 18th February 2017 by yedidiah(m): 5:48pm
That should have sealed the game.
1 Like 1 Share
