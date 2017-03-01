₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Thin Tall Tony Evicted From Big Brother Naija by Kolababe: 7:47pm
And it is TTT who has his stay in Biggie's House cut short as Bisola sobs Bisola has been crying her hearts out. While answering questions from Ebuka, he said he doesn't want people to know about his family because it's his private life. He also said what he was referring to when he said all his family are dead was his grandma, granddad and close friends that he has lost. He also said he thinks no one knows he is married.
|Re: Thin Tall Tony Evicted From Big Brother Naija by Kolababe: 7:47pm
|Re: Thin Tall Tony Evicted From Big Brother Naija by Justbeingreal(m): 7:48pm
BBN AgaiN
Well Guess his lies caught up with him, if he had kept it real about his family and ish dude could have hit the final stage
#Lesson# StaY reaL don't be fake to impress
|Re: Thin Tall Tony Evicted From Big Brother Naija by coolcharm(m): 7:50pm
Eyah... No wonder he was desperate to kpansh bisola yesterday.
I think he had premonitions.
|Re: Thin Tall Tony Evicted From Big Brother Naija by Chuksteric(m): 7:50pm
#BBNaija so what's the point of disowning your family.
|Re: Thin Tall Tony Evicted From Big Brother Naija by ring7(m): 7:50pm
Bisola crying her eyes out,becus of Mouth Action
|Re: Thin Tall Tony Evicted From Big Brother Naija by dikachi01(m): 7:54pm
chei okosisi adago
|Re: Thin Tall Tony Evicted From Big Brother Naija by kennygee(f): 8:11pm
Good riddance.
|Re: Thin Tall Tony Evicted From Big Brother Naija by dapsoneh: 8:16pm
|Re: Thin Tall Tony Evicted From Big Brother Naija by DivinelyBlessed(m): 8:21pm
|Re: Thin Tall Tony Evicted From Big Brother Naija by soberdrunk(m): 8:22pm
|Re: Thin Tall Tony Evicted From Big Brother Naija by seunmsg(m): 8:22pm
|Re: Thin Tall Tony Evicted From Big Brother Naija by Bukayot(m): 8:22pm
so painful, I can't believe this
|Re: Thin Tall Tony Evicted From Big Brother Naija by paragon40(m): 8:22pm
At least Bisola ponmo go rest small. Ah ah!
|Re: Thin Tall Tony Evicted From Big Brother Naija by DollarAngel(m): 8:22pm
Bleep life did it worth it?
Can anyone tell me the benefits of this show. No insults pls
|Re: Thin Tall Tony Evicted From Big Brother Naija by jessicahardman: 8:23pm
|Re: Thin Tall Tony Evicted From Big Brother Naija by davodyguy: 8:23pm
It was not unexpected
The theatrics of opening his damaged pektus for people to see, failed him big time
|Re: Thin Tall Tony Evicted From Big Brother Naija by GentleNick(m): 8:23pm
Better things ahead bro... Wish you all the best TTT
|Re: Thin Tall Tony Evicted From Big Brother Naija by WalkerMichael(m): 8:23pm
|Re: Thin Tall Tony Evicted From Big Brother Naija by winkmart: 8:23pm
Wowo guy thinking say him fine
|Re: Thin Tall Tony Evicted From Big Brother Naija by AngelicBeing: 8:23pm
Eyaaa, this guy was loved by all from the begining, but i guess his lies and fake life caught up with him.
