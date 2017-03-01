₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Anthony Okwori, A Soldier Killed By Boko Haram In Borno (Pics) by sixtuschimere: 5:59pm
According to Coal City Connect,pictured below is Anthony Okwori,a soldier who grew up in 82Division Barracks, Enugu Coalcity that was killed by Boko Haram some days back when the insurgents attacked soldiers in Magumeri.
On Friday March 17,Daily Trust in part wrote...
'Nigeria army said it has lost five of its officers, while three are still missing following a recent Boko Haram attack in Magumeri, a town in Borno state.
Brig. Gen. Sani Usman, the army spokesman who disclosed this on Friday, did not disclose the names of the officers affected.
However, TheCable, an independent online newspaper reports that one AC Oguntoye, a lieutenant, was among those killed in the attack.
Daily Trust gathered that the militants ambushed Oguntoye and his colleagues on their way from a shooting range competition in Munguno.
Usman said the army successfully repelled the attack. “Troops chased the fleeing Boko Haram terrorists up to Doho, Mina Maideni, Donari, Salari, and Lawari villages,” he said in a statement
Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/03/anthony-okworia-soldier-killed-by-boko.html?m=1
|Re: Anthony Okwori, A Soldier Killed By Boko Haram In Borno (Pics) by wahles(m): 6:02pm
RIP hero
|Re: Anthony Okwori, A Soldier Killed By Boko Haram In Borno (Pics) by ourema(f): 6:03pm
Journey well dear great soul and hero
|Re: Anthony Okwori, A Soldier Killed By Boko Haram In Borno (Pics) by owobokiri(m): 6:12pm
In spite of the fact that there has been endless series of accusations about traitors and boko haram collaborators within the amry, nobody has been arrested and nobody has been jailed for that. If you dont punish people for such heinous crimes, they wont stop. And the innocents like the one here will always bear the brunt of such negligence
|Re: Anthony Okwori, A Soldier Killed By Boko Haram In Borno (Pics) by fuckingAyaya(m): 6:40pm
every minute our soldiers keep dyeing this is so sad
|Re: Anthony Okwori, A Soldier Killed By Boko Haram In Borno (Pics) by DoyenExchange: 6:53pm
RIP Young soldier
|Re: Anthony Okwori, A Soldier Killed By Boko Haram In Borno (Pics) by ZombieTERROR: 6:54pm
Their people no dey die oo
No need to die for lord lugard mistake
Chai
What a waste
RIP
|Re: Anthony Okwori, A Soldier Killed By Boko Haram In Borno (Pics) by Bishop000(m): 7:01pm
This APC government should stop playing politics with this bokoharam issue and endangering the lifes of our soilders
|Re: Anthony Okwori, A Soldier Killed By Boko Haram In Borno (Pics) by ESDKING: 7:22pm
Just look at how they cut the life of this young Igbo man short just because of bokoharam Northerners created for themselves for political purpose, leaving his family in agony and pains, sending igbos to the north to fight boko haram and northerners to the south to harass innocent civilians. This zoo is not worth dying for. Rip man.
|Re: Anthony Okwori, A Soldier Killed By Boko Haram In Borno (Pics) by 0955eb027(m): 7:34pm
Remind me to comment properly.
RIP
|Re: Anthony Okwori, A Soldier Killed By Boko Haram In Borno (Pics) by psucc(m): 7:49pm
And small time dem go announce recruitment. No wonder the Army recruitment forms are now free.
RIP dude. It is disappointing to die for a nation that do not count on your sacrifice.
|Re: Anthony Okwori, A Soldier Killed By Boko Haram In Borno (Pics) by OPS911: 8:02pm
Rest well Hero of our time. You fought a good fight.
|Re: Anthony Okwori, A Soldier Killed By Boko Haram In Borno (Pics) by ndaman25: 8:24pm
RIP.......bt why are they being ambush day by day Nigeria government have a lot to do to stop all this madness 2weeks ago a guy from my town was also gun down just like dat
|Re: Anthony Okwori, A Soldier Killed By Boko Haram In Borno (Pics) by SweetBoyFriend(m): 9:30pm
Buhari
Call your boys to order
|Re: Anthony Okwori, A Soldier Killed By Boko Haram In Borno (Pics) by opethom(m): 9:30pm
Last time, it was Yoruba and now igbo, Kontinu
|Re: Anthony Okwori, A Soldier Killed By Boko Haram In Borno (Pics) by okonja(m): 9:30pm
RIP Soldier
|Re: Anthony Okwori, A Soldier Killed By Boko Haram In Borno (Pics) by berrystunn(m): 9:31pm
I thought they said..
|Re: Anthony Okwori, A Soldier Killed By Boko Haram In Borno (Pics) by iamnicer: 9:31pm
LORD KNOWS
|Re: Anthony Okwori, A Soldier Killed By Boko Haram In Borno (Pics) by mrnwas(m): 9:31pm
Such a young blood, eager to sanitize his country, now fallen in death.
May your soul rest in perfect peace my dear
|Re: Anthony Okwori, A Soldier Killed By Boko Haram In Borno (Pics) by fuckerstard: 9:31pm
This boko people sha. Rip bro
All those NL people wey like to profile post based on location, do this work or else just STFU.
Yet they wan arrange amnesty for this illegal immigrants. Trump should hear this one.
|Re: Anthony Okwori, A Soldier Killed By Boko Haram In Borno (Pics) by seunlly(m): 9:31pm
Rip hero.
May your stubborn soul rest in perfect peace
|Re: Anthony Okwori, A Soldier Killed By Boko Haram In Borno (Pics) by Hades2016(m): 9:32pm
OMG! !!!!! not again
|Re: Anthony Okwori, A Soldier Killed By Boko Haram In Borno (Pics) by AK481(m): 9:32pm
Onye Igbo?
I we ne we mu ugbua.
I dey vex!!!!! Plenty plenty.
|Re: Anthony Okwori, A Soldier Killed By Boko Haram In Borno (Pics) by mazizitonene(m): 9:32pm
the world had never been fair.....
|Re: Anthony Okwori, A Soldier Killed By Boko Haram In Borno (Pics) by Otradearena: 9:32pm
Rip
|Re: Anthony Okwori, A Soldier Killed By Boko Haram In Borno (Pics) by Karlman: 9:33pm
i am very vexed seeing my people dying for d cause of d Northerners...dis is d very reason i neva signed for d nigerian army even though i am a military enthusiast...my 1st ever and only military application was to d US MARINE. ...nwanne nodu mma! though i'd hav been gladder had u died for biafra ...d dream d hope d prayer d expectation of your kith and kin.
|Re: Anthony Okwori, A Soldier Killed By Boko Haram In Borno (Pics) by AngelicBeing: 9:33pm
|Re: Anthony Okwori, A Soldier Killed By Boko Haram In Borno (Pics) by Franzinni: 9:33pm
Senseless killing for a senseless cause..... Religion is the opium of the mindless masses.
|Re: Anthony Okwori, A Soldier Killed By Boko Haram In Borno (Pics) by Giantslayer: 9:34pm
Southerner again
|Re: Anthony Okwori, A Soldier Killed By Boko Haram In Borno (Pics) by CROWNWEALTH019: 9:34pm
He died in vain
|Re: Anthony Okwori, A Soldier Killed By Boko Haram In Borno (Pics) by Dildo(m): 9:35pm
Let's say those missing soldiers are bokoharam informants since they have not been found dead or alive.
|Re: Anthony Okwori, A Soldier Killed By Boko Haram In Borno (Pics) by Ericaikince(m): 9:35pm
Eric Aikince:
Four Burnt To Death In Bauchi Road Crash / The South Failed Jonathan / CNN Releases The List Of 20 Most Corrupt Nigerians
