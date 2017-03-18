₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,766,384 members, 3,426,433 topics. Date: Saturday, 18 March 2017 at 10:48 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Last Facebook Post Of Soldier Who Was Killed By Boko Haram (picture) (13397 Views)
Burial Poster Of Blessing Ene, The Female Soldier Who Died / Photos Of The Female Soldier Who Died In Army Uniform / Soldier Who Went Missing In Borno For Over A Year Has Been Confirmed Dead. PICS (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Last Facebook Post Of Soldier Who Was Killed By Boko Haram (picture) by Ovokoo: 7:00pm
Here's the last post by a Nigerian soldier named Anthony Okwori who was killed by Boko haram where he was stationed in Magumeri, Borno State on Wednesday, March 15, 2017.
May his soul RIP!!!
Source: http://ovoko.com.ng/last-facebook-post-anthony-okwori-soldier-killed-boko-haram-picture/
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Last Facebook Post Of Soldier Who Was Killed By Boko Haram (picture) by paschu: 7:02pm
RIP
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Last Facebook Post Of Soldier Who Was Killed By Boko Haram (picture) by DocHMD: 7:18pm
I do not agree that God commanded you to fight for the evil lugardian contraption that rejoices in killing innocent protesters and starving inocent babies. God can't be that stupid.
RIP anyways. You made your choice.
10 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Last Facebook Post Of Soldier Who Was Killed By Boko Haram (picture) by AK6464(m): 7:19pm
RIP Patriot
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Last Facebook Post Of Soldier Who Was Killed By Boko Haram (picture) by Afam4eva(m): 8:01pm
RIP Bro.
3 Likes
|Re: Last Facebook Post Of Soldier Who Was Killed By Boko Haram (picture) by mich24(m): 8:51pm
Don't know why I feel like causing Nigeria sodiers/police at any given opportunity whether dead or alive.
#RIP
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Last Facebook Post Of Soldier Who Was Killed By Boko Haram (picture) by Freelancer007(m): 9:43pm
.
1 Like
|Re: Last Facebook Post Of Soldier Who Was Killed By Boko Haram (picture) by iamnicer: 9:44pm
|Re: Last Facebook Post Of Soldier Who Was Killed By Boko Haram (picture) by richgang(m): 9:44pm
T
|Re: Last Facebook Post Of Soldier Who Was Killed By Boko Haram (picture) by nepapole(m): 9:44pm
Rip broda...see u soon.
|Re: Last Facebook Post Of Soldier Who Was Killed By Boko Haram (picture) by rawpadgin(m): 9:44pm
that's one of my favourite quotes
R. I. P soldier
mich24:that's one of my favourite quotes
R. I. P soldier
but how do people lives with this much hate
he nor dey heavy them for chest?
4 Likes
|Re: Last Facebook Post Of Soldier Who Was Killed By Boko Haram (picture) by davodyguy: 9:44pm
mich24:Its the hate that lives in you, that drives the evil intent.
Resist the devil
15 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Last Facebook Post Of Soldier Who Was Killed By Boko Haram (picture) by emeijeh(m): 9:44pm
nepapole:
Where are you seeing him soon?
You wan die too?
You go nowhere! We all are in this recession together
28 Likes 5 Shares
|Re: Last Facebook Post Of Soldier Who Was Killed By Boko Haram (picture) by phoenix90(m): 9:44pm
RIP young warrior.
|Re: Last Facebook Post Of Soldier Who Was Killed By Boko Haram (picture) by odimbannamdi(m): 9:44pm
3days ago, it was Lt. Oguntoye.
Now, another soldier has gone.
Will it ever end!?
Brave warrior, you have paid the supreme price, posterity will remember you.
RIP.
In other news, kindly check my profile for beautiful men's loafers
|Re: Last Facebook Post Of Soldier Who Was Killed By Boko Haram (picture) by NNVanguard(m): 9:45pm
At some point in life, everyone have a premonition of his death.
3 Likes
|Re: Last Facebook Post Of Soldier Who Was Killed By Boko Haram (picture) by Tpave(m): 9:45pm
Hmmmmm! ! Heartbreaking
1 Like
|Re: Last Facebook Post Of Soldier Who Was Killed By Boko Haram (picture) by divineshare(m): 9:45pm
May the souls of the faithful departed rest in peace, Amen
1 Like
|Re: Last Facebook Post Of Soldier Who Was Killed By Boko Haram (picture) by apogeez(m): 9:45pm
RIP BRO
|Re: Last Facebook Post Of Soldier Who Was Killed By Boko Haram (picture) by Dottore: 9:45pm
Odogwu Jee ofuma. No be your fault.
|Re: Last Facebook Post Of Soldier Who Was Killed By Boko Haram (picture) by woodcook: 9:45pm
It is sad when I see young Nigerians loose their lives for this 'senseless war'.
Ordinary Nigerians giving up their lives to save a country that benefits only the rich.
How I wish that only the family members of those robbing Nigerians blind were enlisted into the Nigerian Army at least they have something to die for. Not innocent young men giving up their lives for a country that regards them not nor their families that they are going to leave behind.
2 Likes
|Re: Last Facebook Post Of Soldier Who Was Killed By Boko Haram (picture) by Dontbeused: 9:45pm
RIP Bro, u fought 4 us 2 stay alive...My respect
|Re: Last Facebook Post Of Soldier Who Was Killed By Boko Haram (picture) by sweatlana: 9:46pm
Rip... nigeria is not worth your blood
|Re: Last Facebook Post Of Soldier Who Was Killed By Boko Haram (picture) by dprice(m): 9:46pm
DIS
|Re: Last Facebook Post Of Soldier Who Was Killed By Boko Haram (picture) by AngelicBeing: 9:46pm
|Re: Last Facebook Post Of Soldier Who Was Killed By Boko Haram (picture) by somez(m): 9:46pm
Take this.. You need it
DocHMD:
7 Likes
|Re: Last Facebook Post Of Soldier Who Was Killed By Boko Haram (picture) by davodyguy: 9:46pm
DocHMD:
Biafran spotted
When people A, they say B
4 Likes
|Re: Last Facebook Post Of Soldier Who Was Killed By Boko Haram (picture) by Franzinni: 9:46pm
Thou shall not kill!!!
1 Like
|Re: Last Facebook Post Of Soldier Who Was Killed By Boko Haram (picture) by phoenix90(m): 9:46pm
nepapole:
See you soon ke?
|Re: Last Facebook Post Of Soldier Who Was Killed By Boko Haram (picture) by Emmanuel555(m): 9:46pm
R.I.P Legend
|Re: Last Facebook Post Of Soldier Who Was Killed By Boko Haram (picture) by doublefreez(m): 9:46pm
gallantry. bless your soul
|Re: Last Facebook Post Of Soldier Who Was Killed By Boko Haram (picture) by davodyguy: 9:47pm
somez:
Wouldn't work for him. He's a flatino
4 Likes
Ibb: Younger Generation Can’t Rule Nigeria / Nigerian Michael Ikenna Nduanya To Be Executed By Firing Squad In Vietnam / Nigerian National Honours & Their Meaning
Viewing this topic: Abimloaded(m), segunk1(m), cocktopuss, Ppresh2017(f), Ahmed99(m), Dabigbroda(m), maxdozie(m), rollydex, Deem, purplekayc(m), agbajesaid(m), amtheone(m), jakesbaba, walygy(m), Francisayo(m), haykinzz(m), larrybee2017(f), tigerleggs(m), menzo4u, dikachi86, mufasapapasanta(m), afredytee(f), AAU88, Lovexme(m), Mathewa(m), Masogemstones(m), gloshennel, Osama10(m), opeyemi361(m), Nonsua30(m), benedict100(m), darmylolah(m), emoney2017, Onide(m), Oluwashegunnn(m), timilehin95(m), DotunSamuels, Baze1(m), rymesgentility(m), duduade(m), Etranshub(m), Abokisulay(m), nurez305(m), dbaeous, 9niceguy(m), Trust2001(m), blackbreed25(m), mrikay, kingdave(m), Lumiaking, Babatundesammie, freegaza(m), Priest69(m), worshipdevice(m), rayzornaija(m), mrtegation99(m), Diesel1(m), Fisayomi1, MOFAZIT, MUYEEKFIRST, Phiniter(m), Rafrik27, incredible16(m), leke12(m), Victorlawrence, tayorh(m), ifeoluwa0803(f), olex88, Quam7even(m), Abdul9025(m), muosky(m), Ashleyma77(m), Ndkings1(m), Tpresh(f), shedo4sure and 122 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 6