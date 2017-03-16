₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|El-Rufai Warns Buhari In 30-Page Memo by momentarylapse: 2:41pm
http://saharareporters.com/2017/03/16/you-are-losing-mission-and-momentum-governor-el-rufai-warned-president-buhari-30-page
|Re: El-Rufai Warns Buhari In 30-Page Memo by TippyTop(m): 2:43pm
Snake
Buhari's popularity is waning and everyone wants to jump ship.
|Re: El-Rufai Warns Buhari In 30-Page Memo by Nne5(f): 2:46pm
Nobody's allowed to give a certain someone wailers form.
|Re: El-Rufai Warns Buhari In 30-Page Memo by SalamRushdie: 2:47pm
This must be the letter that sent clueless Buhari on Medical vacation
|Re: El-Rufai Warns Buhari In 30-Page Memo by SalamRushdie: 2:48pm
TippyTop:
Buhari is no more popular he is now infamous for incompetence and poor vision
|Re: El-Rufai Warns Buhari In 30-Page Memo by yudee233: 2:52pm
I don't believe this because ElRufai is not permitted to be a wailer
|Re: El-Rufai Warns Buhari In 30-Page Memo by EastGold(m): 2:53pm
Wailers gained a soul
|Re: El-Rufai Warns Buhari In 30-Page Memo by momentarylapse: 2:54pm
Chai! E don tay wey I See this kind heartless letter sha!
|Re: El-Rufai Warns Buhari In 30-Page Memo by OlujobaSamuel: 2:55pm
hmmmmmmmmm, 30pages? bubu no fit read such abeg, and "the good for bad examples only" cabal wey fit read am no go reveal the details to him.
nice one el-rufai.
|Re: El-Rufai Warns Buhari In 30-Page Memo by vedaxcool(m): 3:24pm
To that end, he asked Mr. Buhari to consider communicating actively and directly with the Nigerian public about his vision – the government’s plans, strategy, and roadmap to take the country out of the current, dire economic situation, suggesting a five-year national development strategy and plan urgently.
He ne needs to communicate effectively.
|Re: El-Rufai Warns Buhari In 30-Page Memo by dadavivo: 3:30pm
Hell fire rufia
|Re: El-Rufai Warns Buhari In 30-Page Memo by uzoclinton(m): 3:31pm
I'm pretty sure Buhari doesn't give a damn about the contents of the memo.....
|Re: El-Rufai Warns Buhari In 30-Page Memo by Wiseandtrue(f): 3:31pm
He is warning Buhari, is he so different from him
Has he being able to manage a state Now he is giving advice on how to manage a country SMH
Hypocrisy everywhere
|Re: El-Rufai Warns Buhari In 30-Page Memo by ehie(f): 3:31pm
if he wrote the letter in 2016, why was it made known in 2017 after they must have kissed and made up, maybe being the turncoat he is, he is leaking the letter out forming man of the people, i would advice El Ruafai to deal with his Fula brothers and not play political soap operas as he is wont to do
|Re: El-Rufai Warns Buhari In 30-Page Memo by unclezuma: 3:31pm
shey na buhari him want 2 read that ni
|Re: El-Rufai Warns Buhari In 30-Page Memo by spartan117(m): 3:32pm
It is becoming clear and clearer dat buhari is not Nigeria's leader. When aisha told us we took her 4 granted
|Re: El-Rufai Warns Buhari In 30-Page Memo by LoveJesus87(m): 3:32pm
|Re: El-Rufai Warns Buhari In 30-Page Memo by Nairadays: 3:33pm
Listing his reasons for the memo, he said, the final one was his opinion that President Buhari is Nigeria’s only hope now and in the medium term of saving the Nigerian nation from collapse
Buhari is is a rare breed, a lonestar in a past generation who is still relevant in this dispensation with capacity to change this nation.
|Re: El-Rufai Warns Buhari In 30-Page Memo by dragonking3: 3:34pm
|Re: El-Rufai Warns Buhari In 30-Page Memo by Kx: 3:34pm
Elrufai spoke out of love but was the message ever adhered to
|Re: El-Rufai Warns Buhari In 30-Page Memo by bedspread: 3:35pm
LONG ESSAY!
ALL I KNOW IS THAT THEY BOTH ARE ONE
|Re: El-Rufai Warns Buhari In 30-Page Memo by sniperr007: 3:35pm
Why is the letter being leaked now? Anyway I know bubu will never read such an epistle.
|Re: El-Rufai Warns Buhari In 30-Page Memo by Nofuckgiven: 3:36pm
Kill yourselves for all we care.
|Re: El-Rufai Warns Buhari In 30-Page Memo by Captain1Nigeria(m): 3:37pm
|Re: El-Rufai Warns Buhari In 30-Page Memo by owobokiri(m): 3:37pm
buhari is too dense to comprehend
|Re: El-Rufai Warns Buhari In 30-Page Memo by maticanto(m): 3:38pm
Hell Rufia wants to be exonerated from the gross misconduct by APC and buhari's administration...just to be called a good man.
You all have failed us.
|Re: El-Rufai Warns Buhari In 30-Page Memo by dealslip(f): 3:38pm
Mr. Elrufai, we are not impressed by this essay. Under you thousands of Shittes and Christains were killedd and buried like dogs. What is your own economic plan for Kaduna. Deaths upon deaths since your inception. Dont be fooled, El Rufai is trying to warm his way back into the heart of Nigerians. He is throwing Buhari under the bus. Mrs Buhari mentioned almost everythin you said and even Nigerian know that Buhari has no direction. Nor be you go tell us say we have to bathe Unclad. Until you tell us your role in the Kaduna killings, you are not worthy enough to advice Buhari. You guys only care about your tribesmen, Fulanis
|Re: El-Rufai Warns Buhari In 30-Page Memo by Eazybay(m): 3:39pm
Funny memo but dis was d same thing Aisha said dat sent her to the other room na? Rufai be creative and give us sth new
|Re: El-Rufai Warns Buhari In 30-Page Memo by FavoredGuy: 3:39pm
Hmmmm!! Is El-Rufai this honest or is he up to something? For all I know,he is still a made-in-Nigeria politician. The memo surprises me if actually it was sent to PMB and not just the media.
|Re: El-Rufai Warns Buhari In 30-Page Memo by iKnowevents(m): 3:40pm
huh 30 pages? O dikwa egwu.
Maybe Buhari should write a 30 paragraph essay to him, on how to handle Southern Kaduna crisis.
Ka m biakwa...
The best event planner and manager in the East... for all your event vendors. For you to enjoy your event without an atom of stress contact us @ iknowevents@gmail.com
+2348165287276
+2348165287276
