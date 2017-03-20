₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Plus Size Lady Dancing At Club Joker, Nigerians React (Photo) by ClassCaptain(m): 10:38pm On Mar 19
The photo of Nigerian Lady enjoying herself and dancing in the club surfaced online and Nigerians like Enzymes have been reacting to the trending picture !!!!
5 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Plus Size Lady Dancing At Club Joker, Nigerians React (Photo) by mj245: 10:39pm On Mar 19
hmm
|Re: Plus Size Lady Dancing At Club Joker, Nigerians React (Photo) by watered(m): 10:42pm On Mar 19
Who has that Lil Wayne's photo calling out... 'OLOSHO'
3 Likes
|Re: Plus Size Lady Dancing At Club Joker, Nigerians React (Photo) by prettythicksme(m): 10:45pm On Mar 19
Not bad
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Plus Size Lady Dancing At Club Joker, Nigerians React (Photo) by ClassCaptain(m): 10:46pm On Mar 19
Cc lalasticlala,Dominique
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Plus Size Lady Dancing At Club Joker, Nigerians React (Photo) by wahles(m): 10:49pm On Mar 19
Her problem
|Re: Plus Size Lady Dancing At Club Joker, Nigerians React (Photo) by DozieInc(m): 10:50pm On Mar 19
She is in a club.
|Re: Plus Size Lady Dancing At Club Joker, Nigerians React (Photo) by LeView1(f): 10:56pm On Mar 19
Nigerians can't even let you dance in peace no more! Too much reaction like they in a chemistry lab
12 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Plus Size Lady Dancing At Club Joker, Nigerians React (Photo) by policy12: 10:56pm On Mar 19
watered:
Take it
17 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Plus Size Lady Dancing At Club Joker, Nigerians React (Photo) by policy12: 10:59pm On Mar 19
Well let observe a minute silent for the fallen hero
3 Likes
|Re: Plus Size Lady Dancing At Club Joker, Nigerians React (Photo) by axeman2(m): 11:14pm On Mar 19
USELESS LADIES JEZEEBEL EVERY WHERE
2 Likes
|Re: Plus Size Lady Dancing At Club Joker, Nigerians React (Photo) by McBrooklyn(m): 11:16pm On Mar 19
|Re: Plus Size Lady Dancing At Club Joker, Nigerians React (Photo) by ufuosman(m): 11:25pm On Mar 19
wot do you expect, one mugu don pay. madam flex.
2 Likes
|Re: Plus Size Lady Dancing At Club Joker, Nigerians React (Photo) by ANTONINEUTRON(m): 11:25pm On Mar 19
Jesuuus Is Lord
Wharrisdiz
|Re: Plus Size Lady Dancing At Club Joker, Nigerians React (Photo) by Synord: 11:36pm On Mar 19
lol
|Re: Plus Size Lady Dancing At Club Joker, Nigerians React (Photo) by Onyenna(m): 1:35am
Heheheee.....
KEREWAAAA!
|Re: Plus Size Lady Dancing At Club Joker, Nigerians React (Photo) by morbeta(m): 2:08am
You can take her away from the club for wify, but you can not take away the club from olosho.
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Plus Size Lady Dancing At Club Joker, Nigerians React (Photo) by stubornnn: 2:09am
The club is in benin now... What do you expect.
Nigerias Olosho headquarters
|Re: Plus Size Lady Dancing At Club Joker, Nigerians React (Photo) by Moving4: 2:12am
She is enjoying herself real good!...
|Re: Plus Size Lady Dancing At Club Joker, Nigerians React (Photo) by sainttwist1(m): 4:09am
someone can not dance again abi......
|Re: Plus Size Lady Dancing At Club Joker, Nigerians React (Photo) by refiner(f): 6:08am
Always reacting...i wonder when they will stop reacting...
Somborri cannot dance in peace again.
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Plus Size Lady Dancing At Club Joker, Nigerians React (Photo) by PhilAmadeus: 6:59am
She dey Enjoy herself....Buh she be Omo ologo all d same
|Re: Plus Size Lady Dancing At Club Joker, Nigerians React (Photo) by RaDaZaBaNa(m): 8:23am
choi
|Re: Plus Size Lady Dancing At Club Joker, Nigerians React (Photo) by Idydarling(f): 8:27am
she no send una
1 Like
|Re: Plus Size Lady Dancing At Club Joker, Nigerians React (Photo) by ClassCaptain(m): 8:30am
LeView1:
Lol
|Re: Plus Size Lady Dancing At Club Joker, Nigerians React (Photo) by alignacademy(m): 8:44am
Caught in the act
|Re: Plus Size Lady Dancing At Club Joker, Nigerians React (Photo) by columbus007(m): 8:47am
She dey slay
|Re: Plus Size Lady Dancing At Club Joker, Nigerians React (Photo) by dreamwords: 9:38am
Somebody can not dance in peace again
I dont just get it,
|Re: Plus Size Lady Dancing At Club Joker, Nigerians React (Photo) by Justbeingreal(m): 9:41am
At this age
1 Like
|Re: Plus Size Lady Dancing At Club Joker, Nigerians React (Photo) by Jodha(f): 9:43am
Nigerians can sha react ehn... Reactors...
1 Like
|Re: Plus Size Lady Dancing At Club Joker, Nigerians React (Photo) by TheSlyone2(m): 9:48am
Jodha:Shey you went to club the last time na
