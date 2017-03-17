

Bukola Adebayo and Ifeanyi OnubaThe Minister of Health, Prof . IsaacAdewole , has set up a panel of expertsto investigate the controversiessurrounding the level of benzoic andascorbic acid in the soft drinks beingproduced by the Nigerian BottlingCompany .Adewole , in a series of tweets on hisverified Twitter handle on Thursday ,assured Nigerians that the FederalGovernment had convened a group ofexperts, including food scientists andnutritionists, to access the safety ofpreservatives being added to thebeverages .According to him, he will also meetwith officials of the StandardsOrganisation of Nigeria.He said , " A group of experts have beenconvened to immediately investigateand submit a report . I have alsorequested a meeting with SON . Theissue goes beyond the legal aspects ofthe court verdict . It is about morality ." Nigerians need to know that we willput their safety first . The questionsare: Is the Coca - Cola produced inNigeria safe? Is the acidity levelacceptable? What is the differencebetween Coca- Cola products availablein Nigeria and the United Kingdom?" Nigerians are justifiably angry as itconcerns the recent verdict of a caseinvolving an exporter. I haveinstructed NAFDAC to liaise with SONto address Nigerians immediatelyconcerning the safety of Coca - Colaproducts made locally . "The Lagos State High Court hadordered NAFDAC to direct the NBC toinclude a warning on the labels ofFanta and Sprite bottles that theproducts could not be taken withVitamin C.Meanwhile, the National President,Nutrition Society of Nigeria , Dr .Bartholomew Brai , stated that theinternationally approved benzoic acidlevels for the preservation ofbeverages was 600 mg .Brai noted that while the body wouldnot tolerate any violation of standardsby beverage companies , it would bewrong to assume that Fanta and Spritewere not safe for consumption untilevidence suggest otherwise .Meanwhile, the Consumer ProtectionCouncil has said it has summoned themanagement of the NBC to providedetailed information about thecomposition and all laboratory tests oftwo of its products , Sprite and Fanta.The Director - General , CPC , Mrs . DupeAtoki , who wrote to the ManagingDirector of the company , stated thatthe information to be provided wouldcover the last 10 years, up to March2017.The letter , dated March 15 , 2017 , withreference number CPC / HQ/ 2017 , wasmade available to journalists in Abuja.She said as the apex regulatory agencyin charge of the protection ofconsumer rights in the country , theCPC would be carrying out a detailedindependent investigation into thelaboratory processes as well as all thecomposition of the company 'sproducts .She said that the letter gave the NBCseven days to supply the requiredinformation for the investigation .The letter read in part, " Pursuant tothe CPC Act, the council requests yourorganisation (NBC ) to immediatelyprovide all papers , processes ,statements , affidavits , motions,arguments, exhibits and files in thecase that was the subject of thejudgement." Identify every witness that the NBCintended to present at the trail ,including all witnesses who testifiedand others intended but who did nottestify. In addition , each witnessposition and the role in the NBC mustbe identified in your submission . "The agency also directed the NBC to" provide the composition of yourproducts , otherwise known as Fantaand Sprite. Any and all qualityassurance or laboratory testsconducted by the NBC orcommissioned by the NBC, or that havecome within the control of the NBCwith respect to Fanta and Spritebetween 2009 and March 2017 . "The company was also directed toidentify the custodian of thecomposition and component of Fantaand Sprite in the United Kingdom andthe United States