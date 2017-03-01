₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Photos Of The Artificial Sex Doll 'samantha', That Has Emotions And Loves Touch by DRIFTyKING(m): 10:34am
Photos of the artificial sex doll 'Samantha', that has emotions and likes to be touched
An artificial intelligence sex doll with the ability to create emotional closeness and progress through different modes from romantic, to family to sexy has been unveiled.
The doll, dubbed Samantha, was presented on camera in Barcelona on Thursday and is said to respond to being touched in different areas of her body.
One of the doll's creators, Sergi Santos, explained her functions, saying she was designed to be interactive.
"Basically, she likes to be touched," he said. "She has different modes of interaction: she has romantic, she has family and she has sexy modes."You can touch in the hips, in the arms... she likes to be kissed.
"She also responds to the G spot and the breasts."She can also respond to the hands. The hands are romantic."The spots she feels sexy are the mouth and the G spot."
He said she interacted in a progressive from romantic right through to sexual.
"The final objective of the sexual mode is to get her to get orgasm," he said.
http://www.lailasblog.com/2017/03/photos-of-artificial-sex-doll-samantha.html
|Re: Photos Of The Artificial Sex Doll 'samantha', That Has Emotions And Loves Touch by kuljoe4: 10:38am
This spells doom for
the human race
Ai would get the human race extincted
|Re: Photos Of The Artificial Sex Doll 'samantha', That Has Emotions And Loves Touch by lefulefu(m): 10:38am
virgin guys can use this doll for practicals
QueenSuccubus wat do u think?
|Re: Photos Of The Artificial Sex Doll 'samantha', That Has Emotions And Loves Touch by QueenSuccubus(f): 11:28am
lefulefu:
Hahahahah..it's looks sexy tho but not more than ur trousers...
|Re: Photos Of The Artificial Sex Doll 'samantha', That Has Emotions And Loves Touch by lefulefu(m): 12:00pm
QueenSuccubus:Agwww thanks
|Re: Photos Of The Artificial Sex Doll 'samantha', That Has Emotions And Loves Touch by ThatPuffPuffBae: 12:37pm
This funny
but why "samantha" have ta be Black/Afrucan doh or white pretending to be a Black with a tan
|Re: Photos Of The Artificial Sex Doll 'samantha', That Has Emotions And Loves Touch by EmekaBlue(m): 1:26pm
ugly doll
|Re: Photos Of The Artificial Sex Doll 'samantha', That Has Emotions And Loves Touch by brunofarad(m): 1:26pm
SMH
|Re: Photos Of The Artificial Sex Doll 'samantha', That Has Emotions And Loves Touch by Tazdroid(m): 1:26pm
DRIFTyKING:
Technology has advanced beyond imagination but this!
I think this is a grave insult and an affront to womankind?
|Re: Photos Of The Artificial Sex Doll 'samantha', That Has Emotions And Loves Touch by winkmart: 1:26pm
I have 2 of these dolls
|Re: Photos Of The Artificial Sex Doll 'samantha', That Has Emotions And Loves Touch by unitysheart(m): 1:26pm
Na wah o. What is it with sexual emotions and feelings gan self? Like say na food.
|Re: Photos Of The Artificial Sex Doll 'samantha', That Has Emotions And Loves Touch by alldbest: 1:27pm
Mtcheeew IF IT AINT BLACK, TAKE IT BACK
|Re: Photos Of The Artificial Sex Doll 'samantha', That Has Emotions And Loves Touch by chimauga(m): 1:27pm
Shamw
|Re: Photos Of The Artificial Sex Doll 'samantha', That Has Emotions And Loves Touch by GodblessNig247(m): 1:27pm
The women can go die with their p***y who cares .
|Re: Photos Of The Artificial Sex Doll 'samantha', That Has Emotions And Loves Touch by teelaw4life(m): 1:27pm
Lol...and the world keeps tilting towards the ridiculous everyday. On an even more unserious note: Step aside naija babes forming hard to get, Samantha is innthe house and she's got emotions too. Na full package.
|Re: Photos Of The Artificial Sex Doll 'samantha', That Has Emotions And Loves Touch by dtruseeker(m): 1:28pm
Wetin persin no go see. This is a treat to ladies wey dey form for their boyfriends
|Re: Photos Of The Artificial Sex Doll 'samantha', That Has Emotions And Loves Touch by alldbest: 1:28pm
QueenSuccubus:
Haba sister, fear God
|Re: Photos Of The Artificial Sex Doll 'samantha', That Has Emotions And Loves Touch by dryakson: 1:28pm
Disgusting
|Re: Photos Of The Artificial Sex Doll 'samantha', That Has Emotions And Loves Touch by lefulefu(m): 1:28pm
winkmart:two ke.....only u?
|Re: Photos Of The Artificial Sex Doll 'samantha', That Has Emotions And Loves Touch by CaroLyner(f): 1:28pm
This is for lonely white guys
|Re: Photos Of The Artificial Sex Doll 'samantha', That Has Emotions And Loves Touch by Admin401(f): 1:28pm
winkmart:
why am i not suprised.
|Re: Photos Of The Artificial Sex Doll 'samantha', That Has Emotions And Loves Touch by DLGUY: 1:28pm
Only mentally sick people would use this for their sexual pleasure.
CaroLyner:
There are actually hookers everywhere they could patronize except maybe they are socially inept.
|Re: Photos Of The Artificial Sex Doll 'samantha', That Has Emotions And Loves Touch by chukagates: 1:29pm
nothing oyibo no go bring to us so na make we leave original pussy the go for fake pussy...EVIL!
|Re: Photos Of The Artificial Sex Doll 'samantha', That Has Emotions And Loves Touch by ugochukwufrenzy(m): 1:29pm
Nıgerıan gırls wont lıke dıs news!
|Re: Photos Of The Artificial Sex Doll 'samantha', That Has Emotions And Loves Touch by uduak2016: 1:29pm
This kind thing dey pain women like pepper!
|Re: Photos Of The Artificial Sex Doll 'samantha', That Has Emotions And Loves Touch by ALAYORMII: 1:29pm
If it ain't it
It ain't it
|Re: Photos Of The Artificial Sex Doll 'samantha', That Has Emotions And Loves Touch by Esepayne(f): 1:29pm
too many demons every where
|Re: Photos Of The Artificial Sex Doll 'samantha', That Has Emotions And Loves Touch by jeffrizzy1(m): 1:29pm
God Help Our Generation
|Re: Photos Of The Artificial Sex Doll 'samantha', That Has Emotions And Loves Touch by PerfectlyPerfect(m): 1:29pm
End Time Doll.
I heard dat Ghosts chased the Brazilian President out of Presidential villa. Nigerian Ghosts una see wetin una mates dey do?
|Re: Photos Of The Artificial Sex Doll 'samantha', That Has Emotions And Loves Touch by chukagates: 1:30pm
atleast girls no go use puna do shakara ..they don get competitor
|Re: Photos Of The Artificial Sex Doll 'samantha', That Has Emotions And Loves Touch by phemi01(m): 1:30pm
Lol... this is serious mental problem
