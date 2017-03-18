₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Why I Dumped PDP For APC – Sullivan Chime by Sanchez01: 5:14pm On Mar 17
A former Governor of Enugu State, Mr Sullivan Chime, has confirmed that he has left the PDP.http://punchng.com/why-i-dumped-pdp-chime/
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Why I Dumped PDP For APC – Sullivan Chime by Nne5(f): 5:19pm On Mar 17
I could care less.APC PDP are two devilish and thieving parties.
Sadly i see NO revolution coming in Nigeria.
We'll continue running around in circles embarrassing Africa .
6 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Why I Dumped PDP For APC – Sullivan Chime by Splashme: 5:26pm On Mar 17
The PDP will bounce back
3 Likes
|Re: Why I Dumped PDP For APC – Sullivan Chime by slimfit1(m): 5:43pm On Mar 17
Dump to keep your loot
1 Like
|Re: Why I Dumped PDP For APC – Sullivan Chime by zuby4real10(m): 5:51pm On Mar 17
so if ur current party(apc) faces de same challenges pdp are facing right now u will still dump them for another one. Just like a job seeker telling his interviewer that he left his former job cos the company is facing challenges.
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Why I Dumped PDP For APC – Sullivan Chime by obafemee80(m): 6:10pm On Mar 17
Summary:
AGIP-Any Government In Power
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Why I Dumped PDP For APC – Sullivan Chime by kunlexy1759(m): 6:13pm On Mar 17
Which party is he going other than APC. If u cant beat them, join them.
2 Likes
|Re: Why I Dumped PDP For APC – Sullivan Chime by AtlanticBreeze: 6:19pm On Mar 17
No doubt, Chime remains the best governor from the south east since 1999 but his decamping from PDP when his person is still a PDP governor is very bad. And he should stop the "I dont belong to any party" rhetoric. We all know he is porting to APC. That was how Ken Nnamani did too. Enugu people have always played politics of the center, few moments before the governor decamps too
|Re: Why I Dumped PDP For APC – Sullivan Chime by ObikeNkem: 6:22pm On Mar 17
We Igbos should be ashamed of ourselves. The party we once termed as Abooki peoples congress, is the same party we are running to now
13 Likes
|Re: Why I Dumped PDP For APC – Sullivan Chime by iyilax(m): 6:26pm On Mar 17
In Baba Buri tone "chime, now that you said you are now in our party don't worry your sins has been forgiven uuuu. You can now sit-down comfortably and enjoy your loot without any molestation frm my boys (dss,efcc, etc.)" . May God save Nigeria from baddest politicians.
|Re: Why I Dumped PDP For APC – Sullivan Chime by muykem: 6:35pm On Mar 17
I love this part,
"He said that he could not explain why INEC had not deregistered the PDP"
3 Likes
|Re: Why I Dumped PDP For APC – Sullivan Chime by NgeneUkwenu(f): 6:37pm On Mar 17
“It is surprising or maybe INEC has not deregistered the PDP because the organisation is no longer working in tandem with the constitution that created it.
I love these lines......
IPOB Miscreants, Your Political Party Is Gone!
14 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Why I Dumped PDP For APC – Sullivan Chime by AtlanticBreeze: 6:43pm On Mar 17
NgeneUkwenu:Ms Ngene which of the presidency is ruling Nigeria now, Magu presidency or DSS presidency? I'm confused
|Re: Why I Dumped PDP For APC – Sullivan Chime by kropotkin2: 6:51pm On Mar 17
Its sad
|Re: Why I Dumped PDP For APC – Sullivan Chime by id911(m): 6:51pm On Mar 17
AtlanticBreeze:
hahahahah...the she-male will go d.umb. The president sent magu's name to senate for confirmation while a parallel president in person of maman daura used SSS to block him.
We now have two presidency for the first time. one that is unintelligent, weak and extremely incompetent controlling EFCC and another one controlling SSS that is very powerful
|Re: Why I Dumped PDP For APC – Sullivan Chime by babyfaceafrica: 6:52pm On Mar 17
Lolz..a party termed northern part is now been flooded
|Re: Why I Dumped PDP For APC – Sullivan Chime by AtlanticBreeze: 6:53pm On Mar 17
id911:
1 Like
|Re: Why I Dumped PDP For APC – Sullivan Chime by Basic123: 7:59pm On Mar 17
TINUBU is the only politician I respect in Nigeria.
3 Likes
|Re: Why I Dumped PDP For APC – Sullivan Chime by Kingsley1000(m): 8:28pm On Mar 17
obiano should follow
|Re: Why I Dumped PDP For APC – Sullivan Chime by bejeiodus(m): 8:40pm On Mar 17
Opposition politics is an anathema to many Nigerian politicians. Men like Tinubu ought to be respected for being in opposition for a decade and half despite the allure of mainstream politics.
11 Likes
|Re: Why I Dumped PDP For APC – Sullivan Chime by NgeneUkwenu(f): 8:41pm On Mar 17
lalasticlala Seun
|Re: Why I Dumped PDP For APC – Sullivan Chime by Flexherbal(m): 9:14pm On Mar 17
Politicians are like this.
|Re: Why I Dumped PDP For APC – Sullivan Chime by madridguy(m): 10:01pm On Mar 17
IPOB miscreants how market?
|Re: Why I Dumped PDP For APC – Sullivan Chime by ALAYORMII: 10:52pm On Mar 17
Et tu Chime??
|Re: Why I Dumped PDP For APC – Sullivan Chime by maclexyiii(m): 10:52pm On Mar 17
sir,you are mad.thanks
|Re: Why I Dumped PDP For APC – Sullivan Chime by divicode: 10:53pm On Mar 17
Ahh the fflaties empire has finally collapsed. Albino is in the cage at the zoo, no serious fflat head politicians remain in pdp! This are hard times for the fflatinos
|Re: Why I Dumped PDP For APC – Sullivan Chime by jakandeola(m): 10:53pm On Mar 17
na were moni dey u go see ibo man biafra today Nigeria tomorro dey lackd focus and ar disorganise. I sware dey will neva be a president of nigeria
1 Like
|Re: Why I Dumped PDP For APC – Sullivan Chime by sojiboy(m): 10:54pm On Mar 17
Hah
|Re: Why I Dumped PDP For APC – Sullivan Chime by CROWNWEALTH019: 10:58pm On Mar 17
madridguy:magu presidency or dss presidency which one you be ?
|Re: Why I Dumped PDP For APC – Sullivan Chime by ajuwarhodes(f): 10:59pm On Mar 17
Thief wants to explain himself
|Re: Why I Dumped PDP For APC – Sullivan Chime by divicode: 10:59pm On Mar 17
ObikeNkem:
Don't blame your fellow fflaties, it is called mercantile politics. That is the time of politics your brothers do
1 Like
|Re: Why I Dumped PDP For APC – Sullivan Chime by Xlpacks(m): 11:00pm On Mar 17
Politicians... Greedy set of individuals
