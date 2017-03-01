₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,764,883 members, 3,422,139 topics. Date: Thursday, 16 March 2017 at 03:53 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / President Buhari Meets With Governors In Aso Rock (Photos) (5326 Views)
|President Buhari Meets With Governors In Aso Rock (Photos) by Cambells: 2:57pm
President Buhari on Thursday made a suprise appearance at the NEC meeting to meet the state governors.
On entering the Council Chambers, the President went round the room to greet the Governors one by one.
The Chairman, Nigerian Governors' Forum, Abdulaziz Yari, Governor of Zamfara State then presented a Card to the President on behalf of the Governors.
This is the president's first meeting with the Governors since his return from the UK.
Photos below;
http://www.cambellsblog.com/2017/03/president-buhari-meets-with-governors.html
|Re: President Buhari Meets With Governors In Aso Rock (Photos) by Cambells: 3:15pm
More
|Re: President Buhari Meets With Governors In Aso Rock (Photos) by Newbiee: 3:16pm
We thank God for your life Mr. President.
Long live PYO
Long live PMB
Long live Federal Republic of Nigeria
|Re: President Buhari Meets With Governors In Aso Rock (Photos) by Cambells: 3:19pm
More Photos
|Re: President Buhari Meets With Governors In Aso Rock (Photos) by Keneking: 3:19pm
Great
|Re: President Buhari Meets With Governors In Aso Rock (Photos) by Cambells: 3:20pm
More
|Re: President Buhari Meets With Governors In Aso Rock (Photos) by ufuosman(m): 3:23pm
APC governors only?
|Re: President Buhari Meets With Governors In Aso Rock (Photos) by Ahmed0336(m): 3:24pm
My Governor isn't present or what? Make nobody ask who b my governor o
|Re: President Buhari Meets With Governors In Aso Rock (Photos) by spartan117(m): 3:33pm
Where is Wike and fayose?
4 Likes
|Re: President Buhari Meets With Governors In Aso Rock (Photos) by unclezuma: 3:33pm
|Re: President Buhari Meets With Governors In Aso Rock (Photos) by uzoclinton(m): 3:33pm
how does this affect the price of tiger battery in the market?
3 Likes
|Re: President Buhari Meets With Governors In Aso Rock (Photos) by dammytosh: 3:34pm
I hope Fayose no dey
1 Like 2 Shares
|Re: President Buhari Meets With Governors In Aso Rock (Photos) by spartan117(m): 3:35pm
ufuosman:I tire o
|Re: President Buhari Meets With Governors In Aso Rock (Photos) by OkoYiboz: 3:36pm
spartan117:
They are in one corner mourning their bad luck and embarrassment.
The return of Buhari is a great disgrace and disappointment to Fayose and his evil cohorts. I doubt if they would survive the heartbreak.
|Re: President Buhari Meets With Governors In Aso Rock (Photos) by Adaowerri111: 3:36pm
God bless rochas, where is Fayose
|Re: President Buhari Meets With Governors In Aso Rock (Photos) by Armstrong34(m): 3:36pm
C rochas face like wetin that ghost slap again
|Re: President Buhari Meets With Governors In Aso Rock (Photos) by mykh01(m): 3:36pm
abeg Shey oshokomole write on that card?
|Re: President Buhari Meets With Governors In Aso Rock (Photos) by DaBill001(m): 3:36pm
/
ufuosman:I wonder Ooooo
|Re: President Buhari Meets With Governors In Aso Rock (Photos) by rfnextar(m): 3:36pm
I think by now fayose will not only receive the President's call, he will also receive his handshake
|Re: President Buhari Meets With Governors In Aso Rock (Photos) by rhymesnoni(m): 3:37pm
baba z getting slimmer by da day oooo.
1 Like
|Re: President Buhari Meets With Governors In Aso Rock (Photos) by Nairadays: 3:37pm
Fat fat Governors and who is that Governor in suit in the last pic?
|Re: President Buhari Meets With Governors In Aso Rock (Photos) by sniperr007: 3:37pm
What difference with this meet bring?
|Re: President Buhari Meets With Governors In Aso Rock (Photos) by wellmax(m): 3:38pm
God Bless Nigeria
|Re: President Buhari Meets With Governors In Aso Rock (Photos) by semyman: 3:38pm
Is the tout still expecting his call or he will now have a hand shake? Miserable thieves!!!!
|Re: President Buhari Meets With Governors In Aso Rock (Photos) by wellmax(m): 3:39pm
Newbiee:
|Re: President Buhari Meets With Governors In Aso Rock (Photos) by sammuell(m): 3:39pm
.
|Re: President Buhari Meets With Governors In Aso Rock (Photos) by Ajibel(m): 3:39pm
Is Fayose there?
|Re: President Buhari Meets With Governors In Aso Rock (Photos) by emmak2k4(m): 3:41pm
Where is Gomino FAyoSHIT?
|Re: President Buhari Meets With Governors In Aso Rock (Photos) by TippyTop(m): 3:43pm
spartan117:Wike and Fayose are in APC abi?
|Re: President Buhari Meets With Governors In Aso Rock (Photos) by fizzy94(m): 3:44pm
Surprising visit but they had a card waiting for him?
|Re: President Buhari Meets With Governors In Aso Rock (Photos) by slawomir: 3:44pm
ok
U.s. Senate Invites Abdulmutallab's Father To Appear Before It: / Six Governors Fail To Extend Their Tenure / Atiku Abubakar Shuts Down Campaign Office
Viewing this topic: spartan117(m), henchamb(m), galadee(m), TippyTop(m), EricBloodAxe, youcantstopme, abbeyismaeel(m), monimekaz(m), Lifezhead, onome2013, abayomi23(f), Bustincole, allrightsir, signature2012(m), chimerase2, Flatties, sholabell(m), ukipet1, kolacool(m), kofianna(m), trux(m), Sisipaul, oluwaphyno(m), Becomeone, Gabrielclint(m), pimppimp(m), idealsico(m), saeedowolab, COvo(m), liberty3330, johnugwu, hisgrace090, CircleOfWilis, Mandesz(m), wallbuilder(m), Adewabdul, tanwantu, STIdesyns(m), amoleoluyinka, Jozay(m), rotybarry, Nig4Greatness, HIGHESTPOPORI(m), iokpebholo, babaloke, NSNA, Golden75, marxwellerr247(m), Nowujeda(m), Hollasmall, agugu(m), helpee, burkingx(f), eph123, Jodforex(m), idomanation, Begino1, oladoja1(m), Compliance(m), besthand(m), DeZoro(m), Cleem, upchair(m), biggielawajo(m), ramalan87, 36STATES, noblito2017(m), Millz404(m), TundeHashim(m), sirwilly214, olusegun1990(m), Elbreezy(m), sunstyle(m), odtahi12(m), Umuogbe, bumy27(f), Solodegreat24(m), Tstone1(m), u3fine(m), phillips1959, PrinceWezy(m), georgekingsley, wahabceeblack1, mumihaja(f), Lovisious(m), Enuguboy4nsk, emeraldo56(m), Dimejidude(m), GuyfawkesAB(m), Alonu(m), Victory1989 and 245 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 13