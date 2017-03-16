Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Court Sends Andrew Yakubu To Kuje Prison (6667 Views)

EFCC Transfers Fani-kayode To Kuje Prison / Court Sends Agbele To Kuje Prison / Abba Moro Heads To Kuje Prisons (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)





Yakubu was, on Thursday, arraigned on a six-count charge of fraud before Justice Ahmed Mohammed by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commisssion (EFCC) after he admitted owning over $9.8 million cash found in a house that also belongs to him in Kaduna State.



He pleaded not guilty to the charge filed by the EFCC





http://dailypost.ng/2017/03/16/breaking-court-sends-ex-nnpc-boss-andrew-yakubu-kuje-prison/ The Federal High Court sitting in Abuja has ordered that Ex-NNPC boss, Andrew Yakubu, be remanded in Kuje prison pending the determination of his bail application on March 21.Yakubu was, on Thursday, arraigned on a six-count charge of fraud before Justice Ahmed Mohammed by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commisssion (EFCC) after he admitted owning over $9.8 million cash found in a house that also belongs to him in Kaduna State.He pleaded not guilty to the charge filed by the EFCC 3 Likes

He will be named otunba onikuje



That criminal called kanu will now have a companion 18 Likes 1 Share

Abeg Mk Una Kuku Send Am Go There. Kaduna Suppose Be Capital. The Amount Of Loot Wey Dey There No Be Hear 5 Likes 2 Shares

Good news.



I bet he isn't smiling as he was earlier.



Kanu and his group might just demand some protection money from him. 2 Likes

Na big boys dey go dat kuje prison shaa 4 Likes

sarrki:

He will be named otunba onikuje



That criminal called kanu will now have a companion



How's Kanu a criminal? 13 Likes 1 Share

Good News

Good news. This is the reason the rogues in the senate failed to confirmed MAGU. The FG need to expand KUJE as other yam eaters will follow soon.



I stand with Magu



God bless EFCC



May God protect every whistle blower. 7 Likes 2 Shares

Grace to grass...



you chop our yam, you must chop beans too. 2 Likes

Wow







Nice one , 1 Like

1 Like

wait o. He already admitted to the Crime, why are they still granting him bail? Shouldn't it be direct sentencing! 4 Likes





This were sucking this nation dry What for with that much in his possession.This were sucking this nation dry 2 Likes

Click "LIKE"if you think this is a Good news, "SHARE" if you think otherwise 4 Likes

He will loose weight by force. All this APC men sef. Abokiii na criminals







His Royal Highness, Onikuke of Kuje, Nnamadi Kanu will be so happy to receive him 5 Likes

Why not kirikiri?

sarrki:

He will be named otunba onikuje



That criminal called kanu will now have a companion



Sarrki u Ave started again! Sarrki u Ave started again! 10 Likes

sarrki:

He will be named otunba onikuje



That criminal called kanu will now have a companion



I'm surprised you are still alive old fool I'm surprised you are still alive old fool 6 Likes 1 Share

execute this man

madridguy:

Good news. This is the reason the rogues in the senate failed to confirmed MAGU. The FG need to expand KUJE as other yam eaters will follow soon.



I stand with Magu



God bless EFCC



May God protect every whistle blower. Were you expecting the senators to work against the advice of the DSS? Or you think government is a one man show? or do you think the Senate is in control of the DSS? Were you expecting the senators to work against the advice of the DSS? Or you think government is a one man show? or do you think the Senate is in control of the DSS? 2 Likes

Kanu Nnamdi now has a new neighbour.



someone turn to your neighbor and say WELCOME 1 Like

Kuje boys go sample you wella

Nigeria will be great again





I sell something that will make your window beautiful. Check my signature

He needs to be jailed.

Chai, just because his cousin blew whistle against him. But wait, what of other monies he kept in the bank, the monies should be seized too

Onijekuje goes to Kuje prison

ok

berra.....awon ole alatenuje

gift from miscreant in the Prison!!! The alleged thief should go and be eating beans and collecting his dollarsgift from miscreant in the Prison!!! 1 Like