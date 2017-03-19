₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Police Assault And Detain US Returnee And Her Baby (picture) by ovokooo: 10:17am
Source: http://ovoko.com.ng/police-assault-detain-u-s-returnee-baby-alleged-bribe-photos/
|Re: Police Assault And Detain US Returnee And Her Baby (picture) by IamJix: 10:19am
Anything Ovokooly will make FP..
|Re: Police Assault And Detain US Returnee And Her Baby (picture) by whirlwind7(m): 10:23am
Welcome back to Naija, your beloved country
I'm sure she missed home so much, to the point of getting terribly homesick.
Now, the poor woman can't wait to go back to USA, that is, if president Trump's immigration policy will allow her.
Police no get shame o.
|Re: Police Assault And Detain US Returnee And Her Baby (picture) by sybarite7(m): 10:24am
AND SOMEONE WILL SAY POLICE IS YOUR FRIEND...AND AT THE END THEY WILL END IT WITH CHANGE BEGINS WITH ME...ALL POLICEMEN WHO DIDN'T PASS THROUGH POLICE COLLEGES SHOULD BE SACKED AND RECRUITED INTO LASTMA AND OTHER LOWER PARAMILITARY SERVICE, COS THEY DONT KNOW THEIR JOB,AND THE BAD EGGS WHO PASSED THROUGH POLICE COLLEGE AND STILL DECIDE TO BE INCONSIDERATE AND PUT UP SUCH LAWLESS ATTITUDE AND CONTINUE TO BRUTALISE THE INNOCENT CITIZENS SHOULD BE JAILED #OURMUMUDONDO
|Re: Police Assault And Detain US Returnee And Her Baby (picture) by shikshark: 10:27am
as much as i dont like police.....i still think a part of this story is missing
|Re: Police Assault And Detain US Returnee And Her Baby (picture) by searchng4love: 10:30am
I don't care about the missing part! No police officer has the right to assault any woman in such a manner! No one lalaaticlala front-page please
Mynd44
Dominique I saw you recently
Royalroy do something
|Re: Police Assault And Detain US Returnee And Her Baby (picture) by searchng4love: 10:35am
That police station is notorious for violating people'srights
|Re: Police Assault And Detain US Returnee And Her Baby (picture) by cummando(m): 10:39am
Ovokooo u know wet in that one mean for Benin?
This is propanda against the police o. Only a slowpoke will believe this bull story! No settlement den beating continues??
How many cars dey pass in a day.way be say na only "american returnee" den catch
5 people for checkpoint?
We can overhype some things "american returnee" ...so for that make we start riot?
I weak!
|Re: Police Assault And Detain US Returnee And Her Baby (picture) by zolapower: 10:42am
Olopa. Nija police been teaching the rest of the world police how to be brutal . Let them take a cue from the western-world police ,how dey move about with camera in case of such case.Now how do they wash there hand off from this brutal attack on a woman ,without a camera footage to show that the woman actually assult yhem? . I bet this set of police men and There dpo won't go unpunished .
|Re: Police Assault And Detain US Returnee And Her Baby (picture) by axeman2(m): 10:45am
NIGERIAN POLICE SHOULD BE SCRAPT THEY ARE THIEVES.
|Re: Police Assault And Detain US Returnee And Her Baby (picture) by gabi87(m): 11:22am
[quote author=cummando post=54733716]
Ovokooo u know wet in that one mean for Benin?
This is propanda against the police o. Only a slowpoke will believe this bull story! No settlement den beating continues??
How many cars dey pass in a day.way be say na only "american returnee" den catch
5 people for checkpoint?
We can overhype some things "american returnee" ...so for that make we start riot?
I weak![/quote
U really need to watch wat u say, think before u talk... Even if the woman no dey USA before, u won doubt say Nigerian police no be the most corrupt institution in Nigeria? Aby u no dey naija nih
|Re: Police Assault And Detain US Returnee And Her Baby (picture) by damilolammm(m): 2:56pm
|Re: Police Assault And Detain US Returnee And Her Baby (picture) by dammytosh: 2:57pm
na wa
|Re: Police Assault And Detain US Returnee And Her Baby (picture) by yeyeboi(m): 2:57pm
Ok
|Re: Police Assault And Detain US Returnee And Her Baby (picture) by frenchwine(m): 2:58pm
The police is sha your friend. Not my friend
|Re: Police Assault And Detain US Returnee And Her Baby (picture) by LastSurvivor11: 2:58pm
If wanna see police in extreme action, show the officer innocent citizens but will disappear when they see BH or NDA.
|Re: Police Assault And Detain US Returnee And Her Baby (picture) by Nne5(f): 2:58pm
Very wrong.
|Re: Police Assault And Detain US Returnee And Her Baby (picture) by weedtheweeds: 2:59pm
Let no hypocrite come here to blame the police or the government o. We will all die like this. Let it continue like that. Kemi Olunloyo was ripped off her fundamental human right which was supposed to be protected by the Nigerian constitution by a vaunting man because she spoke against a system. She has been jailed. I urge the DSS to keep arresting anyone who speaks against the prejudice and corruption in this dispensation. We. want to die in oppression. What is good for the goose is also good for the gander. No double standards here
|Re: Police Assault And Detain US Returnee And Her Baby (picture) by AyombosiOsun2018(m): 2:59pm
Lawlessness.
Meanwhile:
|Re: Police Assault And Detain US Returnee And Her Baby (picture) by CTechHub(m): 2:59pm
Naija police at it again... at the end they will tell u police is ur friend, without specifying the type of friends they are.... *mouth_closed* wetin concern me!
by d way, I always advise people to give them d change and save ur time
|Re: Police Assault And Detain US Returnee And Her Baby (picture) by dakuizi(m): 2:59pm
Nigeria police are very cruel,they can kill because of #20.
|Re: Police Assault And Detain US Returnee And Her Baby (picture) by yomalex(m): 2:59pm
chai
|Re: Police Assault And Detain US Returnee And Her Baby (picture) by nellaluv(f): 3:00pm
I know the Nigerian police is definitely not your friend, but this story was garnished with salt, pepper, curry and thyme. Too sweet to the ears
