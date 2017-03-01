Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Anthony Okwori, A Soldier Killed By Boko Haram In Borno (Pics) (9274 Views)

On Friday March 17,Daily Trust in part wrote...





'Nigeria army said it has lost five of its officers, while three are still missing following a recent Boko Haram attack in Magumeri, a town in Borno state.



Brig. Gen. Sani Usman, the army spokesman who disclosed this on Friday, did not disclose the names of the officers affected.



However, TheCable, an independent online newspaper reports that one AC Oguntoye, a lieutenant, was among those killed in the attack.



Daily Trust gathered that the militants ambushed Oguntoye and his colleagues on their way from a shooting range competition in Munguno.



Usman said the army successfully repelled the attack. “Troops chased the fleeing Boko Haram terrorists up to Doho, Mina Maideni, Donari, Salari, and Lawari villages,” he said in a statement



RIP hero 1 Like

Journey well dear great soul and hero

In spite of the fact that there has been endless series of accusations about traitors and boko haram collaborators within the amry, nobody has been arrested and nobody has been jailed for that. If you dont punish people for such heinous crimes, they wont stop. And the innocents like the one here will always bear the brunt of such negligence 11 Likes

every minute our soldiers keep dyeing this is so sad 2 Likes

RIP Young soldier 2 Likes









No need to die for lord lugard mistake



Chai

What a waste

RIP Their people no dey die ooNo need to die for lord lugard mistakeChaiWhat a wasteRIP 10 Likes 1 Share

This APC government should stop playing politics with this bokoharam issue and endangering the lifes of our soilders 1 Like

Just look at how they cut the life of this young Igbo man short just because of bokoharam Northerners created for themselves for political purpose, leaving his family in agony and pains, sending igbos to the north to fight boko haram and northerners to the south to harass innocent civilians. This zoo is not worth dying for. Rip man. 11 Likes

Remind me to comment properly.

RIP

And small time dem go announce recruitment. No wonder the Army recruitment forms are now free.



RIP dude. It is disappointing to die for a nation that do not count on your sacrifice. 5 Likes

Rest well Hero of our time. You fought a good fight.

RIP.......bt why are they being ambush day by day Nigeria government have a lot to do to stop all this madness 2weeks ago a guy from my town was also gun down just like dat



Buhari



Call your boys to order 2 Likes

Last time, it was Yoruba and now igbo, Kontinu

RIP Soldier

I thought they said.. 1 Like







LORD KNOWS LORD KNOWS

Such a young blood, eager to sanitize his country, now fallen in death.



May your soul rest in perfect peace my dear

This boko people sha. Rip bro



All those NL people wey like to profile post based on location, do this work or else just STFU.



Yet they wan arrange amnesty for this illegal immigrants. Trump should hear this one.

Rip hero.

May your stubborn soul rest in perfect peace

OMG! !!!!! not again

Onye Igbo?



I we ne we mu ugbua.



I dey vex!!!!! Plenty plenty.

the world had never been fair..... 1 Like

Rip

i am very vexed seeing my people dying for d cause of d Northerners...dis is d very reason i neva signed for d nigerian army even though i am a military enthusiast...my 1st ever and only military application was to d US MARINE. ...nwanne nodu mma! though i'd hav been gladder had u died for biafra ...d dream d hope d prayer d expectation of your kith and kin.

Senseless killing for a senseless cause..... Religion is the opium of the mindless masses.

Southerner again

He died in vain

Let's say those missing soldiers are bokoharam informants since they have not been found dead or alive. 1 Like 1 Share