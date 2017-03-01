Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Romance / Man's Girlfriend Is Cheating On Him With His Dry Cleaner (12063 Views)

My Girlfriend Is A Sex Addict / A Facebook User Discovers His Ex-Girlfriend is HIV Positive After Breaking Up / Guys! :how To Know If Your Girlfriend Is Cheating On You. (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)







https://twitter.com/Alpacino_jay/status/843115486586068992



Source: As narrated by Twitter handle, @alpacino_jay See tweet belowSource: http://www.latestamebonaija.com/2017/03/nigerian-man-discovers-that-his.html















SEE PHOTO OF THE GIRLFRIEND HERE funny indeed..read reactions from twitter, below 1 Like

So fu©ken heartbreaking 4 Likes

Girlfriend?

No man has sole right to a girlfriend's kpekus when he hasnt married her. Even if you are paying her N1m monthly.

Only married people can be said to cheat or have cheated. Singles explore and its normal. 42 Likes 1 Share

#50,000 for pussy maintenance for a month that dude should be arrested!!!!!!! 62 Likes 1 Share

Lol, 50k monthly maintenance fees, that one Na full time job salary 19 Likes

Na the guy cause am

why give her that amount every month

u for stingy

maybe na dry cleaner sabi do for the oda room

Another stupid twitter story 13 Likes

50k per month.

someone's salary 8 Likes

TDonald:

Another stupid twitter story Nairaland is a dumping ground for these kind of stories. Nairaland is a dumping ground for these kind of stories. 8 Likes

If anyone sees such vacancies please let me know so I can apply I never knew being a galvrend is now a jobIf anyone sees such vacancies please let me know so I can apply 3 Likes

I seee 19 Likes

Of all men, na dry cleaner... Anyhow sha, d dry cleaner sure knows how to dry her pvssy better



God forbid, i refuse to be a maga...



If na me, i know how to repay her back perfectly... 2 Likes

PaulKillerman:

I seee hahahahahaha guy why hahahahahaha guy why 1 Like

Disheartening... ...

That's what they call chain of distribution in Business studies...meanwhile

Some girls of this days have seen more boxers than mayweather. 5 Likes

Orishirishi

hmm, I reserve my comment,



btw, I was playing an online game and I saw two people arguing about whether a pig goes moooooo. and I was like;

That one dey wash her clothes cleaner ni.

Neva give women cash



Buy and give her what she wants 6 Likes

Hehehe...Twitter: Home of lies by people who's sole ambition in life is to go viral.



*singing* e be lyk say dem wan to talk another story again o 2 Likes

Who put lies here

The truth is 'Everybody" pays!!! Just try not to pay to the wrong person...... Am sure the drycleaner pays his "real gf" and she also pays her 'real' bf..................... and it goes on and on.............The truth is 'Everybody" pays!!! Just try not to pay to the wrong person...... 5 Likes

OK

It's called a food chain man .

Job description : girlfriend. You gotta be fvcking kidding me, right?

Yes I'm a broke arse nigga, y'all know that already, don't cha?

damn

flow of sex money;economist we say.

Very sad. What can we do to make you ladies happy?

I will reply when u tell me hw much d maga boyfriend sends to his mum monthly I will reply when u tell me hw much d maga boyfriend sends to his mum monthly