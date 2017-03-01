₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Lagos Girl Offers MouthAction In Exchange For Transport Money, Twitter Nigeria R by EdifiedCEO: 6:08pm
It's an interesting Saturday on Twitter as Nigerians debate over the story of a Mouth Gig offered in exchange for transport fare.
The Story which was tweeted on the platform yesterday by a user seems to be garnering alot of attention today after it was retweeted by a popular gossip handle. See tweets and reactions below:
http://www.newshelm.com/2017/03/twitter-outrage-as-lagos-girl-offers.html
|Re: Lagos Girl Offers MouthAction In Exchange For Transport Money, Twitter Nigeria R by EdifiedCEO: 6:08pm
|Re: Lagos Girl Offers MouthAction In Exchange For Transport Money, Twitter Nigeria R by thesicilian: 6:14pm
All these people always "reacting" on Twitter, don't they have jobs?!
31 Likes
|Re: Lagos Girl Offers MouthAction In Exchange For Transport Money, Twitter Nigeria R by DIKEnaWAR: 6:24pm
Lies biko.
6 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Lagos Girl Offers MouthAction In Exchange For Transport Money, Twitter Nigeria R by Pasidon(m): 6:26pm
Women are so unbelievable and biased... Now they are all scolding d guy for not giving d girl money.... Let's just imagine it was d other way round.. A guy walks up to a lady and offers to give her mouth action in exchange for money.. The lady wont only reject him.. But will also make sure she disgraced him very well... She might even term him a ritualist
40 Likes
|Re: Lagos Girl Offers MouthAction In Exchange For Transport Money, Twitter Nigeria R by Young03: 6:40pm
oga are u sure?
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Lagos Girl Offers MouthAction In Exchange For Transport Money, Twitter Nigeria R by SweetBoyFriend(m): 9:34pm
I would kindly accept the offer and make her mouth earn her the money
I'm not Santa Claus
Big for nothing girls
All of them na olosho
11 Likes
|Re: Lagos Girl Offers MouthAction In Exchange For Transport Money, Twitter Nigeria R by AngelicBeing: 9:34pm
|Re: Lagos Girl Offers MouthAction In Exchange For Transport Money, Twitter Nigeria R by Mhizkel(f): 9:34pm
Useless slay mamas
Slay mama that can't fend for herself, is that one a slay mama?
#Slaywereys
6 Likes
|Re: Lagos Girl Offers MouthAction In Exchange For Transport Money, Twitter Nigeria R by mazizitonene(m): 9:34pm
Niggaz be like....
1 Like
|Re: Lagos Girl Offers MouthAction In Exchange For Transport Money, Twitter Nigeria R by Princess4ng(f): 9:35pm
Them Don chop belle full na...
|Re: Lagos Girl Offers MouthAction In Exchange For Transport Money, Twitter Nigeria R by sakalisis(m): 9:35pm
Ewo
|Re: Lagos Girl Offers MouthAction In Exchange For Transport Money, Twitter Nigeria R by princechurchill(m): 9:35pm
Onu amu
1 Like
|Re: Lagos Girl Offers MouthAction In Exchange For Transport Money, Twitter Nigeria R by nairalandfreak: 9:35pm
Bobo
|Re: Lagos Girl Offers MouthAction In Exchange For Transport Money, Twitter Nigeria R by Neyo230(m): 9:35pm
|Re: Lagos Girl Offers MouthAction In Exchange For Transport Money, Twitter Nigeria R by RealAlfranco: 9:35pm
The threads I opened on Nairaland today.
I'm leaving the internet aswear. Good bye, World Wide Web
|Re: Lagos Girl Offers MouthAction In Exchange For Transport Money, Twitter Nigeria R by seunlly(m): 9:35pm
So such girl still exists.
Mehn recession bit harder everyday
|Re: Lagos Girl Offers MouthAction In Exchange For Transport Money, Twitter Nigeria R by Desdola(m): 9:35pm
That's a low IQ lady
|Re: Lagos Girl Offers MouthAction In Exchange For Transport Money, Twitter Nigeria R by OmoIgala: 9:36pm
Gbókómì
|Re: Lagos Girl Offers MouthAction In Exchange For Transport Money, Twitter Nigeria R by Drabeey(m): 9:36pm
and so....
is that a new thing?
all this people forming holy and ppl wey no dey poo upandan
Online saints... and wetin dem dey do for corner na......
ANYWAYS....
drabeey was HERE
|Re: Lagos Girl Offers MouthAction In Exchange For Transport Money, Twitter Nigeria R by Adesiji77: 9:36pm
I smell ....
|Re: Lagos Girl Offers MouthAction In Exchange For Transport Money, Twitter Nigeria R by mazizitonene(m): 9:36pm
scam..
|Re: Lagos Girl Offers MouthAction In Exchange For Transport Money, Twitter Nigeria R by Sijo01(f): 9:36pm
Twitter and weird gist....... . Abeg who get that Zuma pisure
3 Likes
|Re: Lagos Girl Offers MouthAction In Exchange For Transport Money, Twitter Nigeria R by marynPearl(f): 9:37pm
Ain't believing this!Stop lying dude
2 Likes
|Re: Lagos Girl Offers MouthAction In Exchange For Transport Money, Twitter Nigeria R by Franzinni: 9:37pm
Yeah right and I am Santa clause.... I guess he was writing a script of a porn movie and needed to see reactions....
|Re: Lagos Girl Offers MouthAction In Exchange For Transport Money, Twitter Nigeria R by Jerryojozy(m): 9:37pm
wetin carry the girl go the restaurant sef?
Genius J
|Re: Lagos Girl Offers MouthAction In Exchange For Transport Money, Twitter Nigeria R by otokx(m): 9:37pm
This is not normal transport fare, its the type that Stephanie O and the other 2 get.
1 Like
|Re: Lagos Girl Offers MouthAction In Exchange For Transport Money, Twitter Nigeria R by realbitez(m): 9:37pm
End times slay queen
|Re: Lagos Girl Offers MouthAction In Exchange For Transport Money, Twitter Nigeria R by LAFO(f): 9:37pm
thesicilian:
I'm sure you have job too by 'reacting' on nairaland.
You make your comment on nairaland, some other folks makes theirs on twitter, what's the difference?
Regards Sir
2 Likes
|Re: Lagos Girl Offers MouthAction In Exchange For Transport Money, Twitter Nigeria R by Deilluminator(m): 9:37pm
Bad and stingy guy
|Re: Lagos Girl Offers MouthAction In Exchange For Transport Money, Twitter Nigeria R by opethom(m): 9:38pm
