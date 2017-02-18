Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Sports / European Football (EPL, UEFA, La Liga) / Stoke City Vs Chelsea (1 - 2) On 18th February 2017 (11357 Views)

Midtjylland Fc Vs Manchester United :Europa League (2 - 1) On 18th February 2016 / Stoke City Vs Chelsea (1 - 0) On 7th November 2015 / Schalke 04 Vs Real Madrid :UCL (0 - 2) On 18th February 2015 (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9) (Reply) (Go Down)

Finally

Fabregas 1 Like

The game is changing gradually; we need to score now. 2 Likes

these guys are frustrating costa

Chai

Chelsea must not draw o 1 Like

The stoke players

Wetin dem dey chop

Jesus

Why dis thread come dry like this,where are the chelsea fans? Why dis thread come dry like this,where are the chelsea fans? 2 Likes

Whether Stoke like it or not they must lose this game

OracleE:



I feel ur pain Bro, take heart Not a Chelsea fan Not a Chelsea fan

OracleE:



I feel ur pain Bro, take heart Not a Chelsea fan Not a Chelsea fan

Loftus cheek in

Finally a strong player

Our goal would still come, just relax 5 Likes

yedidiah:

check the old Trafford that's where the soup is Make we dey c na ...abiii?? Make we dey c na ...abiii??

chelsea! chelsea! chelsea! 2 Likes

I give up on this stoke team,they can't even utilise or convert their chances..smhhhhh! I give up on this stoke team,they can't even utilise or convert their chances..smhhhhh! 1 Like

Goalllllllllllllllllll



This is what Arsenal isn't. 5 Likes 1 Share

Goaaaaaaaaaaaal stoke 1 Chelsea 2 3 Likes

Oya update the scores jare.. 4 Likes

Fvck Stoke mehnnnnnn 7 Likes

Gooooal...... Bleep haters 13 Likes

Goooooalllllll 8 Likes





Garri Cahill GpoooaaaaallllGarri Cahill 12 Likes

Cahillllllllllllll 6 Likes

Conte na agbero. Conte na agbero. 11 Likes

Bossontop:



Make we dey c na ...abiii?? I still get two membership form for Chelsea. You need one? I still get two membership form for Chelsea. You need one? 9 Likes

goall 2 Likes

goooaaallll 2 Likes 1 Share



Anyone seen contes jubilation



He wan go mad LmaooooAnyone seen contes jubilationHe wan go mad 14 Likes

Oya naa, I talk am Just relax Na we b Champion

One more loading for Chelsea 13 Likes

Chelsea na oga 10 Likes

La ta ro!!! 1 Like

Optional1 come make we eat Garri o ( Gary Cahill ) 6 Likes