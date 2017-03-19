₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,766,534 members, 3,426,819 topics. Date: Sunday, 19 March 2017 at 08:40 AM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Did EFCC Stylishly Reply Dino Melaye? Check Out This Tweet (9189 Views)
Oba Akiolu "Stylishly" Tells Atiku To Forget Nigerian Presidency / Why Did EFCC Refuse To Investigate The Following People? / Is CNN Mocking The APC In This Tweet? (Photo) (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Did EFCC Stylishly Reply Dino Melaye? Check Out This Tweet by Amoyinoluwa24: 9:10pm On Mar 18
Senator Dino Melaye earlier tweeted "I have credible information that EFCC is trying to cook up allegations against me. Forensic check on all my accounts. I ready for una."
Now see what the EFCC said "Suspicion always haunts the guilty mind - William Shakespeare"..
What do you guys think?
See the tweet and reactions below
10 Likes 7 Shares
|Re: Did EFCC Stylishly Reply Dino Melaye? Check Out This Tweet by Macclane(m): 9:11pm On Mar 18
To the person beneath me, Abeg comment for me. I wan go play 9ja bet, Arsenal bet why...
2 Likes
|Re: Did EFCC Stylishly Reply Dino Melaye? Check Out This Tweet by emeijeh(m): 9:11pm On Mar 18
He will always be in the spotlight.
Noisemaker
5 Likes
|Re: Did EFCC Stylishly Reply Dino Melaye? Check Out This Tweet by Purpletee(f): 9:12pm On Mar 18
ok
|Re: Did EFCC Stylishly Reply Dino Melaye? Check Out This Tweet by digoster(m): 9:15pm On Mar 18
Oya make una go carry am
1 Like
|Re: Did EFCC Stylishly Reply Dino Melaye? Check Out This Tweet by blessme2019: 9:24pm On Mar 18
Observing As Usual #TeamOaU No Comment
|Re: Did EFCC Stylishly Reply Dino Melaye? Check Out This Tweet by chiscodedon(m): 9:25pm On Mar 18
I have always trusted the dude in charge efcc twitter handle... That's serves melaye ryt ,always making noise and blabbing in the house
19 Likes
|Re: Did EFCC Stylishly Reply Dino Melaye? Check Out This Tweet by Chiboyz40(m): 9:26pm On Mar 18
And the EFCC will "stylishly" investigate Dino
1 Like
|Re: Did EFCC Stylishly Reply Dino Melaye? Check Out This Tweet by LAFO(f): 9:27pm On Mar 18
The owner of this sub should come and carry it.
My best reply for the tweet.
4 Likes
|Re: Did EFCC Stylishly Reply Dino Melaye? Check Out This Tweet by seunlly(m): 9:29pm On Mar 18
Bunch of morons.
Birds of the same feather
|Re: Did EFCC Stylishly Reply Dino Melaye? Check Out This Tweet by vedaxcool(m): 9:36pm On Mar 18
Epic... Corrupt goats will always have fear in their thieving hearts. They are running even when they are not being chased.
9 Likes
|Re: Did EFCC Stylishly Reply Dino Melaye? Check Out This Tweet by omenkaLives: 9:46pm On Mar 18
Dino right now. .
12 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Did EFCC Stylishly Reply Dino Melaye? Check Out This Tweet by Donshegxy10(m): 9:55pm On Mar 18
the bros don dey tag himself witchcraft hunt, e go soon land for efcc custody to eat undone beans.
4 Likes
|Re: Did EFCC Stylishly Reply Dino Melaye? Check Out This Tweet by nzeobi(m): 9:59pm On Mar 18
EFCC please secure convictions too.
Don't stop at probing and media show
4 Likes
|Re: Did EFCC Stylishly Reply Dino Melaye? Check Out This Tweet by Sijo01(f): 10:03pm On Mar 18
Dino has gotten the attention he has been seeking.
|Re: Did EFCC Stylishly Reply Dino Melaye? Check Out This Tweet by busky101(m): 10:08pm On Mar 18
Hahahaha, Dino will soon come for the guy that tweets that stuff
|Re: Did EFCC Stylishly Reply Dino Melaye? Check Out This Tweet by DieDieDieOmenka: 10:09pm On Mar 18
omenkaLives:not everyone is like you who get hurts by a mere words
it takes more than a mere online/twitter rants to hurt or take down a real man not some balless woman beater frustrated entities who their lives revolves on nairaland "f" monikers
kiss the truth
truth is talking
truth is mine
4 Likes
|Re: Did EFCC Stylishly Reply Dino Melaye? Check Out This Tweet by omenkaLives: 10:15pm On Mar 18
Some mighty frustrated LiePob Zombie might kick the bucket on account of my activity on the forum one of these days.
See stupidity in all shades. Wonder if his parents know just has depressed their child has become.
11 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Did EFCC Stylishly Reply Dino Melaye? Check Out This Tweet by Splashme: 10:21pm On Mar 18
The DSS (not Senate) nailed Magu
|Re: Did EFCC Stylishly Reply Dino Melaye? Check Out This Tweet by DIKEnaWAR: 11:01pm On Mar 18
Lol
|Re: Did EFCC Stylishly Reply Dino Melaye? Check Out This Tweet by Tazdroid(m): 11:15pm On Mar 18
EFCC Twitter handler get brain. The tweets are synonymous with epic
1 Like
|Re: Did EFCC Stylishly Reply Dino Melaye? Check Out This Tweet by networkrecharg: 11:34pm On Mar 18
chiscodedon:
|Re: Did EFCC Stylishly Reply Dino Melaye? Check Out This Tweet by Jerryojozy(m): 12:52am
This EFCC person sabi the wella. Dino na u o.
Genius J
|Re: Did EFCC Stylishly Reply Dino Melaye? Check Out This Tweet by NeedGiftcards(m): 1:44am
. True talk . Only the guilty cry wolf..
Btw if you're interested in learning buying and selling of ITunes Giftcards, check my signature
|Re: Did EFCC Stylishly Reply Dino Melaye? Check Out This Tweet by Ikigia: 1:54am
Subtle reply.....
|Re: Did EFCC Stylishly Reply Dino Melaye? Check Out This Tweet by Harkindeylee(m): 2:34am
Suspicion always haunts the guilty mind= true fact...
Since u no get selekton for cupbroad ur mind should be at rest
|Re: Did EFCC Stylishly Reply Dino Melaye? Check Out This Tweet by GlorifiedTunde(m): 3:50am
chiscodedon:
Its really difficult to outshine that guy behind the EFCC handle
4 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Did EFCC Stylishly Reply Dino Melaye? Check Out This Tweet by Nusaf: 4:04am
conductor1:
Suspicion always haunts the guilty mind actually.
Are you scared?
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Did EFCC Stylishly Reply Dino Melaye? Check Out This Tweet by lollmaolol: 7:24am
Dem go hear am
|Re: Did EFCC Stylishly Reply Dino Melaye? Check Out This Tweet by veekid(m): 8:08am
All shits happening in this country are matured enough to be scripted for movie scene
Ojukwu Personally Fought To Stop Nigerian Soldiers From Taking Over Uli Airport / B:r:e:a:k:i:n:g: Sheikh Gumi Tells Buhari And GEJ Not To Contest(sahararep) / Buhari Coming To Polling Boot With Military Officer
Viewing this topic: Dyt(f), leckon(m), mannys(m), Cherem(m), 2undey01(m), alignacademy(m), tobiogunboye(m), Alexxing, Unity19(m), AJOBI77(m), priestchurch(m), PANDOGARI, nosagold(m), Qyubee(m), atobz(m), guest12345(f), Osolo1(m), alienvirus, IncredibleJoe(m), agrovick(m), mymzo48, Pascal2016, XCLUX(m), davolas(m), Maxie110(m), seuneniola(m), pendusky(m), folly22(f), DrSuleiman100, twokilo(m), BigBen10(m), marshallz(m), Kaynofficial, evesdon4u, stephleena(f), LMAyedun(m), malton, keeenee, solalal36(m), sawsaw(m), Dikolas(m), pabloXL, Tokziby, tafabaloo, CecyAdrian(f), Lawprince(m), fastlane84, tonyedouglas(m), chukymoney(m), beyooooni1(m), lurther, sollybaby, ishaqm48(m), ekesimo(m), fashrola(m), teeboy03(m), ALImaza48(m), Slurity(m), kikilove(f), mikeetim(m), pxalmydee(m), chudez0147(m), gr8david(m), lifezone247(m), ringi82(m), beejaybig, kazytoti, balosunky(m), Kenshinmunac, talk2odim(m), Jafar1, SPIFF(m), Scholar212(m), asitis752, drogbaleee1, Makanjuolaa(m), Lanceslot(m), ddestiny20(m), salemdv(m), Vikhac(m), infohenry(m), mrdino(m), kiltoko1(m), ecolime(m), elMacho(m), ignatiuschinedu(m), Aliyeous(m), DaSugarBoi(m), folarin007(m), DaPuncline, elvisscross, ABJDOT(m), FirstCounsel(m), Omagago(m), Shadow002, doctorkush(m), yadnus1(m), ediplan, endtime1(m), etiosa97(m), polazi(m), naijareferee, huzee4real, kollynxofodile(m), peetayo, mizlovette(f), noscares, methodman(m), Kolade9(m), idnoble007(m), fsame, navymii(m), vvvvvvvvvvvvvvv(m), Xxman(m), Txsharp(m), oyienootieno and 217 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 6