Source: Governor Wike and soldiers have embarked on the destruction of arms & ammunitions recovered during the 60days of disarmament event of Rivers state Amnesty Programme.The event ongoingSource: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/03/govenor-wike-supervises-destruction-of.html?m=1

zoba88:

More more more

I trust wike, he will give them more when election comes 15 Likes

... All this are public stunt!!... 8 Likes

Mr project.. Nice one 1 Like

The arms he willingly gave to the boys abi 2 Likes

what stops them from using the guns after all out of a police station of 30 officers they have only abt 20 guns. I know this cos i live opposite a station.or do they have the mentality that the perfectly good guns shouldnt be used

Waste not, want not 1 Like 1 Share

4 Likes

With this Wike pot belly,i wonder when he'll put to bed

cant dis be donated to the nigerian army?

i dont understand the way our leaders tink 5 Likes

lol, these hunting guns na im this people go surrender. the real deal is still with them. mtcheeew

Nice one wike. The killer of all APC members in Rivers. APC is forbidden in my state. Period 2 Likes 1 Share

I will like to know how they destroyed those rounds of live ammunition in the 2nd pic.?

he will give them more before 2019

The calibre and number of weapons on show here is frightening! Can u imagine! Rivers of Guns and ammo

Arms dey finish for Rivers of blood? Make election time show nah, una go hear am

the real guns no dey in sight 1 Like

This man is deceiving himself

Oma Ga, even wheelbarrow na camouflage 1 Like

Iyemheeeeeee

.

emperorAY:

cant dis be donated to the nigerian army?

i dont understand the way our leaders tink

If they donate these guns to the army, people like you will still come here to say "rubbish! the guns will find their way back to the hands of the militants" or "so Nigerian army can't afford nice guns"



Now they're being destroyed, and you're still complaining....

Why destroy the recovered arms & ammunition when you can re-enforce the state arsenal with them? What you need do is minor maintenance to put them back into efficient use.



Please some tell the logic behind the destruction. 4 Likes

That's good.

Pot Bellies Everywhere

Where's the new supply?

Burning of metals at such small degree of temperature? Make them dey dia deceive themselves. Only the one with rubber or wood part will go and the remaining main body will still be intact. Hope they will not resell them to a...boki scrap hunters WC will in turn still it back to the manufacturers. You don't destroy metals at such burning rates. Shm for the deceived and the deceivers 1 Like