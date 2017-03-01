₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,766,441 members, 3,426,546 topics. Date: Sunday, 19 March 2017 at 01:14 AM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Romance / Lovely Pre-Wedding Photos Of A Soldier & A Lawyer (5520 Views)
Swagalicious Alhaja In Lovely Pre-Wedding Photos With Her Hubby / Man And Her Fiancee's Backside In Lovely Pre-Wedding Photos / Lady Offers Different Services To Her Man In Lovely Pre-wedding Photos (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Lovely Pre-Wedding Photos Of A Soldier & A Lawyer by ThisIsNaijaBlog: 9:47pm On Mar 18
Pretty wife-to-be and a lawyer by profession, Jane Edache and her heartthrob are set to tie the knot come next month... #Jelly2017
And as you can see from their powerful combo., you wouldn't want to mess with a Soldier and a Lawyer Union... Lol
http://www.thisisnaija.com/2017/03/don-mess-with-them-lovely-pre-wedding.html?m=1
6 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Lovely Pre-Wedding Photos Of A Soldier & A Lawyer by ThisIsNaijaBlog: 9:47pm On Mar 18
2 Likes
|Re: Lovely Pre-Wedding Photos Of A Soldier & A Lawyer by tico1212(m): 9:52pm On Mar 18
The first picture make real sense
5 Likes
|Re: Lovely Pre-Wedding Photos Of A Soldier & A Lawyer by Sijo01(f): 9:53pm On Mar 18
Gosh, my love for some uniform men though
1 Like
|Re: Lovely Pre-Wedding Photos Of A Soldier & A Lawyer by Alondrah(f): 9:53pm On Mar 18
Their children i hope this parents won't be authoritarians.
Nice Prewedding pictures BTW
1 Like
|Re: Lovely Pre-Wedding Photos Of A Soldier & A Lawyer by REIIGN(m): 9:57pm On Mar 18
Sijo01:
Prisoners
6 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Lovely Pre-Wedding Photos Of A Soldier & A Lawyer by Dyt(f): 9:57pm On Mar 18
çok güzel
|Re: Lovely Pre-Wedding Photos Of A Soldier & A Lawyer by Cutehector(m): 9:57pm On Mar 18
A lawyer? No way!
|Re: Lovely Pre-Wedding Photos Of A Soldier & A Lawyer by Bluezy13(m): 10:03pm On Mar 18
The lady fine o
|Re: Lovely Pre-Wedding Photos Of A Soldier & A Lawyer by Khd95(m): 10:05pm On Mar 18
Tho i was never a fan of pre wedding madness,but this is the best i ve seen here on NL....but wait ooo lawyer + soldier,na die oo
1 Like
|Re: Lovely Pre-Wedding Photos Of A Soldier & A Lawyer by Zeuz007(m): 10:08pm On Mar 18
Wow, they're so cute. Make I do go marry.
|Re: Lovely Pre-Wedding Photos Of A Soldier & A Lawyer by Tadeknkeepcalm: 10:09pm On Mar 18
I just dey imagine say one useless teacher give their pikin useless beating. Na from guardroom im go dey go court
5 Likes
|Re: Lovely Pre-Wedding Photos Of A Soldier & A Lawyer by rawpadgin(m): 10:09pm On Mar 18
children of top politicians
|Re: Lovely Pre-Wedding Photos Of A Soldier & A Lawyer by AccessME(m): 10:15pm On Mar 18
Getting to see all these pre wedding pics on Nairaland front page everyday isn't getting interesting anymore
|Re: Lovely Pre-Wedding Photos Of A Soldier & A Lawyer by IamLEGEND1: 10:18pm On Mar 18
Nothing spectacular.
|Re: Lovely Pre-Wedding Photos Of A Soldier & A Lawyer by BUTCHCASSIDY: 10:24pm On Mar 18
IamLEGEND1:Kai
Ina ka shige?
|Re: Lovely Pre-Wedding Photos Of A Soldier & A Lawyer by buffalowings(m): 10:27pm On Mar 18
REIIGN:
lmao
why now
|Re: Lovely Pre-Wedding Photos Of A Soldier & A Lawyer by buffalowings(m): 10:27pm On Mar 18
Dyt:
na you go tumo e
|Re: Lovely Pre-Wedding Photos Of A Soldier & A Lawyer by youngberry001(m): 10:40pm On Mar 18
Lovely
#military
|Re: Lovely Pre-Wedding Photos Of A Soldier & A Lawyer by NarnieSnyper(m): 11:32pm On Mar 18
Hopefully u don't cheat......
And hopefully he doesn't make a hole in your forehead with a 50 cal.
#just saying
|Re: Lovely Pre-Wedding Photos Of A Soldier & A Lawyer by REIIGN(m): 11:32pm On Mar 18
buffalowings:
They are uniformed men too, aren't they?
|Re: Lovely Pre-Wedding Photos Of A Soldier & A Lawyer by Donjazzy12(m): 11:49pm On Mar 18
ThisIsNaijaBlog:It is all fake! The marriage will never last I have seen it.
|Re: Lovely Pre-Wedding Photos Of A Soldier & A Lawyer by abdulaz: 11:57pm On Mar 18
Nice one.
|Re: Lovely Pre-Wedding Photos Of A Soldier & A Lawyer by Sharon6(f): 12:16am
Congratulations to them.
GET RID OF STRETCH MARKS, CHECK MY SIGNATURE!
|Re: Lovely Pre-Wedding Photos Of A Soldier & A Lawyer by princeonx: 12:18am
I pray and put God in your midst cux if una ever fight, na ww3 e go be!
Lawyer and Soldier?
|Re: Lovely Pre-Wedding Photos Of A Soldier & A Lawyer by praisekeyzz(m): 12:18am
Ehn an so?
|Re: Lovely Pre-Wedding Photos Of A Soldier & A Lawyer by edo3(m): 12:20am
.
|Re: Lovely Pre-Wedding Photos Of A Soldier & A Lawyer by Flexherbal(m): 12:20am
Beautiful !
|Re: Lovely Pre-Wedding Photos Of A Soldier & A Lawyer by jamex93(m): 12:20am
sweet...
I loov shooting this kind of event
|Re: Lovely Pre-Wedding Photos Of A Soldier & A Lawyer by Jodha(f): 12:20am
Kkk... Next..
|Re: Lovely Pre-Wedding Photos Of A Soldier & A Lawyer by Mbamifeanyi(m): 12:20am
Slaying couple..the uniform thooo
I Need Ur Help Ooooo. Only Mature Minds Pls. U Just Have To Read This. / 8 Ways Ladies Maltreat Their Boyfriends When They Start Seeing A Richer Guy / Who Is Afraid Of Ekaette? *pics*
Viewing this topic: ozome15(m), teflondoncuzo(m), kolladey(m), emirsky(m), Mister2, ikevictor22(m), AreaFada2, Biafra1000, Ever8054, Mentholated, Sapphire86(f), legalexpert, iraborosasu, AGUBANZE, m1amr(m), kingsinhno1, handsomebenze(m), STOKLOSA, Gaskia, harrrywhyte, cgniyi, Ajiswaggs(m), niggereyez(f), SilverEdit(m), marvel07(m), Chukzee26, lansha2006, DIKEnaWAR, ocheezie, OpinionCounts(m) and 87 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 13