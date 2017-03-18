₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,766,925 members, 3,428,066 topics. Date: Monday, 20 March 2017 at 12:07 AM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Saraki And Dino Melaye Visit Ibrahim Babangida In Minna,Pose With Him(pic) (12886 Views)
Fayose And Dino Melaye Meet At Transcorp Hotel In Abuja (Photos) / Folorunsho Alakija Meets With Ibrahim Babangida In Minna / Man Copies Melaye's Visit To Bourdillon Road (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Saraki And Dino Melaye Visit Ibrahim Babangida In Minna,Pose With Him(pic) by sixtuschimere: 9:54pm On Mar 19
Senate President Saraki and Dino Melaye today paid a visit to Ibrahim Babangida in Minna.
See photo below
Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/03/saraki-and-dino-melaye-visit-ibb-in.html?m=1
2 Likes
|Re: Saraki And Dino Melaye Visit Ibrahim Babangida In Minna,Pose With Him(pic) by Stevengold(m): 9:55pm On Mar 19
Na so
1 Like
|Re: Saraki And Dino Melaye Visit Ibrahim Babangida In Minna,Pose With Him(pic) by odiereke(m): 10:05pm On Mar 19
This Dino of a man is a complete Saraki stooge.
46 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Saraki And Dino Melaye Visit Ibrahim Babangida In Minna,Pose With Him(pic) by Perfecttouch(m): 10:07pm On Mar 19
odiereke:as in his doll baby
17 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Saraki And Dino Melaye Visit Ibrahim Babangida In Minna,Pose With Him(pic) by emeijeh(m): 10:08pm On Mar 19
What's with the fake smile Dino
6 Likes
|Re: Saraki And Dino Melaye Visit Ibrahim Babangida In Minna,Pose With Him(pic) by emeijeh(m): 10:09pm On Mar 19
What's with the gake smile Dino
2 Likes
|Re: Saraki And Dino Melaye Visit Ibrahim Babangida In Minna,Pose With Him(pic) by loopman: 10:11pm On Mar 19
Dino is surely playing Saraki proxy game in the senate
8 Likes
|Re: Saraki And Dino Melaye Visit Ibrahim Babangida In Minna,Pose With Him(pic) by omenkaLives: 10:11pm On Mar 19
Never seen a bigger Agbaya like Dino.
26 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Saraki And Dino Melaye Visit Ibrahim Babangida In Minna,Pose With Him(pic) by olasaad(f): 10:12pm On Mar 19
Dino....Saraki house boy
13 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Saraki And Dino Melaye Visit Ibrahim Babangida In Minna,Pose With Him(pic) by hucienda: 10:13pm On Mar 19
Dino can famz sha.
2 Likes
|Re: Saraki And Dino Melaye Visit Ibrahim Babangida In Minna,Pose With Him(pic) by Mentcee(m): 10:14pm On Mar 19
Press like to agree that Buhari is a fool
36 Likes 4 Shares
|Re: Saraki And Dino Melaye Visit Ibrahim Babangida In Minna,Pose With Him(pic) by kuuljay(m): 10:16pm On Mar 19
When the time comes for a radical revolution by the youth of this country even maradona cannot help them,the youth in the east are already fed up and asking to go,very soon other youth in other regions will also get fedup and maybe we will all unite and take our destiny in our hands,nobody can do it for us,if we all fight for this injustice glaring in our faces by these indoctrinated evil called corruption there wouldn't be militants ,bokoharam or ipob its all boils down to injustice,
11 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Saraki And Dino Melaye Visit Ibrahim Babangida In Minna,Pose With Him(pic) by Evaberry(f): 10:30pm On Mar 19
..
I just dey hope say person fit just kill this guy!!!
1 Like
|Re: Saraki And Dino Melaye Visit Ibrahim Babangida In Minna,Pose With Him(pic) by Tazdroid(m): 10:30pm On Mar 19
Omo, na Saraki and Dino dey run tinz now o!
From Morocco to Minna.
Where next? White House?
7 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Saraki And Dino Melaye Visit Ibrahim Babangida In Minna,Pose With Him(pic) by Okanokan(m): 10:30pm On Mar 19
odiereke:
That Dino Melaye FLOWS seamlessly with Saraki does not make him a Saraki stooge. If the 108 other Senators bring to bear thier intellectual capacity on State issues, Nigeria would be better than what she is now.
3 Likes
|Re: Saraki And Dino Melaye Visit Ibrahim Babangida In Minna,Pose With Him(pic) by 2kass(m): 10:30pm On Mar 19
Them don dey use style they make consultations... for 2019.
Nonsense!!!
None of these baggas...
1 Like
|Re: Saraki And Dino Melaye Visit Ibrahim Babangida In Minna,Pose With Him(pic) by Jacksparr0w127: 10:30pm On Mar 19
This Dino tho
|Re: Saraki And Dino Melaye Visit Ibrahim Babangida In Minna,Pose With Him(pic) by toyinjimoh(m): 10:31pm On Mar 19
political thieves
|Re: Saraki And Dino Melaye Visit Ibrahim Babangida In Minna,Pose With Him(pic) by yinchar(m): 10:31pm On Mar 19
PDP Stooges
1 Like
|Re: Saraki And Dino Melaye Visit Ibrahim Babangida In Minna,Pose With Him(pic) by botad(m): 10:31pm On Mar 19
This Dinosaur self!
1 Like
|Re: Saraki And Dino Melaye Visit Ibrahim Babangida In Minna,Pose With Him(pic) by Philinho(m): 10:31pm On Mar 19
IBB is doing an underground work that people don't understand yet.....
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Saraki And Dino Melaye Visit Ibrahim Babangida In Minna,Pose With Him(pic) by BigBen10(m): 10:31pm On Mar 19
see the disgrace of a senator(dino) seating at the feet of his gods. You wonder if he isnt a senator just like saraki. No dignity no self respect no honour. Saraki be using him to clean nyash. He reminds of one mumu senator from the movie series "House of Cards". After the underwoods used him to wipe ass several times they finally dumbed him. Such is the fate of dino.
5 Likes
|Re: Saraki And Dino Melaye Visit Ibrahim Babangida In Minna,Pose With Him(pic) by able20(m): 10:32pm On Mar 19
Who say PDP dead eh!.
1 Like
|Re: Saraki And Dino Melaye Visit Ibrahim Babangida In Minna,Pose With Him(pic) by yinkslinks(m): 10:32pm On Mar 19
I just love Dino and Saraki kind of friendship. They are always happy together. And to me, they make nigeria politics sweeter
4 Likes
|Re: Saraki And Dino Melaye Visit Ibrahim Babangida In Minna,Pose With Him(pic) by uzoclinton(m): 10:32pm On Mar 19
And this made FP.... the Gods really are not to blame...
|Re: Saraki And Dino Melaye Visit Ibrahim Babangida In Minna,Pose With Him(pic) by Tazdroid(m): 10:32pm On Mar 19
DieDieDieOmenka:OmenkaGhost
4 Likes
|Re: Saraki And Dino Melaye Visit Ibrahim Babangida In Minna,Pose With Him(pic) by jessicahardman: 10:33pm On Mar 19
Saraki will get to also rock before tinubu.
Saraki for president.
2 Likes
|Re: Saraki And Dino Melaye Visit Ibrahim Babangida In Minna,Pose With Him(pic) by DollarAngel(m): 10:33pm On Mar 19
Okay
|Re: Saraki And Dino Melaye Visit Ibrahim Babangida In Minna,Pose With Him(pic) by seunlayi(m): 10:33pm On Mar 19
Looters
|Re: Saraki And Dino Melaye Visit Ibrahim Babangida In Minna,Pose With Him(pic) by budusky05(m): 10:33pm On Mar 19
Mentcee:
No body press meaning Na u be fool
6 Likes
|Re: Saraki And Dino Melaye Visit Ibrahim Babangida In Minna,Pose With Him(pic) by fabulousfortune(m): 10:33pm On Mar 19
Seems Dino is Saraki's puppet after all
4 Likes
Olusegun Obasanjo Is 73 Years Old.happy Birthday To A Rare Leader / APC Slams Fayose For “mocking” Workers On Strike / $650m Abuja Medical City Planned By FG
Viewing this topic: mmsen, jaxxy(m), mukbat(m), ibombiz, kiyosaki1(m), ThatCEO, cold(m), IfeAanu, CharliParker, agugu(m), donsteady(m), Drsheddy(m), Copperfield(m), ohiza, napoleon77(m), Paulex05(m), Bitken, maximas(m), EzeCanada, me69, Blackcurrant, kinz17 and 66 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 9