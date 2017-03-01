₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Man's Girlfriend Is Cheating On Him With His Dry Cleaner by LatestAmebo: 11:12am
As narrated by Twitter handle, @alpacino_jay See tweet below
https://twitter.com/Alpacino_jay/status/843115486586068992
Source: http://www.latestamebonaija.com/2017/03/nigerian-man-discovers-that-his.html
|Re: Man's Girlfriend Is Cheating On Him With His Dry Cleaner by LatestAmebo: 11:12am
funny indeed..read reactions from twitter, below
SEE PHOTO OF THE GIRLFRIEND HERE
1 Like
|Re: Man's Girlfriend Is Cheating On Him With His Dry Cleaner by blessme2019: 11:15am
So fu©ken heartbreaking
4 Likes
|Re: Man's Girlfriend Is Cheating On Him With His Dry Cleaner by DickDastardly(m): 11:16am
Girlfriend?
No man has sole right to a girlfriend's kpekus when he hasnt married her. Even if you are paying her N1m monthly.
Only married people can be said to cheat or have cheated. Singles explore and its normal.
42 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Man's Girlfriend Is Cheating On Him With His Dry Cleaner by professorfal: 11:19am
#50,000 for pussy maintenance for a month that dude should be arrested!!!!!!!
62 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Man's Girlfriend Is Cheating On Him With His Dry Cleaner by LatestAmebo: 11:19am
|Re: Man's Girlfriend Is Cheating On Him With His Dry Cleaner by dollyjoy(f): 11:21am
Lol, 50k monthly maintenance fees, that one Na full time job salary
19 Likes
|Re: Man's Girlfriend Is Cheating On Him With His Dry Cleaner by Young03: 11:23am
Na the guy cause am
why give her that amount every month
u for stingy
maybe na dry cleaner sabi do for the oda room
|Re: Man's Girlfriend Is Cheating On Him With His Dry Cleaner by TDonald: 11:26am
Another stupid twitter story
13 Likes
|Re: Man's Girlfriend Is Cheating On Him With His Dry Cleaner by Michellla(f): 11:29am
50k per month.
someone's salary
8 Likes
|Re: Man's Girlfriend Is Cheating On Him With His Dry Cleaner by thesicilian: 12:02pm
TDonald:Nairaland is a dumping ground for these kind of stories.
8 Likes
|Re: Man's Girlfriend Is Cheating On Him With His Dry Cleaner by Yuneehk: 12:15pm
I never knew being a galvrend is now a job If anyone sees such vacancies please let me know so I can apply
3 Likes
|Re: Man's Girlfriend Is Cheating On Him With His Dry Cleaner by PaulKillerman(m): 12:42pm
I seee
19 Likes
|Re: Man's Girlfriend Is Cheating On Him With His Dry Cleaner by Smallville10(m): 12:59pm
Of all men, na dry cleaner... Anyhow sha, d dry cleaner sure knows how to dry her pvssy better
God forbid, i refuse to be a maga...
If na me, i know how to repay her back perfectly...
2 Likes
|Re: Man's Girlfriend Is Cheating On Him With His Dry Cleaner by Smallville10(m): 1:00pm
PaulKillerman:hahahahahaha guy why
1 Like
|Re: Man's Girlfriend Is Cheating On Him With His Dry Cleaner by unclezuma: 3:22pm
Disheartening...
|Re: Man's Girlfriend Is Cheating On Him With His Dry Cleaner by nely(m): 3:22pm
That's what they call chain of distribution in Business studies...meanwhile
Some girls of this days have seen more boxers than mayweather.
5 Likes
|Re: Man's Girlfriend Is Cheating On Him With His Dry Cleaner by budosky(m): 3:22pm
Orishirishi
|Re: Man's Girlfriend Is Cheating On Him With His Dry Cleaner by dessz(m): 3:23pm
hmm, I reserve my comment,
btw, I was playing an online game and I saw two people arguing about whether a pig goes moooooo. and I was like;
|Re: Man's Girlfriend Is Cheating On Him With His Dry Cleaner by Obiwannn: 3:23pm
|Re: Man's Girlfriend Is Cheating On Him With His Dry Cleaner by dammytosh: 3:23pm
That one dey wash her clothes cleaner ni.
|Re: Man's Girlfriend Is Cheating On Him With His Dry Cleaner by HandsomeJude: 3:23pm
Neva give women cash
Buy and give her what she wants
6 Likes
|Re: Man's Girlfriend Is Cheating On Him With His Dry Cleaner by teelaw4life(m): 3:24pm
Hehehe...Twitter: Home of lies by people who's sole ambition in life is to go viral.
*singing* e be lyk say dem wan to talk another story again o
2 Likes
|Re: Man's Girlfriend Is Cheating On Him With His Dry Cleaner by coolestchris(m): 3:24pm
Who put lies here
|Re: Man's Girlfriend Is Cheating On Him With His Dry Cleaner by soberdrunk(m): 3:24pm
Am sure the drycleaner pays his "real gf" and she also pays her 'real' bf..................... and it goes on and on............. The truth is 'Everybody" pays!!! Just try not to pay to the wrong person......
5 Likes
|Re: Man's Girlfriend Is Cheating On Him With His Dry Cleaner by Ovems(f): 3:24pm
OK
|Re: Man's Girlfriend Is Cheating On Him With His Dry Cleaner by frenchwine(m): 3:24pm
It's called a food chain man .
Job description : girlfriend. You gotta be fvcking kidding me, right?
Yes I'm a broke arse nigga, y'all know that already, don't cha?
|Re: Man's Girlfriend Is Cheating On Him With His Dry Cleaner by parrybill: 3:25pm
damn
|Re: Man's Girlfriend Is Cheating On Him With His Dry Cleaner by dakuizi(m): 3:25pm
flow of sex money;economist we say.
|Re: Man's Girlfriend Is Cheating On Him With His Dry Cleaner by sleeknick(m): 3:25pm
Very sad. What can we do to make you ladies happy?
|Re: Man's Girlfriend Is Cheating On Him With His Dry Cleaner by divinelove(m): 3:25pm
I will reply when u tell me hw much d maga boyfriend sends to his mum monthly
|Re: Man's Girlfriend Is Cheating On Him With His Dry Cleaner by DeltahArmy(m): 3:26pm
And the dry cleaner pays his real girl friend 10k monthly..Yeye people
