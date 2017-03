Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Saraki And Dino Melaye Visit Ibrahim Babangida In Minna,Pose With Him(pic) (12886 Views)

See photo below



Source: Senate President Saraki and Dino Melaye today paid a visit to Ibrahim Babangida in Minna.See photo belowSource: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/03/saraki-and-dino-melaye-visit-ibb-in.html?m=1 2 Likes

Na so 1 Like

This Dino of a man is a complete Saraki stooge. 46 Likes 3 Shares

odiereke:

This Dino of a man is a complete Saraki stooge. as in his doll baby as in his doll baby 17 Likes 1 Share

What's with the fake smile Dino 6 Likes

What's with the gake smile Dino 2 Likes

Dino is surely playing Saraki proxy game in the senate 8 Likes

Never seen a bigger Agbaya like Dino. 26 Likes 3 Shares

Dino....Saraki house boy 13 Likes 2 Shares

Dino can famz sha. 2 Likes

Press like to agree that Buhari is a fool 36 Likes 4 Shares

When the time comes for a radical revolution by the youth of this country even maradona cannot help them,the youth in the east are already fed up and asking to go,very soon other youth in other regions will also get fedup and maybe we will all unite and take our destiny in our hands,nobody can do it for us,if we all fight for this injustice glaring in our faces by these indoctrinated evil called corruption there wouldn't be militants ,bokoharam or ipob its all boils down to injustice, 11 Likes 2 Shares

..



I just dey hope say person fit just kill this guy!!! 1 Like

Omo, na Saraki and Dino dey run tinz now o!



From Morocco to Minna.



Where next? White House? 7 Likes 1 Share

odiereke:

This Dino of a man is a complete Saraki stooge.

That Dino Melaye FLOWS seamlessly with Saraki does not make him a Saraki stooge. If the 108 other Senators bring to bear thier intellectual capacity on State issues, Nigeria would be better than what she is now. That Dino Melaye FLOWS seamlessly with Saraki does not make him a Saraki stooge. If the 108 other Senators bring to bear thier intellectual capacity on State issues, Nigeria would be better than what she is now. 3 Likes

Them don dey use style they make consultations... for 2019.





Nonsense!!!



None of these baggas... 1 Like

This Dino tho

political thieves

PDP Stooges 1 Like

This Dinosaur self! 1 Like

IBB is doing an underground work that people don't understand yet..... 1 Like 1 Share

see the disgrace of a senator(dino) seating at the feet of his gods. You wonder if he isnt a senator just like saraki. No dignity no self respect no honour. Saraki be using him to clean nyash. He reminds of one mumu senator from the movie series "House of Cards". After the underwoods used him to wipe ass several times they finally dumbed him. Such is the fate of dino. 5 Likes

Who say PDP dead eh!. 1 Like

I just love Dino and Saraki kind of friendship. They are always happy together. And to me, they make nigeria politics sweeter 4 Likes

And this made FP.... the Gods really are not to blame...

DieDieDieOmenka:



diediedieomenka + omenkalives = omenkaZombie



perfect combination isn't it? OmenkaGhost OmenkaGhost 4 Likes

Saraki will get to also rock before tinubu.



Saraki for president. 2 Likes

Okay

Looters

Mentcee:

Press like to agree that Buhari is a fool

No body press meaning Na u be fool No body press meaning Na u be fool 6 Likes