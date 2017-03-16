₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,764,883 members, 3,422,139 topics. Date: Thursday, 16 March 2017 at 03:54 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Court Sends Andrew Yakubu To Kuje Prison (6667 Views)
EFCC Transfers Fani-kayode To Kuje Prison / Court Sends Agbele To Kuje Prison / Abba Moro Heads To Kuje Prisons (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Court Sends Andrew Yakubu To Kuje Prison by sarrki(m): 2:28pm
The Federal High Court sitting in Abuja has ordered that Ex-NNPC boss, Andrew Yakubu, be remanded in Kuje prison pending the determination of his bail application on March 21.
Yakubu was, on Thursday, arraigned on a six-count charge of fraud before Justice Ahmed Mohammed by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commisssion (EFCC) after he admitted owning over $9.8 million cash found in a house that also belongs to him in Kaduna State.
He pleaded not guilty to the charge filed by the EFCC
http://dailypost.ng/2017/03/16/breaking-court-sends-ex-nnpc-boss-andrew-yakubu-kuje-prison/
3 Likes
|Re: Court Sends Andrew Yakubu To Kuje Prison by sarrki(m): 2:29pm
He will be named otunba onikuje
That criminal called kanu will now have a companion
18 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Court Sends Andrew Yakubu To Kuje Prison by acenazt: 2:33pm
Abeg Mk Una Kuku Send Am Go There. Kaduna Suppose Be Capital. The Amount Of Loot Wey Dey There No Be Hear
5 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Court Sends Andrew Yakubu To Kuje Prison by GavelSlam: 2:38pm
Good news.
I bet he isn't smiling as he was earlier.
Kanu and his group might just demand some protection money from him.
2 Likes
|Re: Court Sends Andrew Yakubu To Kuje Prison by WenysAD(f): 2:49pm
Na big boys dey go dat kuje prison shaa
4 Likes
|Re: Court Sends Andrew Yakubu To Kuje Prison by Nne5(f): 2:51pm
sarrki:How's Kanu a criminal?
13 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Court Sends Andrew Yakubu To Kuje Prison by Ratiolak(m): 2:51pm
Good News
|Re: Court Sends Andrew Yakubu To Kuje Prison by madridguy(m): 2:54pm
Good news. This is the reason the rogues in the senate failed to confirmed MAGU. The FG need to expand KUJE as other yam eaters will follow soon.
I stand with Magu
God bless EFCC
May God protect every whistle blower.
7 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Court Sends Andrew Yakubu To Kuje Prison by jhydebaba(m): 3:15pm
Grace to grass...
you chop our yam, you must chop beans too.
2 Likes
|Re: Court Sends Andrew Yakubu To Kuje Prison by brunofarad(m): 3:21pm
Wow
Nice one ,
1 Like
|Re: Court Sends Andrew Yakubu To Kuje Prison by okonja(m): 3:21pm
1 Like
|Re: Court Sends Andrew Yakubu To Kuje Prison by valicious1(m): 3:21pm
wait o. He already admitted to the Crime, why are they still granting him bail? Shouldn't it be direct sentencing!
4 Likes
|Re: Court Sends Andrew Yakubu To Kuje Prison by Kennitrust: 3:21pm
What for with that much in his possession.
This were sucking this nation dry
2 Likes
|Re: Court Sends Andrew Yakubu To Kuje Prison by Holyfield1(m): 3:21pm
Click "LIKE"if you think this is a Good news, "SHARE" if you think otherwise
4 Likes
|Re: Court Sends Andrew Yakubu To Kuje Prison by dadavivo: 3:21pm
He will loose weight by force. All this APC men sef. Abokiii na criminals
|Re: Court Sends Andrew Yakubu To Kuje Prison by Benekruku(m): 3:21pm
His Royal Highness, Onikuke of Kuje, Nnamadi Kanu will be so happy to receive him
5 Likes
|Re: Court Sends Andrew Yakubu To Kuje Prison by Keneking: 3:22pm
Why not kirikiri?
|Re: Court Sends Andrew Yakubu To Kuje Prison by spartan117(m): 3:22pm
sarrki:Sarrki u Ave started again!
10 Likes
|Re: Court Sends Andrew Yakubu To Kuje Prison by monimekaz(m): 3:22pm
sarrki:I'm surprised you are still alive old fool
6 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Court Sends Andrew Yakubu To Kuje Prison by salaboiz(m): 3:23pm
execute this man
|Re: Court Sends Andrew Yakubu To Kuje Prison by samsard(m): 3:23pm
madridguy:Were you expecting the senators to work against the advice of the DSS? Or you think government is a one man show? or do you think the Senate is in control of the DSS?
2 Likes
|Re: Court Sends Andrew Yakubu To Kuje Prison by YesNo: 3:23pm
Kanu Nnamdi now has a new neighbour.
someone turn to your neighbor and say WELCOME
1 Like
|Re: Court Sends Andrew Yakubu To Kuje Prison by lollmaolol: 3:24pm
Kuje boys go sample you wella
|Re: Court Sends Andrew Yakubu To Kuje Prison by Xcelinteriors(f): 3:24pm
Nigeria will be great again
I sell something that will make your window beautiful. Check my signature
|Re: Court Sends Andrew Yakubu To Kuje Prison by Realhommie(m): 3:24pm
He needs to be jailed.
|Re: Court Sends Andrew Yakubu To Kuje Prison by mrnairaland1(m): 3:24pm
Chai, just because his cousin blew whistle against him. But wait, what of other monies he kept in the bank, the monies should be seized too
|Re: Court Sends Andrew Yakubu To Kuje Prison by countsparrow: 3:25pm
Onijekuje goes to Kuje prison
|Re: Court Sends Andrew Yakubu To Kuje Prison by slawomir: 3:25pm
ok
|Re: Court Sends Andrew Yakubu To Kuje Prison by prela(f): 3:26pm
berra.....awon ole alatenuje
|Re: Court Sends Andrew Yakubu To Kuje Prison by sammyj: 3:26pm
The alleged thief should go and be eating beans and collecting his dollars gift from miscreant in the Prison!!!
1 Like
|Re: Court Sends Andrew Yakubu To Kuje Prison by oyb(m): 3:26pm
Oga at the top eating beans. He will finally lose weight.
Breaking News! President Jonathan Slashes Salaries Of Govt Officials By 25% / Rivers State Not Intimidated By President Jonathan Over Disputed Oil Community / We Have Powers To Question Jonathan's Activities – Rep
Viewing this topic: AprokoNaija, cashkid, remcoface, emeh007, IAIT, Tonyclems(m), sasko(m), Emmacj19, kaffy4tope(m), uscofield, Jabioro, trumovement(m), ifyDean(m), deltapikin(m), excelinfotech, chiboyo(m), jimmy74(m), willjoe, snadguy007(m), Hasjam(m), nasonaso, mackay37(m), ISTANDWITHBUHAR, Sikay19, abdrazak, slex(m), Jossy4u1, OgorCDL, ola30(m), chloride6, REMMEI(m), ngona(f), Alexmania, Jadeite(f), jiyahsamson, sabi99(m), adeluk2000, malcomvee, FavoredGuy, folhenrry4flizzy(m), SlyIg(f), headTO, LagosismyHome(f), Mune, Cajal, Ekakamba, Tos87(m), engrhorla(m), FreshGuy2(m), Dinirojones(m), Naijaepic, SuperS1Panther, mykh01(m), bamzyboa, segun0001, tlongevity(m), byteHead(m), soarz, contactlenz, OJOAYODEJI(m), moendowed(m), Drapp, yankison(m), Halo22, TRUTHTOPOWER, yerilistik, leo1234(m), Emmytrill(m), kygo(m), olakunseyin, medinho, alkhwarizm, CourtierJay, halimatokunade, vally123(m), wiringdpt(m), 2sa2, Chadotik, Parosho(m), prosperous25(m), Compliance(m), Haryee(m), Friedyokes, orphomo, richard870(m) and 181 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 27