Photos Of The Artificial Sex Doll 'samantha', That Has Emotions And Loves Touch by DRIFTyKING(m): 10:34am
Photos of the artificial sex doll 'Samantha', that has emotions and likes to be touched

An artificial intelligence sex doll with the ability to create emotional closeness and progress through different modes from romantic, to family to sexy has been unveiled.

The doll, dubbed Samantha, was presented on camera in Barcelona on Thursday and is said to respond to being touched in different areas of her body.

One of the doll's creators, Sergi Santos, explained her functions, saying she was designed to be interactive.

"Basically, she likes to be touched," he said. "She has different modes of interaction: she has romantic, she has family and she has sexy modes."You can touch in the hips, in the arms... she likes to be kissed.



"She also responds to the G spot and the breasts."She can also respond to the hands. The hands are romantic."The spots she feels sexy are the mouth and the G spot."

He said she interacted in a progressive from romantic right through to sexual.

"The final objective of the sexual mode is to get her to get orgasm," he said.

http://www.lailasblog.com/2017/03/photos-of-artificial-sex-doll-samantha.html

Re: Photos Of The Artificial Sex Doll 'samantha', That Has Emotions And Loves Touch by kuljoe4: 10:38am
This spells doom for
the human race

Ai would get the human race extincted

Re: Photos Of The Artificial Sex Doll 'samantha', That Has Emotions And Loves Touch by lefulefu(m): 10:38am
virgin guys can use this doll for practicals grin
QueenSuccubus wat do u think? grin

Re: Photos Of The Artificial Sex Doll 'samantha', That Has Emotions And Loves Touch by QueenSuccubus(f): 11:28am
lefulefu:
virgin guys can use this doll for practicals grin
QueenSuccubus wat do u think? grin




grin grin grin


Hahahahah..it's looks sexy tho but not more than ur trousers... wink

Re: Photos Of The Artificial Sex Doll 'samantha', That Has Emotions And Loves Touch by lefulefu(m): 12:00pm
QueenSuccubus:





grin grin grin


Hahahahah..it's looks sexy tho but not more than ur trousers... wink
Agwww thanks wink wink

Re: Photos Of The Artificial Sex Doll 'samantha', That Has Emotions And Loves Touch by ThatPuffPuffBae: 12:37pm
This funny cheesy


but why "samantha" have ta be Black/Afrucan doh undecided or white pretending to be a Black with a tan

Re: Photos Of The Artificial Sex Doll 'samantha', That Has Emotions And Loves Touch by EmekaBlue(m): 1:26pm
ugly doll

Re: Photos Of The Artificial Sex Doll 'samantha', That Has Emotions And Loves Touch by brunofarad(m): 1:26pm
SMH

Re: Photos Of The Artificial Sex Doll 'samantha', That Has Emotions And Loves Touch by Tazdroid(m): 1:26pm
DRIFTyKING:

"Basically, she likes to be touched," he said. "She has different modes of interaction: she has romantic, she has family and she has sexy modes."You can touch in the hips, in the arms... she likes to be kissed.



"She also responds to the G spot and the breasts."She can also respond to the hands. The hands are romantic."The spots she feels sexy are the mouth and the G spot."

"The final objective of the sexual mode is to get her to get orgasm," he said.


Technology has advanced beyond imagination but this!

I think this is a grave insult and an affront to womankind?

Re: Photos Of The Artificial Sex Doll 'samantha', That Has Emotions And Loves Touch by winkmart: 1:26pm
I have 2 of these dolls
Re: Photos Of The Artificial Sex Doll 'samantha', That Has Emotions And Loves Touch by unitysheart(m): 1:26pm
Na wah o. What is it with sexual emotions and feelings gan self? Like say na food.

Re: Photos Of The Artificial Sex Doll 'samantha', That Has Emotions And Loves Touch by alldbest: 1:27pm
Mtcheeew IF IT AINT BLACK, TAKE IT BACK grin

Re: Photos Of The Artificial Sex Doll 'samantha', That Has Emotions And Loves Touch by chimauga(m): 1:27pm
Shamw
Re: Photos Of The Artificial Sex Doll 'samantha', That Has Emotions And Loves Touch by GodblessNig247(m): 1:27pm
The women can go die with their p***y who cares lipsrsealed.

Re: Photos Of The Artificial Sex Doll 'samantha', That Has Emotions And Loves Touch by teelaw4life(m): 1:27pm
Lol...and the world keeps tilting towards the ridiculous everyday. On an even more unserious note: Step aside naija babes forming hard to get, Samantha is innthe house and she's got emotions too. Na full package.

Re: Photos Of The Artificial Sex Doll 'samantha', That Has Emotions And Loves Touch by dtruseeker(m): 1:28pm
Wetin persin no go see. This is a treat to ladies wey dey form for their boyfriends

Re: Photos Of The Artificial Sex Doll 'samantha', That Has Emotions And Loves Touch by alldbest: 1:28pm
QueenSuccubus:





grin grin grin


Hahahahah..it's looks sexy tho but not more than ur trousers... wink

Haba sister, fear God
Re: Photos Of The Artificial Sex Doll 'samantha', That Has Emotions And Loves Touch by dryakson: 1:28pm
Disgusting

Re: Photos Of The Artificial Sex Doll 'samantha', That Has Emotions And Loves Touch by lefulefu(m): 1:28pm
winkmart:
I have 2 of these dolls
two ke.....only u? grin
Re: Photos Of The Artificial Sex Doll 'samantha', That Has Emotions And Loves Touch by CaroLyner(f): 1:28pm
This is for lonely white guys
Re: Photos Of The Artificial Sex Doll 'samantha', That Has Emotions And Loves Touch by Admin401(f): 1:28pm
winkmart:
I have 2 of these dolls

why am i not suprised.

Re: Photos Of The Artificial Sex Doll 'samantha', That Has Emotions And Loves Touch by DLGUY: 1:28pm
Only mentally sick people would use this for their sexual pleasure.

CaroLyner:
This is for lonely white guys

There are actually hookers everywhere they could patronize except maybe they are socially inept.

Re: Photos Of The Artificial Sex Doll 'samantha', That Has Emotions And Loves Touch by chukagates: 1:29pm
nothing oyibo no go bring to us so na make we leave original pussy the go for fake pussy...EVIL! shocked grin

Re: Photos Of The Artificial Sex Doll 'samantha', That Has Emotions And Loves Touch by ugochukwufrenzy(m): 1:29pm
Nıgerıan gırls wont lıke dıs news!
Re: Photos Of The Artificial Sex Doll 'samantha', That Has Emotions And Loves Touch by uduak2016: 1:29pm
This kind thing dey pain women like pepper!

Re: Photos Of The Artificial Sex Doll 'samantha', That Has Emotions And Loves Touch by ALAYORMII: 1:29pm
If it ain't it

It ain't it
Re: Photos Of The Artificial Sex Doll 'samantha', That Has Emotions And Loves Touch by Esepayne(f): 1:29pm
too many demons every where
Re: Photos Of The Artificial Sex Doll 'samantha', That Has Emotions And Loves Touch by jeffrizzy1(m): 1:29pm
God Help Our Generation

Re: Photos Of The Artificial Sex Doll 'samantha', That Has Emotions And Loves Touch by PerfectlyPerfect(m): 1:29pm
End Time Doll.

I heard dat Ghosts chased the Brazilian President out of Presidential villa. Nigerian Ghosts una see wetin una mates dey do?

Re: Photos Of The Artificial Sex Doll 'samantha', That Has Emotions And Loves Touch by chukagates: 1:30pm
atleast girls no go use puna do shakara grin cheesy..they don get competitor

Re: Photos Of The Artificial Sex Doll 'samantha', That Has Emotions And Loves Touch by phemi01(m): 1:30pm
Lol... this is serious mental problem

