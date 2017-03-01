₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|These Posts And More On The Internet Are Not Meant For Couples - Bamisepeters by bamisepeters: 2:43pm On Mar 19
In marriage it is said that many distractions will come that can tarnish the future of any union, it is left to the couple to allow this distractions or not.
This days, many posts flood the internet as regards "how to do this", "how to know this", steps to do this" steps to know that" etc in a relationship which is advisable that married men and women should avoid in order to avert issues in the home.
Not that the posts are always not right but because they can do more harm than good as trust is expected to be the foundation of any great relationship.
Here are sample title of some of these posts:
1. Steps to know that your spouse is cheating.
2. How to be sure he/she is your child
3. How to know if your spouse is lying.
4. How to know if your spouse trust you.
Learn to discard any topic(s) related to those above or anyone you notice can cause issues in your home at first sight.
This is because even if you are not having any doubt about your spouse some of this topics can convince and confuse you and at the end you blame yourself meanwhile the writer is in his/her abode enjoying the little amount generated from you reading his/her post in addition with the input of others.
Learn to trust your spouse unless he/she gives you indisputable evidence not to trust them, don't let writers who depends on you being fooled to feast on you because even without them writing it the truth will definitely come out one day.
This is also applicable to those in serious relationship, don't give room for distractions, pray and use your brain when necessary.
I don't see the essence of wrong suspicion or accusation led by what you have read when it can lead to destruction of the home you toiled so hard to build and at the end you blame yourself, don't forget the stain caused may not easily go off and that is if it will completely in case the accusations and suspicions are completely wrong.
Source: http://bamisepeters.blogspot.nl/2017/03/these-posts-and-more-on-internet-are.html
|Re: These Posts And More On The Internet Are Not Meant For Couples - Bamisepeters by cremedelacreme: 11:13pm On Mar 19
That's the result you get when you take Internet/social platforms so serious. It's only a fool will allow such conjecture from a hungry blogger ruin his/her marriage or relationship.
|Re: These Posts And More On The Internet Are Not Meant For Couples - Bamisepeters by sylviaeo(f): 11:13pm On Mar 19
Good
|Re: These Posts And More On The Internet Are Not Meant For Couples - Bamisepeters by babyfaceafrica: 11:13pm On Mar 19
I concur..especially the ladies,they mostly believe telemundo
|Re: These Posts And More On The Internet Are Not Meant For Couples - Bamisepeters by Papiikush: 11:13pm On Mar 19
This post is actually refereeing to nairaland.
You see dumb posts on how to act like a good wife
5 steps to pleasing your wife
How to detect husband materials.
Bullshìt threads gracing the Frontpage but hey....
come and check tomorrow you will see another one saying "How to make your husband respect you" or "how to detect if your husband Is cheating on you"
|Re: These Posts And More On The Internet Are Not Meant For Couples - Bamisepeters by dadavivo: 11:13pm On Mar 19
How Bally will be getting close to Efe, in other to deceive him to save him from eviction this week
|Re: These Posts And More On The Internet Are Not Meant For Couples - Bamisepeters by jamex93(m): 11:14pm On Mar 19
eightsin:
ha ba mana
Just because u want chop ftc na wa o
|Re: These Posts And More On The Internet Are Not Meant For Couples - Bamisepeters by Dextology: 11:14pm On Mar 19
Google and the internet has become a solution ground where most people turn to for answers.
Some of the articles on the internet is just someone's perception about a particular situation, if you apply same to your own situation it might not work out.
In every relationship trust and faithfulness should be the bedrock. There are some questions the internet cannot proffer answers to.
|Re: These Posts And More On The Internet Are Not Meant For Couples - Bamisepeters by BiafraBushBoy(m): 11:14pm On Mar 19
Mtchewww!!
They are back again with their Relationship advice and wahala!!
|Re: These Posts And More On The Internet Are Not Meant For Couples - Bamisepeters by Mostprecious(f): 11:15pm On Mar 19
FTC... yaaay!!
|Re: These Posts And More On The Internet Are Not Meant For Couples - Bamisepeters by lovelyjay: 11:15pm On Mar 19
Mmmmmj
|Re: These Posts And More On The Internet Are Not Meant For Couples - Bamisepeters by Zabilon007(m): 11:15pm On Mar 19
Who's it for? Singles?
|Re: These Posts And More On The Internet Are Not Meant For Couples - Bamisepeters by Profkomolafe(m): 11:15pm On Mar 19
Lemme buy space..... For resale.....
|Re: These Posts And More On The Internet Are Not Meant For Couples - Bamisepeters by SafeDavid(m): 11:16pm On Mar 19
If it isn't for couples then who are those posts for?
But actually such threads cause some type of friction amongst their readers and partners.
The golden rule is, don't take such posts seriously especially when the sources don't have much credibility.
|Re: These Posts And More On The Internet Are Not Meant For Couples - Bamisepeters by ANTONINEUTRON(m): 11:16pm On Mar 19
HMMMM
Wetin concern conductor and overload!
wetin concern me and marriage now??
tscheew
SPACE 4 SALE!!!!
|Re: These Posts And More On The Internet Are Not Meant For Couples - Bamisepeters by Ifunanya1079867: 11:17pm On Mar 19
Then who?
|Re: These Posts And More On The Internet Are Not Meant For Couples - Bamisepeters by Tuntheycr7: 11:18pm On Mar 19
Especially on Nairaland..
The most annoying thing is that most of those people posting those articles are still battling with GP of 1.75 in their various institutions.
Someone who doesn't have a girlfriend would be giving 10 ways to know if your wife is cheating on you.. Like seriously
|Re: These Posts And More On The Internet Are Not Meant For Couples - Bamisepeters by BuddhaPalm(m): 11:19pm On Mar 19
Then write articles on "How To Be A Mugu" for us to read.
|Re: These Posts And More On The Internet Are Not Meant For Couples - Bamisepeters by eightsin(m): 11:20pm On Mar 19
jamex93:
You beat me to it. Lol
|Re: These Posts And More On The Internet Are Not Meant For Couples - Bamisepeters by BarakOkenny(m): 11:20pm On Mar 19
Them nor go still hear, after this.
|Re: These Posts And More On The Internet Are Not Meant For Couples - Bamisepeters by auntysimbiat(f): 11:22pm On Mar 19
hmmm
|Re: These Posts And More On The Internet Are Not Meant For Couples - Bamisepeters by yeme26: 11:24pm On Mar 19
Thinklifenetwork.com
|Re: These Posts And More On The Internet Are Not Meant For Couples - Bamisepeters by repogirl(f): 11:26pm On Mar 19
It's funny sef....One doesn't need any of these how to posts to really know something. If one's spouse is up to something shady, the signs will be there.
|Re: These Posts And More On The Internet Are Not Meant For Couples - Bamisepeters by skarz(m): 11:27pm On Mar 19
.
|Re: These Posts And More On The Internet Are Not Meant For Couples - Bamisepeters by uzoclinton(m): 11:28pm On Mar 19
Who are the posts meant for then? Singles?
|Re: These Posts And More On The Internet Are Not Meant For Couples - Bamisepeters by AgbenuAnna(f): 11:29pm On Mar 19
ANTONINEUTRON:no vex abeg I wan chop your wedding rice.lol
|Re: These Posts And More On The Internet Are Not Meant For Couples - Bamisepeters by Omotayor123(f): 11:31pm On Mar 19
True talk OP.
And funny, most relationship have crumbled because of those Poo
#Don't base your relationship on social media.
|Re: These Posts And More On The Internet Are Not Meant For Couples - Bamisepeters by paulsibility(m): 11:32pm On Mar 19
Okay
|Re: These Posts And More On The Internet Are Not Meant For Couples - Bamisepeters by CharleyCharley: 11:32pm On Mar 19
Marriage is not for everyone though. Definitely not for me.
