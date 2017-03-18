Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Why I Dumped PDP For APC – Sullivan Chime (6165 Views)

Sullivan Chime Defects To APC / ''Why I Dumped PDP For APC'' — Ekwunife / Why I Dumped PDP For APC — Ali Olanusi, Ondo Deputy Governor (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)

A former Governor of Enugu State, Mr Sullivan Chime, has confirmed that he has left the PDP.



Speaking in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria, NAN, on Friday in Enugu, Chime said that his decision to quit the PDP was because the party was “no longer in existence in the true sense of it’’.



Chime said, however, that he had yet to join another political party, contrary to speculations that he had defected to the APC.



He said that he was still making consultations to determine the political party to join, pointing out that his decision to dump PDP had nothing to do with his corruption case with the EFCC.



“The PDP, we used to be members of is dead. The party I joined in 1999 and had the opportunity of leading in the state for eight years is no longer in existence.



“We have two groups claiming to be in charge of the party as chairman. These two, none of them can actually lay claim to the chairmanship of the party.



“There is no provision in PDP’s Constitution for interim caretaker committee led by Sen. Ahmed Maikarfi.



“The PDP convention has no power to set up a caretaker committee and did not seek to amend the party’s constitution,” he stated.



The former governor explained that Sen. Ali Modu Sheriff on his own was brought in to serve out the tenure of former PDP National Chairman, Adamu Mu’azu, adding that the tenure had long elapsed.



Chime said that remaining in the PDP would be a deceit, advising his supporters to look for a better platform to actualise their political aspirations.



He said that he could not explain why INEC had not deregistered the PDP.



“It is surprising or maybe INEC has not deregistered the PDP because the organisation is no longer working in tandem with the constitution that created it.



“The PDP as originally formed has been cremated and no serious-minded politician will remain in it.



“If those still remaining feel strongly about coming together they can come back, secure de-registration of the party and then form another party.” http://punchng.com/why-i-dumped-pdp-chime/ 2 Likes 1 Share

I could care less.APC PDP are two devilish and thieving parties.





Sadly i see NO revolution coming in Nigeria.



We'll continue running around in circles embarrassing Africa . 6 Likes 1 Share

The PDP will bounce back 3 Likes

Dump to keep your loot 1 Like

so if ur current party(apc) faces de same challenges pdp are facing right now u will still dump them for another one. Just like a job seeker telling his interviewer that he left his former job cos the company is facing challenges. 2 Likes 1 Share

Summary:

AGIP-Any Government In Power 2 Likes 1 Share

Which party is he going other than APC. If u cant beat them, join them. 2 Likes

No doubt, Chime remains the best governor from the south east since 1999 but his decamping from PDP when his person is still a PDP governor is very bad. And he should stop the "I dont belong to any party" rhetoric. We all know he is porting to APC. That was how Ken Nnamani did too. Enugu people have always played politics of the center, few moments before the governor decamps too

We Igbos should be ashamed of ourselves. The party we once termed as Abooki peoples congress, is the same party we are running to now 13 Likes

In Baba Buri tone "chime, now that you said you are now in our party don't worry your sins has been forgiven uuuu. You can now sit-down comfortably and enjoy your loot without any molestation frm my boys (dss,efcc, etc.)" . May God save Nigeria from baddest politicians.

I love this part,





"He said that he could not explain why INEC had not deregistered the PDP" 3 Likes

“It is surprising or maybe INEC has not deregistered the PDP because the organisation is no longer working in tandem with the constitution that created it.



“thThe PDP as originally formed has been cremated and no serious-minded politician will remain in it.

I love these lines......



IPOB Miscreants, Your Political Party Is Gone! I love these lines......IPOB Miscreants, Your Political Party Is Gone! 14 Likes 2 Shares

NgeneUkwenu:





I love these lines......



IPOB Miscreants, Your Political Party Is Gone! Ms Ngene which of the presidency is ruling Nigeria now, Magu presidency or DSS presidency? I'm confused Ms Ngene which of the presidency is ruling Nigeria now, Magu presidency or DSS presidency? I'm confused

Its sad

AtlanticBreeze:



Ms Ngene which of the presidency is ruling Nigeria now, Magu presidency or DSS presidency? I'm confused

hahahahah...the she-male will go d.umb. The president sent magu's name to senate for confirmation while a parallel president in person of maman daura used SSS to block him.



We now have two presidency for the first time. one that is unintelligent, weak and extremely incompetent controlling EFCC and another one controlling SSS that is very powerful hahahahah...the she-male will go d.umb. The president sent magu's name to senate for confirmation while a parallel president in person of maman daura used SSS to block him.We now have two presidency for the first time. one that is unintelligent, weak and extremely incompetent controlling EFCC and another one controlling SSS that is very powerful

Lolz..a party termed northern part is now been flooded

id911:





k 1 Like

TINUBU is the only politician I respect in Nigeria. 3 Likes

obiano should follow

Opposition politics is an anathema to many Nigerian politicians. Men like Tinubu ought to be respected for being in opposition for a decade and half despite the allure of mainstream politics. 11 Likes

lalasticlala Seun

Politicians are like this.

IPOB miscreants how market?

Et tu Chime??

sir,you are mad.thanks

Ahh the fflaties empire has finally collapsed. Albino is in the cage at the zoo, no serious fflat head politicians remain in pdp! This are hard times for the fflatinos

na were moni dey u go see ibo man biafra today Nigeria tomorro dey lackd focus and ar disorganise. I sware dey will neva be a president of nigeria 1 Like

Hah

madridguy:

IPOB miscreants how market? magu presidency or dss presidency which one you be ? magu presidency or dss presidency which one you be

Thief wants to explain himself

ObikeNkem:

We Igbos should be ashamed of ourselves. The party we once termed as Abooki peoples congress, is the same party we are running to now

Don't blame your fellow fflaties, it is called mercantile politics. That is the time of politics your brothers do 1 Like