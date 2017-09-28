₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Sex Doll Samantha Breaks Down After Heavy Massage By Customers by Towncrier247: 5:45am
This is very funny, not long ago there was a story on Nairaland frontpage in which a Japanese man declared that he prefers intimacy with his sex doll to his beautiful wife. As shocking as that sounded, it is only a reflection of how fast the preference for sex dolls are taking over the world.
One of the world's most popular sex doll, Samanth, an interactive sex doll(robot) in which men can romance freely, cost a staggering $3,500.
According to the report by the developer, Samantha is even more preferred than prostitutes. She was developed by Sergi Santos from Barcelona, Spain.
Just recently she was taken to an electronics fair for exhibition in Austria. However several guys at the exhibition couldn't hold themselves well as they fondled and massaged Samantha aggressively. Due to the heavy touching and mounting she was badly manhandled as the men broke her two fingers and limbs.
Unfortunately, the interactive sex doll is presently undergoing repairs after visitors left the robot 'heavily soiled' with broken limbs.
'The people mounted Samantha's breasts, her legs, and arms. Two fingers were broken. She was heavily soiled. People can be bad. Because they did not understand the technology and did not have to pay for it, they treated the doll like barbarians.'
According to Mr. Santos, he said the robot had to be sent back in a parcel to Barcelona for repairs and cleaning, adding that 'Samantha can endure a lot, she will pull through.'
With this wave of sex robot take-over, what is going to become of our women if this trend finally gain ground in Nigeria?
|Re: Sex Doll Samantha Breaks Down After Heavy Massage By Customers by Towncrier247: 5:46am
|Re: Sex Doll Samantha Breaks Down After Heavy Massage By Customers by jay2pee(m): 6:00am
Na so many of our women don 'break down' too
|Re: Sex Doll Samantha Breaks Down After Heavy Massage By Customers by Tahra: 6:08am
eezeribe:You were making sense until i read your last sentence.How can someone be sensible and senseless at the same time?orishirishi.
|Re: Sex Doll Samantha Breaks Down After Heavy Massage By Customers by eezeribe(m): 6:10am
So they gang raped a sex doll to death
who knows what has been happening to real human females in their vicinity....
Men's sexual configuration is really a minus...
And if not for it,the other gender would have been utterly useless...
|Re: Sex Doll Samantha Breaks Down After Heavy Massage By Customers by eezeribe(m): 6:15am
lalasticlala,Mynd44
|Re: Sex Doll Samantha Breaks Down After Heavy Massage By Customers by Smartini: 6:21am
See that fool in the first picture squeezing bobby while his manhood is erect. Some men are just born pervs...doll for that matter.
|Re: Sex Doll Samantha Breaks Down After Heavy Massage By Customers by lelvin(m): 6:27am
Hehe
|Re: Sex Doll Samantha Breaks Down After Heavy Massage By Customers by Nbote(m): 6:32am
Most white man are pervs.. So I'll see natural still prefer silicon toy??
|Re: Sex Doll Samantha Breaks Down After Heavy Massage By Customers by MhizzAJ(f): 6:52am
Na wa oo
Isn't this madness
She broke her two fingers in the process
Can men really live without sex?
ordinary doll...Lolz...they were all acting like it's a real life female
Helpless Samantha
|Re: Sex Doll Samantha Breaks Down After Heavy Massage By Customers by kuuljay(m): 7:01am
Inanimate being!!! That's why I frown at parents who dress their female children and teenagers like adults,psychotic sex freaks are everywhere
|Re: Sex Doll Samantha Breaks Down After Heavy Massage By Customers by DaBill001(m): 7:03am
Only 2 fingers and limb. Dem fr r3muv d waist join. Konji na bastard. In fact, lemme go nd c Hw Samantha z doin
|Re: Sex Doll Samantha Breaks Down After Heavy Massage By Customers by Danielmoore(m): 7:21am
MhizzAJ:.
|Re: Sex Doll Samantha Breaks Down After Heavy Massage By Customers by terrezo2002(m): 8:40am
There are demons in that doll. Anyone know lusts after the doll is in trouble. They even referred to doll to 'she'. Well, it is the last days, anything can happen
|Re: Sex Doll Samantha Breaks Down After Heavy Massage By Customers by chiiraq802(m): 9:24am
Ndi araaa
|Re: Sex Doll Samantha Breaks Down After Heavy Massage By Customers by twentyk(m): 9:49am
omo BLOOD dey hot....dem never break her head join....to all those shouting pervet blah blah,why was she created in d first place...
|Re: Sex Doll Samantha Breaks Down After Heavy Massage By Customers by thepussyhunter: 9:58am
Evaberry wouldnt you want to be romance by pikooo like this
|Re: Sex Doll Samantha Breaks Down After Heavy Massage By Customers by ikp120(m): 10:13am
That's the same way these hoes molest cucumbers, carrots, dildò and even broomsticks.
|Re: Sex Doll Samantha Breaks Down After Heavy Massage By Customers by ikemesit4477: 11:20am
Towncrier247:guys are not smiling!
|Re: Sex Doll Samantha Breaks Down After Heavy Massage By Customers by Pauldaniel02: 11:27am
Free Milk always got men like
|Re: Sex Doll Samantha Breaks Down After Heavy Massage By Customers by Prognose: 11:41am
thepussyhunter:
Sorry oh,
Hope you know this evaberry you keep mentioning is a male
|Re: Sex Doll Samantha Breaks Down After Heavy Massage By Customers by thepussyhunter: 11:47am
Prognose:
yeah i do man
i want him to confess himself
dude's been wanking on piikoo's picture of his ass
dude has got a crush on piik.o.............and he's a fvcking flirt too
evaberry!!!!
|Re: Sex Doll Samantha Breaks Down After Heavy Massage By Customers by BluntBoy(m): 11:54am
Towncrier247:
See that guy wearing glasses. That is the definition of loneliness.
|Re: Sex Doll Samantha Breaks Down After Heavy Massage By Customers by Blackfire(m): 11:57am
End time.
|Re: Sex Doll Samantha Breaks Down After Heavy Massage By Customers by Fidelismaria(m): 12:39pm
this one weak me ooo
|Re: Sex Doll Samantha Breaks Down After Heavy Massage By Customers by modelmike7(m): 1:04pm
What a wicked world. Sorry Samantha!!
|Re: Sex Doll Samantha Breaks Down After Heavy Massage By Customers by dfo12(m): 2:43pm
Most ladies will come in here and be ranting like they are more catholic than the pope where what they do with those innocent dildos, vibrators and cucumber is highly worrisome.
|Re: Sex Doll Samantha Breaks Down After Heavy Massage By Customers by achivs(m): 3:58pm
hehehe
|Re: Sex Doll Samantha Breaks Down After Heavy Massage By Customers by Blackhawk01: 4:07pm
This is what most ladies have been going through in the hands of men
|Re: Sex Doll Samantha Breaks Down After Heavy Massage By Customers by sunshineG(m): 4:17pm
Blackhawk01:agent sarafa
