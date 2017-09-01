Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Victims From The Suicide Bomb Blast In Konduga, Borno State (Graphic Photos) (10250 Views)

The Borno State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) took those injured to the state’s specialist hospital for treatment.



Bello Danbatta, spokesman of the civilian joint task force (JTF), also spoke on the attack.



“The bombers always target a large number of crowd in the area,” he said.



Here are graphic photos of victims injured after suicide bombers struck in Meshimari, a village in Konduga local government of Borno state - where at least 12 people were killed and others injured 27. The bombers reportedly sneaked into a place close to the residence of the district head of the village before striking.





Peaceful BokoHaram comrades The north is paying for their sinsPeaceful BokoHaram comrades 44 Likes 4 Shares



If I Say:

What is wrong with these freedom fighters nah,ehn

Where are the overwhelming damn Police?

Someone will say I am insensitive.



But I do not worship blood.

I have a conscience

I am pro-life

And no-one deserves to take the life of another.



I will suggest an Operation kangaroo kick here,

To stem the tide of violence here



Rip to the dead

Chai,If I Say:What is wrong with these freedom fighters nah,ehnWhere are the overwhelming damn Police?Someone will say I am insensitive.But I do not worship blood.I have a conscienceI am pro-lifeAnd no-one deserves to take the life of another.I will suggest an Operation kangaroo kick here,To stem the tide of violence hereRip to the deadGet well soon to the injured

Anti terrorist boko haram securing lives and properties of the people of Borno state. What a charity work 33 Likes 2 Shares

IPOB's colleagues in the North caused these. Sad! 3 Likes 2 Shares

These are lovely pictures we have here.



We need to see more of that from that region. 14 Likes 1 Share

I don't see any graphic photos here. 9 Likes

This the main Egwu Eke 17 Likes 4 Shares

while they are busy chasing rats



Their house is on fire





Who says there is no God

Who fights for the righteous and defend the defenceless





Karma at work

Keep off 28 Likes 4 Shares

9jvirgin:

IPOB's colleagues in the North caused these. Sad!

Must you Show us that you are unstable ....







Must you Show us that you are unstable ....The world knows already

Nigeria is the most dangerous place to live in. 2 Likes

They ain't seen nothing yet..... ndi ara

laughing at their pains 9 Likes 1 Share

operation lizard makossa loading...









meanwhile, the cso of the state is at ebonyi State on a victory lap 17 Likes 2 Shares

CastedDude:

boko haram is evil boko haram is evil

With the deployment of unwarranted troops to the east, boko haram is about to have a feild day. Oya let's join them and celebrate operation camel dance. 18 Likes 1 Share

Maybe the poster doesnt know the meaning of graphic !!! 2 Likes

Operation Mosquito dance fall on you 1 Like

The blood of Biafran kids will continue to wreck havoc forever in the parasitic north. 13 Likes 2 Shares

Boko Haram is killing the peaceful people of Bornu technically while their Governor is in River state begging for the unity of Nigeria. 3 Likes

RIP to them all.

See what Nnamadi Kanu has caused!

after what the north did to Kanu







i dont give a rat aszz





about them



fake country based on oil money unity 19 Likes 1 Share

Rip to d dead ...if only they will learn 1 Like

this is seriously serious.

I hate gory sites, but I am loving this.

Keep it up, Boko guys. 11 Likes 1 Share

It is obvious that Borno State is no longer contributing anything good to this Country. Every day bad news.....

NairalandSARS:

I don't see any graphic photos here.



I know you were expecting to see pictures human heads separated from the body but God pass u this time around I know you were expecting to see pictures human heads separated from the body but God pass u this time around 2 Likes

they were busy showing force in the east n loose guarded der....backyard for the peace keepers of Nigeria



n pls where are the arewa detective consultative forum they were busy showing force in the east n loose guarded der....backyard for the peace keepers of Nigerian pls where are the arewa detective consultative forum 9 Likes 2 Shares

I'm so disappointed that some people are rejoicing over this

I'am interested in what name burutai will call this one, 3 Likes