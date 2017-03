Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Romance / Pre-Wedding Photos Of A Soldier And His Nurse Fiancée (13610 Views)

Save the date. 2 Likes

Nice one...





But bros suppose try form smiling nau...at least for the camera sake 3 Likes 1 Share

Lovely pictures.



I wish you guys a happy married life o.



God bless your home abundantly.



Love, respect and humility. The three ingredients that make a perfect marriage and a paradise on earth for both couple.



Ok bye. 2 Likes

happy marriage life bro!!







Congrats. Nurses Rock! We do rock indeed.

God bless ur marriage. 4 Likes

the way he's looking at her says, I go shook you shooku shooku 5 Likes 1 Share

Wishing you happy married life

Promote this post please, it's my friends day.

Lalasticlala Mynd44 seun Dominique



Wishing you a marriage full of titties and tossings Military smileWishing you a marriage full of titties and tossings

Nurse titi nurse dem dey sabi f u c k... 1 Like 1 Share

Please no shooting this time.

Abeg make una no post this one to meet boko haram oooo him just marry ,make him enjoy him wedding ooooo ......

ugly. You can literally smell their blackness from here 2 Likes

The girl is not a paragon of beauty. 1 Like

ubath:

Save the date. nice team, she'l be there to lick his wounds. (all pun intended) nice team, she'l be there to lick his wounds. (all pun intended)

Pray the spend enough time together

osemoses1234:

Nurse titi nurse dem dey sabi f u c k... my guy , you have joined the bad gang abiiiii my guy , you have joined the bad gang abiiiii 2 Likes 1 Share

Ladies wey dey marry soldiers these days get tough mind o! I give it to them!



Happy Married life to them! 2 Likes

Atleast when he gets shot, his wife will treat him





By the way, is it an album that you're asking for it to be promoted By the way, is it an album that you're asking for it to be promoted

I don't trust AFONJAS soldiers they can kill their love, we still mourning last two weeks own 7 Likes

Yesterday it was 'a soldier and a lawyer'..today it is 'a soldier and a nurse'...i wonder whats gonna be tomorrow 1 Like

Not bad.

this one wey military men just dey marry this days. God bless their union

Cute couple. God bless their union.







Enough of these photo shoots already. na everybody go do this one?



it haff do abeg.