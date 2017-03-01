



On entering the Council Chambers, the President went round the room to greet the Governors one by one.



The Chairman, Nigerian Governors' Forum, Abdulaziz Yari, Governor of Zamfara State then presented a Card to the President on behalf of the Governors.



This is the president's first meeting with the Governors since his return from the UK.



Photos below;



