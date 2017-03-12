₦airaland Forum

Gowon Commissioning First Graduands Of NDA 50 Years Ago (Throwback Photos)

19-Year-Old Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala And Her Husband (Throwback Photos) / El-Rufai Welcomes Buhari As He Arrives For 62RC POP Of NDA / Photos Of NDA Cadets Harassing Civilians

Gowon Commissioning First Graduands Of NDA 50 Years Ago (Throwback Photos) by mmb: 11:54am
On 18 March 1967 at the Nigerian Defence Academy, Kaduna.

Exactly fifty years of Nigeria began to graduate military officers who recieved training at home. On this day you can see the head of state General Yakubu Gowon when he attended the graduation of Army (Regular Course 1) in Kaduna. Among the graduands are, General Rabiu Ali, General Salihu Ibrahim, General Joshua Dogon Yaro and others.

Sixty of them were graduated and later deployed to the battlefront of Nigeria's civil war in the south and east. Now those who are left in no more than 20. Some died in the front and others at home. Those living God extends healthy, and we have God have mercy on them.

Re: Gowon Commissioning First Graduands Of NDA 50 Years Ago (Throwback Photos) by TippyTop(m): 12:03pm
Imagine Buhari had passed his exams he would have psc after his name.

Re: Gowon Commissioning First Graduands Of NDA 50 Years Ago (Throwback Photos) by mmb: 12:04pm
TippyTop:
Imagine Buhari had passed his exams he would have psc after his name.
He has it.

Re: Gowon Commissioning First Graduands Of NDA 50 Years Ago (Throwback Photos) by Sharming95(m): 12:08pm
hw tym flies....
Buh gone are d day wen NDA graduants go to war....omo now dem day work dia posting....sum na military attache 4 one foreign country dem go deploy dem...except d ones dat av no political godfather way na 2ru God him enter NDA na dem day go warfront.....Go NDA 2day most of d cadets av affiliate with either a senator, homorable, a General or Minister buh most senators and Honorable....

Re: Gowon Commissioning First Graduands Of NDA 50 Years Ago (Throwback Photos) by MuttleyLaff: 12:08pm
mmb:
On 18 March 1967 at the Nigerian Defence Academy, Kaduna.

Exactly fifty years of Nigeria began to graduate military officers who recieved training at home. On this day you can see the head of state General Yakubu Gowon when he attended the graduation of Army (Regular Course 1) in Kaduna. Among the graduands are, General Rabiu Ali, General Salihu Ibrahim, General Joshua Dogon Yaro and others.

Sixty of them were graduated and later deployed to the battlefront of Nigeria's civil war in the south and east. Now those who are left in no more than 20. Some died in the front and others at home. Those living God extends healthy, and we have God have mercy on them.

Can see, in first row right, General Olumuyiwa Diya (rtd) too

Re: Gowon Commissioning First Graduands Of NDA 50 Years Ago (Throwback Photos) by yanabasee(m): 12:10pm
With all certainty, these soldiers had their WAEC Certificates intact!...

Re: Gowon Commissioning First Graduands Of NDA 50 Years Ago (Throwback Photos) by decatalyst(m): 12:25pm
Majority of them are the ones making terrible strategic military decisions now lipsrsealed undecided

Re: Gowon Commissioning First Graduands Of NDA 50 Years Ago (Throwback Photos) by seunmsg(m): 12:32pm
decatalyst:
Majority of them are the ones making terrible strategic military decisions now lipsrsealed undecided

Oga, we are talking about 50 years ago. Anyone of them that is not dead is definitely in retirement.

Re: Gowon Commissioning First Graduands Of NDA 50 Years Ago (Throwback Photos) by austin2all: 12:39pm
When the youth were in power

Re: Gowon Commissioning First Graduands Of NDA 50 Years Ago (Throwback Photos) by Nutase(f): 12:44pm
cool
Re: Gowon Commissioning First Graduands Of NDA 50 Years Ago (Throwback Photos) by SalamRushdie: 12:44pm
Rc1
Re: Gowon Commissioning First Graduands Of NDA 50 Years Ago (Throwback Photos) by Marotzke(m): 2:13pm
MuttleyLaff:
Can see, in first row right, General Olumuyiwa Diya (rtd) too
So you are now Oge Okoye? Renaming people and dogs? It is no longer Davidson Oladipo Diya, but now Olumuyiwa Diya? Okay!!
Re: Gowon Commissioning First Graduands Of NDA 50 Years Ago (Throwback Photos) by olatade(m): 2:39pm
gowon would have been mistaken for a cadet in those pictures, he was so young when he was head of state back in the days

Re: Gowon Commissioning First Graduands Of NDA 50 Years Ago (Throwback Photos) by CROWNWEALTH019: 2:45pm
MuttleyLaff:
Can see, in first row right, General Olumuyiwa Diya (rtd) too
The coward that begged and cried for his use less life, i better die as a civilian than to live as a CRYING MILITARY GENERAL lipsrsealed

Re: Gowon Commissioning First Graduands Of NDA 50 Years Ago (Throwback Photos) by decatalyst(m): 3:03pm
seunmsg:


Oga, we are talking about 50 years ago. Anyone of them that is not dead is definitely in retirement.

These are the don behind all the decisions...
Re: Gowon Commissioning First Graduands Of NDA 50 Years Ago (Throwback Photos) by juman(m): 3:21pm
Hiss.

The generation of people Nigeria is not proud of.

The failed generation.

Re: Gowon Commissioning First Graduands Of NDA 50 Years Ago (Throwback Photos) by teelaw4life(m): 3:26pm
.
Re: Gowon Commissioning First Graduands Of NDA 50 Years Ago (Throwback Photos) by Capableben(m): 3:28pm
...make sense. Look at how young and vibrant he looked, but nowadays they foist old cargoes as leaders on us!

Meanwhile,
Re: Gowon Commissioning First Graduands Of NDA 50 Years Ago (Throwback Photos) by sakalisis(m): 3:28pm
Ok
Re: Gowon Commissioning First Graduands Of NDA 50 Years Ago (Throwback Photos) by HRich(m): 3:28pm
Where was Buhari then?

He was following Aisha upandown

Re: Gowon Commissioning First Graduands Of NDA 50 Years Ago (Throwback Photos) by unclezuma: 3:29pm
NDA Was created to curb coups...which were carried out by mostly Sandhurst trained officers and Revolutionalists from the universities.

Re: Gowon Commissioning First Graduands Of NDA 50 Years Ago (Throwback Photos) by godunia(m): 3:31pm
When will this generation pass away? To think that this man is still here eating from all government in power de pain us the young generation that are getting old without access to the national cake. I will remain hopeful one day it shall be my turn, just wonder when
Re: Gowon Commissioning First Graduands Of NDA 50 Years Ago (Throwback Photos) by dollarsplenty(f): 3:34pm
Yes! when men were boys and ladies were taken by those who deserved them

And not now when NDA is populated by cowards who only show military skills on civilians
Re: Gowon Commissioning First Graduands Of NDA 50 Years Ago (Throwback Photos) by Eziokwuegbuozoo: 3:34pm
Niger Delta Avengers? I'm not understanding.
Re: Gowon Commissioning First Graduands Of NDA 50 Years Ago (Throwback Photos) by dollarsplenty(f): 3:34pm
the beginning of real northernization of military
Re: Gowon Commissioning First Graduands Of NDA 50 Years Ago (Throwback Photos) by JustinSlayer69: 3:35pm
CROWNWEALTH019:

The coward that begged and cried for his use less life, i better die as a civilian than to live as a CRYING MILITARY GENERAL lipsrsealed

Diya as a former General & Vice President achieved more than you can ever dream of.

Sorry but that's the bitter truth.

Re: Gowon Commissioning First Graduands Of NDA 50 Years Ago (Throwback Photos) by wink2015: 3:35pm
Where is Lt Col. Buka Suka Dimka in the picture?

Re: Gowon Commissioning First Graduands Of NDA 50 Years Ago (Throwback Photos) by napoleon77(m): 3:38pm
MuttleyLaff:
Can see, in first row right, General Olumuyiwa Diya (rtd) too

Has his dismissal from the army for coup plotting been converted to retirement?
Re: Gowon Commissioning First Graduands Of NDA 50 Years Ago (Throwback Photos) by OMEGA009(m): 3:42pm
Are there any igbos in the pix?
Re: Gowon Commissioning First Graduands Of NDA 50 Years Ago (Throwback Photos) by napoleon77(m): 3:50pm
JustinSlayer69:


Diya as a former [b]General & Vice President achieved more than you can ever dream of.

Sorry but that's the bitter truth.[/b]

Diya was dismissed as a Lt General for treason and coup plotting, and was never a Vice President. He was Chief of General Staff but never held office as Vice President.

