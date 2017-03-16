₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,764,882 members, 3,422,139 topics. Date: Thursday, 16 March 2017 at 03:53 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Ndume: If Magu Could Be Rejected, Saraki Should Not Be Senate President (16646 Views)
EFCC Can’t Arrest Nigerians If Magu Remains In Office – Adegboruwa / Melaye: No One Not Even Buhari Or Saraki Should Have Immunity / Senator Ndume Broke Down In Tears After Voting In Maiduguri (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Ndume: If Magu Could Be Rejected, Saraki Should Not Be Senate President by Islie: 1:36pm
Ali Ndume, former senate majority leader, says if the senate could refuse to confirm Ibrahim Magu, as chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) based on allegations leveled against him, Bukola Saraki who has a case in court should not be the senate president.
https://www.thecable.ng/ndume-magu-rejected-saraki-not-senate-president
15 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Ndume: If Magu Could Be Rejected, Saraki Should Not Be Senate President by Perfecttouch(m): 1:40pm
Islie:true talk,magu is their nemesis hence the rejection
23 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Ndume: If Magu Could Be Rejected, Saraki Should Not Be Senate President by muykem: 1:43pm
Senate will not confirm Magu because you can not expect armed robber to confirm rugged policeman as IG.
55 Likes 4 Shares
|Re: Ndume: If Magu Could Be Rejected, Saraki Should Not Be Senate President by Keneking: 1:44pm
Amazing defence
- “We have all been accused, I have been accused of sponsoring Boko Haram, the senate president is still going to court,” Is this matter closed?
20 Likes
|Re: Ndume: If Magu Could Be Rejected, Saraki Should Not Be Senate President by freeze001(f): 1:48pm
Ndume is sick. Was there any accusation against Saraki before he became Senate President? All that drama came afterwards because he was not the anointed choice of the cabal. Ndume should sit his arse down! Is it because the compromised DSS did not launch a formal investigation against him? If the Presidency had been alive to its duties, Magu would have been screened by the Senate immediately he was nominated and we wouldn't have had this drama.
46 Likes 5 Shares
|Re: Ndume: If Magu Could Be Rejected, Saraki Should Not Be Senate President by brunofarad(m): 1:50pm
Ok
1 Share
|Re: Ndume: If Magu Could Be Rejected, Saraki Should Not Be Senate President by SeniorZato(m): 1:50pm
You have made ur point and i stand with u
4 Likes
|Re: Ndume: If Magu Could Be Rejected, Saraki Should Not Be Senate President by CarlosTheJackal: 1:50pm
T
|Re: Ndume: If Magu Could Be Rejected, Saraki Should Not Be Senate President by TippyTop(m): 1:51pm
If Saraki should be rejected same goes for Lieutenant General Olodo Buhari.
I mean considering his illiteracy and the missing $2.8bil he was unable to account for years ago, he should be in Daura with his Cows.
16 Likes 4 Shares
|Re: Ndume: If Magu Could Be Rejected, Saraki Should Not Be Senate President by Thisis2raw(m): 1:51pm
Magu himself is corrupt..
Why use a corrupt man to chase after corrupt people?
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Ndume: If Magu Could Be Rejected, Saraki Should Not Be Senate President by Tazdroid(m): 1:51pm
Good point
I watched part of the session yesterday but I don't think he made this point during the screening in front of the "accusee". Did he?
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Ndume: If Magu Could Be Rejected, Saraki Should Not Be Senate President by alizma: 1:51pm
still thinking of what to do with this land
buyers stay clear
|Re: Ndume: If Magu Could Be Rejected, Saraki Should Not Be Senate President by ademoladeji(m): 1:51pm
You garit, Udeme, My man
5 Likes
|Re: Ndume: If Magu Could Be Rejected, Saraki Should Not Be Senate President by amiablesystems: 1:51pm
Then me, Ndume should not be in senator but should be in Prison along with Tinubu, Fashola, the borehole money thief
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Ndume: If Magu Could Be Rejected, Saraki Should Not Be Senate President by maberry(m): 1:52pm
99% of those rascals are not qualified to be senators including Ndume himself
1 Like
|Re: Ndume: If Magu Could Be Rejected, Saraki Should Not Be Senate President by bukynkwuenu: 1:52pm
I thought an ex bokoharam spokesman was caught in this man's house
why is he still free and ranting...
sons of pedophile
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Ndume: If Magu Could Be Rejected, Saraki Should Not Be Senate President by oviejnr(m): 1:52pm
Ok, im with Ndume. Magu is their nightmare even amidst his charges, how will you confirm someone that has your secrets in his pocket.
1 Like
|Re: Ndume: If Magu Could Be Rejected, Saraki Should Not Be Senate President by Newbiee: 1:52pm
Hmmmm.
Senate of drama
|Re: Ndume: If Magu Could Be Rejected, Saraki Should Not Be Senate President by Jeffboi(m): 1:53pm
All of na APC sha, party built in lies
1 Like 2 Shares
|Re: Ndume: If Magu Could Be Rejected, Saraki Should Not Be Senate President by DollarAngel(m): 1:53pm
freeze001:
Must you
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Ndume: If Magu Could Be Rejected, Saraki Should Not Be Senate President by drss(m): 1:53pm
a directionless govt divided against itself will never stand.
2 Likes
|Re: Ndume: If Magu Could Be Rejected, Saraki Should Not Be Senate President by EastGold(m): 1:53pm
Eeyah Ndume, the accused boko Haram sponsorer.
E Don do.
I know the thing pain you
|Re: Ndume: If Magu Could Be Rejected, Saraki Should Not Be Senate President by baakus(m): 1:54pm
.
|Re: Ndume: If Magu Could Be Rejected, Saraki Should Not Be Senate President by eph123: 1:54pm
Sentiments.
If there is a bad precedent, does that mean we should continue to follow and allow it?
1 Like
|Re: Ndume: If Magu Could Be Rejected, Saraki Should Not Be Senate President by Bern1992(m): 1:55pm
For the first time in this man's life, he is able to say something reasonable.
Ndume is 100% right.
Unfortunately, the former governors will rather die than see Magu confirmed.
5 Likes
|Re: Ndume: If Magu Could Be Rejected, Saraki Should Not Be Senate President by WHOcarex: 1:55pm
Gbam!!
|Re: Ndume: If Magu Could Be Rejected, Saraki Should Not Be Senate President by babatunde101: 1:55pm
please do they send anyone message after the filling of cleanerlagos.org forms. thanks
|Re: Ndume: If Magu Could Be Rejected, Saraki Should Not Be Senate President by grovec: 1:55pm
Mr magu has presidential backing ... that alone should compelled senators to confirm him .
the president appoint while the senator confirm.
|Re: Ndume: If Magu Could Be Rejected, Saraki Should Not Be Senate President by spako4(m): 1:56pm
I concur
|Re: Ndume: If Magu Could Be Rejected, Saraki Should Not Be Senate President by KHAYGOLD(m): 1:56pm
This is a very pressing issue. Corruption is really fighting for existence. It's time for us all to say NO to corruption. MaguirMagu must be cleared of all the false allegations levelled against him. The Senate is corrupt, Magu is corrupt, Buhari is corrupt, we are all corrupt. No angel anywhere.
1 Like
|Re: Ndume: If Magu Could Be Rejected, Saraki Should Not Be Senate President by nijascammers: 1:57pm
TippyTop:And you, how educated are you? you should hang yourself if you're not happy, disgraced ipob.
3 Likes
|Re: Ndume: If Magu Could Be Rejected, Saraki Should Not Be Senate President by Tisham20(m): 1:57pm
Y them the fear this Magu?
Arrested Boko Haram Bomber Dies(escapes) In Delta / Bomb Blast In Maiduguri, 10 Killed / Governor Amaechi Unveils Automated Monitoring Device For Road Projects In Rivers
Viewing this topic: Nedmono(m), Waleabimbola(m), mrdan(m), Gborigi, famagro, Nafizzey(m), luckyehis, Haywirezzz, Jesusloveyou, sammi21, braveheart008, Bollyfag(f), GMan650(m), dalongjnr, Bimpe29, highbee02, princetiwo(m), tzetzefly(m), Saib4Jesus, dynasty4eva, Notatribalist, Noblechykk(m), Zakamori, Jesona(m), AceRoyal, DjAduba(m), dhtml18(m), llprincztonp(m), icebazz(m), markbenny(m), aquabeing, LeslieChow(m), macfreeman007(m), sondi, Yemluvkid(m), alkasimoo1(m), bejeria101(m) and 97 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 20