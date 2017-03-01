₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|'It Is Over For Magu, Buhari Can Not Send His Name To Senate Again': Dino Melaye by stephenduru: 7:44pm
Melaye: Why Buhari Can't Re-present Magu's Name to Senate
Chairman, Senate Committee on Federal Capital Territory (FCT), and Senator representing Kogi West, Dino Melaye has said that following the Senate rejection of the nomination of Mr. Ibrahim Magu as chairman of the Economic And Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on two different occasions, President Muhammadu Buhari cannot validly re-nominate the same candidate again.
Melaye while commenting on the debate in the media about whether Magu can continue to act as EFCC boss in spite of his failure to be confirmed by the Senate or if the President can renominate him, Melaye said there is a provision of the Senate rules which would not allow members consider Magu for the same position again.
Citing Order 131 of the Senate Rules, Melaye said after the rejection of Magu's nomination, his candidacy is considered lapse and therefore advised the President to consider a fresh nominee who is qualified, in terms of experience, integrity, knowledge and temperament to lead the anti-graft agency.
Order 131 of the Senate Rules states that "nominations neither confirmed nor rejected during the session or within 21 working days in the case of Ministerial nominees shall be returned by the clerk to the National Assembly to the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and shall not again be made to the Senate by the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria".
The Senator who insisted that Magu did not impress anybody including those Senators who would have been sympathetic to his cause during the confirmation hearing in the Senate urged President Buhari to look for a replacement and avoid actions that may result in violation of the laws of the land.
"Those suggesting to the President that after failing to scale the confirmation process twice, the President should leave Magu to be acting are only recommending violation of the law, disrespect for due process and perpetration of illegality. All these will only undermine democracy and constitutionalism in our country.
"Those drafters of the law who made the provision that the Senate should confirm the nomination of the EFCC chairman did not make any mistake and nobody should observe the law in the breach by getting a person into that office who has not been confirmed. Magu is not greater than the law creating EFCC. Magu is not the last messiah. He can't be the only competent person for the job out of 170 million Nigerians. Should he voluntarily decline the appointment today, will EFCC fold up?", the Senator asked.
Signed
Senator Dino Melaye
Chairman, Senate Committee on FCT
Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/03/melaye-why-buhari-can-re-present-magu.html?m=1
|Re: 'It Is Over For Magu, Buhari Can Not Send His Name To Senate Again': Dino Melaye by BeeBeeOoh(m): 7:45pm
O kpari oooh
|Re: 'It Is Over For Magu, Buhari Can Not Send His Name To Senate Again': Dino Melaye by Nne5(f): 7:47pm
Nigeria needs overhauling.
What a country!
|Re: 'It Is Over For Magu, Buhari Can Not Send His Name To Senate Again': Dino Melaye by EmeeNaka: 7:47pm
Magu is a criminal.
|Re: 'It Is Over For Magu, Buhari Can Not Send His Name To Senate Again': Dino Melaye by LordIsaac(m): 7:51pm
Pathetic!
|Re: 'It Is Over For Magu, Buhari Can Not Send His Name To Senate Again': Dino Melaye by Mekus68: 7:52pm
With or without Magu, with the Northernization policy of Buhari, he will still appoint somebody from the North to head the EFCC, and to continue from where Magu will stop by arresting his political enemies.
|Re: 'It Is Over For Magu, Buhari Can Not Send His Name To Senate Again': Dino Melaye by omenkaLives: 7:54pm
This man irritates me no end.
|Re: 'It Is Over For Magu, Buhari Can Not Send His Name To Senate Again': Dino Melaye by Blizzy9ja: 7:55pm
Magu should go and the next EFCC boss should investigate the allegations levelled against him by the DSS and if he's found wanton he should be prosecuted
|Re: 'It Is Over For Magu, Buhari Can Not Send His Name To Senate Again': Dino Melaye by doctokwus: 8:01pm
This guy is a dimwit!
So a standing rule of the senate would supercede the constitution of the FRN which doesn't give a limit to d number of times a person can be represented for an office by d president for confirmation by the senate!!
I don't blame him,they now feel they are dealing with a mentally incapacitated president who probably doesn't even know when somebody sneaks in to draft a letter on his behalf and signs it!!
Or they may b dealing with a double faced president who not wanting Magu,knowing how good he is at d job,who cud dig one day and find out more dirt perpetuated by family and relations of the president & with overwhelming legal view now agreed that Magu can be represented as many times as possible,PMB and his antiMagu cabal,now boxed in a corner,av now dug up this standing rule from their asses to find d last reason to use to prevent Magu from becoming substantive EFCC chairman.
This conspiracy to stop Magu may finally expose PMB for who he trully is,unless he sends back his name again for confirmation.
|Re: 'It Is Over For Magu, Buhari Can Not Send His Name To Senate Again': Dino Melaye by AbbeyvanPersie(m): 8:06pm
Stupid melaye
|Re: 'It Is Over For Magu, Buhari Can Not Send His Name To Senate Again': Dino Melaye by omowolewa: 8:19pm
Someone is taking this issue personal.
|Re: 'It Is Over For Magu, Buhari Can Not Send His Name To Senate Again': Dino Melaye by freeze001(f): 8:19pm
The Senate is bound by its rules. Since they cannot reconsider a matter already considered and voted upon in plenary, that puts paid to any pls to re-present Magu to the Senate. They're over and done with it and really, no say e person should advocate or support a senseless back and forth in the subject.
It cannot be that Magu is d only qualified person to head d EFCC. If he drops dead tomorrow (God forbid) then what happens? Will the EFCC be shut down forever? The President failed to act in time by sending Mugu for confirmation immediately after nominating him in acting capacity. Why wait for about 8 months within which time Magu would've been exposed by d nature of the job and by his own corrupt n thieving tendencies too?
The Presidency should consider it a their failure, count their losses, nominate someone else and let the Senate screen and confirm if they will.
|Re: 'It Is Over For Magu, Buhari Can Not Send His Name To Senate Again': Dino Melaye by JideAmuGiaka: 8:28pm
omenkaLives:
If you don't like him GOAN DIE
|Re: 'It Is Over For Magu, Buhari Can Not Send His Name To Senate Again': Dino Melaye by BlakKluKluxKlan: 8:51pm
Any country that tolerate the like of this Melaye is a write-off.
|Re: 'It Is Over For Magu, Buhari Can Not Send His Name To Senate Again': Dino Melaye by unclezuma: 9:54pm
The Clown King...
|Re: 'It Is Over For Magu, Buhari Can Not Send His Name To Senate Again': Dino Melaye by freddie82(m): 9:54pm
Hehehehehe criminals at war
|Re: 'It Is Over For Magu, Buhari Can Not Send His Name To Senate Again': Dino Melaye by jegz25(m): 9:54pm
JideAmuGiaka:u that likes him,did he even know u exist?
|Re: 'It Is Over For Magu, Buhari Can Not Send His Name To Senate Again': Dino Melaye by Splashme: 9:54pm
Magu's performance that day was very poor.
Besides, it will be stewpid of President Buhari to even present
him again after that damning report from the DSS.
We claim to copy our democracy from USA and I ask if a US president
will even ever present a personality that has been so grossly indicted by
the FBI or CIA to congress for appointment.
Only a foolish illiterate president will do that and I won't be surprised if president Buhari does it
|Re: 'It Is Over For Magu, Buhari Can Not Send His Name To Senate Again': Dino Melaye by Benekruku(m): 9:54pm
And Magu will remain "Acting"
Thats just it!
|Re: 'It Is Over For Magu, Buhari Can Not Send His Name To Senate Again': Dino Melaye by NNVanguard(m): 9:55pm
Its not only a shame but highly lugubrious that out of a population of 180m people, we can't find another replacement for Magu. Something is fishy.
|Re: 'It Is Over For Magu, Buhari Can Not Send His Name To Senate Again': Dino Melaye by soberdrunk(m): 9:55pm
ITT!!
|Re: 'It Is Over For Magu, Buhari Can Not Send His Name To Senate Again': Dino Melaye by Karlman: 9:55pm
since dis is d federal govt of northern nigeria i dont giv a fork. how d nort is able to deceive d rest of d people, especialy d yorubas i am yet to understand because i knw no othe region can run dis kinda regional ethnic govt and every fool and slowpoke nig unlimited wil b hapy wit it.
|Re: 'It Is Over For Magu, Buhari Can Not Send His Name To Senate Again': Dino Melaye by Dshocker(m): 9:55pm
.
|Re: 'It Is Over For Magu, Buhari Can Not Send His Name To Senate Again': Dino Melaye by NNVanguard(m): 9:56pm
jegz25:
You that hates him what's your profit?
|Re: 'It Is Over For Magu, Buhari Can Not Send His Name To Senate Again': Dino Melaye by fredoooooo: 9:56pm
Ogun Loma payin sir ,awon oloriburuku omo ale ,Gbgogbo yin patapata e ni ku sibi aso yin ba wa.
|Re: 'It Is Over For Magu, Buhari Can Not Send His Name To Senate Again': Dino Melaye by okonja(m): 9:56pm
Hmmm
|Re: 'It Is Over For Magu, Buhari Can Not Send His Name To Senate Again': Dino Melaye by Lanre4uonly(m): 9:57pm
Ok. Let's wait and see how it will unfold.
|Re: 'It Is Over For Magu, Buhari Can Not Send His Name To Senate Again': Dino Melaye by CROWNWEALTH019: 9:57pm
omenkaLives:visit the nearest lagoon then
|Re: 'It Is Over For Magu, Buhari Can Not Send His Name To Senate Again': Dino Melaye by babyfaceafrica: 9:57pm
But he can be in acting capacity for life
|Re: 'It Is Over For Magu, Buhari Can Not Send His Name To Senate Again': Dino Melaye by efilefun(m): 9:57pm
fredoooooo:AMIN JESU
|Re: 'It Is Over For Magu, Buhari Can Not Send His Name To Senate Again': Dino Melaye by jamace(m): 9:57pm
Magu remains EFCC helmsman. No shaking!
|Re: 'It Is Over For Magu, Buhari Can Not Send His Name To Senate Again': Dino Melaye by IMASTEX: 9:58pm
Why won't you be happy. You will be next for probe
