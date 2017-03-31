₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Ladies Smoking At Club Joker In Benin (Fun Photos) by softwerk(f): 4:55pm On Apr 03
"Shisha" Ladies Of The Night At Club Joker
sincerely reserve my comment!
1 Share
|Re: Ladies Smoking At Club Joker In Benin (Fun Photos) by softwerk(f): 4:57pm On Apr 03
More...
1 Like
|Re: Ladies Smoking At Club Joker In Benin (Fun Photos) by Smellymouth: 4:59pm On Apr 03
Fallen Olympus everywhere .
Who am i to judge them? Afterall na club dey call am nor be house of God...
Whatever rocks their boats sha because if them gimme punnay, I must gbensh..
Ko kan aye..
61 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Ladies Smoking At Club Joker In Benin (Fun Photos) by Dildo(m): 5:03pm On Apr 03
See person future wives.
Ask her her kind of man she go say Na a God fearing man she is looking for.
38 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Ladies Smoking At Club Joker In Benin (Fun Photos) by Dildo(m): 5:05pm On Apr 03
Wetin that guy hand dey find for that lady zip trouser for the last pix?
2 Likes
|Re: Ladies Smoking At Club Joker In Benin (Fun Photos) by profhezekiah: 5:07pm On Apr 03
Ladies of easy virtue
6 Likes
|Re: Ladies Smoking At Club Joker In Benin (Fun Photos) by richommie(m): 5:12pm On Apr 03
A lady wl text her fellow lady " Wasup boo" add kisses emoji join " everyone wl be like she's bae
Guy text his fellow guy man " Wasup boo". . . .."everyone wl be like "Guy 14years don dey hungry you shey? TFU der
#YOLO
8 Likes
|Re: Ladies Smoking At Club Joker In Benin (Fun Photos) by PMPhoenix(m): 5:29pm On Apr 03
softwerk:Translation: I want to be there!!!
1 Like
|Re: Ladies Smoking At Club Joker In Benin (Fun Photos) by RoyalBlak007: 5:36pm On Apr 03
♤ i so much
♤feel girls that blaze .....,,
|Re: Ladies Smoking At Club Joker In Benin (Fun Photos) by Harwoyeez(m): 5:44pm On Apr 03
Awon Omo irole aye
2 Likes
|Re: Ladies Smoking At Club Joker In Benin (Fun Photos) by Safiaa(f): 5:45pm On Apr 03
Can we just learn to mind our business please.
Smoking shisha? And what?
Does that affect my income? Or the food in my stomach? Let people live their lives, stop with the hypocrisy. We're all sinners in the eyes of God.
30 Likes
|Re: Ladies Smoking At Club Joker In Benin (Fun Photos) by TrapHedges(m): 6:00pm On Apr 03
Them girls
1 Like
|Re: Ladies Smoking At Club Joker In Benin (Fun Photos) by ToriBlue(f): 8:43pm On Apr 03
What a world!
|Re: Ladies Smoking At Club Joker In Benin (Fun Photos) by Nobody: 8:50pm On Apr 03
Omo,mi likey wat mi see here.Babes enjoy una life!
|Re: Ladies Smoking At Club Joker In Benin (Fun Photos) by MadJay: 9:10pm On Apr 03
Safiaa:Shut up there
70 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Ladies Smoking At Club Joker In Benin (Fun Photos) by pweshboi(m): 9:11pm On Apr 03
The offsprings of SANGO
|Re: Ladies Smoking At Club Joker In Benin (Fun Photos) by Safiaa(f): 9:11pm On Apr 03
No
MadJay:
13 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Ladies Smoking At Club Joker In Benin (Fun Photos) by MadJay: 9:14pm On Apr 03
Benin girls, UNIBEN students na their 1st work be this. CC MadCow1 come see your feofle
3 Likes
|Re: Ladies Smoking At Club Joker In Benin (Fun Photos) by BUTCHCASSIDY: 9:17pm On Apr 03
Benin girls sure know how to have a good time
Nice
2 Likes
|Re: Ladies Smoking At Club Joker In Benin (Fun Photos) by MadJay: 9:18pm On Apr 03
Safiaa:Yes shut up,before i blast you face with Benin thunder.
Must you show your stupidity through your comments?
7 Likes
|Re: Ladies Smoking At Club Joker In Benin (Fun Photos) by Bumbae1(f): 9:19pm On Apr 03
BUTCHCASSIDY:Are they uni girls?
1 Like
|Re: Ladies Smoking At Club Joker In Benin (Fun Photos) by BUTCHCASSIDY: 9:20pm On Apr 03
Bumbae1:Dont know honestly bit Im sure you will find some here
1 Like
|Re: Ladies Smoking At Club Joker In Benin (Fun Photos) by wurabecca(f): 9:20pm On Apr 03
Smellymouth:
Legendary! Problem Child gbogbo NL!, you need to see my Sister reading your comments *like she's gonna c**!*
No exaggerations, You need to see how you crack Us!
Brother Smellymouth, limmie be the first to say this........
A lot of People always look forward for your comments
7 Likes
|Re: Ladies Smoking At Club Joker In Benin (Fun Photos) by futurerex: 9:21pm On Apr 03
after all this they will start looking for God fearing man as husband. SMH
1 Like
|Re: Ladies Smoking At Club Joker In Benin (Fun Photos) by MadJay: 9:22pm On Apr 03
Bumbae1:Mostly UNIBEN students.
|Re: Ladies Smoking At Club Joker In Benin (Fun Photos) by wurabecca(f): 9:23pm On Apr 03
Patiently waiting for the Vesaline Crew
15 Likes
|Re: Ladies Smoking At Club Joker In Benin (Fun Photos) by Bumbae1(f): 9:23pm On Apr 03
MadJay:
|Re: Ladies Smoking At Club Joker In Benin (Fun Photos) by MadJay: 9:28pm On Apr 03
Bumbae1:Fear them UNIBEN girls 30% of em are Governmental workers. True talk
|Re: Ladies Smoking At Club Joker In Benin (Fun Photos) by Bumbae1(f): 9:29pm On Apr 03
MadJay:I don't know any
|Re: Ladies Smoking At Club Joker In Benin (Fun Photos) by Rayhandrinni(m): 9:39pm On Apr 03
I go like spend one month with this grade of girls
|Re: Ladies Smoking At Club Joker In Benin (Fun Photos) by Sweetguy25: 9:40pm On Apr 03
The second and the Last picture gave me hard on.
|Re: Ladies Smoking At Club Joker In Benin (Fun Photos) by Idydarling(f): 9:43pm On Apr 03
this ome na real waaaaaaaa
