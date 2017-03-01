Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Romance / Lagos Girl Offers MouthAction In Exchange For Transport Money, Twitter Nigeria R (14815 Views)

Young Lagos Girl Falls & Dies While Going 2 Toilet In The Middle Of Night(pics) / Anguish, Sorrow, Tears As Lagos Descends On Badia East Again, Brutally Evicting / Fuel Scarcity: Ifeanyi Ubah Moves To End It...as Lagos And Abuja Residents Remol (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)





The Story which was tweeted on the platform yesterday by a user seems to be garnering alot of attention today after it was retweeted by a popular gossip handle. See tweets and reactions below:



http://www.newshelm.com/2017/03/twitter-outrage-as-lagos-girl-offers.html It's an interesting Saturday on Twitter as Nigerians debate over the story of a Mouth Gig offered in exchange for transport fare.The Story which was tweeted on the platform yesterday by a user seems to be garnering alot of attention today after it was retweeted by a popular gossip handle. See tweets and reactions below:

All these people always "reacting" on Twitter, don't they have jobs?! 31 Likes

Lies biko. 6 Likes 2 Shares

Women are so unbelievable and biased... Now they are all scolding d guy for not giving d girl money.... Let's just imagine it was d other way round.. A guy walks up to a lady and offers to give her mouth action in exchange for money.. The lady wont only reject him.. But will also make sure she disgraced him very well... She might even term him a ritualist 40 Likes

oga are u sure? 1 Like 1 Share



I would kindly accept the offer and make her mouth earn her the money



I'm not Santa Claus



Big for nothing girls



All of them na olosho



11 Likes





Slay mama that can't fend for herself, is that one a slay mama?

#Slaywereys Useless slay mamasSlay mama that can't fend for herself, is that one a slay mama?#Slaywereys 6 Likes

Niggaz be like.... 1 Like

Them Don chop belle full na...

Ewo

Onu amu 1 Like

Bobo

The threads I opened on Nairaland today.

I'm leaving the internet aswear. Good bye, World Wide Web

So such girl still exists.

Mehn recession bit harder everyday

That's a low IQ lady

Gbókómì

and so....







is that a new thing?





all this people forming holy and ppl wey no dey poo upandan





Online saints... and wetin dem dey do for corner na......







ANYWAYS....





drabeey was HERE

I smell ....

scam..

Twitter and weird gist....... . Abeg who get that Zuma pisure 3 Likes

Ain't believing this!Stop lying dude 2 Likes

Yeah right and I am Santa clause.... I guess he was writing a script of a porn movie and needed to see reactions....

wetin carry the girl go the restaurant sef?



Genius J

This is not normal transport fare, its the type that Stephanie O and the other 2 get. 1 Like

End times slay queen

thesicilian:

All these people always "reacting" on Twitter, don't they have jobs?!

I'm sure you have job too by 'reacting' on nairaland.









You make your comment on nairaland, some other folks makes theirs on twitter, what's the difference?





Regards Sir I'm sure you have job too by 'reacting' on nairaland.You make your comment on nairaland, some other folks makes theirs on twitter, what's the difference?Regards Sir 2 Likes