₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,880,418 members, 3,799,340 topics. Date: Monday, 18 September 2017 at 11:30 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Victims From The Suicide Bomb Blast In Konduga, Borno State (Graphic Photos) (10250 Views)
Young Female Suicide Bomber Apprehended By Security Operatives In Konduga (Photo / Graphic Photos From The Suicide Bomb Attacks In Maiduguri, Scores Dead. / 4 Boko Haram Militants Apprehended In Konduga During Governors Visit (Photos) (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Victims From The Suicide Bomb Blast In Konduga, Borno State (Graphic Photos) by CastedDude: 9:16pm
Here are graphic photos of victims injured after suicide bombers struck in Meshimari, a village in Konduga local government of Borno state - where at least 12 people were killed and others injured 27. The bombers reportedly sneaked into a place close to the residence of the district head of the village before striking.
The Borno State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) took those injured to the state’s specialist hospital for treatment.
Bello Danbatta, spokesman of the civilian joint task force (JTF), also spoke on the attack.
“The bombers always target a large number of crowd in the area,” he said.
Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/09/victims-of-bomb-blast-in-konduga-community-in-borno-state.html
|Re: Victims From The Suicide Bomb Blast In Konduga, Borno State (Graphic Photos) by dubemnaija: 9:18pm
The north is paying for their sins
Peaceful BokoHaram comrades
44 Likes 4 Shares
|Re: Victims From The Suicide Bomb Blast In Konduga, Borno State (Graphic Photos) by fergie001(m): 9:21pm
Chai,
If I Say:
What is wrong with these freedom fighters nah,ehn
Where are the overwhelming damn Police?
Someone will say I am insensitive.
But I do not worship blood.
I have a conscience
I am pro-life
And no-one deserves to take the life of another.
I will suggest an Operation kangaroo kick here,
To stem the tide of violence here
Rip to the dead
Get well soon to the injured
6 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Victims From The Suicide Bomb Blast In Konduga, Borno State (Graphic Photos) by BeeBeeOoh(m): 9:22pm
Anti terrorist boko haram securing lives and properties of the people of Borno state. What a charity work
33 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Victims From The Suicide Bomb Blast In Konduga, Borno State (Graphic Photos) by 9jvirgin(m): 9:26pm
IPOB's colleagues in the North caused these. Sad!
3 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Victims From The Suicide Bomb Blast In Konduga, Borno State (Graphic Photos) by igbeke: 9:27pm
These are lovely pictures we have here.
We need to see more of that from that region.
14 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Victims From The Suicide Bomb Blast In Konduga, Borno State (Graphic Photos) by NairalandSARS: 9:29pm
I don't see any graphic photos here.
9 Likes
|Re: Victims From The Suicide Bomb Blast In Konduga, Borno State (Graphic Photos) by chemicalDisease: 9:31pm
This the main Egwu Eke
17 Likes 4 Shares
|Re: Victims From The Suicide Bomb Blast In Konduga, Borno State (Graphic Photos) by ZombieTAMER: 9:35pm
while they are busy chasing rats
Their house is on fire
Who says there is no God
Who fights for the righteous and defend the defenceless
Karma at work
Keep off
28 Likes 4 Shares
|Re: Victims From The Suicide Bomb Blast In Konduga, Borno State (Graphic Photos) by ZombieTAMER: 9:37pm
9jvirgin:
Must you Show us that you are unstable ....
The world knows already
29 Likes
|Re: Victims From The Suicide Bomb Blast In Konduga, Borno State (Graphic Photos) by Joel3(m): 9:50pm
Nigeria is the most dangerous place to live in.
2 Likes
|Re: Victims From The Suicide Bomb Blast In Konduga, Borno State (Graphic Photos) by SaiNigeria: 9:59pm
They ain't seen nothing yet..... ndi ara
laughing at their pains
9 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Victims From The Suicide Bomb Blast In Konduga, Borno State (Graphic Photos) by mightyhazel: 10:05pm
operation lizard makossa loading...
meanwhile, the cso of the state is at ebonyi State on a victory lap
17 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Victims From The Suicide Bomb Blast In Konduga, Borno State (Graphic Photos) by free2ryhme: 10:10pm
CastedDude:
boko haram is evil
|Re: Victims From The Suicide Bomb Blast In Konduga, Borno State (Graphic Photos) by horsepower101: 10:10pm
With the deployment of unwarranted troops to the east, boko haram is about to have a feild day. Oya let's join them and celebrate operation camel dance.
18 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Victims From The Suicide Bomb Blast In Konduga, Borno State (Graphic Photos) by Whoeppme(m): 10:11pm
Maybe the poster doesnt know the meaning of graphic !!!
2 Likes
|Re: Victims From The Suicide Bomb Blast In Konduga, Borno State (Graphic Photos) by kelvinUchiha: 10:11pm
Operation Mosquito dance fall on you
1 Like
|Re: Victims From The Suicide Bomb Blast In Konduga, Borno State (Graphic Photos) by MohammedAlfa1: 10:11pm
The blood of Biafran kids will continue to wreck havoc forever in the parasitic north.
13 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Victims From The Suicide Bomb Blast In Konduga, Borno State (Graphic Photos) by sotall(m): 10:11pm
Boko Haram is killing the peaceful people of Bornu technically while their Governor is in River state begging for the unity of Nigeria.
3 Likes
|Re: Victims From The Suicide Bomb Blast In Konduga, Borno State (Graphic Photos) by Sleyanya1(m): 10:11pm
RIP to them all.
|Re: Victims From The Suicide Bomb Blast In Konduga, Borno State (Graphic Photos) by Benekruku(m): 10:12pm
See what Nnamadi Kanu has caused!
|Re: Victims From The Suicide Bomb Blast In Konduga, Borno State (Graphic Photos) by rozayx5(m): 10:13pm
after what the north did to Kanu
i dont give a rat aszz
about them
fake country based on oil money unity
19 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Victims From The Suicide Bomb Blast In Konduga, Borno State (Graphic Photos) by aragonchuks(m): 10:14pm
Rip to d dead ...if only they will learn
1 Like
|Re: Victims From The Suicide Bomb Blast In Konduga, Borno State (Graphic Photos) by tayo4ng(f): 10:14pm
this is seriously serious.
|Re: Victims From The Suicide Bomb Blast In Konduga, Borno State (Graphic Photos) by igbeke: 10:15pm
I hate gory sites, but I am loving this.
Keep it up, Boko guys.
11 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Victims From The Suicide Bomb Blast In Konduga, Borno State (Graphic Photos) by Naijashortcode(m): 10:15pm
It is obvious that Borno State is no longer contributing anything good to this Country. Every day bad news.....
|Re: Victims From The Suicide Bomb Blast In Konduga, Borno State (Graphic Photos) by Whoeppme(m): 10:16pm
NairalandSARS:
I know you were expecting to see pictures human heads separated from the body but God pass u this time around
2 Likes
|Re: Victims From The Suicide Bomb Blast In Konduga, Borno State (Graphic Photos) by bukynkwuenu: 10:16pm
they were busy showing force in the east n loose guarded der....backyard for the peace keepers of Nigeria
n pls where are the arewa detective consultative forum
9 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Victims From The Suicide Bomb Blast In Konduga, Borno State (Graphic Photos) by rexbuton: 10:17pm
I'm so disappointed that some people are rejoicing over this
|Re: Victims From The Suicide Bomb Blast In Konduga, Borno State (Graphic Photos) by columbus007(m): 10:17pm
I'am interested in what name burutai will call this one,
3 Likes
|Re: Victims From The Suicide Bomb Blast In Konduga, Borno State (Graphic Photos) by MohammedAlfa1: 10:18pm
igbeke:
Bro, abeg take one bottle � of origin there. U make sense die
10 Likes
VIDEO: Aisha Buhari Berates Husband In Circulated ‘BBC Hausa Radio Clip / 'PDP Not A Threat At All In 2019' - APC Boasts / APC Youth Attacked By PDP Thugs In Benue For Criticising Ex-governor Suswan
Viewing this topic: babayaro7, bomsybomsy(m), lazyandproud, HolyMalaam, bukynkwuenu, klodike(m), paulos4me50, Udo8(m), centboy123456(m), yungEX(m), searay(m), Codedpriest(m), chyke4(m), oracledeg8, Tisevadon, princy80(m), onosprince(m), Doublejoy411(m), emmyagi(m), CrystalTiger(m), GogobiriLalas, MeoClark(m), obezaleel(m), Cacawa2, paymentvoucher(m), jessytra(f), aminusanti(m), BalogunIdowu(m), koppa(m), Bigflamie(m), verycheese, psp2pc(m), Presidiotbuhari, duos(m), Benzeeknow, coruso(m), UncleSnr(m), Alasi20(m), Ehins22(m), Curtis291(m), defemidefemi(m), precioue, Linda1921, kupsonrex, christaddicted, MbaanabaraAgu(m), Wiseicon(m), Kachigifto3, Jaysleeves(m), smithsolord, Buikechukwu35(m), HALLOWED, talkwitanny, eliadekx(m), WowSweetGuy(m), Funpeter(m), zuto4u(m) and 64 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 12