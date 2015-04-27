Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Romance / 10 Ways Men Behave When Their Heart Isn't Really With You (843 Views)

10 Ways Men Behave When Their Heart Isn't Really With A Girl



This is in response to a thread created by carolyner some months ago- Counter Thread.



Hers was 10 Things Women Say...Mine is in our salient, non-verbal and coded signals we send to let them know.



It's not only women that know how to turn men down na. Men also fight same battle, not all men though. #clearsthroat



No long sermon for evening service. See some of it;





1. He calls you when the weather reports, "Cold"



If the number of times he called and you visited are more in the rainy season than in the dry, my sister, pack your load and go.





2. He abhors the thought of you seeing his parents.



Why shouldn't he? Your mission is quite different from that of a true wife material. At this point, stop quarrelling him and going all military. Cristiano Ronaldo, among the women he dated, he picked Georgina. The young lady who wore his medal on Champion's League night. Why? That one is cool-headed. They're about getting married finally.





3. He spends heavily on you, frivolously but barely discuss anything serious with you.



Serious talk is from the heart. If he doesn't give you that privilege, forgerrit! He has friendzoned you, spending on you notwithstanding. No 'customer' talks politics with a 'lady of the night'.





4. If you've seen him with a girl but he keeps giving excuse for her.



He loves her more than you. Your time is short. Love makes excuse for others.

He's just waiting for the day you'll read the handwriting on the wall and kick yourself out.

It's pretty situational.





5. If you see him play freely with other girls but with you, he's always serious.





I guess you turned him into that. Maybe he's just managing you as you are not ready to let him live out his true self. He will soon respectfully dump you. You barely smile. Always pressing yourself and would nag him when he does same. You're just an Overload, honestly.

He can't even fart in peace, in his own house. Just coman be going! SMH!





6. If he keeps [REPEATEDLY] breaking appointments without remorse.



Maybe, just maybe you don't mean the world to him. If you're that important, he'll make out time. If not, he'll make excuses and keep at it. You are a boring entity.





7. If when he was broke, you broke his heart. Now's he's made it. You ran back like a lost puppy. If he welcomed you without expressing displeasure, don't be fooled. He's not the 'Prodigal son's Father'.

He'll revenge. No love!







8. If he OFTEN doesn't return your missed calls in less than 24 hours. Stop asking why he didn't do it. Smell the coffee baby.



You called him by 8:07am and he's returning your call by 9:07pm with a weak voice and a good creative lie. Forgerrit! You are in OYO state.







9. If he talks less with you but his hands moves faster around your body. That's what you're there for.



You know, girls will always give sex for love.

When the guy is on bed and on heat; she wants to discuss about his mom who is sick in the village and how she is the only one saddled with that burden. With his hands moving around, he's like, "Are you her father?" The difference is If he had you in mind, he would listen to you. He will control his orgy for awhile.





10. If he hasn't ever TRULY and CONFIDENTLY opened up to you about a major challenge (Financial, Spiritual, Material, Health-wise etc). He doesn't see you as one capable of handling his secrets. Thus, you are no wife material to him.







If he's not sure you'll understand when he tells you, 'Because I'm broke, I can't foot that bill.' AND You act as if you don't care or understand, Then it's certain he doesn't genuinely love you. You're still outside the walls of his heart because you're still looking for a man to come sweep you off your feet OR maybe living in fantasy.





You can add yours!



@tosyne2much; My brother in this ministry.



* he sometimes cover your face with pillow even wen u look good



* he no longer cares if guys re hitting on u ..







crunchyDope:

* he bangs u without trying to mk u enjoy it too



* he sometimes cover your face with pillow even wen u look good



* he no longer cares if guys re hitting on u ..







#wait thats not me





Sometimes we know, we're just too blinded by love to do the right thing.

He don't look at you the same. Try looking deep into h is eyes you will see how he truly feels about you.



He looks at you cry without consoling you. (He's now heartless with no sympathy towards you.



Everything is your fault. Every argument is turned against you. You are the cause of everything.







You feel lonely when you are with him. He's there but you are more lonely then when you was even single





Your nak--end-e-ss don't even move him anymore. He's no longer attracted to you.



Sex becomes blah and boring.



His kissing feels different.



He's now too busy for you. He don't call much he barely text he don't even take you on dates anymore.



He don't remember your anniversary neither your birthday. You are no longer important to him.





He's easily irritable around you. Every little thing piss him off about you.





You now have a billion bad ways he start looking for every fault. Faults you never even knew existed is now invented by him.





He don't share his deepest feelings with you anymore. He becomes a total Stranger.



He no longer shows concern. If you like you can stay out till 2am (none of his business)



Your heart and instinct is now telling you that this man is no longer in love with you but like the love sick fool that you are you are still in denial.









Naija guys wey be say, their heart and dick is too much for one woman. So,they share it among 4women.

Call it division of labour.



Peachess:

Sometimes we know, we're just too blinded by love to do the right thing.

pocohantas:

This guy must be a learner...



Naija guys wey be say, their heart and dick is too much for one woman. So,they share it among 4women.

Call it division of labour.



They can even introduce you to their ancestors, babe, e no mean anything o. One has to use lots of intuition and be hopeful too.

Speak for yourself please.



Rokia2:

He don't look at you the same. Try looking deep into h is eyes you will see how he truly feels about you.



He looks at you cry without consoling you. (He's now heartless with no sympathy towards you.



Everything is your fault. Every argument is turned against you. You are the cause of everything.







You feel lonely when you are with him. He's there but you are more lonely then when you was even single





Your nak--end-e-ss don't even move him anymore. He's no longer attracted to you.



Sex becomes blah and boring.



His kissing feels different.



He's now too busy for you. He don't call much he barely text he don't even take you on dates anymore.



He don't remember your anniversary neither your birthday. You are no longer important to him.





He's easily irritable around you. Every little thing piss him off about you.





You now have a billion bad ways he start looking for every fault. Faults you never even knew existed is now invented by him.





He don't share his deepest feelings with you anymore. He becomes a total Stranger.



He no longer shows concern. If you like you can stay out till 2am (none of his business)



Your heart and instinct is now telling you that this man is no longer in love with you but like the love sick fool that you are you are still in denial.





Love they cover eye, na marriage dey open am...

But i don't see the reason why some people wanna stick around, even when you're seeing the signs everywhere...



Dust yourself and leave.

emusmithy:





Speak for yourself please.



The guys you've been meeting are that way? Wow, that's wow!



No need to get unnecessary defensive. These things happen everyday. Sometimes the girls don't see it coming, sometimes they do, but are too blinded by love to take the right move. Sometimes they even think they are being unnecessarily cautious.



The challenge with falling in love is remaining in it. The human heart easily gets swayed. Takes maturity to have a mind fixated on a person and keep it there, there are too many alternatives and an undisciplined fellow, male, or female will keep jumping form one party to the next if one doesn't master his/herself.....Relationships is more about mastering one's self than any other thing 1 Like 1 Share

supersystemsnig:

The challenge with falling in love is remaining in it. The human heart easily gets swayed. Takes maturity to have a mind fixated on a person and keep it there, there are too many alternatives and an undisciplined fellow, male, or female will keep jumping form one party to the next if one doesn't master his/herself

Rokia2:





Damn fact!



People can't stay in casual friendships for a week



People can't stay in a church for a month



People can't stick with a clique for a session



Clients can't be loyal to a company



A Buyer can't be loyal to the seller



Apprentices can't be loyal for long to the superior. it's a sh.it mehn, people need to take back their minds and will power back



It's damn about mastering one's self over every other sh*t



We've gotta find what we like and drill it, till it becomes what we want it to be...Thus cheating, or jumping around is more about one's soulish issues, inconsistencies, and lack of awareness of one's state of self



Cheating is mostly not a partner-problem, it's a self problem. The inability to contain one's self...



Your counter thread is well written. 1 Like

CaroLyner:

pocohantas:





No need to get unnecessary defensive. These things happen everyday. Sometimes the girls don't see it coming, sometimes they do, but are too blinded by love to take the right move. Sometimes they even think they are being unnecessarily cautious.



It has nothing to do with guys I meet, just common sense and happenings. Only a learner will act like the guy in your post and it'll take another learner or low selfesteemed girl to put up with it.

Guy? There's no one there. Topic said, men.



Just a thread. You're beginning to see things that aren't there.



Common Sense and Everyday happenings are linked to things around you and your locality. That's your limitation.

CaroLyner:

Your counter thread is well written.

emusmithy:





Guy? There's no one there.



Just a thread. You're beginning to see things that aren't there.

pocohantas:





You can chose to play needless semantics all day, I won't indulge you in that. My point is easy to understand, or should be easy to understand...

Lol

emusmithy:





Guy? There's no one there. Topic said, men.



Just a thread. You're beginning to see things that aren't there.



Common Sense and Everyday happenings are linked to things around you and your locality. That's your limitation.

You can't open your precious e-mouth to start affirming what you knowing little or nothing about, from another person's Everyday happenings and Common sense.



K!



emusmithy:





pocohantas:



K!

4. He don’t need to give excuses

He tell you to visit him at home! His territory! Talk about a rat going into a cats basket.

I'm always like

