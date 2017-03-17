₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
FG Raises Panel To Probe Fanta, Sprite Content by iluvdonjazzy: 6:27am
inister of Health, Isaac Adewole
Bukola Adebayo and Ifeanyi Onuba
The Minister of Health, Prof . Isaac
Adewole , has set up a panel of experts
to investigate the controversies
surrounding the level of benzoic and
ascorbic acid in the soft drinks being
produced by the Nigerian Bottling
Company .
Adewole , in a series of tweets on his
verified Twitter handle on Thursday ,
assured Nigerians that the Federal
Government had convened a group of
experts, including food scientists and
nutritionists, to access the safety of
preservatives being added to the
beverages .
According to him, he will also meet
with officials of the Standards
Organisation of Nigeria.
He said , “ A group of experts have been
convened to immediately investigate
and submit a report . I have also
requested a meeting with SON . The
issue goes beyond the legal aspects of
the court verdict . It is about morality .
“ Nigerians need to know that we will
put their safety first . The questions
are: Is the Coca - Cola produced in
Nigeria safe? Is the acidity level
acceptable? What is the difference
between Coca- Cola products available
in Nigeria and the United Kingdom?
“ Nigerians are justifiably angry as it
concerns the recent verdict of a case
involving an exporter. I have
instructed NAFDAC to liaise with SON
to address Nigerians immediately
concerning the safety of Coca - Cola
products made locally . ”
The Lagos State High Court had
ordered NAFDAC to direct the NBC to
include a warning on the labels of
Fanta and Sprite bottles that the
products could not be taken with
Vitamin C.
Meanwhile, the National President,
Nutrition Society of Nigeria , Dr .
Bartholomew Brai , stated that the
internationally approved benzoic acid
levels for the preservation of
beverages was 600 mg .
Brai noted that while the body would
not tolerate any violation of standards
by beverage companies , it would be
wrong to assume that Fanta and Sprite
were not safe for consumption until
evidence suggest otherwise .
Meanwhile, the Consumer Protection
Council has said it has summoned the
management of the NBC to provide
detailed information about the
composition and all laboratory tests of
two of its products , Sprite and Fanta.
The Director - General , CPC , Mrs . Dupe
Atoki , who wrote to the Managing
Director of the company , stated that
the information to be provided would
cover the last 10 years, up to March
2017.
The letter , dated March 15 , 2017 , with
reference number CPC / HQ/ 2017 , was
made available to journalists in Abuja.
She said as the apex regulatory agency
in charge of the protection of
consumer rights in the country , the
CPC would be carrying out a detailed
independent investigation into the
laboratory processes as well as all the
composition of the company ’s
products .
She said that the letter gave the NBC
seven days to supply the required
information for the investigation .
The letter read in part, “ Pursuant to
the CPC Act, the council requests your
organisation (NBC ) to immediately
provide all papers , processes ,
statements , affidavits , motions,
arguments, exhibits and files in the
case that was the subject of the
judgement.
“ Identify every witness that the NBC
intended to present at the trail ,
including all witnesses who testified
and others intended but who did not
testify. In addition , each witness
position and the role in the NBC must
be identified in your submission . ”
The agency also directed the NBC to
“ provide the composition of your
products , otherwise known as Fanta
and Sprite. Any and all quality
assurance or laboratory tests
conducted by the NBC or
commissioned by the NBC, or that have
come within the control of the NBC
with respect to Fanta and Sprite
between 2009 and March 2017 . ”
The company was also directed to
identify the custodian of the
composition and component of Fanta
and Sprite in the United Kingdom and
the United States
http://punchng.com/fg-raises-panel-to-probe-fanta-sprite-content/
Re: FG Raises Panel To Probe Fanta, Sprite Content by Xtopherprince(m): 7:04am
Sauce or.........
Hope the NBC won't bribe their way out of this one.
Re: FG Raises Panel To Probe Fanta, Sprite Content by udemedia3(m): 8:07am
the only thing this govt know is to probe...
Re: FG Raises Panel To Probe Fanta, Sprite Content by SweetBoyFriend(m): 8:07am
Probe probe probe
Why haven't you probed Buhari for killing Nigeria ??
1 Like
Re: FG Raises Panel To Probe Fanta, Sprite Content by emmabest2000(m): 8:08am
Broom Party and Distractions ！ Hmmmmmm ....
5 Likes
Re: FG Raises Panel To Probe Fanta, Sprite Content by Badgers14: 8:08am
They should make sure they investigate the ones produced in warehouses in Aba .
Re: FG Raises Panel To Probe Fanta, Sprite Content by weedtheweeds: 8:08am
they are killing all these companies o. they arent setting anyone up for us. the money spent onthe probe is sufficient to open a bottling company. the money apostle suleiman spent on ashewo girls is also enough to open factories. shebi Mbaka has open Aquarapha and yoghurt company. all these pastors claim that they are businessmen but we do not know their companies. na so? the government should probe itself first. begin the cleansing from inside and it must reflect outside. Buhari should be probed for wasting our resources on foreign doctors and traveling expenses. for 50 days this country paid for a home away from the Aso rock that billions were budgeted for his upkeep. for the 50days his resident staff were paid for no job done adding that to the foreign staff you will wonder from where did the extra come out from? was it part of the budget? Fashola case, i wonder if he sees his wife at night. a minister of darkness is what he has become. he went from the Fashola of lagos to a disgraceful end.
the funny thing is these men are not teenagers or in the bloom. They are fathers and grandfathers edging closer to their graves. they understand the difficulties we face in this country. they have made so much money. yet they are still hungry for more. You can imagine what someone like tinubu still wants to do with money. shameless old rabbits. the funny thing is they have the support of gullible losers.
na so we go day day?
pastors and imams dem just day corner lock up day fatten themselves. vulnerable mumu dem no fit challenge anyone to action. churches and mosques should be probed as well. let us launder al the dirty undies make people rest
Re: FG Raises Panel To Probe Fanta, Sprite Content by ALAYORMII: 8:08am
Na today dem dey probe wetin we don dey consume for many years
Re: FG Raises Panel To Probe Fanta, Sprite Content by piperson(m): 8:09am
f
Re: FG Raises Panel To Probe Fanta, Sprite Content by ifyalways(f): 8:09am
Interesting.
It took Whistle blowing from US abi UK before they woke up from their slumber.
We all know this probe will be inconclusive as usual after stuffed GMG exchange hands.
Re: FG Raises Panel To Probe Fanta, Sprite Content by piperson(m): 8:10am
or they want small change in their pockets
Re: FG Raises Panel To Probe Fanta, Sprite Content by smithsydny(m): 8:10am
Wayo people
Re: FG Raises Panel To Probe Fanta, Sprite Content by Olaide1295: 8:10am
This is Good.
The messages I've been seeing on WhatsApp are scary
Re: FG Raises Panel To Probe Fanta, Sprite Content by Hitech001: 8:11am
Re: FG Raises Panel To Probe Fanta, Sprite Content by ANNYTOHCUTE(f): 8:11am
Go on..we are watching u..wehdone sa!
Re: FG Raises Panel To Probe Fanta, Sprite Content by Sammypope4all(m): 8:12am
For once guys appreciate this guys, common. This is a commendable step they've taken.
Re: FG Raises Panel To Probe Fanta, Sprite Content by marltech: 8:12am
piperson:
Is this not corruption?
1 Like
Re: FG Raises Panel To Probe Fanta, Sprite Content by AWONEYAN(m): 8:12am
Pls they should quickly do...... The rate at which social media disseminates this stuff, I wonder if coca cola wouldn't be sold at zobo or kunu's price soon
Re: FG Raises Panel To Probe Fanta, Sprite Content by burkingx(f): 8:12am
Re: FG Raises Panel To Probe Fanta, Sprite Content by rattlesnake(m): 8:13am
But we never die na
Re: FG Raises Panel To Probe Fanta, Sprite Content by marltech: 8:13am
weedtheweeds:
And you want to make heaven?
Re: FG Raises Panel To Probe Fanta, Sprite Content by chuksjuve(m): 8:13am
wake me up when justice prevails...
Re: FG Raises Panel To Probe Fanta, Sprite Content by chuksjuve(m): 8:13am
wake me up when justice prevails...
Re: FG Raises Panel To Probe Fanta, Sprite Content by EmmyChizkid(m): 8:20am
i smell the end of fanta n sprite
Re: FG Raises Panel To Probe Fanta, Sprite Content by Johnsown1(m): 8:22am
Ok, thank God that i dont drink fanta but i only taste it.
Re: FG Raises Panel To Probe Fanta, Sprite Content by Enuguboy4nsk: 8:22am
rattlesnake:some might have been chronically sick ad even died bc of it.
prevention is a better medicine than cure
Viewing this topic: Esji80(m), LordVoldemort(m), dasrackhor(m), olubabsky3995, blackmantis, imagrg, fullblast(m), d313, teejax03(m), blym4real, onavae(m), Solvik(f), ibzane4nafs(m), smartec, Yugosng(m), profedet, Firefire(m), Johnrake69, Smhart1(f), agabaI23(m), Nascad, bensonlee770, Rubymagic(m), frankblazing, Obeseke, linrozan(m), opone72, ijobaooorun(m), Johnsown1(m), ebukah, naijaparrot, peterz(m), femility(m), amtheone(m), Sarah20A(f), profjendor(m), EstherTemi2017, freshness2020(m), guru03(m), maywes(m), childofGod29, brogxy, CoolVoice(m), desoul2004(m), Olaide1295, tedd(m), teewhydope(m), mrfree(m), etimbuk38(m), enairaprof, davinchecodes(m), pinnket and 112 guest(s)
