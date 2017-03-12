₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,766,739 members, 3,427,448 topics. Date: Sunday, 19 March 2017 at 04:17 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Gowon Commissioning First Graduands Of NDA 50 Years Ago (Throwback Photos) (7318 Views)
19-Year-Old Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala And Her Husband (Throwback Photos) / El-Rufai Welcomes Buhari As He Arrives For 62RC POP Of NDA / Photos Of NDA Cadets Harassing Civilians (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Gowon Commissioning First Graduands Of NDA 50 Years Ago (Throwback Photos) by mmb: 11:54am
On 18 March 1967 at the Nigerian Defence Academy, Kaduna.
Exactly fifty years of Nigeria began to graduate military officers who recieved training at home. On this day you can see the head of state General Yakubu Gowon when he attended the graduation of Army (Regular Course 1) in Kaduna. Among the graduands are, General Rabiu Ali, General Salihu Ibrahim, General Joshua Dogon Yaro and others.
Sixty of them were graduated and later deployed to the battlefront of Nigeria's civil war in the south and east. Now those who are left in no more than 20. Some died in the front and others at home. Those living God extends healthy, and we have God have mercy on them.
https://web.facebook.com/hashtag/magabatajarumai?source=feed_text&story_id=1247126508717625
|Re: Gowon Commissioning First Graduands Of NDA 50 Years Ago (Throwback Photos) by TippyTop(m): 12:03pm
Imagine Buhari had passed his exams he would have psc after his name.
3 Likes
|Re: Gowon Commissioning First Graduands Of NDA 50 Years Ago (Throwback Photos) by mmb: 12:04pm
TippyTop:He has it.
3 Likes
|Re: Gowon Commissioning First Graduands Of NDA 50 Years Ago (Throwback Photos) by Sharming95(m): 12:08pm
hw tym flies....
Buh gone are d day wen NDA graduants go to war....omo now dem day work dia posting....sum na military attache 4 one foreign country dem go deploy dem...except d ones dat av no political godfather way na 2ru God him enter NDA na dem day go warfront.....Go NDA 2day most of d cadets av affiliate with either a senator, homorable, a General or Minister buh most senators and Honorable....
3 Likes
|Re: Gowon Commissioning First Graduands Of NDA 50 Years Ago (Throwback Photos) by MuttleyLaff: 12:08pm
mmb:Can see, in first row right, General Olumuyiwa Diya (rtd) too
1 Like
|Re: Gowon Commissioning First Graduands Of NDA 50 Years Ago (Throwback Photos) by yanabasee(m): 12:10pm
With all certainty, these soldiers had their WAEC Certificates intact!...
1 Like
|Re: Gowon Commissioning First Graduands Of NDA 50 Years Ago (Throwback Photos) by decatalyst(m): 12:25pm
Majority of them are the ones making terrible strategic military decisions now
2 Likes
|Re: Gowon Commissioning First Graduands Of NDA 50 Years Ago (Throwback Photos) by seunmsg(m): 12:32pm
decatalyst:
Oga, we are talking about 50 years ago. Anyone of them that is not dead is definitely in retirement.
10 Likes
|Re: Gowon Commissioning First Graduands Of NDA 50 Years Ago (Throwback Photos) by austin2all: 12:39pm
When the youth were in power
2 Likes
|Re: Gowon Commissioning First Graduands Of NDA 50 Years Ago (Throwback Photos) by Nutase(f): 12:44pm
|Re: Gowon Commissioning First Graduands Of NDA 50 Years Ago (Throwback Photos) by SalamRushdie: 12:44pm
Rc1
|Re: Gowon Commissioning First Graduands Of NDA 50 Years Ago (Throwback Photos) by Marotzke(m): 2:13pm
MuttleyLaff:So you are now Oge Okoye? Renaming people and dogs? It is no longer Davidson Oladipo Diya, but now Olumuyiwa Diya? Okay!!
|Re: Gowon Commissioning First Graduands Of NDA 50 Years Ago (Throwback Photos) by olatade(m): 2:39pm
gowon would have been mistaken for a cadet in those pictures, he was so young when he was head of state back in the days
2 Likes
|Re: Gowon Commissioning First Graduands Of NDA 50 Years Ago (Throwback Photos) by CROWNWEALTH019: 2:45pm
MuttleyLaff:The coward that begged and cried for his use less life, i better die as a civilian than to live as a CRYING MILITARY GENERAL
1 Like
|Re: Gowon Commissioning First Graduands Of NDA 50 Years Ago (Throwback Photos) by decatalyst(m): 3:03pm
seunmsg:
These are the don behind all the decisions...
|Re: Gowon Commissioning First Graduands Of NDA 50 Years Ago (Throwback Photos) by juman(m): 3:21pm
Hiss.
The generation of people Nigeria is not proud of.
The failed generation.
1 Like
|Re: Gowon Commissioning First Graduands Of NDA 50 Years Ago (Throwback Photos) by teelaw4life(m): 3:26pm
.
|Re: Gowon Commissioning First Graduands Of NDA 50 Years Ago (Throwback Photos) by Capableben(m): 3:28pm
...make sense. Look at how young and vibrant he looked, but nowadays they foist old cargoes as leaders on us!
Meanwhile,
Have you been down lately and lack the motivation to chase your dreams? MastaBen and LS Ecorest have come to give you a hundred and one reasons why you must stand up, push hard till your dreams come to fruition and SHINE LIKE A STAR.
https://my.notjustok.com/track/download/id/194829/by/0BP1MUDo~8
Drop your comments about the song here:http://www.nairaland.com/3685066/new-single-shine-like-star
|Re: Gowon Commissioning First Graduands Of NDA 50 Years Ago (Throwback Photos) by sakalisis(m): 3:28pm
Ok
|Re: Gowon Commissioning First Graduands Of NDA 50 Years Ago (Throwback Photos) by HRich(m): 3:28pm
Where was Buhari then?
He was following Aisha upandown
1 Like
|Re: Gowon Commissioning First Graduands Of NDA 50 Years Ago (Throwback Photos) by unclezuma: 3:29pm
NDA Was created to curb coups...which were carried out by mostly Sandhurst trained officers and Revolutionalists from the universities.
1 Like
|Re: Gowon Commissioning First Graduands Of NDA 50 Years Ago (Throwback Photos) by godunia(m): 3:31pm
When will this generation pass away? To think that this man is still here eating from all government in power de pain us the young generation that are getting old without access to the national cake. I will remain hopeful one day it shall be my turn, just wonder when
|Re: Gowon Commissioning First Graduands Of NDA 50 Years Ago (Throwback Photos) by dollarsplenty(f): 3:34pm
Yes! when men were boys and ladies were taken by those who deserved them
And not now when NDA is populated by cowards who only show military skills on civilians
|Re: Gowon Commissioning First Graduands Of NDA 50 Years Ago (Throwback Photos) by Eziokwuegbuozoo: 3:34pm
Niger Delta Avengers? I'm not understanding.
|Re: Gowon Commissioning First Graduands Of NDA 50 Years Ago (Throwback Photos) by dollarsplenty(f): 3:34pm
the beginning of real northernization of military
|Re: Gowon Commissioning First Graduands Of NDA 50 Years Ago (Throwback Photos) by JustinSlayer69: 3:35pm
CROWNWEALTH019:
Diya as a former General & Vice President achieved more than you can ever dream of.
Sorry but that's the bitter truth.
3 Likes
|Re: Gowon Commissioning First Graduands Of NDA 50 Years Ago (Throwback Photos) by wink2015: 3:35pm
Where is Lt Col. Buka Suka Dimka in the picture?
|Re: Gowon Commissioning First Graduands Of NDA 50 Years Ago (Throwback Photos) by napoleon77(m): 3:38pm
MuttleyLaff:
Has his dismissal from the army for coup plotting been converted to retirement?
|Re: Gowon Commissioning First Graduands Of NDA 50 Years Ago (Throwback Photos) by OMEGA009(m): 3:42pm
Are there any igbos in the pix?
|Re: Gowon Commissioning First Graduands Of NDA 50 Years Ago (Throwback Photos) by napoleon77(m): 3:50pm
JustinSlayer69:
Diya was dismissed as a Lt General for treason and coup plotting, and was never a Vice President. He was Chief of General Staff but never held office as Vice President.
1 Like
Debate: Is Nigeria A Failed State? / Alaafin Tackles Ooni On Yoruba History / Name and faces of 12 Soldiers Sentenced To Death For ‘shooting’ GOC
Viewing this topic: onyeawka80(m), Uchennazico, omaolowo(m), phidipe, bobofati(m), ihesiuloa(m), folabode(f), Anselam37, BIDOO(m), sigiyaya(m), doctuw(m), sunny6080, bobbybrown007(m), mrgreen4real(m), ekymiles(m), NeoDfirst(m), gbemmy2k10(m), Realgana(m), a4jasper(m), Bigmas2525(m), brostheo(m), Firstinline(m), bazzyblings, Genius000, Bioboy1213(m), Taper, ab2care, Harrisonwo(m), abbas01, austin360, KingTom(m), simonlee(m), larisoft, izyc88(m), Spidermon, Temitope2302(m), chydon22, dolphinife, kingsleymike, eliabah12, ahmkhad, osundu, dayo20002002, glogirl(f), FunkyMetahuman, daomi(m), charliboy654(m), Reggie234, napoleon77(m), THEconqueror, Emperor119(m), gizgiz(m), Ahmadgani(m), sababa, wasak(m), viper86(m), laviecontinue and 143 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 6