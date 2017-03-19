Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Police Assault And Detain US Returnee And Her Baby (picture) (12153 Views)

A woman, Toyin Adeleye, who returned from the United States of America about a week ago had a feel of the brutality of the Nigerian police on Friday in Ado-Ekiti State after she reportedly refused to give bribe to police at a check point in the city.



Toyin Adeyeye, her two months, old baby, Heritage, and her younger brother, Adeniyi Dada, were allegedly beaten up and detained for refusing to give bribe to Policemen at a checkpoint. .



The incident happened few meters away from the official residence of the state Commissioner of Police, Mr. Abdullahi Chafe. Mrs. Adeyeye returned from the United States of America, where she had gone to deliver the baby, ten days earlier. .



Apart from detaining the trio, the police also impounded the black Kia Picanto car with which they were coming from the market. Speaking with reporters on Saturday, the woman’s husband, Mr. Akanni Adeyeye said: “On arrival at the checkpoint in front of the Pavilion very close to their station, they asked for all vehicle papers and driver’s licence which were produced and they are valid. .



After checking all the documents, the policemen were demanding for money to be given as ‘settlement’ which my wife and her brother refused. My wife drew their attention to the baby that was crying in the car. .



Five of them were beating her at the point of arrest and on getting to the station, the beating continued. After thoroughly beating her, they obtained her statement around 10.00 pm.



On getting to the station, they now cooked up a story that my wife slapped one of them and tore his uniform which is a lie. They are telling this lie to justify their action of their cruelty. Neither my wife nor her brother slapped any policeman or tore any uniform.” .



Already, the state chapter of Federation of International Women Lawyers (FIDA), has launched an investigation into the matter as the state chairperson of the body, Mrs. Funke Anoma, visited the station in connection with the incident at about 12.30 pm.



Source: Source: http://ovoko.com.ng/police-assault-detain-u-s-returnee-baby-alleged-bribe-photos/

Anything Ovokooly will make FP..





I'm sure she missed home so much, to the point of getting terribly homesick.

Now, the poor woman can't wait to go back to USA, that is, if president Trump's immigration policy will allow her.



Police no get shame o. Welcome back to Naija, your beloved countryI'm sure she missed home so much, to the point of getting terribly homesick.Now, the poor woman can't wait to go back to USA, that is, if president Trump's immigration policy will allow her.Police no get shame o. 9 Likes 1 Share

AND SOMEONE WILL SAY POLICE IS YOUR FRIEND...AND AT THE END THEY WILL END IT WITH CHANGE BEGINS WITH ME...ALL POLICEMEN WHO DIDN'T PASS THROUGH POLICE COLLEGES SHOULD BE SACKED AND RECRUITED INTO LASTMA AND OTHER LOWER PARAMILITARY SERVICE, COS THEY DONT KNOW THEIR JOB,AND THE BAD EGGS WHO PASSED THROUGH POLICE COLLEGE AND STILL DECIDE TO BE INCONSIDERATE AND PUT UP SUCH LAWLESS ATTITUDE AND CONTINUE TO BRUTALISE THE INNOCENT CITIZENS SHOULD BE JAILED #OURMUMUDONDO 1 Like

as much as i dont like police.....i still think a part of this story is missing 6 Likes

Missing part there



I don't care about the missing part! No police officer has the right to assault any woman in such a manner! No one lalaaticlala front-page please

Mynd44

Dominique I saw you recently

Royalroy do something 21 Likes

That police station is notorious for violating people's​rights 12 Likes 2 Shares



Olopa. Nija police been teaching the rest of the world police how to be brutal . Let them take a cue from the western-world police ,how dey move about with camera in case of such case.Now how do they wash there hand off from this brutal attack on a woman ,without a camera footage to show that the woman actually assult yhem? . I bet this set of police men and There dpo won't go unpunished .

NIGERIAN POLICE SHOULD BE SCRAPT THEY ARE THIEVES.



U really need to watch wat u say, think before u talk... Even if the woman no dey USA before, u won doubt say Nigerian police no be the most corrupt institution in Nigeria? Aby u no dey naija nih [quote author=cummando post=54733716]Ovokooo u know wet in that one mean for Benin?This is propanda against the police o. Only a slowpoke will believe this bull story! No settlement den beating continues??How many cars dey pass in a day.way be say na only "american returnee" den catch5 people for checkpoint?We can overhype some things "american returnee"...so for that make we start riot?I weak![/quoteU really need to watch wat u say, think before u talk... Even if the woman no dey USA before, u won doubt say Nigerian police no be the most corrupt institution in Nigeria? Aby u no dey naija nih 2 Likes

The police is sha your friend. Not my friend

If wanna see police in extreme action, show the officer innocent citizens but will disappear when they see BH or NDA.

Let no hypocrite come here to blame the police or the government o. We will all die like this. Let it continue like that. Kemi Olunloyo was ripped off her fundamental human right which was supposed to be protected by the Nigerian constitution by a vaunting man because she spoke against a system. She has been jailed. I urge the DSS to keep arresting anyone who speaks against the prejudice and corruption in this dispensation. We. want to die in oppression. What is good for the goose is also good for the gander. No double standards here 2 Likes

Lawlessness.



Meanwhile: 1 Share

Naija police at it again... at the end they will tell u police is ur friend, without specifying the type of friends they are.... *mouth_closed* wetin concern me!



by d way, I always advise people to give them d change and save ur time

Nigeria police are very cruel,they can kill because of #20.

