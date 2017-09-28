Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Romance / Sex Doll Samantha Breaks Down After Heavy Massage By Customers (24430 Views)

One of the world's most popular sex doll, Samanth, an interactive sex doll(robot) in which men can romance freely, cost a staggering $3,500.



According to the report by the developer, Samantha is even more preferred than prostitutes. She was developed by Sergi Santos from Barcelona, Spain.



Just recently she was taken to an electronics fair for exhibition in Austria. However several guys at the exhibition couldn't hold themselves well as they fondled and massaged Samantha aggressively. Due to the heavy touching and mounting she was badly manhandled as the men broke her two fingers and limbs.



Unfortunately, the interactive sex doll is presently undergoing repairs after visitors left the robot 'heavily soiled' with broken limbs.

'The people mounted Samantha's breasts, her legs, and arms. Two fingers were broken. She was heavily soiled. People can be bad. Because they did not understand the technology and did not have to pay for it, they treated the doll like barbarians.'



According to Mr. Santos, he said the robot had to be sent back in a parcel to Barcelona for repairs and cleaning, adding that 'Samantha can endure a lot, she will pull through.'



With this wave of sex robot take-over, what is going to become of our women if this trend finally gain ground in Nigeria?



The video may be too explicit for Nairaland. But you can watch it here >> http://m.af1234.com/Af1234/details/popular-sex-doll-samantha-finally-breaks-down-after-a-lot-of-customers-heavily-massaged-the-breasts

Na so many of our women don 'break down' too 3 Likes

eezeribe:

So they gang raped a sex doll to death

who knows what has been happening to real human females in their vicinity....

Men's sexual configuration is really a minus...

And if not for it,the other gender would have been utterly useless... You were making sense until i read your last sentence.How can someone be sensible and senseless at the same time?orishirishi. 86 Likes 7 Shares



who knows what has been happening to real human females in their vicinity....

Men's sexual configuration is really a minus...

And if not for it,the other gender would have been utterly useless... So they gang raped a sex doll to deathwho knows what has been happening to real human females in their vicinity....Men's sexual configuration is really a minus...And if not for it,the other gender would have been utterly useless... 4 Likes 1 Share

lalasticlala,Mynd44

See that fool in the first picture squeezing bobby while his manhood is erect. Some men are just born pervs...doll for that matter. See that fool in the first picture squeezing bobby while his manhood is erect. Some men are just born pervs...doll for that matter. 3 Likes 1 Share

Hehe

Most white man are pervs.. So I'll see natural still prefer silicon toy?? 2 Likes



Isn't this madness



She broke her two fingers in the process

Can men really live without sex?

ordinary doll...Lolz...they were all acting like it's a real life female



Helpless Samantha Na wa ooIsn't this madnessShe broke her two fingers in the processCan men really live without sex?ordinary doll...Lolz...they were all acting like it's a real life femaleHelpless Samantha 4 Likes

Inanimate being!!! That's why I frown at parents who dress their female children and teenagers like adults,psychotic sex freaks are everywhere 5 Likes 1 Share

Only 2 fingers and limb. Dem fr r3muv d waist join. Konji na bastard. In fact, lemme go nd c Hw Samantha z doin

MhizzAJ:

Na wa oo

Isn't this madness



She broke her two fingers in the process

Can men really live without sex?

ordinary doll...Lolz...they were all acting like it's a real life female



Helpless Samantha . 1 Like

There are demons in that doll. Anyone know lusts after the doll is in trouble. They even referred to doll to 'she'. Well, it is the last days, anything can happen 7 Likes

Ndi araaa 1 Like

omo BLOOD dey hot....dem never break her head join....to all those shouting pervet blah blah,why was she created in d first place...

Evaberry wouldnt you want to be romance by pikooo like this

That's the same way these hoes molest cucumbers, carrots, dildò and even broomsticks. 1 Like

guys are not smiling! guys are not smiling! 1 Like

Free Milk always got men like



thepussyhunter:

Evaberry wouldnt you want to be romance by pikooo like this

Sorry oh,

Hope you know this evaberry you keep mentioning is a male Sorry oh,Hope you know this evaberry you keep mentioning is a male 3 Likes

Prognose:





Sorry oh,

Hope you know this evaberry you keep mentioning is a male

yeah i do man



i want him to confess himself



dude's been wanking on piikoo's picture of his ass



dude has got a crush on piik.o.............and he's a fvcking flirt too





evaberry!!!! yeah i do mani want him to confess himselfdude's been wanking on piikoo's picture of his assdude has got a crush on piik.o.............and he's a fvcking flirt tooevaberry!!!!

See that guy wearing glasses. That is the definition of loneliness. See that guy wearing glasses. That is the definition of loneliness.

End time.



this one weak me ooo this one weak me ooo

What a wicked world. Sorry Samantha!!

Most ladies will come in here and be ranting like they are more catholic than the pope where what they do with those innocent dildos, vibrators and cucumber is highly worrisome. 3 Likes

hehehe

This is what most ladies have been going through in the hands of men