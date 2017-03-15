₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,765,731 members, 3,424,582 topics. Date: Friday, 17 March 2017 at 08:07 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Police Kills Hair Stylist In Delta State (Graphic Photos) (14679 Views)
Dino Melaye Buys His Special Assistant A 1992 Honda Accord Car (Pics) / Lady Writes Zuckerberg Via DHL Accusing Him Of Helping Buhari To Stop Opposition / Serious Riot In Ariaria Aba, As Police Kills A Man - Photos (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Police Kills Hair Stylist In Delta State (Graphic Photos) by henryanna36: 6:10pm
As shared by Ugwi....
'Police brutality warri, Delta state, Akpos aka( Kporido ) is a hair stylist at Enerhen junction, he, together with 2 other guys who are siblings, Otikpo and his brother, I really don't know the name of his brother, were arrested on Wednesday 15/03/2017 by NPF B division in warri Delta state, at the venue they attended a service of song. They were about to leave at the end of the program, when some members of the police force intercepted them and took them away before anyone could notice save one witness, on the ground the car Otikpo bought was a stolen car, believe me none of the above mentioned guys could steal or have ever stolen, na warri we for grow, who dey thief with gun we know am, pocket picker we know am, 419 we know am, anything u dey do we must know, na enerhen junction, people must know your character which is your identity, this guys no way them be thief and if they bought a stolen car, I am sure the police should investigate. Well to cut the long story short one of our own working with the Warri General hospital was present when the police brought the body of Akpos to the mortuary, he was even shocked and immediately told the force man where he knew the dead Akpos and in fact Akpos was the stylist who cut his hair a few days ago, if not for this guy the family wouldn't had known their son had long been killed and yet the police is still depriving them, the family was at the station Wednesday night and also on Thursday morning, they didn't give them any chance to see their son and brother, it was on Thursday night his photo was brought, as I write this we haven't heard any news about the other guys, if they are dead or alive, Akpos was only a passenger, Otikpo is the owner of the said stolen car.
Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/03/hair-stylist-allegedly-killed-by-police.html
|Re: Police Kills Hair Stylist In Delta State (Graphic Photos) by marltech: 6:11pm
This is the problem of Nigerian police, they act before they ask. How could you possibly kill someone without been sure he was the thief?
Now a life has just been wasted. What remedy could he made.
This is just so disheartening
MEANWHILE Watch cossy display her massive oranges in new video
4 Likes
|Re: Police Kills Hair Stylist In Delta State (Graphic Photos) by cummando(m): 6:12pm
Blood of apostle sulele
2 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Police Kills Hair Stylist In Delta State (Graphic Photos) by mcmurphy132: 6:16pm
Police again. Not military
1 Like
|Re: Police Kills Hair Stylist In Delta State (Graphic Photos) by ring7(m): 6:30pm
Police is your friend,that's what korede Bello keep telling us.
But Kemi is discussing with then now
Chai a laugh has been wasted.
2 Likes
|Re: Police Kills Hair Stylist In Delta State (Graphic Photos) by Nne5(f): 6:32pm
Simple.
Kill the police man too.
8 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Police Kills Hair Stylist In Delta State (Graphic Photos) by unclezuma: 6:36pm
But Why?
|Re: Police Kills Hair Stylist In Delta State (Graphic Photos) by Jabioro: 6:37pm
marltech:Laugh>><<life
|Re: Police Kills Hair Stylist In Delta State (Graphic Photos) by Hoddor: 6:37pm
NPF, a disgrace to humanity...
2 Likes
|Re: Police Kills Hair Stylist In Delta State (Graphic Photos) by omotommy84(m): 6:37pm
When will all this incessant killing by police stop? God have mercy
|Re: Police Kills Hair Stylist In Delta State (Graphic Photos) by smithsydny(m): 6:38pm
Nigeria police tufiakwa
|Re: Police Kills Hair Stylist In Delta State (Graphic Photos) by onadana: 6:38pm
Have you blamed Buhari today?
|Re: Police Kills Hair Stylist In Delta State (Graphic Photos) by eph123: 6:38pm
What exactly is going on in this country?
Every day it is one Graphic picture or the other on Nairaland. Don't we have a basic respect for human life? Why should the bodies of the dead be displayed all over the net. What kind of country is this?
In other countries, when fatal accidents occur, the first thing they do is cover up the dead, but in Nigeria people will whip out phones and start recording. Shameless country.
6 Likes
|Re: Police Kills Hair Stylist In Delta State (Graphic Photos) by highrise07(m): 6:38pm
npf and extra judicial killings are inseparable.
|Re: Police Kills Hair Stylist In Delta State (Graphic Photos) by jswas: 6:38pm
police brutality continues
|Re: Police Kills Hair Stylist In Delta State (Graphic Photos) by franklingud(m): 6:39pm
Animals in the zoo.
RIP Akpos.
|Re: Police Kills Hair Stylist In Delta State (Graphic Photos) by Debaddest(m): 6:40pm
Even if the guy committed the act, does police have right to kill
|Re: Police Kills Hair Stylist In Delta State (Graphic Photos) by femijay8271(m): 6:40pm
na waoooooo
|Re: Police Kills Hair Stylist In Delta State (Graphic Photos) by HarkymTheOracle(m): 6:41pm
The Nigerian police is your
|Re: Police Kills Hair Stylist In Delta State (Graphic Photos) by ogbolu0147(m): 6:41pm
THE INSTITUTION CALLED THE NIGERIAN POLICE IS A DISGRACE....VERY UNPROFFESSIONAL AT FORENSIC INVESTIGATIONS..... IN FACT THEY ARE AT THE SAME LEVEL WITH THE ARMY....SHOWING OFF THERE POWER ON INNOCENT PEOPLE.
|Re: Police Kills Hair Stylist In Delta State (Graphic Photos) by Crixina(f): 6:41pm
Even Criminals are allowed to at least plead guilty or not...
Why just take a man's life as if na mosquito u dey kill.
|Re: Police Kills Hair Stylist In Delta State (Graphic Photos) by ichommy(m): 6:41pm
|Re: Police Kills Hair Stylist In Delta State (Graphic Photos) by Zonex1(m): 6:41pm
Lemme jst wait n c wat lai mohammed has tu say
|Re: Police Kills Hair Stylist In Delta State (Graphic Photos) by dayleke(m): 6:42pm
RIP....
Chai..
Na wa o...
|Re: Police Kills Hair Stylist In Delta State (Graphic Photos) by AngelicBeing: 6:42pm
eph123:
|Re: Police Kills Hair Stylist In Delta State (Graphic Photos) by iiykysammy: 6:42pm
Its unfortunate. ...RIP bro
|Re: Police Kills Hair Stylist In Delta State (Graphic Photos) by Horus(m): 6:42pm
Name of the police officer?
|Re: Police Kills Hair Stylist In Delta State (Graphic Photos) by ajalawole(m): 6:43pm
9ja police why.
Let me think twice before the unthinkable happnd ooo. Am in a flirting relationship with a policeman daughter. Abeg how i go stylishy leave dis girl ooo. I no wen die young fa
RIP to the dead
|Re: Police Kills Hair Stylist In Delta State (Graphic Photos) by last35: 6:44pm
Nigerian police are the dumbest ever!!
1 Like
|Re: Police Kills Hair Stylist In Delta State (Graphic Photos) by Endtimesmith: 6:44pm
Nigerians,Please this is becoming a great threat to the youths in Warri, Police always embarrass youths in Warri with false accusations consistently, l feel Warri own is too bad,to be successful in Warri as a youth is the biggest crime in Nigeria.
1 Like
|Re: Police Kills Hair Stylist In Delta State (Graphic Photos) by almsofgold: 6:44pm
.
Igbo Presidency Not Feasible In 2015 – Junaid / Nigerian Army Denies Secret Trial, Dismissal Of 203 Soldiers For Mutiny / Sanusi, El-rufai And Ribadu Compared!
Viewing this topic: igbsam(m), Mekky2010, Bj5all(m), MillionDollars, Holywizard(m), Ojskillz(m), etinanguy(m), Neatboy(m), dominusgai, muyiwa22(m), ohluwanome(m), andycoy4real(m), drefe2real, awesomehighdee, Sobolev, Anamfiok(m), harbeordune(f), Jdesilentkiller(m), eagleeye2, Favour2587(f), Eminya(f), dontel(m), zinosleek(m), sodeide2013, prettyblaqy(f), shilz(f), splmosixx(m), sirsmokie007, justsun, Inferno17, Day169, BotafogoJunior, GANDALF1(m), Princefrankie1(m), Divafaith(f), anibueli147(m), emmodoh, Ichechi(m), jah2hot(m), naijarates2017, tovia(f), ExcelNG, asksteve(m), donnathy, Divay22(f), feelings1, nwafeje, PaulKillerman(m), Dani4tech(m), hamrad(m), captainking(m), amen2seye, greatmarshall(m), Oluwatosin555(m), zzbrodah, ayodelemen(m), Ayo25, fredcomsat, 1stblessed, ojlifa, kingsinhno1, Winters22 and 118 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 10