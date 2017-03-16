Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Ndume: If Magu Could Be Rejected, Saraki Should Not Be Senate President (16646 Views)

Ali Ndume, former senate majority leader, says if the senate could refuse to confirm Ibrahim Magu, as chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) based on allegations leveled against him, Bukola Saraki who has a case in court should not be the senate president.



Citing a report of the Department of State Services (DSS), the upper legislative chamber rejected the nomination of Magu.



The DSS had said Magu was unfit to lead the commission because he had failed an integrity test.



But speaking on Sunrise Daily, a breakfast programme on Channels Television, Ndume faulted the action of the senate.



“We have all been accused, I have been accused of sponsoring Boko Haram, the senate president is still going to court,” Ndume said.



“Same as other members who have cases in court, yet they occupy seats in the senate. So, if you say because of the allegations he (Magu) should not be confirmed, then I should not be a sitting senator and Saraki should not be there as senate president.”



Ndume said knowing the kind of person President Muhammadu Buhari is, he would be surprised if the president mentioned Magu’s confirmation during his last meeting with leaders of the national assembly.



Buhari met Saraki and Yakubu Dogara at the presidential villa in Abuja, a day to the day Magu was rejected at the senate.



“The president I know is not the kind of person that would interfere in such matters. I would have been surprised if the president discussed the issue of confirmation when he met the leaders of the national assembly recently, that would have led to the issue of lobbying for him to be confirmed,” he said.



“There is no crime against lobbying, in fact we are supposed to lobby. I lobbied most of the senators but sometimes you keep on learning because this is kind of new. A government where you (APC) are in the majority and the president re-nominates a candidate, and also in a situation where the issue at stake is an accusation; in the normal circumstance and by our constitution, accusation is not conviction.



“The issue now is not the house in his name, it’s a house called the safe house and that was prompted because after his acting appointment and the rigorous work he is doing, you can’t afford to have somebody like that living in Karu or a densely populated area.”



Ndume, who said he conducted personal investigation on Magu, absolved him of the allegations.



Commenting on the eloquence of Magu, Ndume said: “The bottom line is that we are trying to fight against corruption and if we ask: ‘is Magu doing his job?’, the answer is yes, undoubtedly. He is not an actor, he is a policeman doing investigation. He is not supposed to talk about what his job is in an articulate manner, it’s not important. What he is doing is not a TV show.”



There were complaints, particularly on social media, that Magu performed below expectation during the screening.



https://www.thecable.ng/ndume-magu-rejected-saraki-not-senate-president

true talk,magu is their nemesis hence the rejection true talk,magu is their nemesis hence the rejection 23 Likes 2 Shares

Senate will not confirm Magu because you can not expect armed robber to confirm rugged policeman as IG. 55 Likes 4 Shares

- “We have all been accused, I have been accused of sponsoring Boko Haram, the senate president is still going to court,” Is this matter closed? 20 Likes

Ndume is sick. Was there any accusation against Saraki before he became Senate President? All that drama came afterwards because he was not the anointed choice of the cabal. Ndume should sit his arse down! Is it because the compromised DSS did not launch a formal investigation against him? If the Presidency had been alive to its duties, Magu would have been screened by the Senate immediately he was nominated and we wouldn't have had this drama. 46 Likes 5 Shares

You have made ur point and i stand with u 4 Likes

If Saraki should be rejected same goes for Lieutenant General Olodo Buhari.



I mean considering his illiteracy and the missing $2.8bil he was unable to account for years ago, he should be in Daura with his Cows. 16 Likes 4 Shares

Magu himself is corrupt..



Why use a corrupt man to chase after corrupt people? 2 Likes 1 Share

I watched part of the session yesterday but I don't think he made this point during the screening in front of the "accusee". Did he? 3 Likes 1 Share

You garit, Udeme, My man 5 Likes

Then me, Ndume should not be in senator but should be in Prison along with Tinubu, Fashola, the borehole money thief 5 Likes 1 Share

99% of those rascals are not qualified to be senators including Ndume himself 1 Like

I thought an ex bokoharam spokesman was caught in this man's house



why is he still free and ranting...



sons of pedophile I thought an ex bokoharam spokesman was caught in this man's housewhy is he still free and ranting...sons of pedophile 3 Likes 1 Share

Ok, im with Ndume. Magu is their nightmare even amidst his charges, how will you confirm someone that has your secrets in his pocket. 1 Like

Senate of drama

All of na APC sha, party built in lies 1 Like 2 Shares

freeze001:

Ndume is sick. Was there any accusation against Saraki before he became Senate President? All that drama came afterwards because he was not the anointed choice of the cabal. Ndume should sit his arse down! Is it because the compromised DSS did not launch a formal investigation against him? If the Presidency had been alive to its duties, Magu would have been screened by the Senate immediately he was nominated and we wouldn't have had this drama.

a directionless govt divided against itself will never stand. 2 Likes

Eeyah Ndume, the accused boko Haram sponsorer.





E Don do.





If there is a bad precedent, does that mean we should continue to follow and allow it? 1 Like

For the first time in this man's life, he is able to say something reasonable.

Ndume is 100% right.



Unfortunately, the former governors will rather die than see Magu confirmed. 5 Likes

Mr magu has presidential backing ... that alone should compelled senators to confirm him .



the president appoint while the senator confirm.

This is a very pressing issue. Corruption is really fighting for existence. It's time for us all to say NO to corruption. MaguirMagu must be cleared of all the false allegations levelled against him. The Senate is corrupt, Magu is corrupt, Buhari is corrupt, we are all corrupt. No angel anywhere. 1 Like

TippyTop:

If Saraki should be rejected sane goes for lieutenant General Olodo Buhari, considering his illiteracy and the missing $2.8bil. And you, how educated are you? you should hang yourself if you're not happy, disgraced ipob. And you, how educated are you? you should hang yourself if you're not happy, disgraced ipob. 3 Likes