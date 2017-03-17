₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Wike Supervises Destruction Of Arms Recovered During Rivers Amnesty Programme(Pi by zoba88: 12:59pm
Governor Wike and soldiers have embarked on the destruction of arms & ammunitions recovered during the 60days of disarmament event of Rivers state Amnesty Programme.The event ongoing
Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/03/govenor-wike-supervises-destruction-of.html?m=1
|Re: Wike Supervises Destruction Of Arms Recovered During Rivers Amnesty Programme(Pi by zoba88: 12:59pm
|Re: Wike Supervises Destruction Of Arms Recovered During Rivers Amnesty Programme(Pi by zoba88: 1:00pm
|Re: Wike Supervises Destruction Of Arms Recovered During Rivers Amnesty Programme(Pi by rottennaija(m): 1:02pm
I trust wike, he will give them more when election comes
|Re: Wike Supervises Destruction Of Arms Recovered During Rivers Amnesty Programme(Pi by aalabi: 1:03pm
All this are public stunt!! ...
|Re: Wike Supervises Destruction Of Arms Recovered During Rivers Amnesty Programme(Pi by helinues: 1:06pm
Mr project.. Nice one
|Re: Wike Supervises Destruction Of Arms Recovered During Rivers Amnesty Programme(Pi by EastGold(m): 1:20pm
The arms he willingly gave to the boys abi
|Re: Wike Supervises Destruction Of Arms Recovered During Rivers Amnesty Programme(Pi by dessz(m): 1:22pm
what stops them from using the guns after all out of a police station of 30 officers they have only abt 20 guns. I know this cos i live opposite a station.or do they have the mentality that the perfectly good guns shouldnt be used
|Re: Wike Supervises Destruction Of Arms Recovered During Rivers Amnesty Programme(Pi by Tazdroid(m): 1:22pm
Waste not, want not
|Re: Wike Supervises Destruction Of Arms Recovered During Rivers Amnesty Programme(Pi by marltech: 1:22pm
|Re: Wike Supervises Destruction Of Arms Recovered During Rivers Amnesty Programme(Pi by lanrejoe10(m): 1:22pm
With this Wike pot belly,i wonder when he'll put to bed
|Re: Wike Supervises Destruction Of Arms Recovered During Rivers Amnesty Programme(Pi by emperorAY(m): 1:22pm
cant dis be donated to the nigerian army?
i dont understand the way our leaders tink
|Re: Wike Supervises Destruction Of Arms Recovered During Rivers Amnesty Programme(Pi by nawa4naija2: 1:23pm
lol, these hunting guns na im this people go surrender. the real deal is still with them. mtcheeew
|Re: Wike Supervises Destruction Of Arms Recovered During Rivers Amnesty Programme(Pi by dadavivo: 1:24pm
Nice one wike. The killer of all APC members in Rivers. APC is forbidden in my state. Period
|Re: Wike Supervises Destruction Of Arms Recovered During Rivers Amnesty Programme(Pi by LockDown69(m): 1:24pm
I will like to know how they destroyed those rounds of live ammunition in the 2nd pic.?
|Re: Wike Supervises Destruction Of Arms Recovered During Rivers Amnesty Programme(Pi by Bashirfuntua(m): 1:24pm
he will give them more before 2019
|Re: Wike Supervises Destruction Of Arms Recovered During Rivers Amnesty Programme(Pi by Fifthcolumnist(m): 1:24pm
The calibre and number of weapons on show here is frightening! Can u imagine! Rivers of Guns and ammo
|Re: Wike Supervises Destruction Of Arms Recovered During Rivers Amnesty Programme(Pi by Jaymaxxy(m): 1:25pm
Arms dey finish for Rivers of blood? Make election time show nah, una go hear am
|Re: Wike Supervises Destruction Of Arms Recovered During Rivers Amnesty Programme(Pi by tedy2018: 1:26pm
the real guns no dey in sight
|Re: Wike Supervises Destruction Of Arms Recovered During Rivers Amnesty Programme(Pi by LockDown69(m): 1:26pm
I will like to know how they destroyed those rounds of live ammunition in the 2nd pic?
|Re: Wike Supervises Destruction Of Arms Recovered During Rivers Amnesty Programme(Pi by haymekus: 1:27pm
This man is deceiving himself
|Re: Wike Supervises Destruction Of Arms Recovered During Rivers Amnesty Programme(Pi by YOUNGKAHUNA: 1:27pm
Oma Ga, even wheelbarrow na camouflage
|Re: Wike Supervises Destruction Of Arms Recovered During Rivers Amnesty Programme(Pi by abumeinben(m): 1:27pm
Iyemheeeeeee
|Re: Wike Supervises Destruction Of Arms Recovered During Rivers Amnesty Programme(Pi by math2001: 1:28pm
|Re: Wike Supervises Destruction Of Arms Recovered During Rivers Amnesty Programme(Pi by Chukwuemeka007(m): 1:28pm
emperorAY:
If they donate these guns to the army, people like you will still come here to say "rubbish! the guns will find their way back to the hands of the militants" or "so Nigerian army can't afford nice guns"
Now they're being destroyed, and you're still complaining....
|Re: Wike Supervises Destruction Of Arms Recovered During Rivers Amnesty Programme(Pi by Koolking(m): 1:28pm
Why destroy the recovered arms & ammunition when you can re-enforce the state arsenal with them? What you need do is minor maintenance to put them back into efficient use.
Please some tell the logic behind the destruction.
|Re: Wike Supervises Destruction Of Arms Recovered During Rivers Amnesty Programme(Pi by Lanre4uonly(m): 1:29pm
That's good.
|Re: Wike Supervises Destruction Of Arms Recovered During Rivers Amnesty Programme(Pi by hazyfm1: 1:29pm
Pot Bellies Everywhere
|Re: Wike Supervises Destruction Of Arms Recovered During Rivers Amnesty Programme(Pi by GavelSlam: 1:30pm
Where's the new supply?
|Re: Wike Supervises Destruction Of Arms Recovered During Rivers Amnesty Programme(Pi by priceaction: 1:30pm
Burning of metals at such small degree of temperature? Make them dey dia deceive themselves. Only the one with rubber or wood part will go and the remaining main body will still be intact. Hope they will not resell them to a...boki scrap hunters WC will in turn still it back to the manufacturers. You don't destroy metals at such burning rates. Shm for the deceived and the deceivers
|Re: Wike Supervises Destruction Of Arms Recovered During Rivers Amnesty Programme(Pi by chloride6: 1:31pm
emperorAY:
No, they can't for several reasons.
1. Is it those rusted locally manufactured pistols that we will donate our gallant men?
2. it is common for every army to have officially designated firearms... Maximum maybe 2 or 3 firearms.... the Americans use the M-16, the Russians use an AK-47 variant i think, i think we use the AK too.
3. The destruction of those weapon is symbolic and it serves a purpose in it self...
