Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Gowon Commissioning First Graduands Of NDA 50 Years Ago (Throwback Photos) (7318 Views)

19-Year-Old Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala And Her Husband (Throwback Photos) / El-Rufai Welcomes Buhari As He Arrives For 62RC POP Of NDA / Photos Of NDA Cadets Harassing Civilians (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)





Exactly fifty years of Nigeria began to graduate military officers who recieved training at home. On this day you can see the head of state General Yakubu Gowon when he attended the graduation of Army (Regular Course 1) in Kaduna. Among the graduands are, General Rabiu Ali, General Salihu Ibrahim, General Joshua Dogon Yaro and others.



Sixty of them were graduated and later deployed to the battlefront of Nigeria's civil war in the south and east. Now those who are left in no more than 20. Some died in the front and others at home. Those living God extends healthy, and we have God have mercy on them.



https://web.facebook.com/hashtag/magabatajarumai?source=feed_text&story_id=1247126508717625 On 18 March 1967 at the Nigerian Defence Academy, Kaduna.Exactly fifty years of Nigeria began to graduate military officers who recieved training at home. On this day you can see the head of state General Yakubu Gowon when he attended the graduation of Army (Regular Course 1) in Kaduna. Among the graduands are, General Rabiu Ali, General Salihu Ibrahim, General Joshua Dogon Yaro and others.Sixty of them were graduated and later deployed to the battlefront of Nigeria's civil war in the south and east. Now those who are left in no more than 20. Some died in the front and others at home. Those living God extends healthy, and we have God have mercy on them.

Imagine Buhari had passed his exams he would have psc after his name. 3 Likes

TippyTop:

Imagine Buhari had passed his exams he would have psc after his name. He has it. He has it. 3 Likes

hw tym flies....

Buh gone are d day wen NDA graduants go to war....omo now dem day work dia posting....sum na military attache 4 one foreign country dem go deploy dem...except d ones dat av no political godfather way na 2ru God him enter NDA na dem day go warfront.....Go NDA 2day most of d cadets av affiliate with either a senator, homorable, a General or Minister buh most senators and Honorable.... 3 Likes

mmb:

On 18 March 1967 at the Nigerian Defence Academy, Kaduna.



Exactly fifty years of Nigeria began to graduate military officers who recieved training at home. On this day you can see the head of state General Yakubu Gowon when he attended the graduation of Army (Regular Course 1) in Kaduna. Among the graduands are, General Rabiu Ali, General Salihu Ibrahim, General Joshua Dogon Yaro and others.



Sixty of them were graduated and later deployed to the battlefront of Nigeria's civil war in the south and east. Now those who are left in no more than 20. Some died in the front and others at home. Those living God extends healthy, and we have God have mercy on them.



h t t p s://web.facebook.com/hashtag/magabatajarumai?source=feed_text&story_id=1247126508717625

Can see, in first row right, General Olumuyiwa Diya (rtd) too Can see, in first row right, General Olumuyiwa Diya (rtd) too 1 Like

With all certainty, these soldiers had their WAEC Certificates intact!... 1 Like

Majority of them are the ones making terrible strategic military decisions now 2 Likes

decatalyst:

Majority of them are the ones making terrible strategic military decisions now

Oga, we are talking about 50 years ago. Anyone of them that is not dead is definitely in retirement. Oga, we are talking about 50 years ago. Anyone of them that is not dead is definitely in retirement. 10 Likes

When the youth were in power 2 Likes

Rc1

MuttleyLaff:

Can see, in first row right, General Olumuyiwa Diya (rtd) too So you are now Oge Okoye? Renaming people and dogs? It is no longer Davidson Oladipo Diya, but now Olumuyiwa Diya? Okay!! So you are now Oge Okoye? Renaming people and dogs? It is no longer Davidson Oladipo Diya, but now Olumuyiwa Diya? Okay!!

gowon would have been mistaken for a cadet in those pictures, he was so young when he was head of state back in the days 2 Likes

MuttleyLaff:

Can see, in first row right, General Olumuyiwa Diya (rtd) too The coward that begged and cried for his use less life, i better die as a civilian than to live as a CRYING MILITARY GENERAL The coward that begged and cried for his use less life, i better die as a civilian than to live as a CRYING MILITARY GENERAL 1 Like

seunmsg:





Oga, we are talking about 50 years ago. Anyone of them that is not dead is definitely in retirement.

These are the don behind all the decisions... These are the don behind all the decisions...

Hiss.



The generation of people Nigeria is not proud of.



The failed generation. 1 Like

.





Meanwhile,

Have you been down lately and lack the motivation to chase your dreams? MastaBen and LS Ecorest have come to give you a hundred and one reasons why you must stand up, push hard till your dreams come to fruition and SHINE LIKE A STAR.



https://my.notjustok.com/track/download/id/194829/by/0BP1MUDo~8





Drop your comments about the song here: ...make sense. Look at how young and vibrant he looked, but nowadays they foist old cargoes as leaders on us!Meanwhile,Have you been down lately and lack the motivation to chase your dreams? MastaBen and LS Ecorest have come to give you a hundred and one reasons why you must stand up, push hard till your dreams come to fruition and SHINE LIKE A STAR.Drop your comments about the song here: http://www.nairaland.com/3685066/new-single-shine-like-star

Ok

?



He was following Aisha upandown Where was Buhari thenHe was following Aisha upandown 1 Like

NDA Was created to curb coups...which were carried out by mostly Sandhurst trained officers and Revolutionalists from the universities. 1 Like

When will this generation pass away? To think that this man is still here eating from all government in power de pain us the young generation that are getting old without access to the national cake. I will remain hopeful one day it shall be my turn, just wonder when

Yes! when men were boys and ladies were taken by those who deserved them



And not now when NDA is populated by cowards who only show military skills on civilians

Niger Delta Avengers? I'm not understanding.

the beginning of real northernization of military

CROWNWEALTH019:



The coward that begged and cried for his use less life, i better die as a civilian than to live as a CRYING MILITARY GENERAL

Diya as a former General & Vice President achieved more than you can ever dream of.



Sorry but that's the bitter truth. 3 Likes

Where is Lt Col. Buka Suka Dimka in the picture?

MuttleyLaff:

Can see, in first row right, General Olumuyiwa Diya (rtd) too

Has his dismissal from the army for coup plotting been converted to retirement? Has his dismissal from the army for coup plotting been converted to retirement?

Are there any igbos in the pix?