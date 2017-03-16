₦airaland Forum

El-Rufai Warns Buhari In 30-Page Memo by momentarylapse: 2:41pm

You Are Losing the Mission And the Momentum, Governor El-Rufai Warned President Buhari In 30-Page, 2016 Memo

Kaduna State Governor Nasir El-Rufai in September 2016 sent a powerful memo to President Muhammadu Buhari arguing that their party, the All Progressives Congress (APC) has made the situation in Nigeria worse than it met it by failing to be proactive in taking key decisions in a timely manner, SaharaReporters has learned.


THE MEMO:

"In very blunt terms, Mr. President, our APC administration has not only failed to manage expectations of a populace that expected overnight ‘change’ but has failed to deliver even mundane matters of governance outside of our successes in fighting BH insurgency and corruption,” he said in the 30-page memo, which was a follow-up to an earlier one he sent to the president.  

“Overall, the feeling even among our supporters today is that the APC government is not doing well,” he declared, before proceeding to an analysis of the key areas: Politics, National Economy and Governance, and then making suggestions for Mr. Buhari’s consideration and action.  

Listing his reasons for the memo, he said, the final one was his opinion that President Buhari is Nigeria’s only hope now and in the medium term of saving the Nigerian nation from collapse, and enabling the north of Nigeria to regain its lost confidence, begin to be respected as a significant contributor, and not the parasite and problem of the Nigerian federation.

“Mr. President, it is also clear to many of us that have studied your political career, that so long as you remain in the political landscape, no Northerner will emerge successfully on the national scene,” Governor El-Rufai said.  “All those wasting time, money and other resources to run in 2019 either do not realize this divinely-ordained situation or are merely destined to keep others employed and rich from electoral project doomed to certain failure.”

He noted that President Buhari’s relationship with the national leadership of the party, both the formal and informal, as well as with former Governors of ANPP and PDP which joined, and the ACN, is perceived by most observers to be at best frosty, as many of them are aggrieved due to what they consider to be total absence of consultations with them on the part of the president and of those he has assigned such duties. 


Observing that that many not be Mr. Buhari’s intention or outlook, the governor affirmed that that is how it appears to those that watch from afar.



This situation is compounded by the fact that some officials around you seem to believe and may have persuaded you that current APC State Governors must have no say and must also be totally excluded from political consultations, key appointments and decision-making at the federal level,” he said. 

“These politically-naive ‘advisers’ fail to realize that it is the current and former state governors that may, as members of NEC of the APC, serve as an alternative locus of power to check the excesses of the currently lopsided and perhaps ambivalent NWC,” he continued, adding that alienating the governors so clearly and deliberately ensures that you have near-zero support of the party structure at both national and state levels. 

Advising the president that it is not too late to reverse the situation, El-Rufai told the president that he, however, appears to have neither a political adviser nor a minder of his politics.

“The two officials whose titles may enable them function as such generally alienate those that contributed to our success,” he declared, dismissing the Secretary to the Government of the Federation as not only inexperienced in public service but lacking in humility, in addition to being insensitive and rude to virtually most of the party leaders, ministers and governors. 

“The Chief of Staff is totally clueless about the APC and its internal politics at best as he was neither part of its formation nor a participant in the primaries, campaign, and elections,” El-Rufai said.  “In summary, neither of them has the personality, experience, and the reach to manage your politics nationally or even regionally.

Among many others, the governor also noted that in this era of global interconnectedness, nations compete viciously in the economic arena - for a larger share of international trade, investments, maritime and aviation services, and a whole raft of knowledge-based services and industries. He noted that this competition is neither moral nor fair, even if the advanced nations pretend to present it as such to those that are gullible.

“No one cares about, or will ‘help’ us unless we get our act together and organize our political economy and national affairs to be regionally,” the governor said.  He added that these troubling perceptions, whether accurate or not, must be addressed frontally by the president, and no other person. 

To that end, he asked Mr. Buhari to consider communicating actively and directly with the Nigerian public about his vision – the government’s plans, strategy, and roadmap to take the country out of the current, dire economic situation, suggesting a five-year national development strategy and plan urgently.

“The President should speak to the nation – something akin to a State of the Union address on December 1 or January 1,” El-Rufai also said in the memo, dated September 22,2016, “preferably in a joint session of the National Assembly during which he will explain away some of the perceptions and lay out the national plans, strategies, and roadmap [contained in this memo].

He noted that the memo might be misunderstood, misinterpreted and even perverted, but said he was willing to accept the usual accusations of arrogance and ambition, adding that the President knows that none of those arguments hold water.  

“I ran for state Governor because you directed me to do so,” he said.  “From 2010 when we joined your team, I have no other interest other than your place in history as our President. I believe in your integrity, commitment and sense of duty to make our nation better. I am distressed that our government is seen not to be succeeding mostly due to the failures, lack of focus and selfishness of some you have entrusted to carry on and implement your vision. I am troubled that our own missteps have made the PDP and its apparatchiks so audacious and confident.”

Calling on the president to “act decisively,” and expressing the hope that his memo will “contribute in some way in regaining our governance momentum,” the governor told Mr. Buhari, “You have both a crisis and opportunity in your hands to turn around our country in the right direction. We pray that Allah gives you the strength and good fortune to succeed. This is an honest, frank and objective view of an admirer, a mentee, and a loyalist. I hope it helps, and I apologize if it displeases you. My duty to you is to tell you the truth as I see it. I have no interest other than the progress of our party, our president, our government, and our country.”


Re: El-Rufai Warns Buhari In 30-Page Memo by TippyTop(m): 2:43pm
Snake
Buhari's popularity is waning and everyone wants to jump ship.

Re: El-Rufai Warns Buhari In 30-Page Memo by Nne5(f): 2:46pm
grin

Nobody's allowed to give a certain someone wailers form.

Re: El-Rufai Warns Buhari In 30-Page Memo by SalamRushdie: 2:47pm
This must be the letter that sent clueless Buhari on Medical vacation

Re: El-Rufai Warns Buhari In 30-Page Memo by SalamRushdie: 2:48pm
TippyTop:
Snake
Buhari's popularity is waning and everyone wants to jump ship.

Buhari is no more popular he is now infamous for incompetence and poor vision

Re: El-Rufai Warns Buhari In 30-Page Memo by yudee233: 2:52pm
I don't believe this because ElRufai is not permitted to be a wailer

Re: El-Rufai Warns Buhari In 30-Page Memo by EastGold(m): 2:53pm
grin


Wailers gained a soul
Re: El-Rufai Warns Buhari In 30-Page Memo by momentarylapse: 2:54pm
Chai! E don tay wey I See this kind heartless letter sha! grin

Re: El-Rufai Warns Buhari In 30-Page Memo by OlujobaSamuel: 2:55pm
hmmmmmmmmm, 30pages? bubu no fit read such abeg, and "the good for bad examples only" cabal wey fit read am no go reveal the details to him.
nice one el-rufai.

Re: El-Rufai Warns Buhari In 30-Page Memo by vedaxcool(m): 3:24pm


To that end, he asked Mr. Buhari to consider communicating actively and directly with the Nigerian public about his vision – the government’s plans, strategy, and roadmap to take the country out of the current, dire economic situation, suggesting a five-year national development strategy and plan urgently.

He ne needs to communicate effectively.

Re: El-Rufai Warns Buhari In 30-Page Memo by dadavivo: 3:30pm
Hell fire rufia
Re: El-Rufai Warns Buhari In 30-Page Memo by uzoclinton(m): 3:31pm
I'm pretty sure Buhari doesn't give a damn about the contents of the memo.....
Re: El-Rufai Warns Buhari In 30-Page Memo by Wiseandtrue(f): 3:31pm
He is warning Buhari, is he so different from him
Has he being able to manage a state Now he is giving advice on how to manage a country shocked shocked shocked SMH
Hypocrisy everywhere

Re: El-Rufai Warns Buhari In 30-Page Memo by ehie(f): 3:31pm
if he wrote the letter in 2016, why was it made known in 2017 after they must have kissed and made up, maybe being the turncoat he is, he is leaking the letter out forming man of the people, i would advice El Ruafai to deal with his Fula brothers and not play political soap operas as he is wont to do

Re: El-Rufai Warns Buhari In 30-Page Memo by unclezuma: 3:31pm
grin grin grin grin
Re: El-Rufai Warns Buhari In 30-Page Memo by yhnlphyno: 3:32pm
shey na buhari him want 2 read that ni
Re: El-Rufai Warns Buhari In 30-Page Memo by spartan117(m): 3:32pm
It is becoming clear and clearer dat buhari is not Nigeria's leader. When aisha told us we took her 4 granted
Re: El-Rufai Warns Buhari In 30-Page Memo by LoveJesus87(m): 3:32pm
B
Re: El-Rufai Warns Buhari In 30-Page Memo by Nairadays: 3:33pm
Listing his reasons for the memo, he said, the final one was his opinion that President Buhari is Nigeria’s only hope now and in the medium term of saving the Nigerian nation from collapse

Buhari is is a rare breed, a lonestar in a past generation who is still relevant in this dispensation with capacity to change this nation.
Re: El-Rufai Warns Buhari In 30-Page Memo by dragonking3: 3:34pm
grin

Re: El-Rufai Warns Buhari In 30-Page Memo by Kx: 3:34pm
Elrufai spoke out of love but was the message ever adhered to

Re: El-Rufai Warns Buhari In 30-Page Memo by bedspread: 3:35pm
LONG ESSAY!

ALL I KNOW IS THAT THEY BOTH ARE ONE

Re: El-Rufai Warns Buhari In 30-Page Memo by sniperr007: 3:35pm
lipsrsealed lipsrsealed lipsrsealed
Re: El-Rufai Warns Buhari In 30-Page Memo by VanBommel(m): 3:36pm
Why is the letter being leaked now? Anyway I know bubu will never read such an epistle. grin grin grin
Re: El-Rufai Warns Buhari In 30-Page Memo by Nofuckgiven: 3:36pm
Kill yourselves for all we care. undecided

Re: El-Rufai Warns Buhari In 30-Page Memo by Captain1Nigeria(m): 3:37pm
Hmmm
Re: El-Rufai Warns Buhari In 30-Page Memo by owobokiri(m): 3:37pm
buhari is too dense to comprehend
Re: El-Rufai Warns Buhari In 30-Page Memo by maticanto(m): 3:38pm
Hell Rufia wants to be exonerated from the gross misconduct by APC and buhari's administration...just to be called a good man.


You all have failed us.

Re: El-Rufai Warns Buhari In 30-Page Memo by dealslip(f): 3:38pm
Mr. Elrufai, we are not impressed by this essay. Under you thousands of Shittes and Christains were killedd and buried like dogs. What is your own economic plan for Kaduna. Deaths upon deaths since your inception. Dont be fooled, El Rufai is trying to warm his way back into the heart of Nigerians. He is throwing Buhari under the bus. Mrs Buhari mentioned almost everythin you said and even Nigerian know that Buhari has no direction. Nor be you go tell us say we have to bathe Unclad. Until you tell us your role in the Kaduna killings, you are not worthy enough to advice Buhari. You guys only care about your tribesmen, Fulanis

Re: El-Rufai Warns Buhari In 30-Page Memo by Eazybay(m): 3:39pm
Funny memo but dis was d same thing Aisha said dat sent her to the other room na? Rufai be creative and give us sth new
Re: El-Rufai Warns Buhari In 30-Page Memo by FavoredGuy: 3:39pm
Hmmmm!! Is El-Rufai this honest or is he up to something? For all I know,he is still a made-in-Nigeria politician. The memo surprises me if actually it was sent to PMB and not just the media.
Re: El-Rufai Warns Buhari In 30-Page Memo by iKnowevents(m): 3:40pm
huh 30 pages? O dikwa egwu.

Maybe Buhari should write a 30 paragraph essay to him, on how to handle Southern Kaduna crisis.

Ka m biakwa...



O dikwa egwu.

Maybe Buhari should write a 30 paragraph essay to him, on how to handle Southern Kaduna crisis.

Ka m biakwa...
+2348165287276

(0) (1) (Reply)

